Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-11. Higher risk of heart inflammation: 800 reports. Purple-dotted rash. Lockdowns are catastrophic

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

791,746 concerned citizens.

14,764 medical and public health scientists.

43,499 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

CDC To Hold “Emergency Meeting” After 100s Suffer Heart Inflammation Following COVID Vaccines (link).

‘As The Epoch Times’ Zachary Stieber detailed earlier, Federal authorities have received over 800 reports of heart inflammation in people who received a COVID-19 vaccine, a health official said Thursday’.

‘The reports of myocarditis or pericarditis were submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a passive reporting system run jointly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration, through May 31’.

‘The bulk of the reports described heart inflammation appearing after the second of two doses of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines, both of which utilize messenger RNA technology’.

–

–

CDC Admits Teens ‘Vaccinated’ With Pfizer or Moderna at Higher Risk of Heart Inflammation (link).

–

–

AstraZeneca’s ‘Covid vaccine’ is linked to another bleeding disorder that can cause a purple-dotted rash (link).

–

–

Professor: Historians Will Look Back On Lockdowns As “Most Catastrophic Event Of All Human History” (link, link).

‘Stanford University professor of medicine Jay Bhattacharya says that in years to come lockdowns will be looked back upon as the most catastrophically harmful policy in “all of history”’.

‘Speaking on The London Telegraph podcast ‘Planet Normal’, Bhattacharya noted that government scientific advisors “remain attached” to the policy of lockdown in spite of the total “failure of this strategy”’.

–

–

Pfizer, Moderna Say Kids as Young as 5 Could Get COVID Vaccines by September (link).

–

–

“You Will Need to be Poked Every Week” 😁 Patsy Takes No Prisoners (link).

–

–

Over 170 Houston Hospital Employees Suspended Without Pay For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine (link).

The phase 3 of the clinical trial is running until January 2023 but the administrators at this hospital seem not to know that – how very strange.

You can choose your pronoun, choose your gender, choose who to boink, choose to kill an unborn child, but can’t choose to get a vaxx or not. Welcome to 2021.

–

–

Another 60MM J&J Doses Produced At Troubled Baltimore Plant Are Tainted, FDA Says (link).

‘Readers may remember earlier this year when an accident at the Emergent Biosolutions lab in Baltimore led to millions of J&J and AstraZeneca doses being ruined (after workers cross-contaminated them with ingredients from AstraZeneca jabs being produced in the same factory)’.

‘Since the incident, the FDA has been reviewing safety and production procedures at the facility. But despite the US government handing over control to J&J, attempts to re-start production have been in limbo, and according to the NYT, another 60MM doses produced at the facility didn’t meet the agency’s safety standards’.

They are not incentivised to avoid mistakes because of the exemption of liability so who in their right mind want to get it injected into their bloodstream?

–

–

FINALLY 🤕 NHS Told to Report Data Accurately 👉 Separate Positive Tests From Sick People (link).

This change is far, far too late.

–

–

Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

–

UK Column News – 9th June 2021. The ‘vaccine’ fascists are back: Covid modelling has been crude and unreliable, NHS leaders warn. G7 summit in Cornwall forcing Falmouth businesses to close for 16 days. The policing bill for the G7 summit will be GBP 70 million. Why Putin said the US is walking the Soviet Union’s path. Gordon Brown calls for Scotland to unite toward ‘common purpose’ (sounds like communism). A little less than 50 years later we discover that the Curriculum was changed in order that schools taught pupils concepts such as: interdependence in the global world, world citizenship & environmental issues. Misinformation: a qualitative exploration – this study focuses on the opinions of those who define themselves as ‘questioners’ or ‘rejectors’ of mainstream media sources and are open to, or curious about, non-mainstream alternative sources. It explores how they interact with news and information, their perceptions of ‘truth’ and ‘misinformation’, and their opinions about some hypothetical interventions designed to combat types of misinformation. However, Government censorship network gets in trouble when a judge slams Michael Gove’s office as openDemocracy wins transparency court case, resulting in the UK government’s ‘Orwellian’ Freedom of Information unit being accused of ‘profound lack of transparency’. Hospital capacity: quietest 2 winter seasons I’ve known. It appears busy because of staff shortages and the fan fare complying with the nonsense. Your NHS data for sale? Sharing NHS data with third parties which you can supposedly opt out. Doctors threaten legal action to halt ‘unlawful’ mass GP data extraction (rebellion or hot air?). Exploring euthanasia – government destruction of the NHS from 28 Feb 2011: during the 1930s, Nazi Germany instigated a programme of euthanasia. Cult expert Steven Hassan developed the BITE model to describe the specific methods that cults use to recruit and maintain control over people. “BITE” stands for Behaviour, Information, Thought, and Emotional control. Destructive mind control can be determined when the overall effect of these four components promotes dependency and obedience to some leader or cause (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

UK Column News – 11th June 2021. Mr Magoo does Cornwall. Pandemic preparedness and a trolley full of toilet roll. Tess Laurie, Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd: the MHRA now has more than enough evidence on the Yellow Card system to declare the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ unsafe for use in humans. Preparation should be made to scale up humanitarian efforts to assist those harmed by the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ and to anticipate and ameliorate medium to longer term effects. As the mechanism for harms from the ‘vaccines’ appears to be similar to COVID-19 itself, this includes engaging with numerous international doctors and scientists with expertise in successfully treating COVID-19. MHRA response to a recent FOI request: “we didn’t read the clinical trial”; as the above trial was not conducted in the UK, the MHRA did not assess its content and are therefore not in a position to answer specific questions relating to it. Pfizer ‘vaccine’ authorised, data sight unseen regarding the response to a recent FOI request from the Australian drugs regulator (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Hydroxychloroquine & Azithromycin Boosted Survival Of Ventilated COVID-19 Patients By 200%: New Study Confirms (link, link).

