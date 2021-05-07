Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-07. No jab – 35 reasons. mRNA genetic roll of dice. Swedish doctors: don’t ‘vax’ young & healthy

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

No Jab for Me – And Here Are 35 Reasons Why (link).

‘“Fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. The CDC’s entire vaccination propaganda campaign rests on their claim that side effects from vaccinations are exceedingly rare, but according to the blatantly pro-over-vaccination,’

‘Big Pharma-funded CDC, in 2016 alone, VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) received 59,117 vaccine adverse event reports. Among those reports were 432 vaccine-related deaths, 1,091 permanent vaccine-related disabilities, 4,132 vaccine-related hospitalizations, and10,274 vaccine-related emergency room visits. What if these numbers actually represent less than 1% of the total as this report asserts? You multiply those numbers by 100.” – William Christenson’

‘“The FDA receives 45% of its annual budget from the pharmaceutical industry’.

‘“The World Health Organization (WHO) gets roughly half its budget from private sources, including Pharma and its allied foundations’.

‘“And the CDC, frankly, is a vaccine company; it owns 56 vaccine patents and buys and distributes $4.6 billion in vaccines annually through the Vaccines for Children program, which is over 40% of its total budget’.

‘“The HHS (US Health and Human Services) partners with vaccine makers to develop, approve, recommend, and pass mandates for new products and then shares profits from vaccine sales’.

‘“HHS employees can personally collect up to $150,000 annually in royalties for products they work on’.

‘“For example, key HHS officials collect money on every sale of Merck’s controversial HPV vaccine Gardasil, which also yields tens of millions annually for the agency in patent royalties.” — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr’

‘Statements in these sites (this and this) are substantiated with facts that will stand in a court of law. Informed Consent requires a flow of information. Click on the hyperlinked sections to direct you to primary sources such as CDC, WHO, FDA documents’.

‘Did you know?’

‘1. The FDA did not approve Moderna or Pfizer mRNA gene therapeutics they dubbed “vaccines”. It simply authorized them. Fauci confirms. “In the US, the FDA in its ambiguous statement provided a so-called Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, namely “to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product, … for active immunization…” (see here)’

‘19 doctors warned the world of the dangers. AstraZeneca is being dropped by 24 countries’.

‘Johnson & Johnson, a Viral Vector(1) ” injection” that was given Emergency Use Authorization on Feb. 27, 2021, was halted by several states due to the formation of blood clots. The CDC had confirmed. But distribution resumed after a 10 day pause’.

‘The CDC also confirms(2) the Pfizer & Moderna jabs are the deadliest of all “vaccines”, also in a bar chart. 5 prominent doctors discuss how the Covid jab is a bioweapon’.

‘2. The clinical trials will be completed in 2023, there are 12 vaccine companies ramping up their marketing, and you are the guinea pig’.

‘3. The FDA & CDC have not revealed to the public over 20 adverse effects, including Death, related to Covid19 injections, which were discussed in an October 2020 meeting. 3,544 deaths from Covid19 injections are reported by the National Vaccine Information Center as at 4/23/2021, and one-third of the deaths occurred within 48 hours’.

‘For clarification purposes in this article, Covid19, given that the virus has not been isolated, is regarded as an influenza variant, given the symptoms exhibited by patients. And, yes, people can die of influenza or the common cold. In fact, lungs of influenza patients can be more damaged than those of Covid patients’.

‘Some will argue that SARS-CoV-2 was developed in a Gain-of-Function lab. That is moot. The primary consideration is whether an experimental injection is warranted for a disease with a 99.9% survival rate’.

‘I am for tried, true and tested (safe) vaccines. I am NOT for experimental gene therapeutics backed by disastrous animal studies, used on humans for the first time in history’.

‘4. The mRNA jab delivers a synthetic, inorganic molecule (medical device) that programs your cells to synthesize pathogens in the form of the spike protein that your immune system will constantly have to fight off for the rest of your life, according to experts such as Molecular Biologist & Immunologist, Professor Dolores Cahill. She explains. Fauci confirms. Dr. Lee Merritt reconfirms’.

‘Others call it Information Therapy that hacks the software of life, according to Moderna’s [Mode RNA] chief scientist. You essentially become a GMO. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny mapped eight mechanisms that can result in death by a Covid jab’.

‘5. The mRNA jab does not prevent you from contracting Covid19 or from transmitting it. Dr. Steve Hotze elaborates. Fauci confirms. The CDC graph underscores that reality, proving these injections are ineffective and injection passports are totally useless’.

‘87 million Americans have been subjected to injections as at 4/20/21, of which 7,157 have contracted Covid after beingvaccinated, resulting in 88 deaths. Also, an imperfect “vaccination” can enhance the transmission of highly virulent pathogens, according to this NCGI article. A study on mice concludes that the spike protein from a “vaccination” can cause lung damage’.

