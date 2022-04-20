Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-04-20. 410k unexplained deaths. Peter Hitchens: ‘lawless rules’ expressly banned by the 1689 Bill of Rights

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 933 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 617 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

This account was suspended because of this tweet. They are trying to hide what the jab is doing to people. This indeed is a massive cover-up. (tweet).

The text in the image reads ‘URGENT PUBLIC NEWS: U.S. Senate expert witness testimony states that there are 410,000 unexplained deaths in Americans. Insurance company data shows 40% increase in deaths of people under 64. This is the greatest killer of mankind. This is the worse coverup in human history’.

–

–

PETER HITCHENS: ‘We’ ruined Britain but what do people get furious about? A cake in a Tupperware box (link).

‘How mad we all are, demanding Alexander Johnson’s resignation because someone brought a cake into his office, quite possibly without his knowledge’.

‘The true madness is in the lawless rules under which he has been ‘fined by the police’ – a form of punishment expressly banned by the 1689 Bill of Rights, one of the foundation stones of our liberty’.

‘If I thought he would be replaced by anyone better, I’d be perfectly happy for Johnson to quit. As it is, I barely care. Our current Parliament is a care home for nonentities, unmatched in our long history for mediocrity, ignorance and dimness. Who would be better?’

‘But if we’re having resignations let them all go, all the panic-stricken conformists and groupthink victims who rushed this country into economic and social disaster in March 2020 and who invented the daft regulations under which the Premier has been fined’.

‘Let them all go, the Cabinet Ministers without the sense their mothers gave them, hypnotised by guesswork dressed up as pseudo-science and gripped with pathetic admiration for the muscular dictatorial stupidity of the Chinese police state’.

‘Let them all go, the Opposition who did not oppose, the MPs who wouldn’t think, the judges who refused even to hear a case against the ridiculous rules, erected on the tiny foundation of the Public Health Act of 1984. And the BBC, which closed its ears and doors to dissent. Not merely did the measures not work’.

‘To the fury and embarrassment of the Covid Zealots, Sweden did not take part in the frenzy of closure, house-arrest, ludicrous mask decrees and economic strangulation. And lo, its health outcomes are, if anything, better than those countries, such as us, which went off their heads’.

Peter should not include me when he says ‘we’.

–

–

UK Column News – 20th April 2022.

If the Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Neil Ferguson, Dominic Cummins, Margaret Farrier (former SNP MP), Robert Jenrick, Bob Seeley and Boris Johnson all ignored lockdown rules, then just how dangerous did they believe SARS-CoV-2 to be? Bored of the truth, fed up with the facts, need more biased news content? Tune in to the BBC’s latest Ukrainian propaganda game ‘Zelensky Says’: Ukraine is a democracy, forget nazi right wing agendas, AZOV battalions are good, forget Ukrainian brutality in Donbass, Russia has committed war crimes, Russia has used chemical weapons, send more US UK EU mercenaries to Ukraine, Ukraine needs more US UK EU weapons, money, support. Online Safety Bill is akin to empowering a witch finder general.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00:24 – PartyGate Response Misses The Point

Sources:

*****************

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3Mg9y5x

National Article: – https://bit.ly/3OrEOjI

03:43 – The Wider Implication of the Ukraine Conflict

Sources:

******************

DW Article: – https://bit.ly/3JT7bUI

Economist Article: – https://econ.st/3xEJ09U

Sergey Shoigu Statement: – https://bit.ly/3uUSxYJ

Bloomberg Article: – https://bit.ly/3OmuCcv

14:30 – The Zelenskyy Says Game – Truth vs Propaganda

Sources:

*****************

Suspilne: – https://bit.ly/3xLQGrf

BBC MA Article: – https://bbc.in/3uVhCTs

DW Akademia Article: – https://bit.ly/3EvuuTj

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3EvrPZM

American Enterprise Institute: – https://www.aei.org/

AEI Board of Trustees: – https://bit.ly/3JTngtu

AEI National Council: – https://bit.ly/3L1lxUm

Elizabeth Braw Article: – https://bit.ly/36z2eCU

EB’s AEI Profile: – https://bit.ly/3xG4Nhu

UK Nat’ Prep’ Com’: – https://bit.ly/3rDB7hs

26:36 – Independent Voices From Ukraine Under Attack

Sources:

****************

DailyBeast Disgusting Article: – https://bit.ly/3Mjmtnf

Mark E. Hay Profile: – https://markehay.com/

Sarah Ashton-Cirello Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3MhYTqV

S A-C Profile: – https://bit.ly/386etHo

DailyBeast Article: – https://bit.ly/3rEIlBE

Voz Wire Article: – https://bit.ly/3jW4J5h

SA-C Tweet 002: – https://bit.ly/3rAUebB

Twitter Campaign: – https://bit.ly/3vuHPHu

Jacques Baud Article: – https://bit.ly/3xGG4d1

Tim Fortescue Statement: – https://bit.ly/381hMzD

52:30 – MHRA New Approvals

Sources:

