Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-04-27. When informed consent is not possible due to unknown ingredients, injection is criminal assault

(At time of this blog post) 951 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 622 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

UK Column News – 27th April 2022.

US to ‘respond’ if China puts military base on Solomon Islands: White House. Apparently, the Solomon Islands in the Pacific can’t sign a security pact with China while Ukraine can join NATO.

Early Day Motions: Campaign to oppose extradition of Julian Assange to the USA. When informed consent is not possible due to unknown ingredients, injection is criminal assault. Ambulances to Ukraine vs Make your OWN way to hospital…to save the NHS! Paramedic says crisis needs ‘emergency measures’ – which could see ambulances only attend patients who are genuinely dying.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

00:27 – EU Claims Russia Blackmailing them Over Gas Supplies

07:30 – UK Declares War On Russia

26:07 – Weakening Russia By Sacrificing Ukrainians

31:51 – Is there An EU Army Coming?

43:03 – Global Military Spending Increases

44:20 – Ursula Von Der Leyen Visits India

46:22 – NATO Continues Top Poke Russia With Exercises

50:20 – Some MP’s Oppose Extradition of Julian Assange

52:22 – The MSM Pretends It Cares About Press Freedom

55:01 – Truro COVID-19 Vaccine Information Event

01:16:13 – Ambulances For Ukraine But Not For Us

01:19:50 – Church of England Plan To Establish A Shadow Government

Why are death rates 18-65 up 40% . You would think there would be an uproar and investigation (tweet).

The longer I remain unjabbed, the more evidence I see supporting my decision (tweet).

Seems like every day now 3 or 4 well known people either drop dead or announce a cancer diagnosis. Especially sports or entertainment related people. I don’t remember this 2 years ago, it seems like only in the past year. (tweet).

Irish doctors get e5 MILLION in secret payments from drug firms (tweet).

Um quick update. The Australian Government just ran a huge medical experiment on the population and a lot of people are now dying of heart attacks and we’re doing that thing where we pretend it isn’t happening. (tweet).

EU confirming all 27 member states will have to implement the Covid green pass by July 1st. The UK just handed out an £18 million contract for further development of the Covid pass. A vaccine passport won’t set you free, it will enslave you. #COVID19 (tweet).

Most of the people testing positive for covid are vaccinated. Most of the people getting sick from covid are vaccinated. Most of the people dying from covid are vaccinated. Most of the people seeking treatment for long covid are vaccinated. The Emperor has no clothes. (tweet).

This is entirely anecdotal but I now know of multiple families that had covid in their home. And the unvaccinated were the only ones who didn’t get it. I have now heard of this multiple times directly from my friends and associates. What is going on?! (tweet).

1. I’m a surgeon. 2. I’m qualified to comment on this. 3. We wear masks in theatre A) to stop spit / droplets going into incisions to try and reduce the risk of *bacterial* infections, and B) to avoid getting blood / bone in our own mouths. (tweet).

This is all going to blow up very soon. The cracks are appearing all over the place. And when it does, don’t let them run for cover. Hold them to account. The truth will set us free and hopefully land them in hot water. (tweet).