‘Did you also know?’

‘6. The CDC inflated the death rate for Covid19 – that was not isolated – by instructing medical practitioners in its March 24, 2020 directive to ascribe the cause of death as Covid19 for all deaths, irrespective if patients were tested positive for Covid19 or if they had other comorbidities, so as to ramp up the fear, and doctors have publicly stated they are being pressured to mark Covid19 on death certificates. Here is a list:’

‘This missstep by the CDC contravenes Federal Regulations, according to IPAK. Each Federal agency is required to submit a formal change proposal to the Federal Register before enacting their proposed changes. A 60-day public comment and peer-review process ensues before the changes can be made’.

‘The fact is that 60,000 Americans have been dying weekly, consistently, before and after the covid scare – more data – while deaths by influenza and other diseases have plummeted’.

‘7. The CDC later admitted that 94% of deaths had underlying conditions. That means that of the 527,000 deaths attributed to the influenza variant masked as SARS-CoV-2 only 6% were actually caused directly by Covid19, or 31,620. That brings the true case fatality rate to 0.12% out of the 27 million cases’.

‘8. The survival rate for Covid19 is, therefore, roughly 99.9%. When using the state population as the denominator, the death rate is even lower, ranging from 36 to 247 deaths per 100,000. As at March 19, 2021, even with the doctored numbers and faulty tests, the CDC arrived at the following survival rates:’

Ages 0-17 99.998%

Ages 18-49 99.95%

Ages 50-64 99.4%

Ages 65+ 91%

‘9. The CDC lumped pneumonia, influenza, and Covid19 into a new epidemic it called PIC in order to inflate Covid19 deaths’.

‘The CDC stats for week of July 3, 2020 confirm that pneumonia and influenza combine with Covid to inflate the death rate. The Feb. 5, 2021 report does the same. The obfuscation is underscored in the search results page, where only “(P&I)” is mentioned, but PIC graphs appear upon clicking the links. Deaths by influenza have dropped from 61,000 in 2018 to 22,000 in 2020, while medical malpractice is the third leading cause of deaths in the US’.

‘10. Hospitals are paid $13,000 for every Covid19 admission, and $39,000 for every patient that is put on a ventilator, on average. More proof doctors and nurses have orders to place on ventilators patients who tested negative, effectively killing them’.

‘Are you aware that…’

‘11. The PCR tests do not detect SARS-CoV-2 particles, but particles from any number of viruses you might have contracted in the past, and that a lawsuit for crimes against humanity is being launched by a German attorney for this fraud. Even Fauci admits PCR tests don’t work. The WHO backs him up’.

–

–

Moderna’s Mass Medical Experimentation: ‘We’re Rewriting Your Genetic Code’ (link).

‘This talk was given in 2017 – before Google began censoring people who talk about this’.

‘Brasscheck TV says…’

‘Medical experimentation, not approved for human use by FDA’.

‘It’s a conspiracy theory… until a boss at Moderna admits they’re doing it’.

‘“I still don’t know if it’s going to work. In the months and years to come, we’ll find out.”’

‘“The side effects were rather benign.” Famous last words’.

‘It sounds great, doesn’t it?’

‘Nothing about nutritional deficiency caused by a garbage food industry, nothing about environmental poisons and toxic substances in body care and home cleaning products, over-medication, or lack of exercise’.

‘They can’t manage to do anything about these things, but they’re going to “vaccinate” us in a vast gene-altering rolling of the dice’.

–

–

‘Don’t Vaccinate the Young and Healthy’: Swedish Doctors Pen Open Letter Against Blanket Inoculation (link).

‘Assuming that a large population already has some form of immunity and citing dangerous and fatal side effects such as blood clotting, the doctors urged public health officials not to repeat the mistakes made during the swine flu vaccination which resulted in numerous cases of narcolepsy as a side-effect’.

‘A group of 28 medical experts has in an opinion piece urged public health officials to only vaccinate at-risk groups against COVID-19, but not the young and healthy’.

‘In their open letter in the newspaper Göteborgs-Posten, the 28 doctors and researchers, including psychiatrist and debater Sven Román and Nils Littorin of Lund University, who also heads the local party the Malmö List, maintained that a large part of the world’s population has now had COVID-19 and that even more have one form of immunity or another’.

–

–

Europe: 19,916 ‘Eye Disorders’ Including Blindness Following COVID Vaccines (link).

‘Hundreds of cases of blindness are among the 19,916 reports of “eye disorders” to the World Health Organization’s European drug monitoring agency following injection of experimental COVID-19 vaccines’.

