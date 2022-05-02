Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-02. Spike protein illness emerging: cardiac, neuro, immuno-, & hemat-ologic. 8 yrs Donbass basement

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 992 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 644 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Spike protein illnesses emerging: cardiac, neuro, immunologic, and hematologic are likely due to cumulative loading. For example, mandated #1, 2, get C-URI, #3, these are progressively loading the body with Wuhan wild-type Spike protein driving disease VTE, CVD, MYO, CA etc. (tweet).

Vaccine Study Of 23 (test subjects) Million Shows Risk Of ‘Heart Problems’ From Moderna Or Pfizer Jab (link).

‘Joe Rogan stirred up controversy by asserting a connection between the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines for COVID and the heart condition known as myocarditis. At the time Rogan was vilified for passing along ostensible “misinformation,” but now a huge study with more than 23 million subjects has delivered conclusive results establishing the much greater likelihood of getting myocarditis after the mRNA vaccine – particularly Moderna – than without’.

Biodistribution Study of (experimental) Pfizer Covid-19 Injection suggests use of mRNA Vaccines should be suspended immediately (link).

’A biodistribution study of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection suggests a suspension of the use of mRNA ‘Vaccines’ is urgently required and blood donor organisations need to take a long hard look at their policies surrounding the acceptance of donations of blood from people who have received an mRNA based Covid-19 injection’.

‘Do you remember when public health and government officials assured everyone that the mRNA ‘vaccines’ function like traditional vaccine technologies? …meaning that they largely remain in the shoulder muscle where they are injected, with some portion going to the draining lymph nodes where an immune response is initiated’.

‘Well, back in May 2021, I, along with some international colleagues, looked at a document that Pfizer had submitted to the Japanese health regulatory agency. It was a pre-clinical biodistribution study. This means it was an experiment done with an animal model to predict where the vaccine formulation might go when injected into people’.

‘What I saw was startling’.

‘Most of Pfizer’s vaccine spread throughout the body instead of staying at the injection site. This also meant there was the potential for toxicities that would never occur with traditional vaccines that largely remain at or close to the injection site. To ensure people could make a fully informed decision about whether to take the jab I went public with this information in a radio interview’.

‘I wasn’t surprised by the systemic distribution of the vaccine per se. Being a vaccinologist, I knew that lipid nanoparticle delivery systems were originally designed to spread far and wide throughout the body with the hopes they could be a vehicle for gene therapy and/or drug delivery’.

‘Instead, my surprise came from the fact that the data confirmed my historical understanding and contradicted public health messaging that the mRNA jabs behaved like traditional vaccines. Public statements by health officials made me assume the lipid nanoparticles had somehow been modified to stay at the injection site, which was news to me. This highlights one of the first rules of thumb when practicing science’.

‘Transparently presented raw and/or peer-reviewed data are the cornerstones of objective science; not personal proclamations or data disseminated via media releases. In May 2021 I realized two things: 1. There was a lack of transparency about data supporting COVID-19 inoculations. 2. Incorrect messaging was being relayed to the public. As an academic public servant with relevant expertise, I spoke up when enquiries came from the public. I spoke the truth then and continue to do so’.

‘As a result of this, a public campaign to impersonate and discredit me was mounted; it has not stopped and has likely caused irreparable harm to my career. Nobody involved in these personal attacks has ever been willing to talk to me about the scientific basis for my concerns. It is unfair to discredit a scientist based on a short interview for a lay audience in which only a tiny fraction of the messaging could be relayed’.

‘My challenge to detractors then remains the same now: if you want to prove that I don’t know what I am talking about, then debate me in a moderated public forum. I contend that a real-time back-and-forth discussion of the science will show that I know exactly what I am talking about; I’m not sure the same would hold true for most of those participating in the smear campaign against me’.

‘In that interview back in May 2021 I was asked if there might be a link between mRNA vaccines and cases of myocarditis that were being observed at increased frequency, especially among young males. My answer was yes and I started to present some potential mechanistic explanations for this, including Pfizer’s Japanese version of their biodistribution study’.

UK Column News – 29th April 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News.

00:21 – The Reality Of Conflict In the Ukraine

UK Column News – 2nd May 2022. Basement living for EIGHT years – Donbass war before Ukraine war.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

00:30: – The UK Independently Arming Ukraine

Wow. Italian Court Rules Mandatory Vaccination Unconstitutional, ‘Fatal Side Effects’ too Risky. (tweet, website).

‘“Who would determine the percentage of disposable citizens? It is indisputable. Otherwise, it results in Nazism.”’

‘Sicily’s Court of Administrative Justice has ruled that Italy’s mandatory Covid vaccination obligation is unconstitutional. The court stated that the experimental mRNA treatments intended to protect the public from Covid have been shown to cause “serious or fatal adverse effects.” The court explains that even if such fatalities are rare, a single death is enough to render the mandate unconstitutional’.

‘The Sicilian ruling passes the decision to the Constitutional Court, which will now have to rule on the issue’.

