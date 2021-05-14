Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-14. Geographic & Genomic Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 Mutations: 353k events = variants forever

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link to website that appears to be offline).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Geographic and Genomic Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 Mutations (22 July 2020, link).

‘Our analysis of 48,635 SARS-CoV-2 highlights a total of 353,341 mutation events compared to the NC_045512.2 Wuhan reference genome. Our results, event by event, are available as Supplementary File 5. While 256 samples, mostly originating from Asia, did not have any difference from the reference, 48,379 samples possessed at least one mutation. The number of mutations is relatively low, with mode per sample equaling 6, an average of 7.23, and very few samples having more than 15 events (Figure 1A). Overall, no continent differs significantly from the average mutation rate (Figure 1B), but there is a significant difference (one-way ANOVA p = 9.55 × 10−205) in the average number of mutations per sample between countries. Specifically, amongst the top 40 nations with the highest number of sequenced full viral genomes (Figure 1C), these countries have a slightly but significant higher number of observed mutations per sample, when compared to the world’s average: India: (8.40), Congo (8.30), Bangladesh (9.83), and Kazakhstan (9.47). On the other hand, the sequences from the following countries show a significantly lower mutational burden: Germany (6.09), Japan (4.55), Italy (5.92), Greece (5.91), Hong Kong (5.00), and Kenya (5.38). One must bear in mind that some sampling biases may affect this comparison: for example, some countries have generated the highest number of sequences in the early phases of the pandemic, and may have therefore observed fewer mutations (for example, Italy has not shared any sequence in the months of May and June 2020, the last two considered in our analysis). On the other hand, one would expect China to have a lower number of mutations, being the likely point of origin of SARS-CoV-2 (Ceraolo and Giorgi, 2020), and indeed the distribution of mutations per sample seems to suggest that (Figure 1C); however, a small number of sequences carrying a very high number (>50) of mutations are associated to China, shifting the distribution for this country. Upon manual inspection, these sequences do not appear to share similarities between each other, and are likely the product of technical sequencing errors’.

Jab Nation: ‘No Dogs, No Irish, No Blacks’ (link).

‘The shotgun wedding of the British people to a vaccine passport takes place on Monday, meaning plans for a two tier society are afoot. The effrontery of those leading the charge beggars belief. When they said ‘there were no plans for ‘discriminatory’ Covid vaccine passports’, they were quietly funding at least eight different vaccine passport schemes since last year. And that’s just the half of it. We are midway through a Europe-wide feasibility study for the development of a common vaccine passport, launched by the European Commission in 2018’.

‘They would have you believe – they were caught with their trousers down, their policies are proportionate to the emergency and they operate according to a system of consent. But hang on a minute. Since the onset of SARS-CoV-2, they have played the most astonishing game of deception and manipulation. They have cooked the books, fiddled the tills, and distorted their official casualty numbers. And they have deliberately plunged society into two camps – skeptics and adherents, compliant and non-conformists. Last year established the mood for pettifogging anyone questioning the narrative, while those refusing to comply were branded narcissists or psychopaths and denounced as ‘Covid deniers’ – the pandemic equivalent of a Holocaust denier’.

‘This government has polarised Britain on a scale never before attempted. They have legitimised a particular brand of prejudice and enmity not seen in Europe since the days of the Third Reich. And when the NHS Ap becomes your ticket to freedom on Monday, they finally have means to weed out and punish dissidence while rewarding blind faith in authority. No matter how injurious their compliance is to society at large, the silent majority have lost their moral compass’.

‘But it must be understood – this principle of divide and rule is as old as the hills. It was not so long ago that signs hung in the windows of establishments in Britain that read: ‘No Dogs, No Irish, No Blacks’. The difference today is that it won’t be the colour of your skin, your class, gender or sexual orientation that will condemn you, it will be your ideology’.

‘That this crucial point has been entirely missed by the chattering classes is mind boggling. And despite the most flagrant attempts to marginalise large segments of society, identitarians, the woke brigade and other erstwhile defenders of the most marginalised remain largely unphased. Unless it is to flap their arms in the air over higher rates of vaccine hesitancy amongst ethic minorities, but the rest of us can go to hell, right? Who cares about anyone not from a protected social group? In this bizarre parochial moral imperative, discrimination is only frowned upon if your discriminating against someones authorised and rubber stamped marks of distinction, whereas discrimination, of and by itself, is entirely permissible’.

‘These crowd-pleasers would defend their moral high ground by telling you – the unvaccinated are selfishly putting others’ lives at risk, that mask refuseniks are superspreaders. But hold on a minute. All of this is pure conjecture, which like everything else under the sun has been founded on speculative science and political sleight of hand. Other than taking the government on its word, where is the actual evidence of asymptomatic transmission? Where is the evidence of mask efficacy? In fact can someone point me to a single risk assessment for any of these scarcely credible interventions? But to deny someone entry into an establishment, to prevent them from travelling, shopping, or worse, stepping foot outside of their own bolthole is no moot point. These are very real and tangible forms of discrimination, for no other reason than you personally disagree with their choices’.

UPDATED: Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good (link).

‘This short monograph contains conclusive proof that face masks do more harm than good, and being forced to wear them is a form of oppression designed to have adverse physical and psychological effects upon the wearers rather than having any protective value’.

