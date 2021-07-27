Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-27. AFLDS: “We will no longer participate in the lie. And when the lie dies, we return to freedom”

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

794,140 concerned citizens.

14,823 medical and public health scientists.

43,622 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

“We will no longer participate in the lie. And when the lie dies, we return to freedom.” -Michael Hamilton, JD AFLDS Attorney http://AFLDS.org/Live #WhiteCoatSummit (tweet).

I’d tell you a Covid joke …. but there’s a 99.96% chance you won’t get it. (tweet).

Send this to your local MP, local care homes and to any carers you know. (tweet, cdn.fbsbx.com).

‘RE: THE ‘REQUIREMENT’ FOR CARE WORKERS TO BE VACCINATED’

‘this is an open letter because the public will be interested to know that the statutory provision for care (and other) workers to be vaccinated is unenforceable’.

‘Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984’

‘However, section 45E states,’

‘“Medical treatment’

‘(1) Regulations under section 45B or 45C may not include provision requiring a person to undergo medical treatment’.

‘(2) “Medical treatment” includes vaccination and other prophylactic treatment.”’

Does everyone have a (Covid ‘Vaccination’) passport like this? (tweet).

Attach.

–

The “elite flouted the norms of governance, journalism, academic freedom—and worst of all, science. As evidence of their mistakes mounted, they stifled debate by vilifying dissenters, censoring criticism and suppressing scientific research”-@JohnTierneyNYC The Panic Pandemic (tweet, website).

‘The United States suffered through two lethal waves of contagion in the past year and a half. The first was a viral pandemic that killed about one in 500 Americans—typically, a person over 75 suffering from other serious conditions. The second, and far more catastrophic, was a moral panic that swept the nation’s guiding institutions’.

‘Instead of keeping calm and carrying on, the American elite flouted the norms of governance, journalism, academic freedom—and, worst of all, science. They misled the public about the origins of the virus and the true risk that it posed. Ignoring their own carefully prepared plans for a pandemic, they claimed unprecedented powers to impose untested strategies, with terrible collateral damage. As evidence of their mistakes mounted, they stifled debate by vilifying dissenters, censoring criticism, and suppressing scientific research’.

‘If, as seems increasingly plausible, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 leaked out of a laboratory in Wuhan, it is the costliest blunder ever committed by scientists. Whatever the pandemic’s origin, the response to it is the worst mistake in the history of the public-health profession. We still have no convincing evidence that the lockdowns saved lives, but lots of evidence that they have already cost lives and will prove deadlier in the long run than the virus itself’.

‘One in three people worldwide lost a job or a business during the lockdowns, and half saw their earnings drop, according to a Gallup poll. Children, never at risk from the virus, in many places essentially lost a year of school. The economic and health consequences were felt most acutely among the less affluent in America and in the rest of the world, where the World Bank estimates that more than 100 million have been pushed into extreme poverty’.

Urgent Plea by Doctors to India’s PM: “Halt Roll-Out of COVID-19 Vaccines Now” (link).

So Sturgeon has come and and said that those that are against this trial drug should be classed as Anti-social….so here were Germany 1939 (tweet).

Not wanting to get a trial drug masquerading an out-of-trial drug is not wanting to be a misinformed test subject, it’s not anti-social.

A vote of NO CONFIDENCE in West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock was passed at Newmarket Town Council!! It states he “neglected the best interests of his constituents. As Secretary of State for Health he has demonstrated hypocrisy and hubris in the pursuit of his own interests.” (tweet).

–

Seeing members, activists and donors resigning from the conservatives. It’s over. (tweet).

GOVT COVID AGENDA Vaccines for everyone Digital ID for everyone Cashless for everyone Surveillance Economy for everyone The Great Reset for everyone (tweet).

–

Nice, France French hospital workers in Nice have decided to not give the vaccine any longer. The powder keg is about to blow worldwide. You can sense it. (tweet).

