Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-26. 1/2m deaths after jab. Bigger protests London, Sydney, Paris, Rome. Jabbed 84% Israel’s new cases

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

794,140 concerned citizens.

14,823 medical and public health scientists.

43,622 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Doctors & Lawyers: 500,000 deaths after “vaccination” (link).

‘(20) International Network of Lawyers, the CV19 crisis is a Fraud and those Responsible will be sued (Part 20 / 20)’

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko’s team have treated 6,000 covid patients and only 3 died whereas statistically you would expect 100s to have died.

–

–

Millions of Freedom Fighters Around the World Protest COVID Lockdowns and Forced Vaccinations, London, Sydney, Paris, Rome, Some Clashes Turn Violent (link).

‘Patriots around the world are rising up in opposition to the totalitarian government efforts to weaponize COVID fear against the principles of liberty and freedom’.

‘In Australia, the government has reintroduced forced lockdowns, the patriots are taking to the streets and successfully breaking through police barricades. In France and Italy, the citizens are pushing back against the government announcing forced vaccinations; the government of both nations are now openly attacking the French and Italian people. In London, England, hundreds of thousands join together to stand in opposition to the removal of freedom’.

‘All around the world people who will never give up their freedom are taking to the streets to demand liberty, sometimes resulting in violent clashes with law enforcement. The free people of the world are uniting in common purpose’.

–

–

Stanley Plotkin’s Disgusting Vaccine Admissions | MSM’s Darling: “Godfather of Vaccines” (link).

5m30s ‘Are you aware that one of the objections to vaccinations by plaintiffs in this case is the inclusion of aborted (human) fetal tissue in the development of vaccines and the fact that it is part of the ingredients of vaccines? I am aware of those objections, the catholic church has actually issued a document on that which says that individuals who need the vaccines should receive the vaccines regardless of the fact and I think it implies that I am the individual who will got to hell because of the use of aborted tissues which I am glad to do. Are you aware of virus from animals other than simian or bovine that is in any vaccine? Yes, there is a pig virus present in one of the rotovirus vaccines, circovirus’.

The comment with the most likes reads as follows.

‘I told a pro-vaxxer to watch Plotkin’s deposition and they called it a conspiracy theory. what kind of mental illness results in that assertion?’

–

–

Israel: data shows 84% of new ‘Covid’ cases are with ‘Vaccinated’ People (It’s a global trend and they have the nerve to blame the ‘unvaccinated’ for everything) (link, link).

–

–

COVID deaths in no-lockdown Sweden hit ZERO (link).

‘Last year, London’s Guardian newspaper called Sweden’s laissez-faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic – generally allowing the coronavirus to run its course while the population reaches herd immunity – a “catastrophe” in the making, while CBS News said the Scandinavian nation had become “an example of how not to handle COVID-19.”’

‘But unlike its European neighbors, Sweden is welcoming visitors while businesses and schools are open with virtually no restrictions and there are no mask mandates, points out the Foundation for Economic Education’.

‘And data show the seven-day rolling average for COVID deaths on Wednesday was zero, which is where it has been for about a week’.

‘Sweden’s overall mortality rate in 2020 was lower than most of Europe, FEE added, and its economy suffered far less’.

–

–

The Death Knell For Relying on the PCR Test for Covid Statistics (link).

‘Three Documented Articles About the Deeply Flawed PCR Test Which Has Grossly – and Deceptively – Over-stated the Incidence – As Well as the Mortality – of Covid-19 in America’

‘Collated by Gary G. Kohls, MD – February 25, 2021 (2581 words)’

‘Nobody Knows for Certain How Many Americans Actually Died Because of a Covid-19 Infection and How Many Died Because They Were Terminally-ill/Frail/Elderly Patients Who Died from Their Lethal Co-morbidities – whether they had a False Positive PCR Test – or not’.

