Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-04-25. Fear, your compliance, and a drug known as Midazolam. Innate immune suppression via mRNA jab

–

(At time of this blog post) 942 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 621 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

You gave up two years of your life because Midazolam was used to prematurely end the lives of thousands who you were told had died of Covid-19; and we can prove it… (link).

‘But what if we could prove to you that you gave up two years of your life due to a lie? But not just any lie, a lie that has involved prematurely ending the lives of thousands upon thousands of people, who you were told died of Covid-19. A lie that has involved committing one of the greatest crimes against humanity in living memory. A lie that has required three things – fear, your compliance, and a drug known as Midazolam…’

‘Authorities state that Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by a new coronavirus dubbed SARS-CoV-2. The World Health Organisation (WHO) tell us that “most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment”. However they state that “older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness”’.

‘We’re told that serious illness in Covid-19 presents pneumonia and accompanying respiratory insufficiency. Therefore typical symptoms include breathlessness, cough, weakness and fever. We’re also told that people who suffer deteriorating respiratory failure and who do not receive intensive care, develop acute respiratory distress syndrome with severe breathlessness’.

–

–

Matt Hancock and the Midazolam murders they claimed to be ‘Covid’ (link).

Ordered massive supplies of life-ending drug that was used on old people to create the illusion of ‘covid first wave’.

–

–

Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs (link).

–

–

UK Column News – 22nd April 2022.

Science Direct: Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs. (The) mRNA vaccines promote sustained synthesis of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The spike protein is neurotoxic, and it impairs DNA repair mechanisms. Suppression of type I interferon responses results in impaired innate immunity. The mRNA vaccines potentially cause increased risk to infectious diseases and cancer. Codon optimization results in G-rich mRNA that has unpredictable complex effects; verdict: it’s dangerous.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News.

00:20 – The Reality In Ukraine

27:40 – Gonzalo Lira And The Oppression of Journalists

33:00 – The UK State’s Questionable Interpretation of The Geneva Convention

45:47 – Boris Visits India

50:05 – IMF Plan To Send More Weapons To Ukraine

56:28 – Increasing Militariaation In Russia And China

59:09 – French Elections

01:01:19 – Nato Continues Its Expansionism

01:05:40 – UN Security Council Discusses Food Insecurity

01:13:49 – The CDC Attempts To Usurp The Sovereignty Of US Law

01:15:59 – Obama Admits Covid Jabs Are Experimental And Gaslights the Public

–

–

UK Column News – 25th April 2022.

Macron 58%, Le Pen 41%. When your WEF pals wrap up an election for you and “rigged” immediately starts trending on Twitter.

War crimes of the armed forces and the security forces of Ukraine: torture and inhumane treatment, second report, April 2016.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

00:27 – French Presidential Election

24:31 – Did Macron Sacrifice His Own Citizens?

28:34 – Weapons To Ukraine

33:03 – What Is the Conflict In Ukraine Really About?

44:00 – Home Education Fundraiser Cancelled By Anti-Terrorism Police

47:30 – Babies Harmed As the Closure of the NHS Continues

52:28 – The Online Safety Bill

57:57 – The Rapid Interconnected Shift In the Global Economic System

LoTT Tweet 002: – https://bit.ly/3OCE6Az

–

–

99% survival rate or 9 pages of possible side effects and ZERO liability (tweet).

–

–

Mark Steyn on the shocking truth about the booster jab (link).

‘MARK Steyn’s blistering monologue at the start of his Thursday evening GB News show is a must-watch if you missed it’.

‘In it he calls for a Royal Commission into the UK’s Covid policy that ‘screwed over’ a generation of children, left people unseen and untreated by the NHS or to die in ‘care’ homes, mired people in depression, and ruined livelihoods. More than that – a Commission must inquire into the groupthink of the politico-media class that blindly followed the official narrative, and cast questioning or alternative data as disinformation. This is what drove the other iniquities’.