‘The nearly 20,000 eye disorders reported to VigiBase, a database for the WHO maintained by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre(UMC) in Uppsalla, Sweden, include:’

Eye pain (4616)

Blurred vision (3839)

Photophobia or light intolerance (1808)

Visual impairment (1625)

Eye swelling (1162)

Ocular hyperaemia or red eyes (788)

Eye irritation (768)

Itchy eyes or eye pruritus (731)

Watery eyes or increased lacrimation (653)

Double vision or diplopia (559)

Eye strain or asthenopia (459)

Dry eye (400)

Swelling around the eye or periorbital swelling (366)

Swelling of eyelid (360)

Flashes of light in the field of vision or photopsia (358)

Blindness (303)

Eyelid oedema (298)

Eye or ocular discomfort (273)

Conjunctival haemorrhage or breakage of a small eye vessel (236)

Blepharospasm or abnormal contraction of an eye muscle(223)

Vitreous floaters (192)

Periorbital oedema (171)

Eye haemorrhage (169)

‘More than half of the eye disorders (10,667) were also reported to the U.K.’s Yellow Card adverse event reporting system’.

–

–

(Dr. Joseph Mercola) Personal Threats Force Me to Remove MANY COVID-19 Articles (link).

‘STORY AT-A-GLANCE’

Over the past year, I’ve been researching and writing as much as I can to help you take control of your health, as fearmongering media and corrupt politicians have destroyed lives and livelihoods to establish global control of the world’s population, using the COVID-19 pandemic as their justification

Through it all, I have refused to succumb to these relentless attacks. I have been confident and willing to defend myself in the court of law

Unfortunately, threats have now become very personal and have intensified to the point I can no longer preserve much of the information and research I’ve provided to you thus far. So, effective immediately, much of the information on my website will be permanently removed

‘Over the past year, I’ve been researching and writing as much as I can to help you take control of your health, as fearmongering media and corrupt politicians have destroyed lives and livelihoods to establish global control of the world’s population, using the COVID-19 pandemic as their justification’.

‘I’ve also kept you informed about billionaire-backed front groups like the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), a partner of Bill Gates’ Alliance for Science, both of whom have led campaigns aimed at destroying my reputation and censoring the information I share’.

‘Other attackers include HealthGuard, which ranks health sites based on a certain set of “credibility criteria.” It has sought to discredit my website by ensuring warnings appear whenever you search for my articles or enter my website in an internet browser’.

‘Well-Organized Attack Partnerships Have Formed’

‘HealthGuard, a niche service of NewsGuard, is funded by the pharma-funded public relations company Publicis Groupe. Publicis, in turn, is a partner of the World Economic Forum, which is leading the call for a “Great Reset” of the global economy and a complete overhaul of our way of life’.

‘HealthGuard is also partnered with Gates’ Microsoft company, and drug advertising websites like WebMD and Medscape, as well as the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — the progressive cancel-culture leader with extensive ties to government and global think tanks that recently labeled people questioning the COVID-19 vaccine as a national security threat’.

‘The CCDH has published a hit list naming me as one of the top 12 individuals responsible for 65% of vaccine “disinformation” on social media, and who therefore must be deplatformed and silenced for the public good. In a March 24, 2021, letter1 to the CEO’s of Twitter and Facebook, 12 state attorneys general called for the removal of our accounts from these platforms, based on the CCDH’s report’.

‘Two of those state attorneys general also published an April 8, 2021, op-ed2 in The Washington Post, calling on Facebook and Twitter to ban the “anti-vaxxers” identified by the CCDH. The lack of acceptance of novel gene therapy technology, they claim, is all because a small group of individuals with a social media presence — myself included — are successfully misleading the public with lies about nonexistent vaccine risks’.

–

–

CDC Specifies PCR Test Cycle Threshold For Vaccinated Individuals: What Does This Mean? (link).

‘The Facts:’

‘The CDC is and will be collecting samples from COVID tests of vaccinated individuals to try and determine if the virus can breakthrough the protection of the vaccine. In doing so the CDC has specified a cycle threshold for PCR tests’.

‘Reflect On:’

Why a cycle threshold suddenly? Why not one prior to the rollout of vaccines? How many false positives have we seen as a result of no prior cycle threshold? Will PCR tests of the unvaccinated have this new cycle threshold?’

They will end up comparing apples to oranges.

–

–

COVID SHOT KILLING LARGE NUMBERS, WARNS TOP COVID DOCTOR PETER MCCULLOUGH (website, bitchute).

–

–

Doctor Warns Shots Killing Large Numbers Of People, FDA & Big Pharma Covered Up Jab Ineffectiveness & Provides Public With Outpatient Treatment Guide (Video) (link).

