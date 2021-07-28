Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-28. Freedoms of the individual are first always, not measures to curb the pandemic. Selfish, Mr Gove

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

794,644 concerned citizens.

14,834 medical and public health scientists.

43,637 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

France passes controversial vaccine passport law (link).

‘President Emanuel Macron blasted critics of the new rules, arguing freedoms of an individual are second to the measures to curb the pandemic’.

‘“What is your freedom worth if you say to me ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated,’ but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother or myself?” the president said. He accused those against the new rules of being “in the business of irrational, sometimes cynical, manipulative mobilization.”’

Freedoms of the individual are first always, not measures to curb the pandemic but Macron thinks the opposite.

–

–

Iain Duncan Smith’s warning against vaccine passports (link).

‘Sir Iain Duncan Smith refers to Freedom Day as Freelock Day and warns vaccine passports could lead to social controls similar to those in China’.

We shouldn’t like a social credit score system, which is what a ‘vaccine’ passport is, that measures how responsible and trustworthy someone is, it should be that the people measure how responsible and trustworthy their government is. The people shouldn’t be controlled by the government, it should be the government that is controlled by the people.

–

–

‘More freedom’ for the vaccinated? Merkel aide warns of restrictions for unvaxxed Germans if Covid-19 cases continue to rise (link).

The same goes for Merkel.

–

–

Who are you calling selfish, Mr Gove? (link).

‘An open letter to the Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove’

‘Dear Mr Gove,’

‘I UNDERSTAND that you consider people who have decided to decline the experimental mRNA gene therapy injections to be selfish’.

‘This is emotive stuff from the man who stabbed Boris Johnson in the back during the 2016 Conservative Party leadership contest. No doubt you would claim that what you did was for selfless reasons, and who are we to question that? After all, we can’t see inside your soul to judge your motives’.

‘Yet you claim to be able to divine the motives of others. And lo, you tell us that they are all the same. And the motive that you have detected is really quite a second-rate one, as though it is held by so many immature children instead of by thoughtful adults every inch your equal’.

‘How on earth did you obtain these special powers? Please tell us so that we can be guided by your superior wisdom with full confidence that you care for us and have our best interests at heart. Because if you can’t do that we may be forced to infer some rather ugly motives on your part’.

‘Your government, in apparent close co-ordination with governments all round the world, has stated since the very beginning of the Covid-19 saga that it is the goal to inject every single person on the planet with this novel technology. Just as Bill Gates suggests. Just as the Big Pharma companies desire. Just as is necessary to implement your beloved vaccine passport system. (Nice trip to Israel, Mr Gove? Did you learn a lot about passports there?)’

‘Oh yes, I’m enjoying this game of attributing motives to others. And don’t you live in a lovely big glass-house of transparent motives? Yes, this is fun’.

‘Are you salivating at the prospect of being a member of the nomenklatura? Of relegating the unvaccinated to the status of Untouchables, all the better to manoeuvre them into the trapped lower caste that you have been so successful in creating for the good people of Britain who believed the tissue of lies that you have gulled them with?’

‘Let me survey a few of the first-rate motives that the unvaccinated may have for keeping themselves free of your desperate remedy’.

‘It turns out that:’

‘the mRNA injections don’t prevent infections, transmission or hospitalisation, despite the grandiose promises;’

‘the mRNA injections don’t stay in the muscle where injected, but travel all round the body to the heart, brain and reproductive organs;’

‘medium and long term safety information is unavailable thanks to rush, rush, rush policies;’

‘there are safe, cheap and effective treatments available that work well against Covid-19;’

‘thousands upon thousands of deaths are being reported worldwide soon after the injections’.

‘You see, Mr Gove, there are other reasons available, if you care to look’.

‘In closing, I’d like to say that I don’t trust you because I doubt your motivations. But I can’t look into your soul. If you have one’.

‘Yours very sincerely,’

‘The Unvaccinated’

–

–

UK Column News – 28th July 2021. Former Chairman Specialised Committee Communicable Diseases High Council Public Health France & Former Member of European Group Advising WHO has confirmed it is dangerous to inject mRNA and has confirmed that variants are less and less dangerous. Serological test, which would be absolutely more reliable than PCR and LF, should have by now be available if not for the financial conflicts of interest. Over half of Covid hospitalisations tested positive after admission: This data is incredibility important, and it should be published on an ongoing basis. When people hear about hospitalisations with Covid, they will assume that Covid is the likely cause, but this data shows something quite different. This is about being detected after tests were looking for it. Lady DESTROYS The NHS when they phoned her up to ask Why She Hasn’t Had The Jab. Online Harms Legislation duty of care Lawful but still harmful, content removed (aka censorship) without good reasons and to protect content defined as ‘democratically important’. Youtube video of Michael Gove calling ‘selfish’ those not wishing to have the jab has a thumbs up/down ratio of 500 vs 4.9k. Who are you calling selfish, Mr Gove? (website, odysee pending, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Health Freedom Is The Hottest Political Issue On The Entire Globe, And Our World Will Never Be The Same After This (link).

