Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-05. More than half of people believe their freedoms have been overly restricted during pandemic

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

The tide is turning – More than half of people living in democracies believe their freedoms have been overly restricted during the Covid-19 pandemic – see you at the next London march on May 15th. IT’S TIME (link, link).

‘A survey has shown that 53% of citizens living in democracies feel their freedoms are being infringed upon by their government’s response to Covid-19, and the dissatisfaction has grown since last year’.

‘The study, conducted by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation and brand tracking firm Latana, published on Wednesday, claimed that in democratic countries, citizens have become less satisfied by their government’s response to the pandemic over the course of the past year’.

‘Polling more than 53,000 individuals in 53 democracies, the survey shows that, while 70% of people were satisfied with their government’s response in spring 2020, satisfaction had fallen to 51% in spring 2021’.

–

–

Letter to British Medical Journal: Where is the ‘virus’? Why does no laboratory have it? Answer: BECAUSE IT DOESN’T EXIST (link, 12 October 2020, link).

‘Rapid Response:’

‘Re: Covid-19: Where is the virus?’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

–

–

UK Column News – 5th May 2021. Are ‘vaccines’ (bka mRNA) safe? If you were offered a COVID ‘vaccine’ (bka mRNA) today, would you take it? How worried are you about the COVID ‘vaccine’ (bka mRNA)? Why? #ZeroCovid. The nine common Covid and ‘vaccine’ (bka mRNA) myths flooding the internet ‘debunked’ by doctor but this Mirror piece did not contain any actual debunking. MHRA Pfizer ‘Vaccine’ (bka mRNA) Adverse Reactions: 149,082 from 52,130 reports and 347 deaths, AZ ‘Vaccine’ (bka mRNA) Adverse Reactions: 573,650 from 153,098 reports and 685 deaths. Legal worries on EU’s ‘green certificates’ for Covid travel but this EU Observer piece does not address that this would be a violation of human rights since someone would need to either have the jab or have a negative result from a test which is also flawed. Irish HSE staff who refuse Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ (bka mRNA) may be redeployed under new proposals. Fast tracking variant ‘vaccines’ (bka mRNA). A booster each year until the end of time means a revenue stream that will never end. Angela Merkel: we have to look at what rights the unvaccinated get. Our response must be is that our rights are not for any government to dispense with, ever. Is a mask that covers the mouth and nose free from undesirable side effects in everyday use and free of potential hazards? The side effects are clinically relevant. House of German Judge who ruled against masks in schools raided by investigators. German Intelligence puts coronavirus ‘deniers’ under surveillance. The NYT piece also labels them as ‘conspiracy theorists’ and intelligence officials allege close ties to extremists like Reichsburger. ‘Vaccine’ (bka mRNA) calls: one recipient who is choosing not to have it wonders what record goes down for you not having the ‘vaccine’ or refusing to have it? Any experts out there can shed any light on this? Senior NHS Board Member warns of genocide in interview with UKColumn. Please share UKC material with a UKC tag whenever you can … Complaint to BBC: in regards to the disgraceful behaviour of your disinformation employee Marianna Spring as to her opinion of those peace loving people who were enjoying the summer sunshine Saturday April 24 in Hyde Park, London before being attacked by the Metropolitan police. Marianna Spring also falsely claimed that the anti-lockdown protest was attended by a few thousand when in fact it was attended by close to a million attendees in London on 24.4.2021. Independent and freedom alliance candidates standing in May 6 election to local councils in the UK. IndependentAlliance.Org vote no to ‘vaccine’ passports, vote yes to freedom of choice, liberty over lockdowns, opening up businesses. Covid-Unmasked.net: are you having disagreements with family members about being vaccinated? Get help and information here. Anyone trying to take down this site will be named as codefendant in Nuremberg 2.0 for being an accomplice to crimes against humanity. COVID19 – Media Buying Services awarded £1.6b opportunity not £320m, client brief is REDACTED, tracked to Omnicom Group. Buying a Single Version of the Truth. OmniGov were behind the snappy slogans used to change our behaviour throughout the pandemic. The £119m Omnicom contract to modify our behaviour was in discussion long before the WHO made their pandemic declaration. The Irish state has made it clear with actions in Athlone that they will misuse legislation to confiscate children of political dissidents. Reimaging Britain: God’s vision for a post-pandemic world. More accurately described as witchcraft and I think God might object. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a hypocrite and false prophet in the name of the Great Reset. Electrifying the UK, conversion of UK car fleet requires annual production, 200% global cobalt, 75% lithium carbonate, >50% copper, approx 100% neodymium.

(website, odysee, bitchute, my gab post, not on youtube).

–

–

The Narrative On Lockdowns And Masks Fails Yet Again (link).

‘In the past couple of months, our esteemed public health experts have had a rough go of defending the supposedly settled science behind lockdowns and mask mandates’.

‘White House covid-19 advisor Andy Slavitt was first on the chopping block back in mid-February, when he was reduced to parroting empty platitudes about social distancing after failing to explain why a completely open Florida had numbers no worse than a strictly locked-down California. Then comes media darling Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has had a particularly embarrassing series of public appearances of late. During a recent MSNBC interview Fauci expressed confusion and wasn’t “quite sure” as to why Texas was experiencing falling cases and deaths an entire month after lifting its mask mandates and capacity restrictions. Moreover, during a hearing with Representative Jim Jordan, Fauci completely dodged Jordan’s question of why Texas has lower case rates than some of the most notable lockdown states. Fauci, refusing to answer the question, simply responded that having a lockdown is not the same thing as obeying lockdowns. Fauci was correct here, but he indirectly claimed that citizens of New York and New Jersey, two notorious lockdown states, were complying less with mitigation measures than a state that had, and still has, practically none. A quick check of Google’s covid-19 mobility reports lays this counterintuitive claim to rest’.

