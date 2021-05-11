Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-11. Bhattacharya: We don’t need to ‘vax’ children. 75% of adverse deaths in India with 3d of jab

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

“We don’t need to vaccinate children” Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University (tweet).

1/ Stanford MD epidemiologist Jay Bhattacharya opposes C19 vax of healthy children: “They face a vanishingly small risk from C19 itself, near zero for mortality…Any [vaccine] serious adverse event rate more than zero and the balance just doesn’t work” (tweet).

75% of adverse deaths in India within 3 days of jab, says study (tweet).

GPs are being paid just over £12 per injection given. Time to start asking these ‘heroes’ some VERY serious questions. (tweet, link).

CPS Admits That “All Offences Charged Under the Coronavirus Act Were Incorrectly Charged” (link).

Dr Fraudci, when he thinks the cameras are turned off. (tweet).

Doug Ford, the premiere of Ontario is telling what happens to politicians that go against ‘the corona virus narrative’ (tweet).

Matt Hancock Says Immune System Is More Effective Than Vaccines (link).

There is no complicated ethical debate about vaccinating a child with a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials for a disease which is close to zero risk for the child. It is the act of a lunatic. (tweet).

“There are now over 4,100 deaths associated with the experimental COVID vaccine. By comparison, an experimental vaccine rollout in the USA in 1976 was permanently halted after just 25 deaths!” Sage and our government know there are bad RAE but still they want to inject your kids! (tweet).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

‘However, even better than the medication known as Suramin, and one that does not produce all the adverse side effects that come with pharmaceutical drugs, may be Pine Needle Oil. Suramin is, after all, derived from pine needle oil. As follows:’

‘The Antidote to the Contagion’

‘This antidote to the contagion, that has been known by the upper levels of the medical establishment and insiders of the elitist class for almost 100 years, is called Suramin, an isolated compound originally derived from an extract of pine needle oil’.

‘It is only available by injection, and has been a closely guarded secret not made openly available to the masses during this “pandemic”, yet is an effective solution for parasites and viruses of several kinds, along with a large number of other conditions’.

‘Yet anyone can now take advantage of this solution by tapping its root origin, pine needle tea, an antidote that is freely available today in evergreen forests and in many people’s backyards. (Sources for buying it are also listed below.)’

‘How can this simple remedy work so well in the face of such a seemingly insurmountable condition?’

‘There is a direct relationship between Suramin (the isolated extract), pine needle tea (a hot water extract of the pine, fir, cedar, and spruce needles), and pine oil (which is derived from the needles though an essential oil steam distillation process)’.

‘All three are derived from the properties of the conifer needle’.

‘(Source: ANTIDOTE TO THE COVID CONTAGION)’

‘What may make Suramin particularly effective against the mushrooming contagion caused directly by the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda is that it has been claimed to successfully address both the mRNA and DNA injections being aggressively pushed on Americans. As follows:’

‘Now read the following paragraph within the subtitle (Too) Many Targets in the 100 Years of Suramin PDF to understand its antidote properties to the spike protein contagion (derived from the mRNA that gives instructions to replicate a spike protein in other cells):’

‘Suramin further decreases the activities of a large number of enzymes involved in DNA and RNA synthesis and modification: DNA polymerases (103, 104), RNA polymerases (103, 105, 106), reverse transcriptase (18, 103), telomerase (67), and enzymes involved in winding/ unwinding of DNA (107, 108) are inhibited by suramin, as well as histone- and chromatin-modifying enzymes like chromobox proteins (109), methyltransferases (110), and sirtuin histone deacetylases (111)’

‘This is medical-speak for inhibiting the inappropriate replication and modification of RNA and DNA.

(Source: Here’s an effective way to guard against the spike protein contagion caused by the Covid vaccinated)’

‘Spike Protein’

‘It’s of paramount importance for every resident of planet Earth to correctly understand the role of the spike protein in both the bioweapon known as COVID-19, as well as the spike protein involved with the mRNA technology bioengineered into the dangerous ‘vaccines’’.

‘In both cases, it appears that the powerfully active ingredient found in pine needle oil, of which Suramin is the concentrated isolate, can significantly inhibit the enzymatic activity involved with that mRNA and DNA technology which makes these Covid shots so darn dangerous and deadly’.

‘It was already scientifically proved by a team of scientists in India that the original COVID-19 bioweapon launched in Wuhan, China had an uncanny similarity between the unique inserts found in the SAR-COV-2 spike protein and the HIV-1 gp120. So, its quite clear that it really is the stealth spike protein that will ultimately keep this pandemic going ad infinitum’.

‘Pine Needle Oil’

‘It has long been known among the shamans of Siberia that the pine trees found deep in the Siberian forests had needles that possessed an exceptional number of medicinal properties. First among those were the extraordinary antimicrobial qualities of the pine needles, and especially the pine needle oil’.

‘In point of fact, Siberian pine needle oil is being used to successfully treat a variety of diseases caused by different pathogenic micro-organisms ranging from bacteria to viruses, fungi to parasites, and even mycoplasma found in Gulf War Syndrome patients’.