‘We are witnessing an epic global struggle for freedom, and the outcome of that struggle is going to greatly shape what our world is going to look like in the years ahead. Ultimately, one of the most fundamental rights that we have is the right to make our own health decisions. If someone else has the authority to make those decisions for you, then you aren’t really free. This pandemic has transformed the debate over health freedom into the most hotly contested political issue on the entire planet, and the intensity seems to have been turned up a few more notches in recent days. As governments around the world have begun instituting new lockdowns, new mandates and new “health passports”, we have seen huge eruptions of anger all over the world’.

–

–

Care workers are a test case for state terrorism (link).

‘DEMOCRACY is dead in the UK. How do we know this? A cursory glance at how terrorism is defined within the scope of the UK Terrorism Act should immediately lead any thinking person to question whether our own UK Government are now openly perpetrating an act of terror on a vulnerable section of the public’.

‘Under the Act, terrorism is currently defined as ‘the use or threat [of action] designed to influence the government or to intimidate the public or a section of the public, and the use or threat is made for the purposes of advancing a political, religious or ideological cause’’.

‘Care workers, who are in the main low income, young and female, are now being directly targeted with outright intimidation by a UK Government edict that they either submit to a Covid-19 vaccination by a certain date or risk being sacked’.

‘As we all know, the Nuremberg trials and the subsequent Nuremberg Code led us to the sunny uplands of a more secure world where no government could ever again easily seize the sovereignty people have over their own bodies. The horrors of the Holocaust are often rightly presented as something that must never be allowed to happen again. Fact checkers now tell us with absurd confidence that the Nuremberg Code does not apply when it comes to the imposition of Covid-19 vaccines on global citizens. They argue that the vaccines have been trialled and are totally safe, whilst simultaneously and skilfully skating over the known fact that none of the trials included any studies on young women regarding effects on reproduction, pregnancy and breastfeeding. The written trial data from all of the vaccine manufacturers clearly cites reproduction, pregnancy and breastfeeding as ‘missing information’ in the data submitted to MHRA, EMA and FDA’.

‘Fact checkers tell us, again with absurd confidence, that there is no evidence of any negative reproductive effects from the vaccines but fail to perform the obvious logical leap that there is no evidence because there were no trials. So care workers, as a distinct group in society, are being ordered by our government to have injections of an experimental agent, the long-term effects of which cannot be known’.

‘What about the people they care for? Indeed this is an important consideration when it comes to human rights. Some rights are inevitably discarded at the altar of the greater good, but in this case whether a care worker is vaccinated or not does not in any way confer greater protection on the vaccinated elderly in care homes. We now know that being Covid-19 vaccinated does not in itself prevent anyone at all from becoming infected and passing on infection’.

‘If you are a 24-year-old female care worker with one child at school and utterly dependent on shifts in a care home to feed, clothe and house your child, you are without a doubt the victim of State intimidation to give up the right to choose what happens to your own body. Our UK Government is clearly using a threat of action (intimidation) against a particularly vulnerable section of the public for both political and ideological reasons’.

‘Politically the Government is terrorising this particular group first to test out, as they have throughout the pandemic, just how far they can go with other groups in terms of totalitarian rule. Their terrorism is also ideological in the sense that a Covid First ideology, espoused by several powerful governments, is now clearly sweeping the globe in a co-ordinated onslaught of mandates, restrictions, testing and certification’.

‘I could add that the governmental ‘nudging’ re Covid-19 has also resulted in the creation of a quasi-religious movement or cult within the general public. Many now switch on their daily news briefings to learn who to hate and what to fear’.

‘Vaccinating care workers will not improve the safety of residents in care homes. If anything it may endanger them as symptoms of infectiousness may be muted in the people who provide the care. Everyone who works in care knows the dedication and compassion all workers exhibit to their elderly. People do not go into work if they feel unwell. The vaccination may well produce a workforce unaware that they may be infectious. This is all on top of a massively reduced workforce driven away by coercion’.