****************

MHRA Approves Valneva: – https://bit.ly/381hXuN

PGEI Article: – https://bit.ly/3vyuVIE

Spikevax Approved: – https://bit.ly/3xENxcw

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3KZc0gz

MHRA Press Release: – https://bit.ly/3OroMGE

100 Day Mission: – https://bit.ly/3rD3XOE

01:06:50 – Are Certain MP’s Clueless or Corrupt?

Sources:

****************

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/396vGB5

Steve Kirsch: – https://bit.ly/3Oput8g

World Council For Health: – https://bit.ly/3KZptVr

01:13:28 – Useful Co-Opted Protests Support Government Policy

Sources:

****************

EL Article: – https://bit.ly/389Fmuc

CB article: – https://bit.ly/3xKKlvZ

Just Stop Oil: – https://bit.ly/3xGWbHm

ZeroCarbonIsta: – https://bit.ly/3xGYbjc

01:15:15 – The Online Safety Act

Sources:

****************

YouGov Article: – https://bit.ly/3Mn95P7

Government Statement: – https://bit.ly/3OrGTfR

Times Article: – https://archive.ph/WOZoo

EFL Opinion: – https://bit.ly/387diaT

Nadine Dorries Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3qQOJp0

Christopher Chope Interview: – https://bit.ly/3L41FzO

01:23:42 – Grant Schapps Attempts Comedy

Sources:

****************

Grant Shapps’ Skit: – https://bit.ly/3xAUVWq

–

–

CIA Bombshell: The Sussman Data Was “User Created” (link, link).

‘My late Friday night involved hitting refresh on PACER every so often, incurring the $0.10 charge for each search result as I waited on Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filing in the Michael Sussman case. (Exciting, I know.)’

‘The motion exceeded expectations, discussing CIA conclusions that Sussmann was providing implausible data to federal authorities, providing CIA notes regarding their meeting with Sussman, and confirmation that they essentially spied on President-Elect Trump’.

‘The CIA reviewed the Trump/YotaPhone data (and the Alfa Bank data) in early 2017. The fact that the CIA accepted this data on President Trump is its own scandal. In any event, the CIA’s findings are significant, as they concluded that the data was not “technically plausible” and was “user created and not machine/tool generated.”’

–

–

New-onset autoimmune phenomena post-COVID-19 vaccination: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/imm.13443 “… emerging evidence has indicated that new onset of autoimmune manifestations including VITT, autoimmune liver diseases, GBS and IgA nephropathy appears to be associated with COVID-19 vaccines.” (tweet).

–

–

NEW: The Government of Canada, Air Canada and two major Canadian airports have partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on a digital ID project that could see a social credit-like system be required for travelling. (tweet, website).

–

–

WEF Speaker Yuval Noah Harari: “Covid is critical, because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize total biometric surveillance…. The next phase is the surveillance going under our skin…. We are really acquiring divine powers” (tweet).

–

–

When all levels of gov decided to hold my inalienable human rights to move freely, associate, assemble, protest and work ransom to a pharmaceutical company, they proved themselves uncivil. I alone, make medical choices for my body. I and will not be silent or blind. (tweet).

–

–

So they quietly released the papers showing that Ivermectin is a miraculous treatment for cancer, and no media outlet has said a word. (tweet).

–

–

Fully vaccinated Australia now seeing massive rise in “unexplained heart attacks” (tweet).

–

–

There’s been a 40% increase in heart attacks in fully vaccinated Australia…… (tweet).

–

–

Breaking: The fully vaccinated are seeing a significant rise in unexplainable heart attacks.

In unrelated news, the unvaccinated are not. (tweet).

–

–

Man who is not legally allowed to join the anti mandate protest at downtown Calgary joins the protest virtually. Very futuristic! Here is his story: https://rebelnews.com/exclusive_interview_with_independent_journalist_dramatically_arrested_during_calgary_protest (tweet).

–

–

ANYBODY ELSE STARTING TO SEE A PATTERN! – celebrities – comedians – football players – coaches – tennis players – actors – bodybuilders – cyclists – suddenly, unexpectedly – Ages 46, 34, 23, 37, 54, 52, 19, 13 – cause of death not disclosed, not released, unknown (tweet).

–

–

Army physician hero Dr. Pete Chambers gave fair informed consent to soldiers and when fully informed on what could happen, almost no takers. He found that the safety events/side effects intentionally under-reported to make it appear safe when as injuries and casualties mounted. (tweet).

