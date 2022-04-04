Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-04-04. 15 jabbed tennis players can’t play. Heart Abnormalities. Jabbed w/ pregnant, milk 80% inorganic

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 833 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 540 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

865,365 concerned citizens.

15,840 medical and public health scientists.

46,893 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits

15 fully vaccinated Tennis players have been unable to finish the Miami Open due to chest pains. (tweet).

–

New Study finds persistent Heart Abnormalities among Covid-19 Vaccinated Children (link).

🚩🚩🚩A mother, injected during pregnancy, complains of her milk looking funny. Analysis showed the milk was 80% inorganic. 😳😳😳 80% INORGANIC!!! (tweet).

New pfizer data dump this am proves they knew it would knock off 33% of the population in the first 3 years (tweet).

At this point your blood is either boiling or clotting (tweet).

UK Column News – 4th April 2022.

We cannot trust anything from the British government or the legacy media

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, David Scott, Brian Gerrish and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

00:36 – Propaganda War In Ukraine

Sources:

*****************

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3v04rj4

BBC Live Update: – https://bbc.in/3r4zAAv

SouthFront Article: – https://bit.ly/3NIELjk

Liz Truss Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3Jc88XD

Liz Truss Tweet 002: – https://bit.ly/3LGCDHa

Sun Article: – https://bit.ly/3j16ZrB

10:50 – Poland Happy to Host US Nuclear Weapons

Sources:

*****************

Newsweek Article: – https://bit.ly/3NKWh6C

FT Article: – https://archive.ph/GzkBh

13:34 – The Western White Washing of Ukrainian Nazis

Sources:

*****************

RT Article: – https://bit.ly/3DD2kW1

Time Article: – https://bit.ly/3uUqTK5

20:41 – The BBC’s Role In Ukrainian Media

Sources:

*****************

BBC MA: – https://bbc.in/3x3hAum

UKC Report (go to 46.10): – https://bit.ly/3qWZ0Qw

Wilton Park Values: – https://bit.ly/3j3uZKz

Wilton Park Def’ & Sec: – https://bit.ly/3j0xdu8

Woods International LLC: – https://bit.ly/3uRZKYq

Tom Woods Profile: – https://bit.ly/3j0xpJS

APPG: – https://bit.ly/3iZgrvw

APPG Minutes: – https://bit.ly/3DBLuXA

33:19 – Presentation By Peter Ford at The Tea House Theatre

34:05 – Vaccine and Covid Cover Up Exposed In Australia

Sources:

*****************

Sen. Roberts Statement: – https://bit.ly/3r1BvWC

UKC Report (go to 01:14:20): – https://bit.ly/3qWZ0Qw

Independent Article: – https://archive.ph/Rtqgq

43:46 – International Treaty To Establish Global Governance

Sources:

*****************

EU Statement: – https://bit.ly/3r0kIDp

47:30 – The UK Government Push Mass Medication

Sources:

*****************

Sajid Javid Statement: – https://bit.ly/3r0rkBo

Gov’t Press Release: – https://bit.ly/3K7d8yk

UK Bill: – https://bit.ly/36UtrQD

Gov’t Initiative: – https://bit.ly/3u75BKa

51:21 – Canadian Officials Fail To Justify Government Illegal Crackdown

Sources:

*****************

TN Article: – https://bit.ly/3NJnlDh

CBC Article: – https://bit.ly/3K6JQ2x

LSN Article: – https://bit.ly/3LGcQyy

Maxine Bernier Tweet 01: – https://bit.ly/3r1TuvT

Maxine Bernier Tweet 02: – https://bit.ly/3u5kLzy

57:25 – Volunteers Who Build Schools Attacked By The MSM For Being Far-right

Sources:

*****************

Mail Article 01: – https://bit.ly/3NKIrRI

Mail Article 02: – https://bit.ly/3NL2VK0

Mail Article 03: – https://bit.ly/3KbDOha

01:04:07 – Online Safety Bill

Sources:

*****************

Michael Grade Appointment: – https://archive.ph/vwFPp

01:05:23 – Federal Reserve Bank Admit They Cause Inflation

Sources:

*****************

Fed Reserve Letter: – https://bit.ly/3u3a1lk

01:07:03 – UK Government Has Loads of Hydrogen To Export Apparently

Sources:

*****************

Government Report: – https://bit.ly/3r4u0hx

01:10:30 – Ferry Failure In Scotland

Sources:

*****************

UKC Report (go to 01:00:10): – https://bit.ly/3Kbb9ZH

TN Article: – https://bit.ly/3NPgFmU

Herald Article: – https://yhoo.it/3J8mNU3

STV Article: – https://bit.ly/3j2d1bd

BBC Article: – https://archive.ph/A0AWh

YFS Article: – https://bit.ly/36MT5XC

STV Article: – https://bit.ly/3J1t8As

Bruce Willis is the first person I’ve ever seen that was diagnosed with “Aphasia”. Because “Aphasia” isn’t a diagnosis. It’s a symptom, usually caused by a stroke or brain tumor. Just like Bob Saget they are trying to cover something up (tweet).

“My husband is a volunteer firefighter in our town of 5,000. There have been 3 heart attack calls this week including tonight when he was called to a sudden heart attack of a 16 year old boy who died at his home.” (tweet).

Rumor is Pfizer, who sponsored the Oscars, needed a BIG moment around Alopecia because they have a drug coming to market. So the slap was staged. If I hadn’t witnessed the absolute corruption of the pharma industry in the past 2 years I’d think this was ridiculous. But now. (tweet).

2.9 million people died of Influenza and Pneumonia in 2018 98% decline in influenza cases 2020 2.8 million “die of covid” in 2020 …it’s really not that hard figure out what they’ve done. (tweet).