‘Please watch this a highly informative 2-minute video about the fatal flaws of the PCR test from Dr Alex Vasquez ICHNFM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1fhMM0GT4w’

‘1] CDC Statistics Show that Only 6% of America’s “Covid-19 Deaths” Were Listed as the Sole Cause of Death’

‘(Which Means that the Actual Causes of Death may have been Because of the Patients Chronic – And Lethal – Ailments. Statisticians, Epidemiologists and Media “Experts” Worth Their Salt Should be Multiplying 0.06 (6%) X the Supposed 500,000 Covid-19 Deaths to Get a More Accurate Count of American Deaths)’

‘(0.06 X 500,000 = 30,000, which approximates the number of deaths expected for the average annual pandemic influenza and influenza like illnesses (ILI), which never resulted in economic lockdowns, school cancellations, mandated mask-wearing, “distance learning” or promotion of the irrational – and psychologically-traumatizing – “germophobia”.)’

‘Summary’

‘“For (a miniscule) 6% of the deaths, Covid-19 was the only cause (of death) mentioned (on the death certificates).”’

‘“For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, there were (an average of) 2.6 additional conditions (‘co-morbidities’) or causes per death.”’

‘2] PCR Test Revelations from Official Literature; They Expose Their Own Lies’

‘By Jon Rappoport – February 23, 2021 (986 words)’

‘“The PCR test is useless and deceptive. It provides de facto dictators the opportunity to cite ‘new case levels’ and lock down populations, creating economic and human devastation.” – Jon Rappaport’

–

–

(Principia Scientific International) WHO: PCR Tests At High CT Probably All False Positive (Written by By Dr. Judy Wilyman, link).

‘The fact is that we will never have freedom again if we do not address the misuse of the emergency powers with the science. In this latest newsletter I have demonstrated that there was never any ‘global pandemic’ – it is only a pandemic in name’.

‘The 2 scientific arguments that completely demolish the claim that we have a ‘public health emergency’ of COVID19 are:’

‘1) The ‘cases’ that have been used to declare this emergency situation are healthy people without any disease symptoms’.

‘2) The definition of a pandemic that is based only on ‘cases’ is not based on science and the adoption of this new definition in 2009 was done by elite individuals in an ‘Emergency Committee’ and without the scrutiny of the scientific, medical and general community. A scientific definition requires the scrutiny of the community otherwise it is invalid under scientific methodology’.

‘In December 2020 the WHO declared that any result from a RT-PCR test that was amplified at a high cycle threshold (CT) e.g. above 35 CT is potentially 100% false positive. This leads us to question all the reported ‘cases’ of COVID19 disease in Australia in 2020. This is because Australia has reported that it was using this PCR test at a CT of 40-45 and most of the reported ‘cases’ were people without symptoms’.

–

–

CDC influenza SARS-CoV-2 (Flu SC2) multiplex assay : fact sheet for healthcare providers (link).

‘Symptoms of respiratory viral infection due to SARS-CoV-2 and influenza can be similar’.

–

–

UK Column News – 26th July 2021. WHO: PCR Tests At High CT Probably All False Positive – the 2 scientific arguments that completely demolish the claim that we have a ‘public health emergency’ of COVID19 are: 1) The ‘cases’ that have been used to declare this emergency situation are healthy people without any disease symptoms; 2) The definition of a pandemic that is based only on ‘cases’ is not based on science and the adoption of this new definition in 2009 was done by elite individuals in an ‘Emergency Committee’ and without the scrutiny of the scientific, medical and general community. A scientific definition requires the scrutiny of the community otherwise it is invalid under scientific methodology. CDC Influenza SARS-CoV-2 (Flu SC2) Multiplex Assay: Symptoms of respiratory viral infection due to SARS-CoV-2 and influenza can be similar. Not only are you at greater risk of all disease because of the suppression of your immune system, you are at a three-fold increased greater risk. The vaccination programme is driving the rise of the variants. Vaccination increases COVID19 mortality vs unvaccinated. Daily COVID deaths in (never-lockdown) Sweden, as other nations brace for more lockdowns. This isn’t what they said would happen. Caring corrupted: the killing nurses of the third Reich. Government Ministers fear that ‘farting could spread Covid’: toilet covid is coming (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Patents Prove SARS-CoV-2 Is a Manufactured Virus (link).