‘Put simply, good quality care provision is already creaking and this policy will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. We should all be jumping up and down at what is being legislated for. We are all next on the list. It won’t stop with care workers and it won’t be confined to Covid-19 vaccines. Once the medical industrial complex has a clear run at mandatory medication of whole populations, our lives and our bodies will never again be our own. This is the hill we all die on if we do not stop the Government now from carrying out this flagrant terrorist attack on our freedoms’.

If we allow this terrorist government to successfully coerce this vulnerable group, they will then focus on the next less vulnerable group. We must hold the line.

–

–

Dr. Hodkinson received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the UK (M.A., M.B., B. Chir.) where he was a scholar at Corpus Christi College. Following a residency at the University of British Columbia he became a Royal College certified general pathologist (link).

This doctor is very, very angry and with very, very good reason.

You are being lied to.

–

–

Served Its Purpose? CDC and FDA Recall Faulty COVID PCR Test (link).

–

–

CDC Withdraws Fraudulent PCR Testing Protocol that Was Used to Falsify Covid ‘Positives’ to Push the Plandemic (link).

‘After more than a year of committing scientific fraud to push false “positives” via PCR testing, the CDC has announced it is withdrawing the RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel on December 31st of this year:’

‘After December 31, 2021, CDC will withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only. CDC is providing this advance notice for clinical laboratories to have adequate time to select and implement one of the many FDA-authorized alternatives’.

–

–

Global protests against vaccine passes, lockdowns rock Europe, Australia (link).

‘Hundreds of thousands demand an end to severe government restrictions in the UK, France, Italy and other nations’.

‘Protesters fed up with COVID-19 restrictions and looming vaccine passport schemes took to the streets across Europe and Australia in a wave of global protests on Saturday’.

‘Hundreds of thousands of people marched across France for the second weekend in a row, protesting mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers and the introduction of a so-called “health pass” program. Demonstrators in Paris on Saturday could be heard shouting “Liberté” and carried banners with the words “Big pharma shackles freedom” and “Stop the dictatorship!”’

–

–

How the Covid Scam Is Perpetrated (link).

‘I have provided numerous documented detailed accounts demonstrating the lack of evidence supporting the official Covid narrative. The next time you hear Big Pharma’s propagandists say “believe the science,” ask them what science’.

‘When believers in the official narrative and Covid vaccine are confronted with facts, they retreat to a second line of defense. If the Covid threat is exaggerated and the vaccine unsafe, why did all the doctors and nurses get vaccinated? If the vaccines are unsafe, why haven’t the predicted deaths and injuries showed up?’

‘The answer is that all the doctors and nurses are not vaccinated, do not believe in the extent of the “pandemic” or the hyped threat of Covid—indeed, many regard the hype and vaccine as greater threats than Covid—and the adverse effects of the vaccines are showing up. The believers in the narrative just do not know it because the presstitute scum suppress the information and do not report it unless to ridicule and denounce it as “disinformation.”’

‘All doctors and nurses are not vaccinated. For example, here is a report of an entire hospital—200 doctors and 1,500 nurses—on strike in protest of the Macron nazi’s attempt to force them to be vaccinated: https://www.rt.com/news/530095-hospital-strike-france-mandatory-vaccine/’

‘As for the alleged belief in the Covid narrative by doctors and medical personnel, here are 1,500 health professionals who say Covid is the “biggest health scam of the 21st century:” https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-covid-outbreak-biggest-health-scam-of-the-21st-century-report-by-1500-health-professionals/5737838’

‘A survey by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons finds that 60% of doctors are not vaccinated: https://www.globalresearch.ca/majority-us-physicians-decline-covid-shots-according-survey/5748266’

‘There are two stronger reasons than doctors’ belief in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine that explain why some doctors are vaccinated. One is that they get vaccinated in order to save their practices. Their fear-driven, terrorized patients are afraid to be examined by a doctor who hasn’t been vaccinated’.

–

–

Something Huge Is Happening As A ‘Plague Of The Vaxxed’ Breaks Out Across America: As The Big Pharma Mafia’s Profits Tumbled, Along Came Covid, And Profits Are Spiking Now (link).

‘With the entire Covid-op clearly not scaring Americans enough in 2021 as vaccination rates continue to tumble while independent-thinking Americans skip the kill-shot as if it is the plague itself, we’ve got to take a look within this story at everything else now happening across America and the world. With cases of the plague striking Colorado, a monkey-pox outbreak being watched carefully by the CDC while more and more news emerges that ‘the vax’ doesn’t work, ABC News recently reported the ‘vast majority’ of a new ‘Covid cluster’ in Cape Cod, Massachusetts are the fully vaccinated’.