–

Nurse at Lyon protest: “We haven’t had a covid case (in my hospital) for 6 months, but there are a lot of people dying from the vaccine and others who have a lot of side effects” (tweet).

–

French restaurant owners hang posters saying EVERYONE is welcome no medical passport necessary, in direct defiance to Macron’s latest rules! Vive la France! Vive la liberté! (link).

–

CDC Quietly Deletes 6,000 COVID Vaccine Deaths from Its Website Total (link).

‘As reported earlier the CDC-linked VAERS website released its weekly numbers last Friday’.

‘The website has now recorded 11,140 reported deaths from the COVID vaccine in the United States. This is up from 9,125 reported deaths from the COVID-19 vaccinations total from last week’.

‘The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data’.

‘On Wednesday the CDC posted on its own website that there were 12,313 reported deaths from the COVID Vaccine since December’.

‘This number would track with the VAERS website number:’

‘But then a strange thing happened. After the CDC posted this number they went back hours later and switched it to 6,079 reported deaths in the US from the COVID Vaccine’.

‘Infowars posted video of screengrabs from the CDC website on Wednesday’.

‘The CDC deleted 6,000 vaccine deaths from its website in 6 hours. What gives?’

I’m confused. Are these people not dead or

CDC Seems To Tacitly Admit PCR Tests Can’t Differentiate Between COVID And The Flu (link).

‘Could this be why flu virus deaths decreased by 99% in 2020?’

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) appears to have tacitly admitted that the near-universally used PCR tests may not be able to differentiate between COVID-19 and common influenza viruses, and is requesting that clinics adopt new COVID-19 tests that are able to differentiate between the flu and the China-originated virus’.

‘In a new announcement, the CDC declared that it will withdraw its emergency use application for the controversial PCR tests on December 31, 2021, and is urging clinics and hospitals around the country to immediately begin the process of using new tools better able to “facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses” because “Such assays can facilitate continued testing for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 and can save both time and resources as we head into influenza season.”’

‘Many skeptics have noted that, with the emergence of COVID-19, flu cases diminished at a level that strains credulity. While the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 died of “influenza related illnesses” in 2019, the number shrunk by nearly 99% in 2020, to a modest 646 deaths. Many have pointed to overuse of the PCR tests, which are designed to detect incredibly small amounts of viruses, for this massive change’.

‘Others, perhaps more confusingly, say that while Americans did a poor job of social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitizing that was unable to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Americans also did a satisfactory job of social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitizing to prevent the spread of influenza viruses’.

‘As National File reported earlier this year, the inventor of the PCR test once said Anthony Fauci, 80-year-old the decades-long director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “doesn’t know anything” and is willing to lie on television. “Guys like Fauci get up there and start talking, you know, he doesn’t know anything really about anything and I’d say that to his face. Nothing. The man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope and if it’s got a virus in there you’ll know it,” said PCR test inventor Kary Mullis’.

‘“He doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine and he should not be in a position like he’s in. Most of those guys up there on the top are just total administrative people and they don’t know anything about what’s going on in the body. You know, those guys have got an agenda, which is not what we would like them to have being that we pay for them to take care of our health in some way. They’ve got a personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go. They change them when they want to. And they smugly, like Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera,” Mullis added’.

Why Is The CDC Quietly Abandoning The PCR Test For COVID? (link).

‘We have detailed (most recently here and here) the controversy surrounding America’s COVID “casedemic” and the misleading results of the PCR test and its amplification procedure in great detail over the past few months’.

‘As a reminder, “cycle thresholds” (Ct) are the level at which widely used polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test can detect a sample of the COVID-19 virus. The higher the number of cycles, the lower the amount of viral load in the sample; the lower the cycles, the more prevalent the virus was in the original sample’.

‘Numerous epidemiological experts have argued that cycle thresholds are an important metric by which patients, the public, and policymakers can make more informed decisions about how infectious and/or sick an individual with a positive COVID-19 test might be. However, as JustTheNews reports, health departments across the country are failing to collect that data’.