‘Story at-a-glance’

Hundreds of patents show SARS-CoV-2 is a manmade virus that has been tinkered with for decades. Much of the research was funded by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci, and may have been an outgrowth of attempts to develop an HIV vaccine

In 1999, Fauci funded research at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill to create “an infectious replication-defective coronavirus” specifically targeted for human lung epithelium. This appears to be the virus that became known as SARS-CoV

U.S. Patent 7279327 shows we knew the ACE receptor, the ACE2 binding domain, the S-1 spike protein, and other elements of SARS-CoV-2 were engineered and could be synthetically modified using gene sequencing technologies

The CDC holds patents to a SARS coronavirus that is 89% to 99% identical to the sequence identified as SARS-CoV-2, as well as the PCR test to diagnose it

120 patents detail supposed “unique” features of SARS-CoV-2: the polybasic cleavage site, the spike protein and the ACE2 binding, proving it’s not a novel virus at all

–

–

Sanitized Propaganda: The Fortress of Lies to Censor Truths about Covid-19 (link).

‘We continue to make efforts to remind people who are most concerned about the life and death issues regarding the SARS-2 pandemic that the ruling establishment keenly knows the average person’s weaknesses and the means to capitalize on those weaknesses to strengthen its control over the agenda. And control over the nation’s media is paramount for tightening its grip on our thoughts, emotions and beliefs’.

‘We tend to believe journalists not because we expect them to accurately fact check their statements. More often than not the average person simply assumes the media source would not publish something that is untrue. However underneath these widespread assumptions there lurks this nefarious beast “calling the shots”’.

‘There was a time not too long ago when the insights of honest journalists such as Sy Hersh, Robert Parry, Chris Hedges, Glenn Greenwald, Sharyl Attkinsson, among others were accessible to all. They had multiple popular media platforms, including the New York Times, Washington Post and the major mega-television networks to challenge those in power, whether Democrat or Republican, without fear of vindictive reprisal’.

‘Now it is not uncommon to find these same dissenting voices vilified daily over the media waves and throughout the internet, including on Wikipedia. If they declare their innocence, they nevertheless remain guilty for life. Google gives assurance that their voices are buried in the new Officialdom’s gulag for the guilty’.

‘There is evidence that the “censorship pandemic” launched against those questioning the official unfolding SARS-2 story was underway before April of last year. Jacob Mchangama, director of the Copenhagen human rights think tank Justita, reported in the journal Foreign Policy that governments world wide were weaponizing laws to curtail the spread of the virus. In 2019, BBC launched the birth of an international media network dedicated to combating and censoring news and stories that challenged and exposed the corruption within the corporate left, mainstream news reporting, and the multilateral organizations with whom the liberal governments has aligned themselves. Few people are aware of the Trusted News Initiative (TNI), a consortium of mega-news and tech companies with the sole mission to target individuals and groups for censorship. Largely funded by the BBC – which can be read as the British government – TNI members includes media giants such as Associated Press, the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, Reuters, the European Broadcasting Union, Agencie Francais Presse, Financial Times, Reuters, New York Times, the Washington Post, LA Times among others. Silicon Valley partners include Google/YouTube, Facebook, Microsoft, First Draft and Twitter’.

‘Last year, the Initiative, along with the New York Times, created Project Origin, an “early warning system of rapid alerts” that targets information questioning government policies in their handling of the pandemic, the reporting about Covid vaccine injuries and deaths, SARS-2 origins, and statements and interviews by thousands of orthodox medical physicians advocating for highly effective off-patent drugs such as ivermectin and the risks of the experimental vaccines’.

‘In other words, anything contrary to what comes out of the mouths of the CDC, the World Health Organization (WHO), the British Health Ministry and other governmental health bodies is to be silenced. Facebook and Google, according to the RAIR Foundation, ensure that targeted information is blocked and not republished. TNI clearly advocates authoritarian control over the internet. It doesn’t conceal its anti-Democratic mission. A press release states that TNI will censor “widely shared memes which link falsehoods about vaccines to freedom and individual liberties.” The duplicity in this goal is obvious. Little else is known about TNI. The Initiative largely operates in total secrecy’.

–

–

French hospital goes on INDEFINITE strike to protest Covid-19 vaccination mandate (link).

‘The staff of the hospital in Montelimar, in the French department of Drome, have gone on indefinite strike to protest the new rules demanding they take a vaccine against Covid-19 by mid-September or face losing their jobs’.