A study on infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

‘The citywide nucleic acid screening of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Wuhan recruited nearly 10 million people, and found no newly confirmed cases with COVID-19. The detection rate of asymptomatic positive cases was very low, and there was no evidence of transmission from asymptomatic positive persons to traced close contacts. There were no asymptomatic positive cases in 96.4% of the residential communities’.

‘Previous studies have shown that asymptomatic individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus were infectious3, and might subsequently become symptomatic4. Compared with symptomatic patients, asymptomatic infected persons generally have low quantity of viral loads and a short duration of viral shedding, which decrease the transmission risk of SARS-CoV-25. In the present study, virus culture was carried out on samples from asymptomatic positive cases, and found no viable SARS-CoV-2 virus. All close contacts of the asymptomatic positive cases tested negative, indicating that the asymptomatic positive cases detected in this study were unlikely to be infectious’.

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

MIT Researchers Find That ‘Skeptics’ Value Data Literacy and Scientific Rigour (link).

Viral Visualizations: How Coronavirus Skeptics Use Orthodox Data Practices to Promote Unorthodox Science Online (link).

UK Column News – 14th May 2021. Israel hits Gaza targets in heaviest bombardment. Protests at Israeli embassies all around the world. Draft Online Safety Bill to protect kids online by: reducing harmful content, removing terrorist material, cracking down on racist abuse, tackling disinformation, limiting suicide content. An embryonic Orwellian ‘Minister of Truth’ with duties to protect content defined as ‘democratically important’ and from only recognised news publishers while journalism from anyone else will get crushed so they won’t be heard. G7 (Cornwall) protest zone in Plymouth which is 76 miles away. World wide rally for freedom May 15, 2021. Government funds eight vaccine passport schemes despite ‘no plans’ for rollout. Geographic and Genomic Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 Mutations. 353,341 mutation events. The document on the 5 May, 2021 SAGE video teleconference call has 20 redactions from the list of 76 participants. Average age of death from all causes in the UK is 81 but from covid it is just under 83 which means you will have lived longer if you died from covid. Two pillars of the fake pandemic: the myth of asymptomatic spreading, validated by fraudulent PCR ‘positive’ tests. The virus can only be stopped if we lockdown, stop travel, shut borders, wear masks, shut schools, social distancing, get ‘vaccinated’, use a ‘vaccine’ passport etc, etc, etc. The billionaire boom: how the super-rich soaked up Covid cash. As the virus spread, central banks injected $9t into economies worldwide. The total wealth of billionaires worldwide rose by $5t to $13t in 12 months, the most dramatic surge ever registered on the annual billionaire list. Jab nation: ‘no dogs, no Irish, no blacks’. Other than taking the government on its word, where is the actual evidence of asymptomatic transmission? Where is the evidence of mask efficacy? I’d rather be a black Irish dog than a sheep. Dr Vernon Coleman: Proof that face masks do more harm than good. Respiratory Medicine: a study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers from August 2020. Nature communications: Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China from November, 2020. Jama Network: Household transmission of SARS-CoV-2, a systematic review and meta-analysis from December 14, 2020. MIT researchers find that ‘skeptics’ value data literacy and scientific rigour. Viral visualisations: how coronavirus skeptics use orthodox data practices to promote unorthodox science online. Data literacy is a quintessential criterion for membership within the community they have created. (website, odysee, bitchute, not on youtube).

Leading Doctors: Governments Are ‘Scrubbing Unprecedented Numbers’ of Vaccine-Related Deaths (link).

INDIA: DEATHS EXPLODED EXPONENTIALLY WITH VACCINE (website, bitchute).

LYMPHADENOPATHY: A Major Adverse Reaction to Covid Injections Foreshadows a Slo-Mo Killer Pandemic (link).

‘This upcoming stark reality of countless reported and unreported vaccine injuries is best explained by the following single data point regarding one of the most common adverse side effects — LYMPHADENOPATHY — which occurs from taking any of the various Covid vaccines’.

‘“Lymphadenopathy may be the only clinical finding or one of several nonspecific findings, and the discovery of swollen lymph nodes will often raise the specter of serious illness such as lymphoma, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome [AIDS] or metastatic cancer.”[1]’

State and Local Governments Should Refuse to Participate in Providing Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines to Children (link).

‘The younger people are, the less risk of serious injury or death coronavirus tends to pose. Children face very low risk of such harm. Yet, children do appear to face significant risk of harm from experimental coronavirus vaccines’.

Fully Vaccinated Individuals Are Testing Positive For The Coronavirus: More Examples Emerge (link).

Why are ppl asking for permission from tyrannical politicians/bureaucrats to live their lives? We are all sovereign human beings born equal in dignity, rights, liberties, freedoms. Live your life on your terms. Make informed choices for you & your family. Govts are not our rulers (tweet).

Well, Mr. Orwell. It did happen. And it happened with intensity beyond your wildest predictions. The human has become lower than a slave, more degenerate than a street whore, and more malleable in his suggestability than an amoeba. (tweet).

“Don’t Worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f*cking sure of that!” Eric Coomer, Director of Strategy and Security, Dominion Voting Systems. You all good with this? (tweet).

