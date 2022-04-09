Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-04-09. ARR 0.84%. Miscarriage 50%, 75% 1st trimester. Jab Effectiveness -391%. Nanotech. Remdesivir 50%

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 836 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 543 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

865,365 concerned citizens.

15,840 medical and public health scientists.

46,893 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

🚨 HOW GOOD IS THE PFIZER C19 💉 The Absolute Risk Reduction (ARR) of the Pfizer C19 💉 is: 🎯 0.84% – not a spelling error, less than 1% This from Pfizer’s own data. This means, that the ‘benefit’ of having the Pfizer 💉 is less than 1%, over somebody who is not vaccinated. (tweet).

Miscarriage 50% in vaccinated women. Miscarriage 75% in vaccinated women in the 1st trimester. (tweet).

It remains to be seen if these women can conceive again.

Official Government data shows the Triple Vaccinated have suffered 80% Immune System Degradation as Vaccine Effectiveness falls to MINUS-391%; suggesting they are developing a new form of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (link).

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts exposes the nanotech found in the vaccines & says injections are genocide. (tweet).

How many people have Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J really killed with their experimental Covid-19 Injections? (link).

‘Note: The following paragraph has now been added to the UK’s Pfizer analysis data print, “A report of a suspected ADR to the Yellow Card scheme does not necessarily mean that it was caused by the vaccine…” In my view, this is yet another attempt to draw attention away from the very real problems associated with the vaccines. We note that when patients die 60 days after a positive covid test, they are added to the covid death figures but if someone were to die 60 minutes after a covid vaccine, then it is just a coincidence’.

‘PFIZER (UK data) – Some of the Injuries include: strokes, heart attacks, miscarriages, Bell’s Palsy, sepsis, paralysis, psychiatric disorders, blindness, deafness, shingles, alopecia and covid-19. (Please help save lives and send the link for the Pfizer data analysis print to schools and local newspapers)’

NZ Ministry of Health data shows Triple Vaccinated are now more Vulnerable to Covid Infection and Hospitalisation than the Unvaccinated (link).

Record breaking wave of Covid-19 across Australia sees deaths 1700% higher than the start of the Pandemic; & the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of them (link).

Is Rishi Sunak a bigger threat to the Elderly than the Death Drug Midazolam? (link).

Mom called last night.Five more dead people.We are now over 30 deaths in our circle.All people after second, some third,shots.Including a teen now.Heart attacks,seizures&2 with rapid growing cancers that wouldn’t respond to treatments.People are literally dropping like flies now. (tweet).

Dr. Bryan Ardis: “Remdesivir had 50%+ death rate in Africa trials” (link).

Covid was not the cause of my husbands death, it was the hospital protocol using Remdesivir that killed him, like so many others that lost their lives to that drug. (tweet).

WORLD BANK FUNDING WAS PUT IN PLACE FOR “PROJECT COVID 2020-2025” ahead of March 2020 (tweet).

“By ignoring basic, long-standing principles of public health during the pandemic, most nations marched down the path of folly together.” (tweet, website).

MY LIST OF V💉X INURIES I PERSONALLY KNOW HAS NOW BEGUN: 🚨💉 35 yr old Stage 1 Bone Cancer 🚨💉 59 yr old heart attack 🚨💉 49 yr old died from “short illness” (tweet).

So both me and my father developed what appears to be alopecia after being vaccinated. Now Pfizer is introducing a new drug for alopecia. Just curious if anyone else developed this after being vaccinated. Please retweet for some exposure. (tweet).

UK Column News – 8th April 2022.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss: I’m in Brussels talking to G7 and NATO allies about how we increase support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Oh, f**k off, Liz.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00:24 – Liz Truss Announces A New Age

Public Wants Government Held to Account Over Use of Fear in Pandemic, Poll Shows (link).

Pfizer lawsuit update #1 They need an additional 30 days to respond. I’m warning you now, like I did when I was told to keep my mouth shut while the case was sealed, I won’t do that for long. Show us your motions to dismiss, so I can show you what’s next! (tweet).

Mark Steyn: from GB NEWS talks about the UK data and just how ineffective the vaccines is (tweet).

Freedom Convoy protest was LEGAL, judge says, and Ottawa is now being sued @ikwilson #Canada #Ontario #Freedom (tweet).

Where is the evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that [Martin] committed each offense charged that the prosecutors spoke of?

(Clare Daly MEP for Dublin) The EU economic war against Russia does nothing to help innocent Ukrainian citizens, victims of this illegal war. Russia is undeterred, while EU citizens face disastrous inflation, rocketing energy costs, and a historic decline in living standards. This is madness… (tweet).

CSIRO scientists find CO2 increase has fuelled desert plant growth (tweet).

New witness testimony about Mariupol maternity hospital ‘airstrike’ follows pattern of Ukrainian deceptions, media malpractice (link).

‘On March 9th, shocking news of a deliberate Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, began spreading widely via social media and news outlets’.

‘Fiery condemnation from Western officials, pundits, and journalists was immediate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, claimed the act was proof of the “genocide” Russia was perpetrating against the civilian population, and urged European leaders to condemn the “war crime” and “strengthen sanctions” to stop the Kremlin’s “evil” deeds in the country. NPR suggested the attack was part of Russia’s “terrible wartime tradition” of purposefully targeting health facilities and medics during conflicts, dating back to Chechnya’.

‘But newly released testimony from one of the incident’s main witnesses punctures the official narrative about a targeted Russian airstrike on the hospital. The witness account indicates the hospital had been turned into a base of operations by Ukrainian military forces and was not targeted in an airstrike, as Western media claimed. Her testimony also raised serious questions about whether at least some elements of the event were staged for propaganda purposes – and with the cooperation of the Associated Press’.

‘The new testimony (watch below) comes on the heels of evidence strongly suggesting that the destruction of a dramatic theater in Mariupol on March 16 was staged by the Azov Battalion, and that nearly all civilians had evacuated a day before. And as we will see below, new reports of a Russian massacre of scores of civilians in the town of Bucha also contain suspicious details suggesting a pattern of information manipulation aimed at triggering Western military intervention’.

Viral “Russian Mobile Crematorium” Tweet Is From An 8-Year-Old YouTube Video (link, link).

More lies from our legacy media.

The Russian Investigative Committee has 100 researchers working full-time, amassing evidence of UkroNazi war crimes across the Donetsk People’s Republic. (tweet).

Judge Acquits Jan. 6 Defendant On All Charges (link, link).

‘Martin was acquitted on four misdemeanor charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building’.

‘Prosecutors had asserted in a pretrial brief that “the evidence will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that [Martin] committed each offense charged.”’

‘“I think the definitive factor was that Matt Martin did not break the law,” lawyer Dan Cron, representing Martin, told reporters after the verdict’.

‘“We had the benefit of a lot of video evidence and the judge had a chance to see it.”’

‘“I am very thankful for the judge’s verdict and I’m hoping to get my life back together and my job back,” Martin added’.

‘More than 775 defendants have been arrested in relation to the breach. Approximately one-third have entered guilty pleas, and about half of the approximately 110 sentenced have received jail time’.

–