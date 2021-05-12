Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-12. Dr Tess Lawrie has a doctor’s plea to doctors: Remember our Hippocratic Oath; ivermectin

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Dr Tess Lawrie has a doctor’s plea to doctors: Remember our Hippocratic Oath (link).

‘LAST week saw the first professional medical conference to focus on the use of ivermectin (IVM) as a prophylaxis and treatment for Covid-19. It was hosted by BIRD, the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development organisation. Typically, it went unreported on the mainstream media who seem uninterested in Covid treatment’.

‘Some of you may remember a blog I wrote in January in which I reported the advice of Australian professor of pathology Robert Clancy that since vaccines were experimental and may not be efficacious, the public health focus needed to turn to treatment. Two drugs he said were proven, if used early, to reduce admission into hospital and death. They were hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin (IVM), the most effective trials including nutraceutical, zinc and intracellular antibiotics, and showing they can be used as prophylactic or therapeutic medications. Clancy argued that from uncertain beginnings, an impressive database had accumulated which strongly supported their use and that, with or without vaccines, they will save lives’.

‘Yet both of these medications, despite such professional advocacy, and despite their widespread and effective use elsewhere, continue to be ignored, dismissed or banned from use in the West’.

‘Now thanks to BIRD, medical experts from around the world have teamed up to present the latest real world research on repurposing ivermectin; a safe drug which they say has the ability to transform global efforts to fight Covid-19 round the world – but only if doctors push back against the unethical decisions of government and medical authorities to block it’.

‘One of the speakers, Dr Tess Lawrie, made an impassioned plea at the end of the conference on this point. She begged doctors to take up this cause. Her determination to keep her communication cool and unemotional and to the point without breaking down is near heartrending. What an impressive woman she is you will see when you watch her talk below. Anyone listening to her concise explanation of how scientific and medical research has been corrupted, how doctors have been left unable to treat patients they could have helped and saved, and her reminder to fellow doctors of their Hippocratic oath, cannot fail to be moved. A transcript follows the video’.

‘I would like to see Whitty, Vallance and Van-Tam be made to watch this in public. They would have to have hearts of stone or have sold them to the devil not to be moved’.

‘This is a transcript of Dr Lawrie’s address:’

‘Before we end, I would like to share with you a few reflections on ivermectin and the state of affairs with regard to evidence-based medicine. As a scientist tasked with providing evidence along evidence-based medicine principles, I have become aware that the hierarchical approach to evidence synthesis, where systematic reviews sit at the top of the evidence pyramid and expert opinion and consensus at the bottom, is no longer appropriate’.

‘This is partly because the integrity of systematic reviews and meta-analysis has become degraded by the increasing requirements about the conduct of randomised controlled trials, the considered gold standard of clinical studies that favour the pharmaceutical industry’.

‘Large randomised trials have become hugely resource-intensive. Seventy-page trial protocols and grant applications required months of time and expertise to jump through all the hoops required for processing and authorisation. In addition, they cost millions of dollars. These requirements play into the hands of Big Pharma, who are the only ones who can afford such trials’.

‘Large randomised clinical trials of generic medicines and non-pharmaceutical interventions which deserve to be evaluated for a number of (word unclear) and cancerous conditions are rare because, frankly, there is no money to be made and there’s no funding available’.

‘In my experience of evaluating trial reports of novel anti-cancer agents, it’s common that early trial findings showing benefit leading to the drug’s approval are contradicted by later evidence showing no benefit. By then, the drug has already been licenced for use and the pharmaceutical company has already made billions’.

‘For this reason, I caution against the unquestioning acceptance of data provided by the developers of novel treatments and strongly suggest these need independent evaluation. Not by academics and institutions receiving unlimited research grants and funding from the pharmaceutical industry and the associated pharma companies and charities, but by independent, objective scientists with no conflicts of interest’.

‘It is time we recognise and scrutinise the involvement of industry and institutions once known for their scientific integrity and all the so-called public/private partnerships and charitable foundations that have facilitated the corruption of science and our honourable profession: healing’.

‘They who design the trials and control the data also control the outcome. So this system and focus of industry-led trials needs to be put to an end. Data from ongoing and future trials of novel Covid treatments must be independently controlled and analysed. Anything less than total transparency cannot be trusted’.

‘With regard to the evidence permit, there needs to be a new approach, an integrated evidence approach instead of a tiered, hierarchical approach. Instead of a pyramid, in my opinion, a circle would be more appropriate where the centre represents the integrated body of evidence from different sources’.

‘Systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised trials would then represent one of several types of evidence, including observational studies, real world data, quantitative data on people’s views and experiences and doctors’ expert opinion’.

‘This would inform clinical practice decision-making in a much more holistic way’.

‘All of these different types of data are critical to the big picture, and integration of these data has been absent in the evaluation of all interventions imposed on the public over the course of the last year. Instead, authorities have cherry-picked science and the scientists to support their flawed decision-making processes’.

‘The story of ivermectin has highlighted that we are at a remarkable juncture in medical history, where rigorous scientific evidence, our training and experience, the tools that we use to heal and our connection with our patients, are being systematically undermined by relentless disinformation stemming from corporate greed’.

‘The story of ivermectin shows that we as the public have misplaced our trust in the authorities and have underestimated the extent to which money and power corrupts. Had ivermectin been employed in 2020 when medical colleagues around the world first alerted the authorities to its efficacy, millions of lives could have been saved and the pandemic, with all of the associated suffering and loss, brought to a rapid and timely end’.