–

–

Front Line Health Care Worker Forced to Leave Her Job After Refusing COVID Jab (link).

–

–

Church Priests Speak Out Against ‘Immoral’ Vaccine Passports (link).

‘Over the weekend, a group of over 1,200 church leaders from a range of denominations sent an open letter to the Prime Minister. It warned that vaccine passports raised serious ethical concerns and risked creating a ‘surveillance state’ that would ‘bring about the end of liberal democracy as we know it’’.

‘We spoke to two of the original signatories — Rev Dr. William Philip, of the Tron church in Glasgow, and Rev Dr. Jamie Franklin, curator of St. George in the Meadow in Nottingham’.

‘“Many of us have been frustrated, both in the church and in society, with what we see is a considerable lack of Christian Leadership over the last 12 months. We feel that senior church leaders across all denominations have given an imprimatur to the dictates of the government and of the secular, unelected technocrats who appear to be running things at the moment. People are extremely frustrated with this,” said Rev. Franklin’

‘In this interview conducted by UnHerd host Freddie Sayers, both offered a scathing assessment of the concept of vaccine passports and explained why they could not support it’.

–

–

Prepare For Absolute Madness As America Moves Towards ‘Papers Please’ While More Signs Emerge Biden And Democrats Will Go After The 1st Amendment To Help Usher In Tyranny (link).

‘With the new ‘buzzword‘ in the slow creep towards Communism/totalitarianism that America is now going through being ‘vaccine hesitancy’, with the perfect examples being: this story over at The Hill reporting ‘vaccine hesitancy’ among lawmakers is ‘slowing the return to normalcy on Capitol Hill’; and this new story over at the Daily Mail warning: ‘vaccine hesitancy’ will stand in the way of ‘herd immunity’, more and more Americans are saying they won’t get the vaccine at all, instead trusting their own immune systems to fight off the virus in the small chance they’d get it’.

‘Reporting within that Daily Mail story that while nearly 32% of US is vaccinated, daily vaccinations have fallen from an average of 3 million a day to only 2.5 million, hinting that a ‘ceiling’ of those who actually WANT to get vaccinated has been reached, a look at both the top-voted and worst-voted comments on that story paints a picture the mainstream media doesn’t want us to see’.

‘With the top-voted comment on that story by nearly a 5 to 1 margin being the 3-word gem “Not getting vaccinated”, the worst-voted comment hoped for more government lockdowns and more tyranny.:’

‘Easy solution. We can either hope and pray that everyone decides to get vaccinated… Including Trump supporters (yeah right), OR, we can mandate that if people want to fly, train, go to concerts, etc, that they must be vaccinated. That does NOT mean people must get vaccinated against their wishes. It just means things will be a bit more challenging for those who choose not to. ’

‘Yet with any ‘vaccine passports’ just another building block in the ‘wall of tyranny’, as this story over at Survival Blog pointed out, by now, “ most of us understand the pandemic was planned with the sole purpose of submitting humanity to a New World Order of unprecedented tyrannical control by the superrich elite .”’

‘And while at the moment, it is totally legal and lawful and protected by the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution to report upon the many deaths caused by the Covid vaccine and the disastrous lockdowns that have unleashed financial carnage all across America as Susan Duclos had reported in this May 3rd story, as The Hill had also reported in this May 2nd story, Joe Biden and the White House are now hard at work attempting to ‘stamp out misinformation’ related to the pandemic’.

‘Reporting within that story that the Biden administration will be attempting to ‘stamp out misinformation that might dissuade people from getting coronavirus shots, a crucial task as the nation shifts into the next, more difficult phase of its vaccination campaign ‘, while referencing a recent vaccine argument between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Joe Rogan, how far might the Biden admin go to ‘stamp out misinformation’, the full-scale trampling of the US Constitution and the 1st Amendment?’

‘As we’ll explore within the rest of this story, with that ‘next, more difficult phase of its vaccination campaign‘ now underway, Americans will get absolute proof our ‘government’ has shifted over to a full-scale totalitarian one should just that ‘next, more difficult phase’ of ‘its vaccination program’ be anything at all resembling what they’re doing in China, with forced vaccinations seemingly a new norm there’.

‘(ANP NEEDS YOUR HELP: Donations and ad revenue are all that keep ANP online, so please consider donating to ANP to help keep us in this fight for America’s future at this critical time in US history. With ‘slow-Joe’ Biden occupying the White House, and at a time of systematic, ‘big tech’ censorship and widespread Democrat corruption, truthful media and alternative views are crucial.)’

