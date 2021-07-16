Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-16. Why was 44yo Rehana on EoL midazolam? Spain’s Top Court Ruling Lockdown “Unconstitutional”

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

794,350 concerned citizens.

14,824 medical and public health scientists.

43,631 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

PLEASE SHARE: Protestors claim that Rehana, a 44-year-old mother of five, is being ‘murdered’ by NHS staff at North Staffs Hospital, Stoke on Trent, by being sedated (see morphine/midazolam) and silenced by the doctors of ICU, deprived of water, food and antibiotics and left to deteriorate until she dies – UPDATE – Hospital backtracks after bowing to pressure (link).

MIDAZOLAM (for suppressing the respiratory system) – The scandal that cannot be ignored (link).

‘Extensive research reveals that the Liverpool Care Pathway, which was abandoned in 2014 after being deemed inhumane, was brought back in at the start of the pandemic in early 2020 and is being implemented in hospitals and care homes across the UK’.

‘Evidence includes the following:’

A House of Commons document detailing a conversation between Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Conservative MP Dr. Luke Evans, during which they discuss the use of certain medications to give Covid patients a “good death”. A good death is medical terminology for euthanasia.

A video of the above conversation.

Confirmation of Hancock ordering two years’ worth of a sedative called Midazolam from a French supplier. The order was made in March 2020. It was claimed at the time that the drug was for the treatment of Covid patients. Midazolam suppresses the respiratory system. Covid is a respiratory disease. Midazolam is used as an execution drug in the US.

Quotes from doctors, pathologists and pharmacists confirming what Midazolam is and how is should and shouldn’t be used.

Paperwork and links showing the LCP protocol was reintroduced in early 2020. This time around, it wasn’t called the Liverpool Care Pathway but the protocol was identical: the use of a cocktail of drugs (usually Midazolam and morphine), along with a withdrawal of food and water, leading to the untimely death of the patient.

Documents showing the dosage of Midazolam given to Covid patients and showing how breathlessness in patients is to be managed using Midazolam.

Information from anonymous insiders – including lawyers, doctors, care workers and nurses, who’ve seen this abominable practice happening first hand.

A video made by Manchester mayoral candidate Michael Elston, outlining what he knows to be happening with regards to the killing and culling of the elderly using Midazolam.

16 case studies who are willing to speak to the Press about their loved ones’ deaths being ‘hastened’ in hospitals and care homes. Some cases are historic and occurred whilst the LCP was in place; some have happened in the last 14 months; one is a ‘near miss’, when a woman who had nothing wrong with her was put on end of life treatment only to be rescued by her grandson at the last minute.

Top Court Ruling 🇪🇸 Lockdown “Unconstitutional” (link).

Spanish Court RULES 👨‍⚖️ Lockdown “Unconstitutional” 😮 This Is MASSIVE… (link).

FACT CHECK: Full Fact say the Covid Vaccines are NOT experimental – they’re lying (link).

Temporarily authorised after only 2 months of safety data. It might be a radically different story 5 years hence.

UK Column News – 16th July 2021. We also know Britain is testing at a ridiculously high rate – more than the rest of Europe combined. And finally, we also know peer reviewed research suggests that up to 75% of PCR tests can give misleading results. So, what about deaths? Isn’t that the measure of a surge? Daily deaths data on North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, the most recent date listed which was Tuesday (13 July), to my surprise, deaths: 0, the next date: 0, the next: 0. This trust hasn’t reported a single Covid-19 death for 76 consecutive days, going right back to 28 April 2021. Let me repeat that: NO DEATHS FOR SEVENTY-SIX DAYS. Added to that, across the whole North East & Yorkshire region, there were just two deaths on 13 July, and two the day before it. Summer chaos predicted as 1.6m in England told to isolate in a week. Neighbours ‘pinged’ through walls by app. Plymouth Finla Coffee owners say they will fight conviction and fines of £42,000 who “failed without reasonable excuse to close premises”. It was suggested that they are a risk to public health but has any infection been traced back to their coffee shop? Public Health Scotland COVID-19 Statistical Report as at 21 June 2021: Number of deaths that have occurred within 28 days following a dose 1 COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ – 3,275, dose 2 – 2,247. Fact checker trying to have it both ways with regard to the real-time PCR being a gold standard method for identifying individuals with an active viral infection such as SAR-CoV-2 while at the same time they note that detecting viral material by PCR does not indicate that the virus is fully intact and infectious. This should be the point where their heads should explode. Meanwhile, their funders include big pharmaceutical. French president Macron: mandatory ‘vaccination’, Covid-19 pass. Protests take place the very next day, Bastille Day (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

