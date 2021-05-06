Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-06. Nothing but lies and propaganda – Uncovering the truth about India’s alleged “Covid Crisis”

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Nothing but lies and propaganda – Uncovering the truth about India’s alleged “Covid Crisis” (link).

‘The scenes being broadcast on ‘BBC News’ and displayed in newspapers such as ‘The Guardian’ across the UK on the current situation unfolding in India are horrifying. Reports of people dying in the street, images of mass “bonfires” in which they are burning the dead, constant stories about the lack of oxygen and the rush to get it from ‘A to B’ in order to save the lives of thousands of people. Sounds almost apocalyptic doesn’t it?’

‘That is of course until you put the whole “crisis” into context. Because what you are seeing on your TV screen and reading in a newspaper on the alleged situation regarding Covid-19 in India is nothing more than propaganda and lies which are being used to maintain the level of fear that they have managed to invoke in the majority of people in the United Kingdom since March 2020. You are being deceived, and we can prove it…’

‘The amount of disinformation and misinformation on India’s “Covid crisis” is now so vast that it’s hard to know where to begin to untangle the web of deceit and lies. But let’s start with an article released by ‘The Guardian’ on the 3rd May 2021. The article in question was headlined “Covering India’s Covid crisis: ‘Hundreds of journalists have lost their lives’”. The tag line of the article reads “Our South Asia correspondent reflects on a catastrophe that is now affecting the lives of almost everyone in the country“’.

‘This is a lie. The current situation unfolding in India is actually only affecting two places in particular, Delhi and Mumbai. So this is far from almost everyone in the country, a grand total of 1.4 billion people. But the main “area of concern” is currently Delhi. Step outside of these two areas and you’ll find that the rest of India is carrying on as normal’.

‘But let’s go back to the headline – “Hundreds of journalists have lost their lives”. Does ‘The Guardian’ provide any evidence of this within the article? Here’s what they wrote…’

‘“India is a huge, diverse country to cover and I’m indebted to the brilliant work of local journalists who have been on the ground, exposing the shortage of oxygen and beds and counting the bodies at crematoriums to hold local authorities to account for covering-up the true death toll of the pandemic. They have paid a heavy price for their reporting: hundreds of Indian journalists have lost their lives covering this pandemic, including over 50 in just the past few weeks.”’

‘This is just a direct quote from their own journalist, they do not provide a single source to back up this claim. This is just one of many examples in which the mainstream media are manipulating the public with words to maintain a level of fear. Words that are not backed up with a single shred of evidence’.

‘But the propaganda doesn’t end there. Later on in the article ‘The Guardian’ ask their South Asia correspondent ‘What needs to happen now in order for the crisis to abate?’’

‘Here’s the answer that was given – “The only thing that is going to get us out of this crisis is amping up vaccine production and distribution.”’

‘Now that is a very interesting claim for several reasons. Looking at the evidence you could argue that the Covid vaccines are in fact the source of the current “crisis” unfolding in a couple of hot spots in India. Prior to the Covid Vaccine roll-out the Indian Government had been treating the citizens of India with Ivermectin, a medication that is used to treat many types of parasite infestations, including head lice and scabies’.

‘But trials have also shown it to be effective in the treatment of the alleged Covid-19 disease. You could possibly say that the largest trial ever conducted proving the success of Ivermectin against Covid occurred in India with its population of 1.4 billion’.

‘India began using Ivermectin late August 2020, and as you can see from the graph above it had great success in reducing the number of daily deaths attributed to Covid-19. However for some strange reason they switched tack in January to the experimental Covid vaccines. But didn’t really get going with the vaccine roll-out until the end of February’.

–

–

We can’t ignore the link between the Covid Vaccine roll-out and rising “Covid” Deaths any longer, India is one coincidence too far (link).

–

–

Why it would be criminal to give a child the COVID-19 Vaccine (link).

‘The UK Government and Health Officials are planning to give school children aged 12 and over the experimental Pfizer Covid vaccine at the start of the 21/22 school year. But they won’t stop there. Not long after they will attempt to roll this out to children as young as 6-months-old. This is madness’.

‘It is madness because children do not need an experimental Covid vaccine because they are virtually at zero risk of contracting Covid-19, and even if they do, their chances of developing serious disease and dying is so low that the number is negligible’.

‘According to official NHS data from March 2020 through to the 31st March 2021 just 40 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in those aged 0 – 19. But 32 of those were in children / teenagers who had serious underlying conditions. Just 8 allegedly died of Covid-19 alone in twelve months. But we cannot even be sure the number is that high due to the fact deaths are recorded as Covid just because the person has received a positive test for Covid-19 within 28 days of their death. They could have died due to a head injury and be recorded as a Covid death if they had received a positive test within the 28 days prior’.

–

–

Breast-fed Baby passes away after being poisoned by Mother who had taken the Pfizer Covid Vaccine (April 24, 2021, link).

‘A five-month-old baby has tragically died after becoming seriously ill within hours of his mother receiving a dose of the experimental Pfizer / BioNTech Covid vaccine’.