‘With Covid vaccinations called a ‘cash cow’ to ‘big pharma’, and now Joe Biden considering mandatory injections for US military members a hint of what might be ahead for the rest of America, we get another sign of what might be coming to America in House Bill HR6666, which sounds just like a sinister ‘conspiracy theory’ but as the Washington Times had reported in this 2020 story, H.R. 6666 is nothing less than a devil of a COVID-19 government surveillance plot’.

‘While the Children’s Health Defense website had asked its readers to contact their Congressional members and tell Congress that H.R. 6666, the “COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act” is Unconstitutional and threatens the Liberty of ALL Americans, we’re thankful that bill has been pushed off for now but is still alive in the heads of many in Congress. From that Children’s Health Defense website story’.

‘ There has never been a more urgent reason to contact your representative in Congress than H.R. 6666. This Orwellian bill threatens our freedom as individuals more than any piece of legislation we’ve previously seen ’.

‘As the chaos around Covid-19 continues to dominate lives, governments, and media around the globe, H.R. 6666 was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, aiming to use the diversion to implement strategies to legalize surveillance of all people in this country, in clear violation of Article I of the Constitution. ’

‘H.R. 6666 is conspicuously vague. It allocates $100 billion in taxpayer funds to entities of the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) choosing for contact tracing and for “other purposes.” No additional purposes are specified which establishes the potential for abuse of individual rights in myriad ways’.

‘The bill creates a de facto, federally-funded “health” police force with power to “conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19, and related activities…at individuals’ residences”, paving the road to violations of constitutional rights to due process and equal protection. ‘

‘ H.R. 6666 is especially ominous for children because if passed, it could lead to family separations—as promoted by the World Health Organization—despite the fact that children are reliant upon parents and guardians in nearly every way. ’

‘And with sports stadiums already asking ‘fans’ for their ‘vaccine passports’ another hint of what’s ahead for America as the globalists attempt to separate the American people into the ‘not so free’ and the ‘much less free’, as this story over at the Citizen’s Council for Health Freedom points out, ‘vaccine passports’ go totally against the grain of a ‘free society’. From that story before our conclusion and videos’.

‘ Vaccination passports are the antithesis of a free society. They violate everything that is America. But that’s not stopping the Biden administration from working to make them a reality. Biden officials claim otherwise, but it’s not true. They want them. They believe in them. And they are setting the standards for them. They just don’t want you to see their fingerprints all over them’.

–

–

Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

–

Food as Medicine – The Answer to Mounting Health Crises (link).

‘Dr. Robert Lustig, a pediatric endocrinologist and Professor Emeritus at the University of California, San Francisco, has written a number of excellent books about health. His latest, “Metabolical: The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine” goes deep into the details of how changes in our food supply have damaged our metabolic health. (The created term “metabolical” is actually a portmanteau of the words “metabolic” and “diabolical.”)’

‘“I wrote it because nothing else has worked,” Lustig says. “Part of the problem is this is such a complicated issue. There are too many stakeholders and you have to find a method for making everyone happy. Until you do, you can’t solve it’.

‘There is a way to actually solve this, [but] every stakeholder, whether it be the patient, the doctor, the food company, the insurance industry, the medical profession, Wall Street and Congress … has to understand the same thing. They all have to be working off the same set of facts. You see what happens when you don’t work off the same set of facts’.

‘So, my job was to put all of this in one volume so that everyone had access to the same information, and then we can go from there. I lay out in the book what the argument for fixing the entire food system is, and how everyone can benefit from it, even the food industry.”’

‘ The Two Primary Keys’

‘In summary, it boils down to two primary key issues or problems. The first is that the medical establishment doesn’t want you to know that drugs were never intended or designed to treat the foundational cause of chronic disease. They merely treat the symptoms’.

‘“In the book, I make it very clear that modern medicine has two factions, two paradigms,” Lustig says. “One is treatment of acute disease, and for the most part, they’ve gotten it reasonably right. I was part of that system for 40 years and was comfortable within it’.

‘But for chronic disease, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, lipid problems, cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, polycystic ovarian disease — all of which are chronic metabolic diseases, all of which are mitochondrial diseases — we don’t have anything. We have symptomatic relief only’.

‘So, we have LDL lowering agents — and if LDL were the problem, that would be fine — except LDL is NOT the problem. LDL is a symptom of the problem. It is a manifestation of the metabolic dysfunction. Same thing with hyperglycemia’.

‘Same thing with hypertension. Same thing with osteoporosis. Same thing with autoimmune disease. All of these, we have symptomatic treatments. We don’t cure or reverse the disease; we just treat the symptoms. And so the disease gets worse’.

‘The way I describe it in the book is, it’s like giving an aspirin to a patient with a brain tumor because they have a headache. It might work today, but it’s not going to solve the problem. And that’s what modern medicine is throwing at people with chronic disease, and it is, of course, breaking the bank.”’