‘Conclusion’

‘Suramin may really be the silver bullet, not only neutralize the various ubiquitous threats associated with the original COVID-19 bioweapon and Covid ‘vaccines’, but also to take out the NWO globalist werewolves who are hellbent on destroying the entire planetary civilization. (The original use of the “silver bullet” was to kill werewolves in both legend and lore.)’

‘What better way to throw a wrench into their Big Pharma juggernaut, that’s rolling across the land devastating whole nations and continents alike, than the application of a simple remedy or prophylactic treatment such as Suramin or pine needle oil, respectively?!’

‘After all, is there anywhere on Earth where evergreen trees do not exist in some form? While all of those evergreen trees that do produce Suramin are coniferous, some of them have a considerably higher and/or stronger concentration of the “isolated compound that was originally derived from an extract of pine needle oil”’.

‘Therefore, whether Suramin or pine needle oil or pine needle tea is used prophylactically or as a treatment will depend on each particular case. The measured use of any of these medications or remedies will also be determined by whether the individual has contracted COVID-19. Or, has come into contact with a shedding person who has been vaccinated, especially those who have received multiple doses of any Covid ‘vaccines’ that utilize gene-altering biotechnology and spike proteins’.

‘What’s really critical to comprehend is the necessity for every person to regularly maintain and strengthen their immune system by every means possible as the global Super Vaccination Agenda is implemented full bore across the planet. While doing this, every type of high quality pine needle oil and/or tea can be employed in various ways to further mitigate the Covid contagion in everyone’s living and office space’.

‘Aerosolizing pine needle oil is an especially effective way to cleanse the ambient environment. This potent method of dissemination of the aerosolized essential oil also facilitates the penetration of the nasal and sinus cavities, as well as the entire respiratory system’.

‘For those who are dealing with either chronic or acute cases of SAR-COV-2, a much more potent form of Suramin may be in order. When a life is at stake, Suramin administered under the care of a qualified and experienced physician may be the only way to effectuate a permanent cure. So this potent pharmaceutical medication ought to be seriously considered as a part of any treatment plan’.

A MUST WATCH!!! NURSE IN HALIFAX BREAKS HER SILENCE! (website, bitchute).

NURSES ARE SCARED TO SPEAK OUT, BUT THIS ONE ISN’T [2021-05-01] (VIDEO) (website, bitchute).

2 More Infant Deaths Following Experimental COVID Genocide Jab During Clinical Trials In Latest CDC VAERS Report (link).

‘VAERS ID 1261766 involved a year-old baby boy in Florida who suffered convulsions and seizures after the Moderna shot and died 2 days later’.

MILLIONS OF KIDS TO DROP OUT OF SCHOOL, AND THOUSANDS ARE COMMITTING SUICIDE BECAUSE OF THE SHUTDOWN (website, bitchute).

Why Can’t We Question COVID’s Origins? (link).

The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset” (link).

Fascist UK government plans to destroy all alternative media using the excuse of ‘harms’ – even Hitler would have been embarrassed (link, link).

‘Part 2: What harmful content or activity will the new regulatory framework apply to, and what action will companies need to take?’

‘Summary’

‘Consultation questions covered in Part 2:’

‘What further steps could be taken to ensure the regulator will act in a targeted and proportionate manner?’

‘In developing a definition for private communications, what criteria should be considered?’

‘What channels or forums that can be considered private should be in scope of the regulatory framework? What specific requirements might be appropriate to apply to private channels and forums in order to tackle online harms?’

‘ The legislation will set out a general definition of the harmful content and activity covered by the duty of care. This will include only content or activity which gives rise to a reasonably foreseeable risk of harm to individuals, and which has a significant impact on users or others. A limited number of priority categories of harmful content, posing the greatest risk to individuals, will be set out in secondary legislation’.

‘ All companies in scope will be required to understand the risk of harm to individuals on their services, and to put in place appropriate systems and processes to improve user safety and monitor their effectiveness. The legislation will not change companies’ liability for individual items of illegal content that meet the definition of harm. Instead it will require companies to ensure that their policies and processes are adequate to protect their users’.

‘ Recognising the importance of freedom of expression, the government will establish differentiated obligations on companies in scope with regard to different categories of content and activity. Only a small number of high-risk, high-reach Category 1 services will have to address legal but harmful content and activity accessed by adults on their services’.

Legal but ‘harmful’? Talk my solicitors.

Teen Hospitalized With Blood Clots in Brain After First Dose of Pfizer Vaccine (link).

‘The mother of the 17-year-old, whose symptoms were initially dismissed as a pulled neck muscle, said she regrets her decision to allow him to be vaccinated’.

‘A Utah teen remains hospitalized with three blood clots in and near his brain that developed after he received the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine’.

‘Everest Romney, 17, received the vaccine April 21 and began experiencing neck pain, fever and severe headaches one day later. His mother, Cherie Romney, said her son’s pediatrician initially dismissed the symptoms as a pulled neck muscle. However, she was convinced it was something else, ABC4 News reported’.

‘After more than a week of symptoms and being unable to freely move his neck, the family got this diagnosis: two blood clots inside his brain, and one on the outside’.