‘The shocking truth about vaccine efficacy, specifically the fact that the ‘so-zealously promoted’ Covid vaccine third booster shot has failed also catalysed his fury. The triple-vaccinated, published UK data shows, run more chance of infection, hospitalisation and death than the combined total of double, single and unvaccinated’.

‘It is powerful, much-needed stuff from Mark, and it should leave news and current affairs presenters, producers and editors over the MSM elsewhere hanging their heads in shame’.

–

–

What caused a huge spike in excess deaths amongst the millennial generation— 61,000 excess deaths— during the second half of 2021? (tweet).

–

–

We are getting patients diagnosed with aggressive cancers that won’t respond to chemo..many were not there before. Had symptoms like stomach pain since the 💉, kept going to dr’s & nothing, then suddenly…they only have months to live. 💔 (tweet).

–

–

I work in adult social care. I lost another chap yesterday. Another one not been right since he was jabbed. I will not keep quiet. This is not ok. (tweet).

–

–

I’ve been a pediatrician for 6 years. While I don’t have the experience as many others, I can say the amount of case reports of children with heart attacks and myocarditis in the last year is like nothing I’ve ever seen before Please, don’t be so callous with your kid’s health. (tweet).

–

–

“Pandemic Treaty” Will Hand WHO Keys To Global Government (link, link).

‘In combination, these proposed rules would literally incentivize reporting possible “disease outbreaks”. Far from preventing “future pandemics”, they would actively encourage them’.

‘National governments who refuse to play ball being punished, and those who play along getting paid off is not new. We have already seen that with Covid’.

‘Two African countries – Burundi and Tanzania – had Presidents who banned the WHO from their borders, and refused to go along with the Pandemic narrative. Both Presidents died unexpectedly within months of that decision, only to be replaced by new Presidents who instantly reversed their predecessor’s covid policies’.

‘Less than a week after the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza, the IMF agreed to forgive almost 25 million dollars of Burundi’s national debt in order to help combat the Covid19 “crisis”.

Just five months after the death of President John Magufuli, the new government of Tanzania received 600 million dollars from the IMF to “address the covid19 pandemic”.

It’s pretty clear what happened here, isn’t it?’

‘Globalists backed coups and rewarded the perpetrators with “international aid”. The proposals for the Pandemic treaty would simply legitimise this process, moving it from covert back channels to overt official ones’.

‘Now, before we discuss the implications of new powers, let’s remind ourselves of the power the WHO already possesses:’

‘The World Health Organization is the only institution in the world empowered to declare a “pandemic” or Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The Director-General of the WHO – an unelected position – is the only individual who controls that power’.

‘We have already seen the WHO abuse these powers in order to create a fake pandemic out of thin air…and I’m not talking about covid’.

‘Prior to 2008, the WHO could only declare an influenza pandemic if there were “enormous numbers of deaths and illness” AND there was a new and distinct subtype. In 2008 the WHO loosened the definition of “influenza pandemic” to remove these two conditions’.

‘As a 2010 letter to the British Medical Journal pointed out, these changes meant “many seasonal flu viruses could be classified as pandemic influenza.”’

‘If the WHO had not made those changes, the 2009 “Swine flu” outbreak could never have been called a pandemic, and would likely have passed without notice’.

–

–

“the WHO is proposing a global pandemic agreement that would give it undemocratic rights over every participation nation and its citizens. Put simply, in the event of a ‘pandemic’, the WHO’s constitution would replace every country’s constitution.1/ (tweet).

–

–

If by calling me “anti-vax” you mean I’m totally opposed to injecting synthetic carcinogens made by habitually criminal companies who aren’t liable for injury or death, for a theory that relies on flawed reasoning, speculation, and pseudoscientific presuppositions, you’re right. (tweet).

–

–

Got 3 staff off in work. One rona positive with symptoms, one tonsillitis, and the other shingles. All 3 jabbed. Not one person unjabbed off sick atm. Make of this what you will! (tweet).