‘The other problem is that the food industry doesn’t want you to know that virtually all foods are intrinsically good for you until they’re processed, and processed foods make up a majority of the foods people eat’.

‘“Food is medicine, but processed food is poison, and there’s no medicine that can undo the damage of processed food. ~ Dr. Robert Lustig“’

–

–

State Terror And Kidnapping (link).

‘Martin, Varadkar, Ryan, Harris Must Now Be Considered Leaders Of A Dangerous, Criminal Organisation At War With The Irish People’

‘In February of this year, Irish Tanaiste, Leo Vardakar resorted to a well established Bolshevik tactic when he labelled a gathering of thousands of Irish people, who were marching through Dublin City in protest of the nation’s farcical COVID lockdown policy, as ‘bonkers’. Doing so, Varadakar made it clear, in a roundabout way, that anyone who dissents against the government could be assumed mentally unwell, sectioned and placed in a looney farm. He had confirmed that the Stalinist ploy to rid the country of opposition by locking them up in mental asylums had been adopted by the sitting Fianna Fail/Fine Gael/Green Party, World Economic Forum-sponsored cartel. On pointing this out to the hypnotised normies of Europe’s only fluoride-mandating nation, I was laughed at and fobbed off as a tin-hat wearing zany conspiracy theorist’.

‘I pointed out further that legislation had recently been enacted in the country, with the COVID-19 illusory virus pandemic used as an excuse to change existing laws, in an effort to further tighten the grip of arbitrary control of the Irish people. The Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill and the special powers granted to the Department of Health via the 2020 Mental Health Care Act, meant that an Irish citizen could be detained against their will without access to a lawyer, arrested without a warrant, subjected to force and coercion, and put before a single person tribunal who had full authority to have him or her isolated and placed in a detention facility of any sort, including, but not limited to, a psychiatric hospital. Once again, the Bolshevik techniques and the poisonous styles used to stifle political dissent were plain to be seen. Once again though, the majority of Irish men and women whom I spoke to about this, brushed it off as a minor triviality and showed no concern for its threat to their liberties. It was all for our own good, apparently’.

‘Fast forward to May and we see an Irish citizen, Pat Sweeney, on video footage, shared widely across social media, being subjected to a home invasion by henchmen of the State at 3.30 in the morning, as he is placed under arrest with the Mental Health Act being cited as reason enough to do so. On top of this, having had his door kicked down and having been victimised by State terror, he then had his children, abruptly and without any valid reason, taken out of sight – abducted by the government of Micheal Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan’.

‘In the hours and days after the act of Bolshevik terror occurred, with Irish police busy playing games of pool in their station, an Irish public – the majority of whom have spent the previous 14 months fast asleep – voiced their outrage and, I believe, seemed genuinely stunned that such an atrocity could occur in their land, at the hands of an establishment their minds are so deeply and intricately manipulated into believing have their best interests at heart. What most fail to realise though, is that the abduction of children by the government in Ireland happens all the time. Today, it is more a case of the veil being lifted than it is a one-off act of mendacity by the State’.

‘Most Irish people are aware of the demonic wickedness of the Jesuit Christian Brothers and the sadism of the Roman Catholic priests throughout the decades, as they inflicted appalling abuse on the children of the nation under the eyes of the complicit Garda Siochana. But very few are aware that the abuse of children is still ongoing. In fact, only an extremely small percentage of the docile masses will know that Ireland remains mired in State-approved, State-enabled child sex trafficking and rampant child sex abuse. As the fantastic work of Anna Kavanagh’s Alliance of Birth Mothers group has been exposing for years, Irish institutions, particularly the Child Protection Services, known as Tusla, are actively involved in the kidnapping of children and remain a major contributor to traumatic, abusive acts that are inflicted among both children and parents of the country. A report which was completed by Anna and her team in 2019 makes for a lurid and disturbing read, but it is a must for anyone who wants to know more about the sins of the government and their agencies, in regards to the children of the country. I would recommend contacting Anna via her group’s social media page (linked here) and asking her to send you a copy of the report, which she offers free of charge. In it you will discover that the nauseating scenes recently witnessed online of child abduction, as pertains to Pat Sweeney’s case, are par for the course’.

‘What makes Pat’s case so notable though is the reason he was subjected to State terror in the early hours of Sunday morning. The week before, he published a video that circulated widely online showing the anti-Christian, anti-Irish, Masonic cult that poses as a law enforcement service known as An Garda Siochana, in all their deplorability, banishing religious worshippers from a church in Athlone, Co. Westmeath. Understandably, the public was aghast at the sight of harmless individuals engaging in the act of prayer being thrown out of a holy building by brutish, low-IQ hooligans, who do not seem to have the intelligence to realise the extent of the damage their actions are causing, not just for the general public, but for themselves and their own families as well’.