8 in 10 Nightclubs 💃 WON’T Enforce Passports (link).

This needs to be 10 in 10.

–

Trying to work out whether we are seeing communism or fascism being rolled out across the Western world. Both have so many similarities, it is becoming hard to tell. Check the overlap in this Venn diagram. What do you think is happening? (tweet).

Attach.

Worldwide uprisings. MSM don’t want you to know, but we all know. When you feel down just look around the world. Their plans are not working, uprisings everywhere. They made one mistake, they thought we had been slaves long enough to now comply. They were wrong. Huge mistake (link).

Dublin Ireland Protest Against TWO TIER SOCIETY and Passport Discrimination / Hugo Talks #lockdown (youtube).

WATCH mass protests erupt in Greece after government bans unvaccinated from indoor public spaces & allows teens to receive jab (link).

Impressive… Aerial shot shows massive demonstration against COVID vaccination in Greece. (tweet).

CLAIM: CDC whistleblowers say covid vaccines have already killed 50,000 Americans (link).

‘Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most highly cited physicians on the early treatment of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), has put out an explosive new video claiming that Wuhan Flu shots have already killed more than 50,000 Americans’.

‘Calling the so-called “vaccine” a “bioweapon,” along with the Chinese Virus itself, Dr. McCullough alleges that the entire plandemic is a form of bioterrorism against the people, its purpose to cull and depopulate a great many of them’.

‘“As this, in a sense, bioterrorism phase one was rolled out, it was really all about keeping the population in fear and in isolation and preparing them to accept the vaccine, which appears to be phase two of a bioterrorism operation,” McCullough stated during a recent webinar with German attorney Reiner Fuellmich and several other doctors’.

‘“Both the respiratory virus and the vaccine delivered to the human body the spike protein, the gain of function target of this bioterrorism research.”’

Dr. Charles Hoffe: mRNA Vaccines ‘Will Kill Most People’ Through Heart Failure & 62% Already Have Microscopic Blood Clots (link).

Official Data shows TWICE as many people (in the UK) have died due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 6 months than people who have died of Covid-19 in 15 months (link).

South Australia Woman Dies From Serious Blood Clot After Receiving AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘The woman spent her entire hospital stay in the intensive care unit. She is now the fourth Australian to die due to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS), or blood clots’.

We are being told that this condition is very rare but it is not looking very rare at all.

Confirmation that PCR testing is being run at 40-45 Ct, direct from the NSW Health website. Is it any wonder they keep finding cases? How many of these are actually really false positives? https://pathology.health.nsw.gov.au/covid-19-info/sars-cov2-nat?fbclid=IwAR1FDkNMal8Wn9o1iMs-VmucML2VQMsjCJKAlJsIWyjf-tgNWWduNDRhIBs (tweet).

45 all over the world it would seem.

Natural Infection May Offer Better Protection Against Delta Variant, Israeli Health Ministry Says (link).

I am going to stick with natural infection offering better protection over any jab.

Study to Describe the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of (Pfizer) RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals (link).

‘Estimated Study Completion Date : May 2, 2023’

Green ✅ No, Amber Green Again The Absolute State of Holidays (link).