‘Here are a few headlines from those experts and scientific studies:’

‘1. Experts compiled three datasets with officials from the states of Massachusetts, New York and Nevada that conclude:“Up to 90% of the people who tested positive did not carry a virus.”’

‘2. The Wadworth Center, a New York State laboratory, analyzed the results of its July tests at the request of the NYT: 794 positive tests with a Ct of 40: “With a Ct threshold of 35, approximately half of these PCR tests would no longer be considered positive,” said the NYT. “And about 70% would no longer be considered positive with a Ct of 30! “’

‘3. An appeals court in Portugal has ruled that the PCR process is not a reliable test for Sars-Cov-2, and therefore any enforced quarantine based on those test results is unlawful’.

‘4. A new study from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, found that at 25 cycles of amplification, 70% of PCR test “positives” are not “cases” since the virus cannot be cultured, it’s dead. And by 35: 97% of the positives are non-clinical’.

‘5. PCR is not testing for disease, it’s testing for a specific RNA pattern and this is the key pivot. When you crank it up to 25, 70% of the positive results are not really “positives” in any clinical sense , since it cannot make you or anyone else sick’

‘So, in summary, with regard to our current “casedemic”, positive tests as they are counted today do not indicate a “case” of anything. They indicate that viral RNA was found in a nasal swab. It may be enough to make you sick, but according to the New York Times and their experts, probably won’t. And certainly not sufficient replication of the virus to make anyone else sick. But you will be sent home for ten days anyway, even if you never have a sniffle. And this is the number the media breathlessly reports… and is used to fearmonger mask mandates and lockdowns nationwide…’

‘In October we first exposed how PCR Tests have misled officials worldwide into insanely authoritative reactions’.

‘As PJMedia’s Stacey Lennox wrote, the “casedemic” is the elevated number of cases we see nationwide because of a flaw in the PCR test. The number of times the sample is amplified, also called the cycle threshold (Ct), is too high’.

SHOCK! Protective Detail of France President ALL Resign over COVID Restrictions; will no longer protect President Macron (link).

‘The Republican Guard, a security detail established to protect the President of France, have ALL resigned, and will no longer protect President Macron!’

‘The mass resignation comes on the heels of his Presidential Decree requiring French citizens to have and use a “Sanitary Passport” (i.e. Vaccine Certificate) or be denied access to stores, bars, even DENIED VOTING!’

‘Citizens are taking to the streets in almost every major city, literally battling with police over enforcement of these new Presidential Decrees. Mass-Media is mostly IGNORING the civil uprising, reporting almost nothing as the country erupts in protest’.

‘The fighting is getting bloody, fast:’

‘The French Government has had to scramble to provide some other type of protective service for the vicious Dictator, who is stealing French liberty’.

‘Members of the Guard who resigned have been asked why they quit and the near universal reply: “Macron isn’t worth dying for”’.

‘One can only hope the French people are successful at ridding themselves of this despicable tyrant in whatever manner they see fit’.

The protest in Paris, France against the Macron government domestic vaccine pass is massive. (tweet).

–

1/2 Eleanora Brigliadori from the Abruzzo region of Italy was recruited to pitch a pro-vaxx public service announcement. Instead she turns the table on them. (tweet).

–

We now have confirmation that the primary role of vaccine passports is to increase vaccine uptake amongst 18-30 year olds, not to reduce the spread of covid. Also, that they were forced through by Gove, Shapps, and Javid, against the wishes of the majority of the cabinet. (tweet).

–

Leaked hospital deets on vaxxed patients! Anyone want to guess why “99% of all hospitalized patients with #COVID19 are unvaccinated!” ? Because it’s policy NOT to test vaccinated people when they come in. (tweet).

–

Government Adviser Who Warned of 200,000 COVID Cases a Day Faces Scrutiny After Dramatic Fall in UK Infections (link).

‘Ferguson got it wrong again’.

Perhaps the number of healthy people going for a test has declined.