‘This video was immensely embarrassing to the force, who were shed in a new light, even amongst their most loyal supporters (read; sycophants and bootlickers). It prompted resident village idiot cum Fianna Fail representative, Cathal Crowe to demand that the public stop filming Gardai and that a ban be placed on them doing so. This despite the fact that the very same politician is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter rioters and even applauded the recent Derek Chauvin verdict on social media – one which would never have passed had somebody not filmed a police officer on duty. Others, such as Garda Chief Superintendent, Sean Colleran would also predictably denounce the filming of Gardai on duty, in an obvious attempt to divert attention away from the initial crime, which was the blatant despotism of the authorities in relation to religious worship’.

‘Today, we must ask, what would these demented reptiles do if indeed there were no cameras filming their atrocities, considering the level of criminality they manage to participate in which is recorded?’

‘The general feeling among the Irish public was one of disgust as they watched a band of thugs attack devotees in a place of spiritual worship in Athlone. This would rightfully bring great shame on the violent sect. For this reason, the fraternity had to ensure that someone paid the price. They chose the man who filmed the incident and exacted revenge on him by storming his home while he slept there with his kids and illegally kidnapped them. Thick as two short planks, they then tried to cover up their pathetic, petty underhandedness and claimed that they had received a call from Pat Sweeney’s mother who reported him for unsettling behaviour. What they didn’t know was that Pat’s mother died in 1997. This prompted the mindless fools to change course and declare that Pat had put his children at risk by ignoring COVID-19 protocol when he brought them to mass the previous Sunday – thus giving them reason to believe he was not fit to be in custody of them. Meanwhile, thankfully, the psychiatric expert who assessed Pat after he was brought to the police station could see no evidence of any mental issues, as was the initial claim of the Guard at the time of his arrest’.

–

–

UK Column News – 7th May 2021. AZ mRNA for under 40? Forget it. ‘Adverse events following the Oxford/AZ ‘vaccine’ (bka mRNA) are extremely rare and, for the vast majority of people the benefits of preventing serious illness and death far outweigh any risks’. Average age of Covid deaths is 82 years. Why the world’s most vaccinated country (the Seychelles) is seeing an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases. 128,000 deaths from Covid? Fact check: false. Telegraph headlines ‘Almost a third of recent Covid deaths in England and Wales not directly caused by the virus’, 13 April 2021: ‘Quarter of Covid deaths not caused by virus, new figures show’. Public Health England: in week 17 2021. no statistically significant excess all-cause mortality by week of death was observed. The average age of COVID-19 death is just over 82. When we look at standard mortality distribution, there is no observable impact from COVID-19. At least 67% of positive tests were false positives. The Lancet: once SARS-CoV-2 replication has been controlled by the immune system, RNA levels detectable by PCR on respiratory secretions fall to very low levels when individuals are much less likely to infect others. The remaining RNA copies can take weeks, or occasionally months, to clear, during which time PCR remains positive. Will only examine post-‘vaccine’ infections with PCR threshold of 28 or under. Contrast this with 35 or higher which is the rumoured threshold previously and they will end up comparing apples to oranges. Flu has disappeared worldwide during the COVID pandemic. The flu killed 50 million people in 1918-1919 with an average age of death of 28. By contrast, the average age of death ‘from’ COVID-19 is 79, with multiple co-morbidities. So you are correct, COVID-19 does not affect the body like the (1918) flu.

(website, odysee, bitchute, not on youtube).

–

–

Boris Johnson’s brother Joseph Johnson made director of Dyson on 18th February 2020 After Coronavirus reached UK 23rd January & before James Dyson was awarded a #Ventilator contract on 16th March Then he got tax laws changed #ToryCorruption #TorySleaze #NeverVoteConservative (tweet).

–

–

Agitants?! Porcupine Swabs Designed To Irritate & Disrupt Mucus Membrane To Weaken Immune Systems?! (website, odysee).

–

–

Independently Verified: Some Covid Test Swabs Leave Spikes Impaling Flesh (website, odysee).

–

–

Evidence Reveals That Military Team Collaborated With Lab in City Where COVID-19 Pandemic Originated (link).

–

–

The origin of COVID: Did people or nature open Pandora’s box at Wuhan? (link).

–

–

COVID: Vaccinated people shedding and spreading genetic disaster to unvaccinated women? (link).

‘MANY women are posting reports of disrupted and unusual menstrual cycles, heavy bleeding, and miscarriages’.