–

–

The hospitals continue to give Covid patients the drug Remdesivir, the same drug that killed my husband. How is this still going on? (tweet).

–

–

Listened to one doctor admit he knew remdesivir was killing people, and he knew there were off-label drugs that would actually help and not kill people, but his hands were tied. If he wanted to keep his job, he had to prescribe remdesivir. So that’s what he did. How many like him (tweet).

–

–

The GP system is broken. Sick people being forced to wait four, five, sometimes six weeks for a face-to-face appointment. It’s a national scandal. (tweet).

–

–

FAUCI – “we don’t want courts getting involved in things that are unequivocally a public health decision” Translation: Citizens have no rights anymore, the Government is untouchable. #Courts #USA (tweet).

–

–

The Courts Are Called on To Uphold Limitations on The Government… They Are Supposed To Protect The People Against Abuses By All Branches of Gov… But The Keebler Elf Doesn’t Think The Courts Should Be Involved…? (tweet).

–

–

“Journalism Is Not a Crime” — Outrage as Judge Approves Assange Extradition to US (link).

‘“Publishing information that is in the public interest is a cornerstone of media freedom,” said Agnes Callamard, the secretary-general of Amnesty International. “Extraditing Julian Assange to face allegations of espionage for publishing classified information would set a dangerous precedent and leave journalists everywhere looking over their shoulders.”’

‘“The charges against Assange should never have been brought in the first place. It is not too late for the U.S. authorities to set things right and drop the charges,” said Callamard. “In the meantime, given the politically motivated nature of the case and its grave implications for freedom of expression, the U.K. should refrain from representing the USA in any further appeals.”’

–

–

Journalism is not a crime. This morning @jeremycorbyn joined campaigners demanding freedom for Julian Assange at Westminster Magistrates Court. #FreeJulianAssange (tweet).

–

–

Chris Hedges: “A Criminal Ruling Class Has All Of Us Locked In It’s Death-Grip” (link).

‘”…It cannot be reformed; it has abolished the rule of law, it obscures and falsified the truth, it seeks the consolidation of it’s obscene wealth and power…” Chris Hedges, an American journalist and former freelance war correspondent, gives a speech at Julian Assange’s wedding’.

–

–

Schwab tells us about the people he put into power, he writes a book about it, hold conferences telling the world his plans, and you still don’t believe it’s happening (tweet).

–

–

Huge Price for Police Misconduct (link).

‘Baltimore taxpayers have shelled out $24.5 million over the past five years to settle misconduct cases involving city police officers’.

–

–

Video Shows Boy, 8, Handcuffed in Wrong Raid (for safety) (link).

Are they out of the f**king tiny minds?

–

–

Excessive Force and Jailed For Knowing His Rights – Lawsuit (link).

The fact that it has taken THREE years to get this lawsuit to the jury trial phase is a big indication that the system is broken, perhaps beyond repair.

–

–

Facial Recognition Technology Sent Innocent Man to Jail (link).

Any judge issuing an arrest warrant solely on a facial recognition match is one f**king lazy motherf**ker.

–

–

Wrongfully Arrested Because of Flawed Face Recognition Technology (link).

‘It is an investigative lead only and is not probable cause to arrest. Further investigation is needed to develop probable cause to arrest’.

‘It can happen and it did happen and it shouldn’t happen’.

If there wasn’t any further investigation then this guy will win a lawsuit he files for wrongful arrest and the taxpayers will get creamed.

–

–

Speedway “regrets” employees false accusation that led to arrest of Black man (link).

Strip searched over a false accusation with a $30 lottery ticket and a week went by before the false accusation was owned up to – F**k off. This guy should sue them for making a false accusation to police.

–

–

Cops Sued – $1.75M Lawsuit After Paralyzing 57 Year Old (link).

–

–

Police Put Man Face Down On Pavement To Make Sure He’s Okay (link).

–