UK positive tests cases are down for the 6th consecutive day since all restrictions ended Why *anyone* in media, politics or science takes this Professor Neil Ferguson chap from Sage seriously anymore (or ever did!) is totally beyond me He’s only ever been – reliably – wrong (tweet).

–

‘Draghi Like Hitler’ | Protesters slam Italian PM for introducing Covid health pass (link).

‘Protests against the Italian government’s plan to introduce health passes were held in more than 80 locations on Saturday, where people denounced the measure as discriminatory’.

–

If you feel that something is wrong..You are right.. Millions of people around the world know it to. You are not alone The first step to reality is shutting off the television (gab).

Attach.

–

Surely you should be informing listeners that both Baroness Kennedy and Bill Gates, (the man with all the investments in vaccines) are connected via ‘Common Purpose.’ It makes what she says entirely understandable, – don’t you think? (tweet).

–

CNN confronting Fauci: Oh, we’re not to going to get into the details, like the detail that NIH funded experiments that took bat coronaviruses that infect only animals and recombined them with other viruses to see if they infect humans (they do!) (tweet, website).

–

UK GOVT Want To 🚫 This Now #VanLife #Campervan / Hugo Talks #lockdown (link).

‘PETITION – https://petition.parliament.uk/petiti…’

–

That isn’t the whole story though, they have Blair’s PFIs eating a great hole in their finances, with huge interest rates for Blair’s mates. Even the Grauniad had to cover it! NHS hospital trusts to pay out further £55bn under PFI scheme (tweet, website).

–

French Intelligence Warned Obama State Department About Wuhan Lab In 2015: Former US Official (link).

‘In 2015, French intelligence officials warned the Obama State Department that China was ‘cutting back on agreed collaboration at the lab’ – which France helped to build with the understanding that the two nations would work together’.

‘By 2017, France had been ‘kicked out’ of the lab, and cooperation had ceased, leading French officials to once again warn the US State Department of ‘grave concerns’ as to Chinese motivations, former State official David Asher told the Daily Caller’.

‘The State Department alleged in January 2021, at the end of the Trump administration, that the Wuhan lab had engaged in classified research on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017’.

‘The State Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment’.

‘On Thursday, China said it would not allow the World Health Organization to inspect the lab further. China has blocked the WHO from accessing important records at the lab. -DCNF’

‘“The Chinese basically sucked State into its honey pot operation to gain access to U.S. technology, knowledge, and material support. Classic. Just as they have done in every sector,” said Asher’.

‘According to USAID, the US Agency for International Development provided $1.1 million to US-based NGO EcoHealth Alliance for a sub-agreement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – on top of millions received from the Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and $600,000 annual grant from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health’.

‘In short, after the Obama administration paused Gain-of-Function research, US entities funneled money through EcoHealth to continue it, despite France’s warning’.

‘According to Asher, the NIH, DoD and USAID should have ceased federal funding in 2015’.

“Freedom, Freedom, Freedom!”- Masses Of Australians March Against COVID Lockdowns (link).

–

Vaccine passports and digital currencies are the means to giving government total control over you. This is digital enslavement. Whatever your stance on vaccines, digital passports and currencies will destroy your life. Fight them. #NoDigitalEnslavement (tweet).

–

Fully vaccinated people are 65% more likely to be hospitalised & 1540% more likely to die due to Covid-19 than people who are unvaccinated according to latest Public Health England data (link).

–

Jen Psaki Refuses To Say How Many Breakthrough COVID Cases There Are In White House After Fully Vaccinated Texas Fleebaggers Superspreader (link).

–

Chris Whitty gave the order to give alleged Covid-19 patients lethal doses of Hydroxychloroquine to both kill them and sabotage trials (link).

‘Hydroxychloroquine was one of the drugs being trialled. In the RECOVERY Trial and the REMAP-CAP Trial they used an extremely high and potentially lethal dose: 800 mg at 0 and 6 hours followed by 400 mg at 12 hours and then every 12 hours for up to nine additional days. A patient was therefore given 2,400 mg in the first 24 hours of treatment’.