‘What’s more, some of these women haven’t received the COVID vaccine, but they’ve been in close contact with others who have been vaccinated—leading to the question:’

‘Can the COVID vaccine (which is actually an experimental genetic treatment) “shed” something harmful that can be passed from person to person?’

‘Perhaps that sounds impossible, but in the world of genetics, much can go wrong’.

‘In fact, for the past 25 years, we’ve had an illustration of shedding right in front of our eyes: GMO crops’.

‘If you recall, Monsanto assured one and all that these crops—genetically engineered to survive the sprayed herbicide Roundup—would flourish, while weeds would succumb to the chemical’.

‘So what actually happened? The weeds were resistant and became super-giants. And the Monsanto genes drifted from farm to farm, contaminating crops that were never meant to be engineered’.

‘The Monsanto genes were “shed” and they spread’.

–

–

Meet your automated, totalitarian medical police state future: Johns Hopkins demands AI robots and drones enforce covid vaccine war against humanity (link).

‘Imagine a fleet of CDC drones hovering near your home, sniffing the air for “covid particles” by using on-board PCR testing equipment. Using a CT setting of 45, the drones report that your front porch “tests positive” for covid, yet there’s no record that you have a vaccine passport at your reported address, recorded in a government database. Within seconds, an AI-powered cyborg humanoid robot arrives at your address in a driverless vehicle. It walks to your front door, knocks aggressively and announces in a robotic voice, “This is the CDC rapid response team. Have you been vaccinated?”’

‘This is the future envisioned by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, as described in a new report entitled, “Technologies to Address Global Catastrophic Biological Risks.” (Link to the PDF)’

‘Once the CDC cyborg breaks in your front door and captures you by force, you will be injected with a self-spreading vaccine that Johns Hopkins describes as:’

‘Self-spreading vaccines are genetically engineered to move through populations like communicable diseases, but rather than causing disease, they confer protection. The vision is that a small number of individuals in a target population could be vaccinated, and the vaccine strain would then circulate in the population much like a pathogenic virus, resulting in rapid, widespread immunity’.

‘Of course, when they say “immunity,” they mean extermination. “Immunity” is now the new code word for mass depopulation via weaponized vaccines’.

‘Spiking the food supply with vaccines hidden inside bacteria’

‘The report even suggests that vaccines could be hidden inside bacteria that are taken orally. For instance, these covert vaccines could be hidden in food supplies or medication pills. As explained by Johns Hopkins:’

‘Bacteria can be genetically engineered to produce antigens in a human host, acting as a vaccine, which triggers immunity to pathogens of concern’.

‘The same report touts the benefits of “self-amplifying mRNA vaccines” which are essentially self-replicating vaccines that can never be stopped, because they continue to multiply in the population, completely without any controls or boundaries. Johns Hopkins authors celebrate the idea of how the SAM vaccine create “a viral replicase for intracellular amplification of the vaccine,” allowing the SAM to “self-replicate” and infect others’.

‘Nowhere in the report are any risks of such dangerous, self-replicating technologies ever mentioned. It’s as if the very idea of the Precautionary Principle is now verboten in the post-covid world of science gone mad’.

–

–

BOMBSHELL: Gates Foundation, DARPA funding self-replicating, weaponized vaccine technology that began under Apartheid, to exterminate Blacks… and now it’s powering the covid vax (link).

–

–

EXCLUSIVE: The Democrats are REALLY, REALLY Worried About the AZ Audit – All of Their Big Guns Now Involved (link).

–

–

“Why Are You Working So Hard to Shut the Audit Down? What Are You Hiding” – TGP Reporter Confronts AZ Secretary of State Katie Hobbs — Katie Hobbs Runs! (VIDEO) (link).

‘Earlier this afternoon The Gateway Pundit reporter confronted far left Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs following her interview with local news’.

‘Hobbs has been working day and night to interfere with, slander, and attempt to shut down the Senate Audit of the Maricopa County ballots and voting machines’.

–

–

BREAKING: ‘External Devices’ With Up-to-Date Vote Totals Were Taken Offsite Nightly During the Election by Maricopa County or Dominion Employees (link).

–

–

Facebook Oversight Board that upheld Trump ban mostly tied to Soros (link).

–

–

White House Press Secretary Admits Team Tells Biden Not To Answer Non-Preapproved Questions From Reporters (link).

Can you imagine the meltdown of the legacy media if this had been Trump as opposed to Biden?

–

–

City Fines Elderly Man $30,000, Threaten to Steal His Home Because His Grass Was Too Tall (link).

–

–

Only TWO Companies, Vanguard and BlackRock, Control the Planet While World’s Richest 1% Own 82% of World’s Wealth (link).

–