‘So while Joe Biden and the left talk about a pandemic of the unvaxxed, all we need to do is take a look at what’s happening in Cape Cod, where an American town with one of the highest vaccination rates in the state also now has the highest rate of new cases, to see what’s really happening’.

‘With what’s happening in Cape Cod mirroring what’s happening in Israel, where the first country to reach vaccine herd immunity has seen a recent rise in cases among vaccinated people, all of these reasons to not take ‘the vax’ are happening at the same time as many on the left are making a heavy push for mandatory covid shots, and all of this coming at a time when the ‘big pharma mafia’s’ profits are finally coming back, and hugely in Moderna’s case’

–

–

Operation Warp Speed Meets the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda (link).

‘The Overwhelming Campaign to Covid Vaccinate Every Person on the Planet Put on Super Steroids by NWO Cabal’

‘“We are all dealing with a highly organized and extremely complex criminal conspiracy of epic proportions. This genocidal scheme is both monolithic and international in scope and magnitude. The countless Covid co-conspirators includes every single major government, Fortune 10,000 corporation, global NGO, university system, scientific research institution and think tank. The

end goal is to vaccinate every individual on Earth with risky experimental vaccines which have proven to be both exceedingly hazardous to human health and frequently deadly. There are very serious reasons why Operation Warp Speed is driving the global Covid Super Vaccination Agenda at this

defining moment in world history.” — Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer’

–

–

Yale Doctor Calls Out CDC for Committing Large Scale Medical Fraud and Hiding Covid Cases Among the Vaccinated (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is engaged in one of the greatest medical frauds of our time, using disparate PCR cycle thresholds to artificially inflate covid-19 cases in the unvaccinated, while hiding covid cases in the fully vaccinated. This covid-19 testing fraud continues to obfuscate the American medical response, as the original aerosolized bioweapon evades detection, as the ongoing release of that spike protein continues through the “savior” vaccines’.

‘In a recent interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Medicine called out the CDC for committing wide-scale medical fraud. When the covid-19 vaccines were launched under emergency authorization, the CDC changed the covid-19 testing guidelines for the fully vaccinated, lowering the cycle threshold count of the PCR test ONLY for the vaccinated’.

–

–

The Covered-Up Crimes of Vaccine-maker Pfizer – Just Another “Too-Big-to-Fail” American Corporation (link).

‘This column high-lights the unethical/criminal attempts (of both the Trump-orchestrated, Biden-endorsed and Big Pharma-implemented Operation Warp-Speed, the unethical plan to totally skip both short-and long-term animal safety and efficacy studies) in order to promote potentially dangerous Covid-19 vaccines for both human adults and children’.

‘Here is a very telling Announcement from the the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) website (May 4, 2021). Be aware that the AAP membership relies on routine vaccinations for a large portion of the annual revenues)’

‘“Children ages 2-11 could potentially be eligible for (the still-experimental) COVID-19 vaccine this fall. Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, DVM, PhD (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine!), said on a quarterly earnings call Tuesday. He expects to request (experimental) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September. Under his plan, an EUA request for ages six months to 2 years would follow in the fourth quarter’.

‘“Pfizer and its (German) partner BioNTech currently are waiting for an FDA decision on an EUA for adolescents ages 12-15 years.”’

‘The list below was collated by Gary G. Kohls, MD’

‘To back-up the accusation of “criminality” of Big Pharma corporations like vaccine-maker Pfizer, I attach a list of 14 Pfizer drugs that were FDA-approved for marketing before long-term safety Studies were done (Note that the corporate-controlled 1986 US Congress passed a law – signed by President Ronald Reagan – that made it against the law to sue pharmaceutical corporations for deaths or injuries caused by their vaccines!)’

‘Pfizer is one of the largest multinational pharmaceutical (drugs and vaccines) companies on the planet – and one of the five largest vaccine manufacturers (the five are Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson. (AstraZeneca is # 10). Pfizer has faced hundreds of thousands of lawsuits – just in the US – for fraudulent marketing and medical injuries caused by its most profitable, drugs’.

‘Pfizer holds the record for the largest fine paid for a health care fraud lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Pfizer paid $2.3 billion in fines, penalties, and settlement for illegal marketing claims’.

‘Here is a partial list of 14 of Pfizer’s most dangerous, most litigated, most potentially lethal drugs. (NOTE: If any reader had adverse effects to any of these Pfizer drugs, he/she might want to consult an attorney)’.