–

–

If covid can have side effects like heart attacks and strokes months after then why weren’t we seeing them at the end of 2020. Why are we only seeing them since the vax roll out. I’ll let you answer that one. (tweet).

–

–

Young swimmer Mariasofia Paparo dead from a heart attack (link).

–

–

Autopsy showed blood clots in lungs of coworker. Stroke was 24 hours after shot for Uncle. Aunt had legs swell cancer found that went from stage 1-4 in 30 days, docs said this was unheard of within a week of shot. Healthy 50 yr old co-worker heart attack day after booster. (tweet).

–

–

Why did the MHRA publish this yesterday? “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended for children under 12 years.” (tweet).

–

–

Just a friendly reminder that the jab causes an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, especially in younger males, and it’s also not recommended for children under 12 years. These aren’t ‘conspiracy theories’, this info can be found on the UK Government website! (tweet).

–

–

Heart attacks in 7 year olds after P. This isn’t normal! (tweet).

–

–

8 of mums friends went for jab number 4. All 8 of them have been really sick since. Of course its not the poison prick it’s definitely a nano particle they all happened to pick up at the same time. Coincidence 🤣🤣🤣 ffs (tweet).

–

–

1 year ago Monday, this was my Birthday party. 16 days in hospital with VITT from AZ vax. On my Birthday I was told I had extensive blood clots. I didn’t think I’d survive, I had no comfort from visiting family. I was sending life insurance documents to my husband! @BorisJohnson (tweet).

–

–

I can’t have coffee with my friend today because her triple-vaxxed daughter is sick with Covid (and once-vaxxed son has myocarditis). Our mutual triple-vaxxed friend can’t join us because she, too, has Covid; and the third girl can’t come because her triple-vaxxed mum has died. (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING… Australian Government refuses a freedom of information request for the #COVID19 contracts. Because freedom of information doesn’t apply to those who transfer billions of dollars in public funding to companies with a history of fraud? Cui Bono? (tweet).

–

–

Watch: Fauci Admits “You Use Lockdowns To Get People Vaccinated” (link, link).

Then came the kicker as Fauci declared “You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated so that when you open up, you won’t have a surge of infections.”

Completely ignoring the concept of natural immunity, Fauci added “Because you’re dealing with an immunologically naive population of the virus because they’ve not been exposed because of the lockdown.”

–

–

“You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated” In an ideal world, this Fauci quote would be preserved as evidence for his upcoming trial. (tweet).

–

–

good friends mom developed clots behind her eye immediately after booster. (tweet).

–

–

Another victim in my circle: blood clot in the leg, a tennis player who should have known better, but anyway his playing days are over. #TheySayItsRare (tweet).

–

–

A friend of mine died last night.. he was just 42.. had a heart attack.. leaving behind a wife and 3 kids.. so sad, likely so unnecessary. (tweet).

–

–

My elderly 3x jabbed Dad said he’s done, no shot #4 for him. Said something doesn’t feel right about needing 4 shots in less than 12 months. I didn’t give my opinion. It’s his body, his choice and he needs to trust his instincts, been on this planet for 8 decades. Thoughts? (tweet).

–

–

My dad just had his 4th. There was nothing I could say to convince him not to. He’s from the era that believes firmly in government, doctors and media even though he is getting so so sick (tweet).

–

–

I feel extremely ill 4.5, months after pfizer vaxx. I was extremely healthy and vibrant before shot. Terrifying hesdaches, ear pain, ear ringing, body pains in torso and legs, constant pulsating body and heart arrythmia. Malaise. Its not a vaccine, its a crime. Arrest pfizer ceo (tweet).

–

–

I know a friend who got a blood clot in one of the eyes and now partially blind permanently. Many are not reporting the side effects. This happened right after the third booster shot. (tweet).

–

–

My daughter went deaf a month after. I have no idea if the vaccine had anything to do with it or not. My problem is no one is willing to consider there maybe a link. She is 20. Had at uni and didn’t tell me till she lost her hearing. She has hearing aids now. (tweet).

–

–

Friend had anaphylactic shock with each and hospitalised every time and will get 4th. Friends dad can’t swallow due to Bell’s palsy. Neighbour hospitalised with breathing issues and weakness doctors say is due to booster. Sons friend hospitalised with swollen testicles. (tweet).

–

–

A scandal worse than thalidomide. Doctors knew in 1973 that epilepsy drug sodium valproate posed a risk to unborn children — warnings were removed from packets. Almost 50 years & 20,000 disabled babies later, it is still being prescribed to pregnant women (tweet).