‘Since then, hundreds of millions of people have been involved in the largest medical experiment in human history, mass vaccination with an unproven novel therapy. Hundreds of billions will be made by Big Pharma and paid for by the public’.

‘With politicians and other nonmedical individuals dictating to us what we are allowed to prescribe to the ill, we as doctors have been put in a position such that our ability to uphold our Hippocratic Oath is under attack’.

‘At this fateful juncture, we must therefore choose: will we continue to be held ransom by corrupt organisations, health authorities, Big Pharma and billionaire sociopaths? Or will we do our moral and professional duty to do no harm and always do the best for those in our care?’

‘The letter [Editor’s note: we assume this letter had previously been discussed] includes urgently reaching out to colleagues around the world to discuss which of our tried and tested safe older medicines can be used against Covid. Holding medical forums free of conflict of interest like this one and banding together as health professionals to stand up to the medical tyranny that has been imposed on us and the public over the past year’.

‘To this end, I suggest we form a new World Health Organisation, a health organisation that represents interest and well-being of the people, not corporations and billionaires. An organisation focused on optimising human health and potential, not contraception and population control, but a people-centred organisation’.

‘Never before has our role as doctors been more important because never before have we been complicit in potentially causing so much harm’.

‘I ask all doctors here today to look into their hearts and remember their oath so that we can move forward united in the protection of those we serve and with the greatest of courage. Thank you’

5 MILLION BRITS 👀 Diabetes Doubles (link).

Just in the last 15 years – heck.

In pursuit of fairness (25th August 2016, link).

‘The Historical Relationship Between The Individual And The State’

‘Until fairly recently there has been a limitation of powers of Local Authorities and other public bodies. The case of Entick V Carrington [1765] established the civil liberties of individuals and limited the scope of executive power. The Court declared that “the state may do nothing but that which is expressly authorised by law, while the individual may do anything but that which is forbidden by law”’.

‘A natural consequence of the above case law has been that actions taken by Local Authorities and public bodies which are not authorised by law are ultra vires (beyond authority) and the official law reports contain many examples where public authority actions have been struck down by the Courts’.

Revealed, how Bill Gates’ influence spreads virally into UK public health policy (link).

‘This is the second instalment of a three-part investigation’.

‘THE influence of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (GF) extends right into the heart of the British medical and science establishment. It has been funding British companies, charities, universities and public bodies for almost 25 years’.

‘My research offers only a snapshot of the financing GF has provided them. Some have been paid millions of pounds to research and develop vaccines, others to facilitate ‘health systems’ delivery’.

‘Their influence works through the many interconnections that exist between certain private and public funding bodies, industry companies, public health officials and scientific advisory groups involved in, or party to, the Government’s responses to Covid-19’.

‘Best known of the latter is the publicly-funded Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). Its status is not clear – though meant only to be activated short term in emergency, it has become a de facto standing body’.

‘SAGE itself draws on a number of other standing ‘expert’ groups with crossover membership, including the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), advising the Government on threats posed by new respiratory viruses, and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). Two SAGE members are on NERVTAG. Several members of SAGE are also part of a private initiative calling itself Independent Sage, set up to act as scientific advisers to the Government, and one of whom is also on the JCVI’.

‘Many members of these groups are connected to, or funded directly or indirectly by, the GF’.

‘One such connection is through GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) a British pharmaceutical company, dating back to 1715 which works closely with GF. It helps finance COVAX a private global health partnership which promotes immunisation in poor countries’.

‘In 2005, the GF gave GSK 107.6million dollars to develop malaria vaccines. In 2013, the GF and GSK partnered to form the Vaccine Discovery Partnership, investing a combined 1.8million dollars in it’.

‘Last March, GSK licensed a new tuberculosis vaccine to the GF Medical Research Institute. The amount they were paid is not documented. Currently, GSK is manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine called Novavax at its Barnard Castle site. The Government bought 60 million doses of Novavax in advance’.

‘GSK has significant connections with the scientists on SAGE (whose advice has driven the Government’s stringent Lockdown and social distancing policies) listed here. It is hard from this not to see significant conflict of interest, or how their advice to the Government can be entirely dispassionate’.

‘Professor John Edmunds’s partner was an employee until May 2020. Professor Jonathan Van Tam is a consultant, Professor Andrew Morris is a shareholder and Sir Patrick Vallance had shares in GSK until March 2021. Professor Charlotte Deane is a recipient of their research funding’.

‘The Wellcome Trust, a British foundation which invests in research and advocacy programmes, is another body through which the influence of the GF extends. It has a £29.1billion investment fund and is the second-largest grant-giving organisation in the world after the GF. Matching the GF, it invested 50 million dollars in the Gavi-run Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator (CTA), set up last March to research and develop Covid-19 vaccines’.

‘The Wellcome Trust CEO, Paul Schreier, recently insisted that the 300million dollars invested so far in the CTA isn’t enough and that 7.2billion dollars is needed to ensure the project remains viable’.

‘Despite its already huge investment fund, the Wellcome Trust has received funds from the GF. Between 2014 and 2016, the GF granted it 613,380 dollars for research and the study of enteric and diarrheal diseases’.

Professor Explains Flaw in Many Models Used for COVID-19 Lockdown Policies (link).

‘Economics professor Doug Allen wanted to know why so many early models used to create COVID-19 lockdown policies turned out to be highly incorrect. What he found was that a great majority were based on false assumptions…’

World’s Most Vaccinated Nation (Seychelles) Sees Active COVID Cases Double In Under A Week (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

