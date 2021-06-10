Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-10. Test swabs w/ ethylene dioxide: carcinogenic, infertility. Pfizer jab & Myocarditis. Crisis actors

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

791,402 concerned citizens.

14,761 medical and public health scientists.

43,490 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Registered Nurse & Certified Medical Investigator on the cancer-causing, sperm and fertility-destroying, DNA-changing, ethylene dioxide used in ‘Covid test’ swabs. So keep getting tested and test the kids at least three times a week – it obviously can’t do them any harm (link).

–

–

Israel Says There Is a Probable Link Between the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and Cases of Myocarditis (link).

–

–

Why Do You Need Actors? – Actors Non-Speaking Role: Nurse/Doc/Patient Simulated COVID Vaccine Shoot (link, link).

–

–

COVID CRISIS ACTORS WANTED. PAY $300. FAKE DOCTORS AND NURSES NEEDED FAKE JAB IS SAFE (website, bitchute).

–

–

SMOKING GUN: FAUCI LIED, MILLIONS DIED — Fauci Was Informed of Hydroxychloroquine Success in Early 2020 But Lied to Public Instead Despite the Science #FauciEmails (link).

‘Then in May Dr. Fauci told CNN that hydroxychloroquine was actually “dangerous” and ineffective’.

‘Dr. Fauci told CNN hydroxychloroquine was actually dangerous when used as a prophylactic against coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine had been used safely for 65 years in millions of patients. And so the message was crafted that the drug is safe for its other uses, but dangerous when used for Covid-19’.

‘This statement made headlines throughout the fake new media and it was a complete lie’.

‘After Fauci’s statements on hydroxychloroquine, the tech giants began censoring any mention of the drug. The media mocked President Trump and anyone who suggested the drug was safe and effective. Doctors treating coronavirus patients were suspended from their social media accounts’.

‘And hundreds of thousands of people died’.

‘It was all based on a lie perpetrated by Dr. Anthony Fauci’.

‘What is strange is that Dr. Fauci cheered HCQ use for treating the MERS coronavirus back in 2013. What changed?’

‘When the history books are written Dr. Tony Fauci will go down as one of the greatest mass murderers of our day’.

–

–

Contagious Lies: CDC Claims Hospitalization Rising Among Unvaccinated Teens… Contrary To Its Own Data (link, link).

‘ But there’s one problem. The CDC’s own data show that hospitalizations among all groups have plummeted over the past six weeks ’.

‘It turns out they picked arbitrary start and end points – an old trick they’ve used with mask studies – which coincides with a period of increased hospitalizations among all age groups, including those with high vaccination rates’.

‘The study period of the CDC’s report was from March 1, 2020, to April 24, 2021. It just so happens that April 24 was roughly the peak period for ALL age groups!’

–

–

JUDY MIKOVITZ: 50 MILLION AMERICANS MAY DIE FROM COVID VACCINE (website, bitchute).

–

–

Naturopathic Doctor Tells RFK, Jr.: Lockdowns Tanked People’s Immune Systems, Putting Them More at Risk for COVID (link).

‘Dr. Tyna Moore, a naturopathic doctor and recent guest on “RFK Jr The Defender Podcast,” told Kennedy she and her colleagues in Oregon were censored for advising people on how they could strengthen their immune systems in order to reduce their risk of getting COVID’.

‘Dr. Tyna Moore is a naturopathic doctor and leading expert in holistic regenerative medicine and resilient health. Trained in traditional and alternative science and medicine, as both a naturopathic physician and chiropractor, she specializes in preventing severe illness in her patients’.

‘Yet when Moore and her colleagues spoke out about effective COVID treatments, including vitamin C and vitamin D, Moore said they were silenced and deplatformed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission’.

‘Moore told Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on the “RFK Jr The Defender Podcast,” my lawyer called and said, “Do not say a word online. They are investigating doctors left and right.”’

‘When one of her colleagues was investigated for using the words “vitamin C” and “COVID” in a social media post, Moore knew something was “awry” and that she needed to act with caution’.

‘Moore said:’

‘“I realized we shouldn’t be peddling snake oil and unfounded cures, but basic physiology, basic biochemistry, basic nutrition. We know that people who are nutritionally poor or have low nutritional status, not only do they get sicker and die faster from these types of viruses, but they also create more virulent strains and spread more virulent strains — as do obese people. And I thought for sure that this information would come out from the powers that be, and we would get some common sense, but that didn’t happen.”’

‘As a naturopath, Moore understands obese people with diabetes and kidney issues are the most at risk for COVID. She was confident the media and health officials would say, “This is how you can empower yourself and help yourself be more resilient to this virus.”’

‘But that didn’t happen. Instead, lockdowns were enforced and gyms were closed, taking exercise out of the picture, Moore said’.

–

–

PFIZER VICTIM ANGELIA DESELLE SPEAKS AT LOUISIANA STATE CAPITOL – SEEKING SUPPORT FOR (300 other) VICTIMS (website, bitchute).