‘The strike against “forced vaccination” was announced on Thursday by the CGT-GHPP trade union, and affects some 200 doctors and 1,500 nurses in the southeastern French city’.

‘Hundreds of them gathered outside the hospital on Friday, denouncing lockdowns and vaccine mandates and chanting “liberté!” (freedom)’.

–

–

Forced Vaccinations in France Bring Both Repression and Protest (link).

‘In a speech to the nation just ahead of Bastille Day on July 14 celebrating the French Revolution, President Emmanuel Macron delivered a paradoxical blow to the Republic’s famous slogan: Liberté, égalité, fraternité. He announced a series of measures to speed up the pace of covid-19 vaccinations which undermine individual liberties and threaten a strong political and economic backlash. Already during the covid-19 pandemic, the French had to cope with some of the most severe lockdowns in the world, which curtailed both economic freedom and important civil liberties’.

‘Government’s Pretense of Superior Knowledge’

‘Invoking a surge in infections with the covid-19 delta variant, Macron urged French citizens to get vaccinated in order to achieve a 100 percent vaccination rate across the country. Vaccination was made compulsory for all healthcare workers after September 15, and proof of vaccination or a negative test in the form of a health pass will need to be shown by everyone who wants to get into a café, restaurant, shopping mall, and cultural places like cinemas, theaters, or concert halls or in order to board a train or a plane.1 In autumn, PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests will no longer be free of charge and the new measures will apply also to twelve- to seventeen-year-olds. Although Macron claims that vaccination is not compulsory for the general public for now, he is de facto obliging everyone who wants to live a normal life to take the shot’.

–

–

Bill Gates Funded the Creation of a ‘Vaccine Passport’ Years Before the Covid Pandemic (link).

–

–

New Video Alleges Strange Object Detected In Vaccinated Blood Under Microscope, Graphene? (website, odysee).

–

–

Whitney Webb Interview – Is There Graphene Oxide In The COVID-19 Injections? (website, youtube).

–

–

WHAT IS GRAPHENE OXIDE? BY DAVID ICKE (website, bitchute).

–

–

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Warned That Another Lockdown Is Coming If The American People Continue To Refuse Vaccinations (link).

–

–

Protesters Rage Across Europe As Lockdown, Vaccination Mandates Begin (link, tweet, tweet).

Attach.

–

–

“Freedom, Freedom, Freedom!”- Masses Of Australians March Against COVID Lockdowns (link).

–

–

Another Uprising: Thousands Protest as Italy Mandates Health Pass, Will Restrict Unvaccinated From Many Activities (link).

–

–

CNN: Segregate Unvaccinated, Make Them Pay For Tests Every Day (link).

–

–

WISING UP: More than 1 out of 4 unvaccinated Americans believe experimental vaccines are more dangerous than COVID-19 (link).

–

–

LA Restaurants Voluntarily Closing Over COVID-19 Breakthrough Cases, Including Fully Vaccinated Staff (link).

‘In one instance, Village Idiot LA announced a temporary closure after a fully vaccinated staff member tested positive for the virus’.

–

–

Two Parent Advocacy Groups Sue California Gov. Over COVID-19 Mask Mandate for School Children (link, link).

‘It names Newsom, Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly, Public Health Director Tomás Aragón of the Department of Public Health, and Dr. Naomi Bardach of Safe Schools for All as defendants’.

‘“It’s clear that [the health department] has chosen to ignore the overwhelming evidence that show children are at a very low risk from being infected with COVID-19, transmitting it to others, or becoming seriously ill from COVID-19,” Reopen California Schools founder Jonathan Zachreson of Roseville said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee’.

‘“A return to a normal school year is crucial to the mental and physical health recovery for students across California who have endured months of isolation and a majority of who spent last school year entirely in distance learning.”’

–

–

Exclusive–DeSantis Team Hits Back at WH: There Is No Scientific Justification for Masking Children (link).

–

–

California Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Any Lawsuits Against Mask Mandate (link).

–

–

Dr Fauci Faces 5 Years In Prison For Lying To Congress About Funding Gain-of-function Research At Wuhan Lab (link).

–

–

UK House of Lords blasts Big Tech as monopolizers of the “public square” in new report (link).

