Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-04-06. Pandemic treaty threatens a medical dictatorship. Pfizer knew about benefit of natural immunity

(At time of this blog post) 833 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 540 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

865,365 concerned citizens.

15,840 medical and public health scientists.

46,893 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

WHO – if The Pandemic Treaty passes they will have total control over sovereign nations’ response to diseases. It will supersede the Constitutions & laws of 194 countries, removing decision making away from democratically elected governments. #Who (tweet).

Everyone’s sovereign rights are vulnerable.

I cannot imagine that such a treaty would be compatible with the principles of the Magna Carta of 1215 and 1297, or with the Coronation Oath of 1688 in which the monarch swears to govern according to the laws and customs, or with the Bill of Rights of 1688 or with the Human Rights Act of 1998.

The restrictions may have lifted, but the government are trying to remove many of our freedoms under the cloak and dagger of draconian legislation: ▪️Human Rights Act Reform ▪️Police & Crime Bill ▪️Online Safety Bill Most people are completely unaware of this. Be aware. (tweet).

Pfizer knew about the blanket benefit of natural immunity and also the vaccine causing immunosuppression in the first few weeks…. But yet chose to keep quiet about both This is not anti Vax this is not conspiracy theory these are hard now proved by evidence backed data facts (tweet).

Dad, why are they called boosters? Because the boost the profits of big pharma, son (tweet).

Pfizer and Moderna admit mrna injections are not vaccines but gene therapy. The definition of the word vaccine had to be changed just so they could call mrna injections vaccines; they are only called vaccines due to a change in definition not because of their function. (tweet).

My last two 12 hour shifts this weekend we treated: 4 heart attacks, 3 blood clots, 1 stroke, 1 pericarditis. 8 of the 9 patients were at least 💉💉. Don’t know if they were boosted. 2 fatalities. (tweet).

If I don’t get vaccinated I am 100% protected against vaccine side effects and 99.8% protected against Covid. That’s a good deal (tweet).

UK Column News – 6th April 2022.

Molnupiravir: mutagenic, carcinogenic. Royal College of General Practitioners: the reason the GP cannot give you long-term information on side-effects or the exact ingredients of a vaccine is because that information is not available to them.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

All Matt Le Tissier did was share our tweet that said the MSM has a history of lies and shouldn’t be trusted As a result he is cancelled after paid state agents like Lineker & Baddiel joined the pile on We say Matt is entitled to his opinion #westandwithmatt Get it TRENDING! (tweet).

Numerous Health Problems More Likely Due To COVID-19 Vaccines Than Coincidence: VAERS Data Analysis (link, link).

A year ago today I collapsed at home 14 days after my 1st Az jag. I spent over 7 hours in surgery having clots removed from my abdomen and both legs. I lost my left leg from above the knee and I have numerous other things going on. All from the vaccine. I was fit and healthy. (tweet).

“The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the serious problems with the scientific system, including how a select few control much of the financial support available to researchers.” (tweet, website).

Dr Aseem Malhotra reveals cardiology researchers aren’t going to publish their findings… they are concerned about losing research money… (tweet).

Mass graves found in Eastern Ukraine. This video is from 7 years ago. Tortured women, men found with hands tied behind their backs. Appalling what Ukrainian people have had to endure. Mass graves found in Eastern Ukraine 1,359 views Sep 25, 2014 (tweet, youtube).

Russia wants forensic investigation of Bucha war crime. British UN Security Council chairman refuses. Make your own conclusion. (tweet).

🇺🇦🇷🇺❗You can see from multiple angles that these civilians in Bucha were carrying emergency food rations distributed by Russian forces before the troops withdrew. Victims were almost certainly killed by Ukrainian nationalists for being “saboteurs” who “collaborated”with Russia. (tweet).

And again, again, there are shots of Ukro-Nazis mistreating civilians who are accused of “collaborating with Russia”. You have to remember, these are their OWN citizens who are maltreating and torturing them there! (tweet).