–

–

Arizona Mother Died One Day after the Shot / “Bill Gates” in the studio (link).

–

–

UK Column News – 7th June 2021. ‘Freedom’ day to be ‘pushed back until July 5’ (that is if you believe that our freedom come from government, which they do not). The ‘vaccine’ fascists in black- Covid: PM to push for world ‘vaccination’ by end of 2022. Tony Blair’s Institute for Global Change document ‘Less risk, more freedom’: the fully ‘vaccinated’ are much less likely to infect others – approximately up to 50 percent less likely (however, approximately would include zero). A global interoperable system of health passes is required to allow citizens to prove their status in a secure, privacy-preserving way (except that this would a violation of the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination on any ground). Why I am disinviting my ‘unvaccinated’ friends from my dinner parties. If you won’t have the vaccine, you’re no friend of mine. So you’re part of the government’s experiment then. I feel taking the jab is a social responsibility, ‘vaccinating’ us all is a civic duty and a social necessity. Government controlled ‘persuasion’: the perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased amongst those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging. To be effective this must also empower people by making clear the actions they can take to reduce the threat. Any government that wages psychological warfare on its own citizens has declared itself an enemy of the people. Dutch MP’s Parliamentary speech: I hope that there will be a moment that we wake up. That we realise this is a collective psychosis. That locking down of the entire country, half of the world for 1.5 years because of a flu variety is insane. That walking around with those silly useless masks is insanity. That we conform ourselves to those completely senseless distancing rules. That we see that our businesses, our social lives have been destroyed. That we have held back effective primary medicines such as Ivermectin, only to give those experimental injections the status of ‘approved vaccines’ as soon as we could. That we now ramble on about how ‘the infections are decreasing’ whilst the exact same happened last year – like it does every yea. And that it will happen again as autumn arrives and new infections occur. And now we pretend it happens because of CVODI-19, all the while that the thing that we used to call the ‘flu’ has completely disappeared. But most importantly I hope that we realise that with the hysteria about this Chinese flu as the pretext, an entire infrastructure has been built. An infrastructure that can be used again at any moment due to any occurrence Lockdowns, masks, social distancing. No more travelling, no handshakes, ridiculous experimental jabs. This COVID phase has been a practice to train obedience. Our parliament and the Rutte regime have passe this training with grace. Congratulations. Klaus Schwab will be proud of you. The globalist plans can be carried out – and the next step towards mass surveillance and total control can be taken. (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube).

–

–

“Jab the World By End of 2022” BoJo’s Message at G7 (link).

–

–

NURSE SAYS “ITS NOT NORMAL” METAL OBJECTS STICKING TO THIS PERSON ALL OVER NOT JUST HER ARM! (website, bitchute).

–

–

HERE WE GO 💉 Jab Passports Being Used for Wembley (link).

I self-identify as fully ‘vaccinated’ with the mRNA toxic sh*t.

How about being presumed healthy until sick and proven infectious?

–

–

Rep. Matt Gaetz Leads Coalition Pushing Legislation to Ban All Federal Support for Vaccine Passports (link).

The UK needs someone like Gaetz.

–

–

“Time to Distinguish” Between Jabbed and Unjabbed, Tony Blair Says (link).

Let loose the lawsuits under the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination on any grounds.

–

–

“You’ll Have to Arrest Us” Says Andrew Lloyd Webber (link).

–

–

Katie Hopkins As BORIS EXPLAINING TRAFFIC LIGHT BULLSH*T (link).

–

–

Defiant pastor on the run from police in Manitoba, will only be arrested at church (link).

I do believe that the release conditions to not communicate with a set of named individuals is completely unprecedented and must be challenged by his lawyer.

We are going to win this because the fastest way to bring down a dictatorship is to force them to act like one so everyone can see it.

–

–

🚨IMPORTANT🚨 Protect Your Medical Records 🏥 GPs Told to Hand Over Data (link).

–

–

5G Lawsuit Filed in India by Bollywood Actress/Activist (link).

‘Since 2017, doctors and scientists have been asking for 5G moratoriums on Earth and in space (see 1, 2). Since 2018 there have been reports of people and animals experiencing symptoms and illnesses after it was installed (see 1, 2, 3, 4). The majority of scientists oppose deployment’.

‘Cities AND entire countries have been taking action to ban, delay, halt, and limit installation AS WELL AS issue moratoriums. Petitions have been started (see 1, 2, 3, 4) and lawsuits have been filed (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) to stop deployment as well. Another lawsuit was recently filed in India’.

‘‘Radiation is extremely harmful’: Juhi Chawla files suit against the implementation of 5G in India’

–

–

–

–

Louise Hampton & Fiona UK England at NHS ‘Covid-19 vaccination’ centre warning crowd of the dangers of what they were about to do (link).

We Better Get This Right – RIGHT NOW! (youtube, bitchute).

“It Won’t Be The Last” – El Salvador Passes Bill To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender (link).