‘Celebrex, Bextra, Geodon, Zyvox, Lyrica, Neurontin, Protonix, Prempro, Chantix, Depo-Testosterone, Zoloft, Effexor, Lipitor, Xeljanz, etc’

–

–

Megalomaniac Dr. Fauci Argues Unvaccinated People Are Going to Cause the Virus to Mutate into Deadly New Variant (link).

–

–

Fauci Blindsided by Israeli Data Showing Pfizer Vax Only 39% Effective at Stopping Delta Variant (link).

–

–

BREAKING REPORT…Human Events Sr. Editor: “White House knew about the Tucker ‘confrontation’”…”entire set-up was planned out in advance, per WH official” (link).

–

–

Democracy’s Road to Tyranny (link).

‘Plato, in his Republic, tells us that tyranny arises, as a rule, from democracy. Historically, this process has occurred in three quite different ways. Before describing these several patterns of social change, let us state precisely what we mean by “democracy.”’

‘Pondering the question of “Who should rule,” the democrat gives his answer: “the majority of politically equal citizens, either in person or through their representatives.” In other words, equality and majority rule are the two fundamental principles of democracy. A democracy may be either liberal or illiberal’.

‘Genuine liberalism is the answer to an entirely different question: How should government be exercised? The answer it provides is: regardless of who rules, government must be carried out in such a way that each person enjoys the greatest amount of freedom, compatible with the common good’.

–

–

You can be stabbed for criticising Islam? (link).

‘When are we going to talk about Hatun Tash? She’s the ex-Muslim and Christian evangelist who was allegedly slashed with a knife in broad daylight in Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park yesterday. And almost as shocking as the incident itself – as this horrific assault on a woman who was merely expressing her beliefs – has been the silence about it. There has been a trickle of press interest, but no big media splashes, no hashtag solidarity, no politicians expressing concerns that Britain seems to have become a country in which you criticise Islam at your peril. What is going on here?’

‘Ms Tash is a former Muslim who is now a Christian and a prominent critic of Islam. Her religious view is that Muslims should be encouraged to convert to the Christian faith in order to save themselves. No doubt many Muslims find this an offensive idea, which they are perfectly at liberty to do. Tash is a regular of Speakers’ Corner. She engages in heated debates with Islamic preachers and others. Yesterday she was wearing a Charlie Hebdo t-shirt and making her usual comments about Islam, when a man in a black hood lunged towards her with great force, slashing at her face and her arm. Her face was covered in blood. The video, which has been widely shared online, is a difficult watch’.

–

–

“Greatest Danger To National Security” – Ed Snowden Exposes The ‘Insecurity’ Industry (link, link).

‘The greatest danger to national security has become the companies that claim to protect it…’

‘1.’

‘The first thing I do when I get a new phone is take it apart. I don’t do this to satisfy a tinkerer’s urge, or out of political principle, but simply because it is unsafe to operate. Fixing the hardware, which is to say surgically removing the two or three tiny microphones hidden inside, is only the first step of an arduous process, and yet even after days of these DIY security improvements, my smartphone will remain the most dangerous item I possess’.

‘Prior to this week’s Pegasus Project, a global reporting effort by major newspapers to expose the fatal consequences of the NSO Group—the new private-sector face of an out-of-control Insecurity Industry—most smartphone manufacturers along with much of the world press collectively rolled their eyes at me whenever I publicly identified a fresh-out-of-the-box iPhone as a potentially lethal threat’.

‘Despite years of reporting that implicated the NSO Group’s for-profit hacking of phones in the deaths and detentions of journalists and human rights defenders; despite years of reporting that smartphone operating systems were riddled with catastrophic security flaws (a circumstance aggravated by their code having been written in aging programming languages that have long been regarded as unsafe); and despite years of reporting that even when everything works as intended, the mobile ecosystem is a dystopian hellscape of end-user monitoring and outright end-user manipulation, it is still hard for many people to accept that something that feels good may not in fact be good. Over the last eight years I’ve often felt like someone trying to convince their one friend who refuses to grow up to quit smoking and cut back on the booze—meanwhile, the magazine ads still say “Nine of Ten Doctors Smoke iPhones!” and “Unsecured Mobile Browsing is Refreshing!”’

‘In my infinite optimism, however, I can’t help but regard the arrival of the Pegasus Project as a turning-point—a well-researched, exhaustively-sourced, and frankly crazy-making story about a “winged” “Trojan Horse” infection named “Pegasus” that basically turns the phone in your pocket into an all-powerful tracking device that can be turned on or off, remotely, unbeknownst to you, the pocket’s owner’.

–