Incredible @daridor My wording: Director of Department Infectious Diseases Sheba Hospital, Prof. Galia Rahav: “Almost no recovered COVID-19 patients are infected again compared to those vaccinated. Immunity as a result of a disease is probably much more effective than a vaccine.” (tweet).

Article from the International Journal of Clinical Practise. Suggests people receiving shots for c-19 haven’t been given info about the possibility of it worsening their immune response if they come across the virus in future. They therefore couldn’t have given informed consent. (tweet).

MORE ACTORS ITV News did a powerful feature on “anti-vacxers” in intensive care who regrettted not getting jibbied They featured Darren, who “almost died” Yes, that would be a crisis actor DARREN HOWARD (https://darrenhoward.modelsportfolio.co.uk) Link to ITV feature: https://itv.com/news/2021-07-14/never-been-this-ill-in-my-life-inside-a-covid-hospital-ward-where-patient-urges-others-to-get-jab (tweet).

SOVIET IRELAND: GEMMA O’DOHERTY THREATENED WITH JAIL FOR EXPOSING VACCINATION COERCION (website, bitchute).

Dr Mike Yeadon. You should NEVER have a vaccination program in the midst of an epidemic. (tweet).

Attach.

Undeniable links between the Oxford / AstraZeneca ‘Covid-19 Vaccine’ & the British Eugenics Society (link).

‘On 2 July 2021, Dr. Reiner Feullmich and the Corona Ausschuss (or Corona Investigative Committee) interviewed Whitney Webb. Webb, a writer and journalist, has extensively researched the industry behind epigenetic medicine’.

‘Joining the interview was Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg who exposed and was instrumental in bringing to an end the 2009 Swine Flu Scandal. His actions resulted in an investigation by the European Parliament ‘to look into the issue of ,,falsified pandemic” that was declared by WHO in June 2009 on the advice of its group of academic experts, SAGE, many of whose members have been documented to have intense financial ties to the same pharmaceutical giants such as GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Novartis, who benefit from the production of drugs and untested H1N1 vaccines’.

‘During Webb’s interview Dr. Wodarg recalled a change in German legislation in 2009 which paved the way for today’s use of gene therapy ‘vaccines’ – a long-term goal of the eugenics movement’.

‘“Evolutionary humanism has eugenic implications also … Within a century we should have amassed adequate knowledge …. When this has happened, the working out of an effective and acceptable eugenic policy will be seen as not only an urgent but an inspiring task, and its political or theological obstruction as immoral.” – Julian Huxley, New Bottles for New Wine, p306, 1957’

‘Webb’s interview is packed full of rapid-fire facts about people and organisations and what links them. Watch the full interview HERE and read a summary of highlights HERE. Her article, ‘Developers of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Tied to UK Eugenics Movement’ is a must read’.

‘The image below shows some of the network behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’ according to Webb’s article and the text below it is, in the main, extracted from the same article’.

Attach.

–

“Don’t listen to anyone else. You can trust us as a source of information […] we will continue to be your single source of thruth!” Dit is de premier van New Zeeland. George Orwell had het niet durven dromen. Is dit de wereld die jij voor je kinderen wil? (tweet).

Catherine Connolly, independent, on how the behaviour of the government in rushing through #VaccineApartheid and vaccine coercion without even pre-legislative scrutiny has caused her to lose trust in the democratic process. (tweet).

Cheer-Up World: There ARE Effective Treatments for COVID-19 (link).

‘Since COVID-19 hit the scene at the beginning of 2020, one of the key elements driving the fear around this disease is that there appeared to be no cure. And, for people who got infected with COVID-19, the guidance coming from major global institutions such as the NIH (US National Institutes of Health) and the CDC (US Centres for Disease Control) was basically “do nothing, stay home, and when you turn blue go to the hospital.” This public health policy prescription was usually followed by the qualifying caveat, “this is our only approach until a vaccine arrives.”’

‘This, clearly, has terrified people all around the world. For the majority of the world’s population the belief has been that catching COVID-19 is a veritable death sentence. Which leads us to an important question. How would things change if there were, in fact, effective treatments for COVID-19?’