‘The incident was reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Recording System (the USA’s version of the MHRA Yellow Card scheme in the UK) on the 4th April by the clinician who had attempted to save the life of the baby just a couple of weeks earlier’.

‘The report (which can be found here using VAERS ID – 1166062) details that the mother of the baby received a second dose of the Pfizer jab on the 17th March whilst at work. But the next day her five-month-old breast-fed infant developed a rash and was inconsolable. The baby refused to eat and developed a fever’.

‘The Doctor who made the report describes how the mother brought the extremely ill child to the local Emergency Room where assessments were carried out. It was discovered the baby had elevated liver enzymes. The infant remained in hospital for treatment but tragically declined and passed away just two days later on the 20th March 2021’.

‘The infant had no known allergies, birth defects, disabilities or pre-existing conditions, and was not exposed to anything other than the Pfizer vaccine via his mother’s breast milk’.

‘The report also lists several other conditions that developed prior to the infant’s tragic death, on top of the elevated liver enzymes as detailed in the Doctor’s write up. Elevated liver enzymes indicate inflammation or damage to cells in the liver, and can be caused by alcohol or drug-misuse’.

‘The five-month-old baby also developed thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. This is a condition that results in blood clots forming in small blood vessels throughout the body. This in turn results in a low platelet count and low red blood cells due to their breakdown. This then often causes kidney, heart, and brain dysfunction. This is the very condition which has been proven to be caused by the AstraZeneca viral vector “vaccine”. So it now looks like we have evidence the Pfizer jab can cause the same ailment’.

–

–

Pfizer document confirms ‘Covid Vaccine Shedding’ leading to ‘Menstrual Cycle Disruption’ and ‘Miscarriage’ is possible via ‘skin-to-skin contact’ and ‘breathing the same air’ (link).

–

–

Heartbreaking – Two year old dies after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine (April 18, 2021, link).

–

–

Number Of Seniors Tapping Social Security Plummets As “Excess Deaths” Spike During Pandemic (link).

–

–

Care home “Covid” deaths have increased by 240% since Vaccinations began (February 25, 2021, link).

–

–

F.O.I Request shows 2,207 died within 28 days of having the Covid Vaccine in Scotland during February (March 30, 2021, link).

–

–

One third of recently registered Covid deaths in England and Wales were people who died primarily from other causes. Source: ONS (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING – The most recent Government report shows the C0V1D Jabs are so safe that just 755,568 adverse reactions have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme including just 1102 deaths… (tweet, website).

–

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

–

Bulletin Of Atomic Scientists Opens The Wuhan Virus Pandora’s Box (link).

‘Wuhan, however, is home of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a leading world center for research on coronaviruses. So the possibility that the SARS2 virus had escaped from the lab could not be ruled out . Two reasonable scenarios of origin were on the table’.

‘From early on, public and media perceptions were shaped in favor of the natural emergence scenario by strong statements from two scientific groups. These statements were not at first examined as critically as they should have been ’.

‘“We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin,” a group of virologists and others wrote in the Lancet on February 19, 2020, when it was really far too soon for anyone to be sure what had happened. Scientists “overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife,” they said, with a stirring rallying call for readers to stand with Chinese colleagues on the frontline of fighting the disease’.

‘Contrary to the letter writers’ assertion, the idea that the virus might have escaped from a lab invoked accident, not conspiracy. It surely needed to be explored, not rejected out of hand. A defining mark of good scientists is that they go to great pains to distinguish between what they know and what they don’t know. By this criterion, the signatories of the Lancet letter were behaving as poor scientists: They were assuring the public of facts they could not know for sure were true’.

‘It later turned out that the Lancet letter had been organized and drafted by Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance of New York. Daszak’s organization funded coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. If the SARS2 virus had indeed escaped from research he funded, Daszak would be potentially culpable. This acute conflict of interest was not declared to the Lancet’s readers. To the contrary, the letter concluded, “We declare no competing interests.”’

–

–

Government Documents reveal how Brits have been manipulated into complying with Medical Tyranny (link).

‘The ordinary hard working people of the United Kingdom have been played. They have been manipulated and coerced into complying with medical fascism, thanks to the psychological warfare unleashed by the UK Government and its Scientific advisors every waking hour since March 2020’.

‘The authorities weapons have included the television, the radio, the newspapers. But their most important weapon in ensuring the general public have complied with dictatorial tyranny and offered themselves up as lab rats in the largest experiment to ever be conducted in human history, is a weapon that everyone reading this will know personally. Because that weapon has been you’.

‘To understand just how the authorities have managed to manipulate and coerce the British people into complying with medical fascism we must go back to March 2020. It was at this point that Boris Johnson had one simple instruction for the British people, that instruction being that “you must stay at home”. Stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives. This was sold to the British people by informing them that the authorities needed just “three weeks to flatten the curve”. But those three weeks turned into six weeks. Then those six weeks turned into twelve weeks. Then those twelve weeks turned into twelve months, and still to this day the freedoms that were taken for granted prior to March 2020 do not seem within reach’.

‘But how on earth have they managed to get away with it? Well we only need to delve into government documents which are readily available to the public, if they know how to find them. The first document we discovered is titled ‘Options for increasing adherence to social distancing measures’ and was published on the 22nd March 2020, one day prior to the announcement that the British people “must stay at home”’.