–

–

Watch: Rand Paul Says “Elitist” Fauci Believes Americans Too Stupid To See Through “Pseudoscience” (link, link).

–

–

‘Rare’ genome sequencing almost certainly proves ‘Covid-19’ was deliberately made in a Chinese lab before it leaked to the world, US experts claim in bombshell essay – The sequence is ‘rare’ because it is a COMPUTER PROGRAM created by splicing together code from a gene bank. Jeeez. There IS NO ‘VIRUS’ (link, link).

–

–

EU Calls For Unfettered Investigation Into Origins Of COVID-19 (link, link).

–

–

‘Everybody can see cases and hospitalisations are going up’: Downbeat Johnson (reading his script) says he will be driven by the data as he decides on June 21 ‘Freedom Day’ after Professor Lockdown Ferguson tells him we won’t even have accurate numbers for THREE WEEKS. Ferguson has not had accurate numbers in three decades – why the hell is anyone listening to this idiot? Because he tells them what they want to hear (link, link).

–

–

UK Won’t Be Safe Until 80% of GLOBE Gets Jab, Says WHO 👉 Where are Those Goal Posts Now? (link).

–

–

Germany Rolls Out First Digital EU “Vaccine Passport” (link).

The mark of the beast agenda marches on.

–

–

Violent arrest of man WITH mask exemption in hand caught on camera (link).

I guess we don’t have the human right to be secure in our person if the nanny government can tell anyone that they must put a mask over their mouth and nose.

–

–

Goldman Requires Workers To Report If They Are Vaccinated (link).

‘Goldman Sachs’ bankers dragged themselves back to the office last month, shortly before American workplace safety regulators weighed in on what employers are legally allowed to ask (and not ask) about their vaccination status. As it turns out, vague federal standards will allow Goldman to allow workers to go bare-faced in the office so long as they provided their managers with information confirming they had been vaccinated’.

‘Previously, disclosing vaccination status had been “optional” for employees. That has apparently changed, as Andrew Ross Sorkin’s “DealBook” reported Thursday that the bank had sent a memo this week informing employees in the US that they had until noon on Thursday to report their vaccination status’.

The right to privacy would apply in this situation as well as the right to security of person if anyone can tell anyone that they must put a mask over their mouth and nose.

–

–

£213 a Week For EVERYONE 18-64 👉 UBI Pilot Scheme to Go Ahead (link).

The conditions that the recipient will need to fulfil will come later.

–

–

Corporations buying neighborhoods so they can charge you rent forever (link).

‘Corporations like Blackrock are buying up residential areas, offering above asking price, so they can charge you rent forever. “You’ll own nothing and be happy.”’

–

–

1. We have been lied to. The Antrim County election management system (EMS) was REMOTELY and successfully logged into anonymously on 11/05/2020 at 5:55 PM and again on 11/17/2020 at 5:16 PM. Yes, that is correct . . . REMOTELY (tweet).

–

–

Crackdown on Academic Freedom: Prof Under Attack for Asking Students to Think Independently (link).

–

–

This Florida Woman Got A $100,000 Fine for Parking in Her Own Driveway (link).

‘After Sandy Martinez got a ticket from Lantana, Florida, for parking her car with its wheels slightly outside her driveway and on the grass in her yard, she didn’t know that she was being fined a whopping $250 per day by the town. Weeks later, when she learned about the fines, the bill had accrued to an eye-watering $101,750, and she realized that a harmless code violation had brought her to the brink of financial ruin. In today’s episode, we talk about how and why cities rely on fines and fees for revenue, the ways these systems are deeply problematic, and what courts can do to enforce constitutional protections for all Americans’.

What did America’s founders say about their colonial status in the British empire? ‘Eating out our substance’ wasn’t it? It looks like Americans are back in colonial status.

–

–

Innocent Citizens Sue FBI Over Illegal Safety Deposit Raid (link).

Paul and Jennifer, who live in Los Angeles, needed a place to safely store their prized possessions. They found that U.S. Private Vaults, in Beverly Hills, was convenient, secure and had better hours. So, they stored precious items like Paul’s flight log and watches he and his father earned from years of service at their jobs in their rented box. But the government broke open the Snitkos’ private space on March 22, 2021, when FBI agents raided U.S. Private Vaults. The raid was the result of an indictment accusing U.S. Private Vaults, the business, of money laundering and other crimes. But in executing the warrant, the government didn’t just seize the company’s business property. Upon the pretense of wanting to take a relatively worthless metal rack of boxes, federal agents broke into every security deposit box and emptied them of their contents. The FBI now refuses to give anyone their property back until they come forward and submit to an “investigation.” In other words, the government wants to force people to prove their own innocence to get their own stuff back. Everyone has the right to contract for a private, secure place to store their property. But no place can be secure if the government gets away with what it did here. That’s why Paul and Jennifer—along with two other plaintiffs—have teamed up with the Institute for Justice to demand that the federal government return the property of everyone who has come forward to claim their property from the FBI. Reuniting those who rented boxes from U.S. Private Vaults with their property is critical to prevent the government from doing this to other security deposit box owners, storage unit renters or anyone else who rents a private space’.

This is a complete abrogation of the fourth amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure that it is as if they’re back in colonial America.

–

–

Government Threatens Retired Engineer With a Crime for Doing Math (link).

‘Wayne Nutt is an engineer. He graduated with a degree in engineering and worked most of his career in North Carolina without ever needing a license to actually work as an engineer. But now, the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors is telling Wayne that speaking publicly about engineering without a state license could lead to criminal charges. Today, Wayne teamed up with the Institute for Justice (IJ) to file a federal lawsuit to protect his First Amendment right to speak from his expertise and experience’.

–