‘I have just come out of a fascinating 90-minute press conference and Zoom call, delivered by the Malaysian Alliance for Effective COVID Control (MAECC). This was very much a “good news” presentation. The main message? There are very effective treatments for COVID-19. If you want to view the video of that presentation, you can see it here: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10226116937739051&id=1506143377&sfnsn=mo’

‘The essence of the discussion in the MAECC session focused on the drug Ivermectin. The Doctors found it necessary to do a press conference and public presentation because the widespread use of Ivermectin in Malaysia is currently illegal. A doctor prescribing Ivermectin for his COVID-19 patients was recently raided by police!’

‘Malaysian doctors are not doing leading edge research here, but simply trying to care for their patients by working to get a proven treatment officially accepted for use in Malaysia. Ivermectin has already been used very successfully in many places around the world where media hysteria did not get it banned from the shelves. Mexico has used it to great effect, as did Peru. Over the last few weeks, reports coming out of India are demonstrating massive benefits from Ivermectin’.

‘There is already a 97% decline in cases in New Delhi, India. Indeed, four other Indian states that are using Ivermectin now report decreases in cases by 60% to 95%. However, other states that have blocked the use of Ivermectin have increases in cases by several hundred percent – the exponential explosion that everyone is terrified of!’

‘As The Desert Review says in their report, “It is a clear refutation of the WHO, FDA, NIH, and CDC’s policies of ‘wait at home until you turn blue’ before you get treatment.”’

‘Before you buy into the criticism that these are only “observational studies” and haven’t been tested by large scale, randomized control trials approved by the WHO, CDC, NIH, FDA etc. it’s important to realize that the only type of studies that are apparently good enough for such institutions these days are those which are so large and complex that only multi-national pharmaceutical companies are able to run and fund them’.

UK Library Forced To Apologize After Hiring Man In Monkey Dildo Costume To Perform For Kids (link, link).

‘A library in London was forced to apologize after a man dressed in a rainbow-colored bare-bottomed monkey costume with a fake penis was hired to perform in front of children’.

Is this the first Section 47 used? Detained for being a tourist in London (link).

Do these f**kwit police officers really think these 2 people are actually terrorists – FOR F**K SAKE???!!

FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIR POWELL “I’M NOT CONCERNED WITH AMERICANS STANDARD OF LIVING: (link).

All the wealth of Americans will soon belong to the banksters.

The Rockefeller Foundation Commits $13.5 Million in Funding to Strengthen Public Health Response Efforts (link).

‘The Rockefeller Foundation is announcing $13.5 million in new funding to strengthen Covid-19 response efforts in the U.S., Africa, India, and Latin America to counter health mis- and disinformation – confusing, inaccurate, and harmful information that spreads at an unprecedented speed and scale and threatens the health and wellbeing of communities around the world. The announcement responds immediately to Confronting Health Misinformation: The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Building a Healthy Information Environment, which calls for a “whole-of-society” effort so that people around the world know what to do—and trust the sources they hear from—during a public health emergency’.

CNN Files Motion To Dismiss in Veritas Defamation Lawsuit (link).

BOOM! Arizona Senate Audit Team CAUGHT THEM! Ballots were on WRONG PAPER STOCK — Supports the SHARPIEGATE SCANDAL! (VIDEO) (link).

Analysis of Ballot Images in Georgia County Shows ‘Provable Fraud’ in Audit: Election Integrity Group (link).

Arizona Election Audit: Maricopa County Stonewalling – Will Not Turn Over Routers, Chain Of Custody, Ballot Images As Discrepancies Found (link).

‘ARIZONA HEARING: 11,326 voters NOT on voter rolls on November 7, but WERE on the voter roll on December 4, and were marked a VOTED in November 3 election’.

66% of Republicans in southern US & nearly half of West Coast Democrats want to secede from country as division grows (link).

