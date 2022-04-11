Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-04-11. Asymptomatic illness. 4th dose = 8wk ‘protection’. Predetermined script. Better sanitation. Hair loss

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 890 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 579 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

865,365 concerned citizens.

15,840 medical and public health scientists.

46,893 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Asymptomatic illness is an even bigger fraud than the PCR test, which is a high bar. (tweet).

–

–

‘Fourth vaccine dose gives no protection against infection after just 8 weeks Israeli study finds’ This is the conclusion from a recent study of 1.2 million people over 60 who had not previously tested positive. Further confirmation that these experimental ‘vaccines’ don’t work. (tweet).

–

–

The number of women who have lost their unborn or new-born child in the USA following Covid-19 vaccination has now surpassed 4,000 just sixteen months after the first Covid jab was given emergency use authorisation. (tweet).

–

–

So now a bunch of women I went to high school with lost all their hair from an autoimmune disease….?? They all have one thing in common.. take a wild guess (tweet).

–

–

Killed all ferrets in trials. The people prepared to be injected with something that killed all ferrets in trials, when the animal was exposed to the live virus, are the same people who call us crazy for refusing it! (tweet).

–

–

The pre determined script they all have to follow! (tweet).

–

–

It’s happening. Malone on Tucker: “As a vaccinologist I’m embarrassed now to learn…what has really caused the decline in infectious disease in children…the improvement in sanitation prior to the implementation of the vaccines for almost all of these pediatric diseases.” (tweet).

–

–

When the vaxxed start dying in massive numbers as a result of the injected bio-weapon, they’ll say it’s the new lethal CONVID variant & will lockdown even harder & push for mandatory injections & restrictions again, as well as the liberticidal CONVID pass. The fight is coming. (tweet).

–

–

WHO Calls For ‘New Global Public Health World Order’ To Legally Bind 194 Nations To Medical Martial Law In Case Of A Future Pandemic. US citizens would be forced to give up all Constitutional Inalienable Rights. Twitter has refused to allow me to publish the site for this post. (tweet).

–

–

Every unvaccinated person I know either hasn’t contracted Covid, or if they did, had very mild symptoms! All the vaccinated people I know that contracted Covid became VERY VERY SICK and said “I’m so glad I had the vaxx cause it would have been much worse”! O kay?? (tweet).

–

–

Fauci now says covid is here to stay and up to each individual to calculate how much risk they are willing to take He now has the same opinion he spent over two years vilifying me for having (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 11th April 2022.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Over the last few hours I’ve been able to see quite a lot of your beautiful country, and it’s an amazing country. I’ve also seen the tragic effects of the war. Oh, f**k off, Boris.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

As someone who removed asbestos for a living at an earlier time in my life I can assure you your mask is doing nothing. (tweet).

–

–

The vaccine is 95% effective in removing the ability to admit you were wrong. (tweet).

–

–

Dr. Naomi Wolf @DailyClout speaking passionately as a “mama bear” for all of those mothers who have had children injured or fatal side effects from them. She warns the bio-pharmaceutical complex, “you have never experienced the rage of a mother who’s child has been harmed.” (tweet).

–

–

Pfizer Hired 600 Employees Due To ‘Large Increase Of Adverse Event Reports’: Document (link, link).

600 reasons for not having this jab.

–

–

The Anatomy Of Big Pharma’s Political Reach (link, link).

‘They keep telling us to “trust the science.” But who paid for it?’

–

–

COVID19 SYMPTOMS IDENTICAL TO ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION POISONING (link).

–

–

Clare Daly MEP for Dublin calls out the hypocrisy of criticising Russia for the war in Ukraine (link).

–

–

This is not shown in the Western MSM. Thus, the Russian army is received by residents during the transfer to the regions of Oryol, Bryansk and Kursk. Girls give chocolates with notes, residents give food to take away and All are happy. Humanitarian AID NON STOP BY RUSSIAN FEDERA (tweet).

–

–

The Italian Parliament refused to listen to Zelensky’s speech. Almost all senators left the premises during the speech of president of Ukraine (tweet).

–

–

If you need proof. Yesterday I posted a video of Ukraine citizens claiming Ukraine was bombing it’s own people and Russia were rescuing them. Today, Twitter has removed that video. Why, unless they have an agenda? (tweet).

–

–

Why Has The World Economic Forum Been Scrubbing Its Website? (tweet).

–

–

Klaus Schwab is a ludicrous parody of a movie villain. He and his WEF must be mocked and derided with relentless enthusiasm until the very mention of the acronym makes us smile at how silly it all was. (tweet).

–