‘A very interesting part is the data from Eudravigilance, which is the pharmacovigilance database of the European Union’.

‘Whose data are really shocking’.

‘The ruling says: “The data which have been collected by the European database reveal that by the end of January 2022, 570 million Pfizer doses had been administered within the EU, so far’.

‘In relation to them, 582,000 cases of adverse effects were reported, 7,000 of which had a fatal outcome.”’

‘That was Pfizer. As for AstraZeneca, “among 69 million doses, 244,000 cases of adverse effects were reported, 1,447 of which had a fatal outcome.”’

‘Then they mention Moderna, too. 139 million doses, 150,000 adverse reactions, 834 of which had a fatal outcome’.

‘Then Janssen. 19 million doses, 40,766 cases reported, 279 of which were fatal’.

I don’t know how you could refer anyone to safety data, since in 2018 the US Dept. of HHS lost a lawsuit against ICAN, because when presented with a FOIA request, they were unable to provide proof they have safety tested a single vaccine in the last 32 years. court docs (tweet).

Jack has a reaction to penicillin. Doctor says don’t give him penicillin again. Jill has a reaction to peanuts. Doctor says don’t give her peanuts again. John has a seizure reaction from vaccines. Doctors says it was a coincidence. Keep vaccinating him. (tweet).

New paper on increased cardiovascular events, by leading researchers from MIT and Israel National Emergency Medical Services, published in a most prestigious medical journal. It exposes the lies of Israel Ministry of Health, which denied any increase. (tweet, website).

Took daughter in for a shot and I asked the doc if the shot had aluminum in it. She laughed if off saying they haven’t used aluminum for years I asked her to read the paper that comes with the shot..Yep Aluminum..she didn’t know what to say Doctors don’t know what’s in the shots (tweet).

Dr Malone continues to expose the WEF’s agenda of total control through the WHO and their plan to take over countries under the excuse of a health crisis which of course they can fabricate anytime to suit their NWO goals. (tweet).

To all parents and families who have finally realized “vaccines” were never for our health or to prevent diseases but only for profit and population control.Thank you for joining us.Been an antivaxer since 1979.Never be fooled again. (tweet).

A pro-vaxxer is someone who has yet to either be injured by a vax, or know family or friend who have been injured by a vax.

The elephant in the room: The unvaccinated aren’t dying. (tweet).

The FDA receives 45% of its annual budget from the pharmaceutical industry. That’s not ‘science’. That’s business. (tweet).

Jabs authorised for emergency use only, but based on a law which was repealed at Brexit, so clearly unlawful! Email from the People’s Lawyers (Tilbrook) @HowardSteen4 @alanvibe @JamesMelville @fryer_ant @SteveBakerHW @smile28554950 (tweet, website).

I will say this again, my wife who works in medical, is observing blood clots, Bell’s palsy and miscarriages at a weekly rate that exceeds anything she observed over 17 years In medical. Every miscarriage is fully vaxxed, every injury is fully vaxxed. None are reported. (tweet).

My Auntie’s friend is in ICU with multiple organ failure after her booster. Her mother has heart failure and my Uncle died right at the beginning of the rollout, riddled with blood clots. A friend of mine also has heart palpitations and his brother keeps getting random infections (tweet).

Huge respect to these top guys @TheFreds who are fully backing me in my fight for #AntoniasLaw.. I need everyone to follow and support as I’m in talks with @GA_Solicitors in taking legal action against @MattHancock for the death of my beautiful mum (tweet).

U.K. – A silent undetectable new heart condition that the NHS will be unable to diagnose or treat will kill 40,000 over the next few years. They really do think we are idiots. Don’t fall for it. (tweet).

11-year olds dying from heart attacks in primary schools and 14-year olds having heart attacks in secondary schools is NOT normal. Stop trying to normalize something that’s NOT at all common. (tweet).

If the shots were given away for free because they’re life-saving, why isn’t insulin free? Chemotherapy? Epipens? (tweet).

Being an employee, just following orders – will not work as a defense in human rights trials. Millions died from information sequestration… get ready. (tweet).

So everything about Covid, our handling of it, mitigation measures & genuine risk which was called out as a “conspiracy theory” has been demonstrated to be true. Yet still people cling to masks, tests, demand restrictions. (tweet).

This was predicted in all pandemic exercises and it’s devastating to see it come to pass (tweet, ‘We’re seeing mums whose cancer has become untreatable because the NHS backlog is too big’, website).

1)My best friend got very sick from the vaccine ended up in the hospital. She said never again and asked her doctor who knew she had a horrible reaction to write her an exemption from taking it again and the doctor said no. This is where we need lawyers now. (tweet).

Triple jabbed mate gets Covid second time says he’s been saved twice by the vaccine.. lost for words it’s a lost cause. Best to say nothing. (tweet).

We Don’t Have A Reason To Stop You But Can I See Some ID | Epic ID Refusal (link).

You don’t have a reason to stop me? You’re dismissed and I’ll carry on with my day.

–