‘The upcoming Online Safety bill, being promoted by the conservative UK government, has been labelled a threat to freedom of expression by a committee of Lords who argue that the new laws will give Big Tech more authority to “stifle legitimate debate” by making these already powerful companies the “arbiters of truth.”’

‘The government plans to introduce the new social media laws as a way to “protect users from harmful and hurtful content.”’

‘One of the proposals in the Online Safety bill requires social media platforms to clearly state their rules on the type of content that is legal but not allowed, and to enforce those rules’.

‘However, the Lords Communications and Digital Committee released a report that deemed the proposal a mistake, considering Big Tech companies have monopolized the industry’.

‘The report reads: “We are concerned that platforms’ approaches to misinformation have stifled legitimate debate, including between experts. Platforms should not seek to be arbiters of truth. Posts should only be removed in exceptional circumstances.”’

‘The chair of the committee, Lord Gilbert said: “The benefits of freedom of expression online mustn’t be curtailed by companies such as Facebook and Google, too often guided by their commercial and political interests than the rights and wellbeing of their users.”’

‘He added: “People have little choice but to use these platforms because of the lack of competition. Tougher regulation is long overdue and the government must urgently give the Digital Markets Unit the powers it needs to end these companies’ stranglehold.”’

–

–

“PINGDEMIC” insanity: UK government commits nation to starvation suicide by commanding food sector workers to self-quarantine… supply chain “at risk of collapse” (link).

–

–

“5G KILLS” MARK STEELE’S SPEECH AT THE LONDON FREEDOM PROTEST 24TH JULY 2021 (link).

–

–

GENOCIDE BY CORRUPTION: DR. REINER FUELLMICH WITH DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO AND DR. WOLFGANG WODARG (link).

–

–

HI I’M WAYNE, I HAD THE ASTRAZENECA SHOT. MY WORLD IS NOT GOOD THESE DAYS (link).

–

–

The Shocking Truth Behind the Root of All Disease (website, youtube).

–

–

THEY’RE NOW ADMITTING THAT THE VACCINES CAN PASS FROM PERSON TO PERSON (website, bitchute).

–

–

VACCINE & WORLD TYRANNY: CDC Reverts Deaths Update In Half, Anti-tyranny Protests & Much More News (website, odysee).

–

–

MIT SCIENTIST EXPOSES COVID-19 HOAX IN BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW | INFOWARS (website, bitchute).

–

–

‘Most Popular President In History’ Finishes ‘Dead Last’ in Total Viewers With CNN Town Hall (link).

–

–

MAX IGAN’S SPEECH AT THE BRISBANE FREEDOM RALLY 24TH JULY 2021 (link).

–

–

Do Americans Have The ‘Unalienable Right To Grow Food?’ One State Is So Worried About The Federal Government They Are Asking Voters To Add The ‘Right To Food’ To Their Constitution (link).

I would think that a right to food would be covered by the right to life but I suppose it can’t hurt to double up like this.

–

–

After JPMorgan Chase Admits to Its 4th and 5th Felony Charge, Its Board Gives a $50 Million Bonus to Its CEO, Jamie Dimon (link).

‘The unthinkable is happening with alarming regularity at the Frankenbank JPMorgan Chase. Over the last seven years, with Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon at the helm, JPMorgan Chase has managed to do what no other federally-insured American bank has managed to do in the history of banking in the United States. The bank has admitted to five separate felony counts brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, while regulators took no action to remove the Board of Directors or Jamie Dimon’.

‘Now, once again, the outrageous hubris of this Board is on display. Just last fall the bank forked over $920 million of shareholders money to settle its fourth and fifth felony counts brought by the Department of Justice, this time for rigging the precious metals and U.S. Treasury market. Now, in the dog days of summer, rarely a time for bonuses on Wall Street, the JPMorgan Chase board announced on July 20 that it is giving Dimon 1.5 million stock options which, according to a specialist cited at Bloomberg News, have a total value of $50 million on paper’.

–

–

Concerned About BlackRock Pricing Out Home Buyers? Wait Until You Hear How Connected They Are To The Government (link).

–

–

Polls Show ‘No Confidence’, ‘Stolen Elections’: Provocations in Post-Republic America (link).

–