China was Preparing for a Third World War with Biological Weapons – Including Coronavirus – Six Years Ago (link).

‘Chinese scientists have been preparing for a Third World War fought with biological and genetic weapons including coronavirus for the last six years, according to a document obtained by US investigators. MailOnline has more’.

Halt Vaccine Passports! It’s illegal, medical apartheid Dr Mike Yeadon (link).

The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays additional key role in illness (link).

‘Salk researchers and collaborators show how the protein damages cells, confirming COVID-19 as a primarily vascular disease’

‘LA JOLLA—Scientists have known for a while that SARS-CoV-2’s distinctive “spike” proteins help the virus infect its host by latching on to healthy cells. Now, a major new study shows that the virus spike proteins (which behave very differently than those safely encoded by vaccines) also play a key role in the disease itself’.

‘The paper, published on April 30, 2021, in Circulation Research, also shows conclusively that COVID-19 is a vascular disease, demonstrating exactly how the SARS-CoV-2 virus damages and attacks the vascular system on a cellular level. The findings help explain COVID-19’s wide variety of seemingly unconnected complications, and could open the door for new research into more effective therapies’.

‘“A lot of people think of it as a respiratory disease, but it’s really a vascular disease,” says Assistant Research Professor Uri Manor, who is co-senior author of the study. “That could explain why some people have strokes, and why some people have issues in other parts of the body. The commonality between them is that they all have vascular underpinnings.”’

‘Salk researchers collaborated with scientists at the University of California San Diego on the paper, including co-first author Jiao Zhang and co-senior author John Shyy, among others’.

‘While the findings themselves aren’t entirely a surprise, the paper provides clear confirmation and a detailed explanation of the mechanism through which the protein damages vascular cells for the first time. There’s been a growing consensus that SARS-CoV-2 affects the vascular system, but exactly how it did so was not understood. Similarly, scientists studying other coronaviruses have long suspected that the spike protein contributed to damaging vascular endothelial cells, but this is the first time the process has been documented’.

‘In the new study, the researchers created a “pseudovirus” that was surrounded by SARS-CoV-2 classic crown of spike proteins, but did not contain any actual virus. Exposure to this pseudovirus resulted in damage to the lungs and arteries of an animal model—proving that the spike protein alone was enough to cause disease. Tissue samples showed inflammation in endothelial cells lining the pulmonary artery walls’.

‘The team then replicated this process in the lab, exposing healthy endothelial cells (which line arteries) to the spike protein. They showed that the spike protein damaged the cells by binding ACE2. This binding disrupted ACE2’s molecular signaling to mitochondria (organelles that generate energy for cells), causing the mitochondria to become damaged and fragmented’.

‘Previous studies have shown a similar effect when cells were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but this is the first study to show that the damage occurs when cells are exposed to the spike protein on its own’.

‘“If you remove the replicating capabilities of the virus, it still has a major damaging effect on the vascular cells, simply by virtue of its ability to bind to this ACE2 receptor, the S protein receptor, now famous thanks to COVID,” Manor explains. “Further studies with mutant spike proteins will also provide new insight towards the infectivity and severity of mutant SARS CoV-2 viruses.”’

‘The researchers next hope to take a closer look at the mechanism by which the disrupted ACE2 protein damages mitochondria and causes them to change shape’.

In a free society: My individuality protects my society. My society protects my individuality. In a tyrannical society: My individuality threatens my society. My society threatens my individuality. (tweet).

48-Year-Old Surgeon DEAD after Mocking “Anti-vaxxers” and Writing His Own Obituary after Moderna COVID Injections (link).

leg amputated just weeks after receiving the AZ mRNA (tweet).

Remember folks, mRNA technology originally designed/envisioned as cancer treatment, then hijacked by big pharma to produce “wonder” “vaccines” (tweet).

On Jan 29th 2021 experienced cell biologist Dr. Vanessa Schmidt-Krüger told to @CoronaAusschuss why mRNA technology fits well for targeting cancer cells but doesn’t fit at all as a prophylactic gene therapy ‘vaccine’ for Covid-19. Short extract w. EN subs. https://open.lbry.com/@shortXXvids:e/Why-mRNA-tech-OK-for-cancer-treatment-but-not-for-Covid:f?r=CG5Xd67dieJXHj38ut5GD2gHU6qHA3KH (tweet).

Little/no evidence they reduce viral transmission in real-world settings, incorrect wearing/storing likely to spread infection, dehumanising & perpetuate inflated fear levels. Let’s empower more people to ditch the mask. Please sign & RT. https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/581316 #NoMasks (tweet).

View the Evidence: 1344 Abstracts with Vaccination: All Research (link).

Florence Italy Nothing says FCK your 10 Pm Covid Curfew like some good Old Fashioned Civil Disobedience. Italians hit the streets, dancing the night away, most importantly hardly a mask in sight. Non compliance & UNITY will win this war. Long Live Freedom (tweet).

NO MORE Masks in Class 😷🚫 High Court Confirmation (link).

Most of Facebook Censorship Board Has Ties to Leftwing Billionaire George Soros (link).