‘This is one of the problems they felt they has in persuading people to social distance –‘

‘A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened; it could be that they are reassured by the low death rate’.

‘They were quite right, and are still quite right to be reassured by the low death rate, as statistics show that just 0.2% of those who develop the alleged Covid-19 disease tragically die. And even then the vast majority who do die are over the age of 85 and also have underlying conditions’.

‘But that wouldn’t help to create the illusion of a problem if they couldn’t get people to social distance so here’s what the behavioural insight team advised the UK Government to do in response to this problem –‘

‘The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging. To be effective this must also empower people by making clear the actions they can take to reduce the threat’.

–

–

IT’S ALL A LIE – Investigation of ONS & NHS data for the year of COVID-19 uncovers the largest lie ever told (April 13, 2021, link).

‘In March 2020 the order was given “to stay at home” as the government and their circle of scientific advisors needed “three weeks” to flatten the curve. Eleven months later and the United Kingdom is still under a “stay at home” order and has been told over one-hundred-thousand people have now died from Covid-19. Stay at home > Protect the NHS > Save lives has been the mantra of the UK Government and millions of their docile followers in the past year’.

‘But what would you do if you found out you had given up a year of your life due to a big fat lie? What would you do if you found out you’ve been staying at home to protect an NHS that has been at an all time low capacity compared to the last five years? What would you do if you found out there haven’t actually been 100,000 deaths due to Covid-19 but instead a campaign of fear that has manipulated data to trick you into thinking there have been thousands of Covid deaths per day?’

‘Well ‘The Daily Expose’ investigated, and we suggest you fasten your seat-belts because this is what we found…’

Attach.

‘The above graph is a heat map showing deaths within 28 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 by date of death and age of the person. This data can be seen at the UK Gov’s. coronavirus dashboard here. Whats pretty clear from this data is that the most alleged Covid deaths have occurred in people aged 90+. The next age group with the most deaths being 85 – 89, then 80 – 84 and so on and so on. There’s a general decrease in the number of deaths up to about the 65-69 age group but then we see a dramatic fall to pretty much zero in anyone aged under about the age of 60’.

‘Now lockdown fanatics will argue that 60 years old is too young to die. And they’re right it is. But this heat map shows that there have generally been no more than 9 deaths in a single day of anyone aged between 60 – 64. In the 65-69 year old group there have been no more than 20 deaths a day. In the 70-74 year old group no more than 27 deaths in a day. In the 75-79 group no more than than 48 deaths in a day, at its highest. It isn’t until we get to the 85-89 year old group that we start to see a large increase in the number of alleged Covid deaths. 179 deaths in a day at its highest. Then we have the 90+ age group which has seen no more than 379 deaths in a single day at its highest’.

‘So what we’re seeing here is that is a negligible amount of “Covid” deaths in anyone under the age of 60. But we’re really not seeing very many “Covid” deaths in anybody aged between 60 and 80. What we are seeing is a much higher amount of “Covid” deaths in people aged over 85. But what’s so strange about that?’

‘The average life expectancy in the UK is 81 years. Yet the UK has enforced dictatorial tyranny, destroyed the economy, decimated businesses and people’s livelihoods and created a flood of mental health issues because people who have lived longer than the average life expectancy of 81 are dying. These people have already statistically lived beyond their years. What on earth is the UK government playing at?’

–

–

Listen to what @EamonnHolmes let slip on air while speaking to @realdenisewelch on @thismorning “As I know for myself at the start of all of this, you are NOT allowed to question the narrative. There ARE restrictions on broadcasters.” (tweet).

Is this North Korea?

–

–

Aldous Huxley Foresaw Our Despots – Fauci, Gates, & The Vaccine Crusaders (link).

‘In 1949, sometime after the publication of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, Aldous Huxley, the author of Brave New World (1931), who was then living in California, wrote to Orwell. Huxley had briefly taught French to Orwell as a student in high school at Eton’.

‘Huxley generally praises Orwell’s novel, which to many seemed very similar to Brave New World in its dystopian view of a possible future. Huxley politely voices his opinion that his own version of what might come to pass would be truer than Orwell’s. Huxley observed that the philosophy of the ruling minority in Nineteen Eighty-Four is sadism, whereas his own version is more likely, that controlling an ignorant and unsuspecting public would be less arduous, less wasteful by other means. Huxley’s masses are seduced by a mind-numbing drug, Orwell’s with sadism and fear’.

‘The most powerful quote In Huxley’s letter to Orwell is this:’

‘Within the next generation I believe that the world’s rulers will discover that infant conditioning and narco-hypnosis are more efficient, as instruments of government, than clubs and prisons, and that the lust for power can be just as completely satisfied by suggesting people into loving their servitude as by flogging and kicking them into obedience’.

–

–

Three medical professionals incapacitated by ‘Covid’ fake ‘vaccine’ talk with Del Bigtree (tweet).

–

–

Head Of German Police Union Calls For Ban On Anti-Lockdown Protests (link).

Government doesn’t get to decide what gets protested.

–