–

–

Halt ‘Covid’ Fake Vaccine, Prominent Scientist Tells CDC (link).

‘In a public comment to the CDC, molecular biologist and toxicologist Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay, Ph.D., called to immediately halt Covid vaccine production and distribution. Citing fertility, blood-clotting concerns (coagulopathy), and immune escape, Dr. Lindsay explained to the committee the scientific evidence showing that the coronavirus vaccines are not safe’.

–

–

Pfizer Expects Vaccine Will Be “Durable Revenue Stream” As It Seeks Approval For Children 2 To 11 (link).

‘During a call with analysts and reporters, CEO Albert Bourla revealed that Pfizer is in talks with “basically all the governments of the world” about providing shots and booster shots through 2024’.

‘The key number is that Pfizer expects sales of its coronavirus jab to hit $26 billion by the end of this year, a milestone that would make the vaccine the company’s biggest-selling pharmaceutical product, eclipsing Humira, the popular rheumatoid arhtritis drug made by Abbvie. Also, Pfizer said it intends to use its mRNA technology underpinning its COVID-19 jab for other therapies and vaccines. For example, the company is working on creating seasonal flu shots using the same RNA lipid nanoparticle technology’.

‘Bourla has already primed the public to expect to receive at least one additional shot within a year of their second dose, while also teasing the likelihood that the world might require annual booster shots – something that would be a boon to Pfizer’s bottom line as it moves to grow its COVID-19 vaccine division into a major, and permanent, line of business’.

A booster each year until the end of time means a revenue stream that will never end.

–

–

FDA Set to Authorize Pfizer Vaccine for Adolescents, But Some Experts Question Need, Ethics (link).

–

–

Unmasking the Big Lies of Rigged Covid-19 “Vaccine” Studies and the Jab Propaganda they Manufactured (link, link).

‘Much has been made about Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s “vaccines” are high success rate in treating Covid-19. Figures are bandied about that score the overall efficacy of these experimental cocktails as high as 95% citing studies that were conducted last year during a three month window where tens of thousands of volunteers were given a mix of jabs and placebos. These same studies have been used as a justification to inject hundreds of millions of people around the world based on the premise that the “vaccines” will bring this dreaded pandemic to an end’.

‘Before you decide to join the parade and have a needle plunged in your arm under the assumption that these “vaccines” are safe and effective, you might want to pause before you take an action that will lead to irreparable damage or death. Instead of blindly following the press-releases of biotech corporations that are being echoed by politicians, media personalities and medical professionals, do your own research because these studies are as fraudulent as Enron’s accounting practices. What the establishment are engaging in is criminal negligence and as they either knowingly or unwittingly perpetuate what is arguably the biggest hoax in world history’.

‘I did not realize just how much of a scam these “clinical studies” were until I ran across a tweet from my alma mater Johns Hopkins University that touted how the “vaccines” stopped symptomatic Covid-19 and make it highly unlikely that someone can be infected at all. Instantly, I realized that the tweet was duplicitous at best; they were admitting that the “vaccines” were not vaccines at all because they only extenuate the symptoms and do not offer long-term immunization. This is something that all the major Covid-19 “vaccine” manufacturers admit; at best the snake oil that they are peddling offer short-term inoculation but still leave people susceptible to catching Coronavirus even after people develop “vaccine” induced antibodies’.

‘This is a reason why the CDC recommends that people keep wearing masks indoors, avoid large gatherings and keep social distancing even after they get injected with these pharmaceutical nostrums. If these were actual vaccines like the one that essentially wiped out polio and small pox, they would not have to worry about contracting those feared diseases once they got immunized. To the contrary, people who sign up to become lab rats for these “vaccines” have no assurance that they will be safe from Covid-19. At best people who take part in this ongoing clinical trial develop antibodies that wear off after 3-6 months, yet even during that window they are still at risk of catching and transmitting SARS-Cov-2’.

–

–

New US COVID Cases Tumble Despite 25% Drop In Daily Vaccinations (link).

–

–

Backlash as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab admits masks and social distancing could be kept AFTER June 21: Hospitality bosses warn it is a ‘red flag’ to struggling pubs as they try to reopen and Tory MPs slam ministers for being ‘hyper cautious’ (No – following the Cult script) (link, link).

–

–

Anti-lockdown candidate Ayuso wins big in Madrid elections as Podemos party leader quits politics in defeat (link, link).

‘Madrid premier Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a fierce critic of Covid-19 lockdowns, secured a major victory in Spain’s regional elections, prompting the head of the left-wing Podemos to end his political career after taking fifth place’.

‘With more than 99% of the ballots counted late on Tuesday night, Ayuso’s People’s Party took 45% of the vote, or 65 seats in the regional legislature, just four shy of an outright majority. Doubling its share of the vote compared to the last race in 2019, the People’s Party is expected to enter into a coalition with the right-wing Vox Party, which itself took fourth place with 9% of the vote’.

–

–

FIRE CREWS getting information from the NHS about people who have not had the DNA-manipulating jab and going to their homes to try to persuade them to have it – You are a BLOODY DISGRACE. Put the fires out – that’s your job – not being agents of fascism (website, youtube).

–

–

From Mind Control To Viruses: How The Government Keeps Experimenting On Its Citizens (link).

–

–

From 2011: Harvard nanotechnology pioneer Charles Lieber, arrested for connections to China, has been developing nano bio-compatible transistors that can enter cells (link).

–