–

–

A glance at the most recent Gates Foundation grants to the UK show Gates basically owns our universities, NGOs, our media & our agriculture. If this had been Tesco or any other big corporate the monopolies commission would’ve stamped on this long ago (tweet).

–

–

I’m a victim of pcr/covid testing as a healthcare worker that went too far on9/11/2020. Broke my blood brain barrier, ethylene oxide poisoning hit my central nervous system that collapsed, I still suffer, this is me today. Praise Yah. #notest #pcr #healing #covid #novax (tweet).

–

–

A good MP, exposing fluoride in parliament. (tweet).

–

–

(@DrMohammadIAdi1) I had a spine and courage to stand with my conscious against the tyranny unlike most medics who decided to play dumb and bury their heads in the sand to secure their jobs and got penalised.I am fighting for the justice in the High court and need your kind support. (tweet).

–

–

Half of us are clamoring for Universal Basic Income. The other half realize if we don’t get our shit together and start producing more valuable products, all we have now will disappear into poverty and dependency. #ableg #cdnpoli (tweet).

–

–

I only lost my sense of smell and taste after being given Remdesivir. (tweet).

–

–

If it’s true that Remdesivir is actually snake poison it would explain why it killed my husband and caused me to have hallucinations. (tweet).

–

–

Beginning of Covid-19’s (tweet).

–

–

NEW: The World Health Organization has contracted German-based Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems to develop a global vaccine passport system, with plans to link every person on the planet to a QR code digital ID. PLEASE SHARE: (tweet, website).

–

–

From QLD another lockdown soon ’The “Pandemic Treaty” is being drafted and negotiated as we speak. While everyone is looking at Ukraine the WHO is planning a power grab to give it legal powers over the pandemic response for 190 countries.’ https://cairnsnews.org/2022/04/09/who-ihr-treaty-will-override-constitutions-of-australia-and-america/ (tweet).

–

–

34 yr old neighbour has died from duodenal ulcer. Been ill since before Xmas, lost 5 stone, constant stomach pain, phone consultation with GP, was prescribed codeine. Previously healthy, vibrant mother of 2 teenage daughters has died. Because she couldn’t get health care. (tweet).

–

–

My young niece had hemorrhagic stroke after 2nd shot. One co worker now has autoimmune disease. My 1st cousin hemorrhagic stroke after 2nd shot. So many more harmed. (tweet).

–

–

As a physician with many years of experience with vaccines, here’s the truth: These vaccines (you know the ones I’m talking about), they…do…not…work. (tweet).

–

–

“Julian Assange’s case boils down to the fact that Assange exposed war crimes in Iraq. If the US gets away with plucking him out of the UK to die in prison, all our freedoms are compromised.”—Former Foreign Minister of Australia. @GeoffYoung4KY @PeterCronau @KimDotcom (tweet).

–

–

noooo you can’t let a billionaire own the media! (tweet).

Attach.

–

–

Just a reminder in case you have a short memory. Ukraine has a long history of firing cluster missiles at civilian targets in the Donbas. 15-26 AUG-14 Near-hits on the village of Белояровка (Beloyarovka). They missed due to Tochka’s terrible accuracy. (tweet).

–

–

‘They will convert our homes, our cars, and our communities into digital concentration camps, we will have entered into a slavery system. We have one maybe two years to stop it.’ Catherine Austin Fitts Insects and Synthetic Food. Time is running out. (tweet).

–

–

This is where we are heading. Too many people don’t see the problem with having a digital ID as they believe they are good citizens so it won’t affect them It’ll be too late once digital control is implemented & the reality hits (tweet).

–

–

Wells Fargo, 3rd lgst bank in the US is telling Cdn acct holders their accts will be closed in 30 days. No resons given. All services to Cdns cancelled. Ask why and they shrug their shoulders. Banks always want more accts. ?? US tourism needs CDN $. Is the Cdn govt behind this? (tweet).

–

–

At @MintPressNews, I reveal that Zelensky’s SBU secret police sent a man to spy on Ukrainian opposition figure and journalist @anatoliisharii in preparation to “liquidate” him. (tweet). Testimony Reveals Zelensky’s Secret Police Plot to ‘Liquidate’ Opposition Figure Anatoly Shariy (link).

‘While members of his party were beaten in the streets and inside their offices, Shariy was under threat. On July 8, 2020, he accused Zelensky of ordering his assassination, publishing a confession given to Catalan Police by Zoloytkhin, the man who had published his address the year before. Zoloytkhin was wanted in Ukraine for numerous serious crimes, including participation in the 2016 kidnapping and beating of journalist Vladislav Bovtruk. Zoloytkhin confessed to police that top figures in the Zelensky government had instructed him to murder Shariy, and Shariy published a video confession from Zoloytkhin’.

–

–