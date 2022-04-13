Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-04-13. 40% code-1 heart attacks, chest pains & respiratory issues. Flags 4 Ukraine, a blind eye 4 Yemen, etc

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 890 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 579 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

865,365 concerned citizens.

15,840 medical and public health scientists.

46,893 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

The QLD health minister says none of her “experts” can explain a sudden 40% increase in code-1 heart attacks, chest pains and respiratory issues. In other news: I have a theory. (tweet).

Flags for Ukraine. A blind eye for all the others. (tweet).

Where are all the Yemen flags? (tweet).

Who will check the fact checkers? General rule of thumb now is, never believe anything until it’s officially denied. A further £18 million contract has been awarded to further develop the Covid Pass. Focus. #COVID19 (tweet).

Latest ONS analysis indicate boosters provide no protection against infection after 90 days, relative to being unvaccinated. In fact point estimates suggest that, if anything, after 90 days boosters may provide *lower* protection compared to many 1- & 2-dose categories … (tweet).

Did flawed tests convince us Covid was worse than it really was? | Daily Mail Online (tweet, website).

I left my cushy hospital job I have refused to sign ANY contract with insurance companies I do not accept any money/gifts from pharma/industry I took a huge practice loan So that I could practice medicine independently. That’s why I can speak so fearlessly & truthfully (tweet).

UK Column News – 13th April 2022.

Sir Christopher Chope MP for Christchurch and East Dorset to discuss the tsunami of jab adverse reactions appearing on today’s UK Column News is further indication that the legacy media is dead.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Nellie Korda, the number 2 female golf player in the world has been forced to stop competing due to blood clots at the age of 23. She’s also vaccinated. (tweet).

Yes, alongside media hysteria, wildly inaccurate modelling, and a deliberate, disgusting prolonged campaign of fear by behavioural scientists employed by the government with the express aim to frighten an entire country into submission. (tweet).

My husband was given 5 days of Remdesivir and his organs shut down. I was given 2 days of remdesivir until I made them stop. I believe that I was poisoned. When I got home from the hospital I started hallucinating. (tweet).

I don’t want Boris Johnson to resign over partygate. I want the entire government including the opposition parties to admit that lockdowns & all the restrictions over the past 2 years were unjustified, unlawful, not based on real science and that they caused immeasurable harm (tweet).

I’m unvaccinated, so the 6th wave does not apply to me. (tweet).

All vaccinated people should be forced to mask, social distance and have a curfew imposed on them to not infect us healthy people. (tweet).

Everything is slowly starting to make sense. The progression of my illnesses is not an accident.

I have never regretted anything more in this world than getting the jab. What’s happened to my body cannot be undone. These vaccines are EVIL.

I’m begging people, do NOT GET THEM. (tweet).

I had 2 PFIZER VACCINE shots 10 Dec +4 Jan i lost my appetite lost weight got malnutrition. second shot- lost my mind couldn’t walk. 30th Jan in PRINCE CHARLES HOSPITAL for 5 weeks pfizer vaccines nearly cost me my life. i still may die the pfizer vaccine is still in my blood. (tweet).

Everyone I know who’s fully vaxed has Covid again. Anyone else notice this? (tweet).

In a recent Spanish study on mandated masks involving 600,000 school children, they concluded

“FCM mandates in schools were not associated with lower SARS-CoV-2 incidence or transmission, suggesting that this intervention was not effective” (tweet).

“Mask mandates in schools were NOT associated with lower SARS-CoV-2 incidence or transmission, suggesting that this intervention was not effective.” According to a study of 600,000 children in Spain. (tweet).

Sorry but I cannot forgive @BorisJohnson or @RishiSunak as my dad who was my whole world was wheeled into a covid ward with a curtain pulled round him left to suffer alone then euthanised with #midazolam while they partied, if I sound unreasonable you shouldn’t be following me! (tweet).

People lost everything in last 2 years of Covid time.But they were partying because they knew it was a fake narrative to creat fear among public to justify lockdown and secure NHS followed by vaccination agenda. Am I right ? (tweet).