‘According to David Jayne, professor of clinical autoimmunity at Cambridge University:’

‘“Hydroxychloroquine overdose is associated with cardiovascular, neurological, and other toxicities, occurring with doses over 1500 mg, and higher doses are associated with fatality.”’

‘In an article for the BMJ found here co-head of the Recovery Trial Martin Landray explained:’

‘“The dose comes from modelling by Nick White, professor of tropical medicine at the University of Oxford, and his team, who have extensive experience with this drug.”’

21-YEAR-OLD GIRL’S ADVERSE REACTIONS FOLLOWING COVID-19 VACCINE ARE GETTING WORSE (link).

–

CNN: Segregate Unvaccinated, Make Them Pay For Tests Every Day (link).

–

Latest study demonstrates that following government isolation measures caused more deaths than behaving normally. WHO would have thought? Covid risk ‘eight times higher’ for shielding group, study shows (tweet, website).

–

There are people in the world that believe this all began with a woman in China eating a bowl of bat soup. (tweet).

–

UPDATE FROM SYDNEY: All New COVID Hospitalizations Involve Vaccinated Individuals Except One (link).

–

‘Filthy, disgusting & selfish’: Australian leaders blast anti-lockdown protesters, unleash ‘strike force’ to track them down (link).

‘Australian police have already issued hundreds of fines in the wake of mass anti-lockdown rallies, and are looking for more info about the violators, as state leaders condemn protesters for endangering other people’s lives’.

‘In just 24 hours after Saturday’s mass protest, police in New South Wales issued 510 penalty infringement notices, Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. He vowed that the authorities will continue to investigate the acts of “violent, filthy, risky” behavior’.

‘A strike force is set up right at this moment that continues to ask for people to bring forward any video files or telephone footage that they have of that sort of behaviour’.

‘NSW Police Minister David Elliott earlier announced that at least 22 veteran detectives will be working as part of a special unit to identify and track down people who attended the rallies’.

‘State Premier Gladys Berejiklian echoed these sentiments, saying she was “absolutely disgusted” by the mass gatherings, and urging anyone who recognized any of the activists to contact police immediately’.

‘I’m just so utterly disgusted, disappointed and heartbroken that people don’t consider the safety and wellbeing of their fellow citizens’.

‘NSW reported two deaths and 141 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, which is slightly lower than the day before. Authorities, however, have hinted that as the protest risks turning into a superspreader event, the month-long lockdown in Sydney might be extended even further’.

‘“We don’t want a setback, and yesterday could have been a setback – time will tell,” Berejiklian said. The state’s current lockdown rules bar residents from leaving home except to obtain food and other “essential” goods and services, for medical care, including vaccinations, and for outdoor exercise and “essential” work’.

‘The state of Victoria in the meantime recorded only 11 new cases, but Premier Daniel Andrews blasted the protesters for putting “many other people in real danger,” and said that he could not rule out that the state’s own lockdown will also be extended’.

Adelaide authorities say they will use CCTV surveillance and shop purchase data to enforce contact tracing and quarantine (link).

–

Chlorine Dioxide to Treat COVID? YES, Says Dr. Manuel Aparicio (link).

‘Despite claims by governments around the world that the substance is toxic and not to be used, Dr. Manuel Aparicio tells The New American magazine’s Alex Newman that he has seen incredible results treating COVID19 and many other ailments using chlorine dioxide. Speaking on the sidelines of the Red Pill Expo, where Dr. Aparicio was a speaker, the orthopedic surgeon gives insight into his experience and how he is able to legally treat patients in Mexico using this treatment method that is frowned upon by governments worldwide. A growing number of medical professionals around the world is learning about it, he said’.

Get this, majority of staff at my gym tested positive and isolating. All double jabbed. I’m covering all the shifts cos I’m the only one NOT jabbed. (tweet).

–

Pentagon Confirms 7 Colombians Arrested for Killing Haiti President Trained in US (link).

–