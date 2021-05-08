Theta network staking: tfuel (EN) vs theta (GN). GN restart regularly. GN does not sync

by paulthepaperbear in Theta

At the start of the theta network all of the GNs would receive, on each reward cycle, their reward calculated on a weighted basis but this could not scale so an upgrade was recently applied which, on each cycle, only 300 rewards each of 12 TFUEL would be issued. My GN has multiple public addresses and the reward to each might vary a lot but on average I would say that I am receiving rewards that are similar to the rewards before the upgrade.

Staking: tfuel vs theta

Of the above ‘TeddyB’ video vs the other above ‘Cryptos For All’ video, the latter makes a better explanation of the staking dynamics between GN staking theta and EN staking tfuel.

Theta GN restart at frequent intervals, perhaps weekly

Someone on the theta forum has suggested that a theta Guardian Node should be restarted at regular intervals, using the restart node option from the menu. I have started restarting my GN on a weekly basis and I suggest you do the same.

Sometime during 2021 the theta blockchain ticked past the 10 million block mark. Fortunately, a theta GN does not need a full copy of the theta blockchain because it’s the job of the theta validator nodes to have a full copy of the theta blockchain.

Furthermore, the idea of the snapshot that the theta GN is taking while it is starting/restarting is so that the theta GN only listens for new blocks post-snapshot that come out of the validator nodes, and records these new blocks to the hard drive, while the old blocks get blatted from the hard drive, bypassing (I think) the recycle bin.

Possible fix to a theta GN that does not synchronise

Got the following from the Theta slack forum as a possible fix to a theta GN that does not synchronise and it allegedly worked:

1. Close the GN app

2. Go to the folder C:\Users\<USERNAME>\AppData\Roaming\Theta Guardian Node\ThetaGN\configs\mainnet

3. Manually delete the “snapshot” file in this directory, and the “db” directory under this folder. (NOTE: be careful NOT to delete the key/ directory and the config.yaml file)

4. Restart the GN app