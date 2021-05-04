Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-04. Be good communist: take mRNA even if you think you don’t need it. Cause 10m excess deaths

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,497 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,910 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Next Phase of COVID Vaccination is To Create Public Pressure, You Are Selfish and Destroying Herd Immunity if You Do Not Cooperate (link).

A free society is not the place of communistic tendencies like this.

Be a good communist and take the mRNA even if you think you don’t need it.

Watch Bill Gates Stating That an ‘Intentionally Caused Epidemic is the Most Likely Thing to Cause 10 Million Excess Deaths’ (link).

‘I don’t know about you, but I find Bill Gates to be one of the weirdest, most ghoulish people out there. Bill Gates is not a doctor, or a scientist, or a politician’.

Bill & Melinda Gates are getting a divorce but the bigger news is what their “foundation” is being accused of around the world. (website, tweet).

MINISTRY OF TRUTH: 12 state attorneys general demand Big Tech platforms eliminate all speech from people injured by vaccines (link).

‘Attorney generals from twelve states are calling on the world’s top social media networks to completely eradicate any negative claim about covid-19 vaccines. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have already implemented “misinformation” policies that remove any dissent against government lock downs, mandatory masks, and Big Pharma’s forceful vaccine push. However, the new covid vaccines are so faulty and unsafe, vaccine injury and death claims are still spreading across social media’.

‘After being noticeably censored on their own pages for sharing vaccine truths, Facebook users have flocked to Facebook groups to talk about the covid-19 vaccine side effects. One of these groups reported tens of thousands of personal testimonies about the harms of these vaccines. This group consisted of more than 120,000 people and was growing by 10,000 people every week as vaccine injury reports poured in. The group has since been removed by Facebook, as The Ministry of Truth rewrites history and covers up its crimes’.

Significant Jump this Week in (USA) Reported Injuries, Deaths After COVID Vaccine (link).

‘VAERS data released today showed 118,902 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 3,544 deaths and 12,619 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and April 23, 2021’.

‘Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID vaccines showed a significant jump in reports of injuries and deaths compared with last week’s numbers’.

EU Vaccine Injury Reporting System Shows More Than 330,000 Adverse Events Following COVID Vaccines (link).

8,430 DEAD & 354,177 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ (link).

Scottish mom’s legs turn into a pair of “giant blisters” after first dose of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine (link).

Vaxxidents: Those Injected With Experimental COVID Jab Now Becoming A Threat To Public Health & Safety (link).

‘Those taking the experimental COVID injections have not only put their own health and well-being at risk but are now putting the public at risk’.

‘First, The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani said that she will no longer see patients who have had the injections due to possible shedding’

‘Additionally, there are things happening to people who have taken the experimental shot which have caused them to have seizures, putting others at risk on the road and elsewhere. California has such a story’.

BOMBSHELL: Pfizer’s own documents admit covid vaccines will shed infectious particles to others (link).

‘The latest “conspiracy theorist” to come forward and warn about particulate shedding from those who were recently “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is none other than Pfizer itself’.

‘The pharma giant’s own documents openly admit that people who were recently jabbed for the Chinese virus can transmit whatever is contained in the syringe to others, including through skin contact’.

Ways mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines Could Harm the Unvaccinated Explored In Depth [LIVESTREAM REPLAY] (link).

‘How concerned should we be that the newly vaccinated might adversely affect our health? What can we do? Sayer Ji shares the perspective of the New Biology, referencing horizontal information transfer (microvessicle shedding), and the Pfizer trial protocol that addresses vaccine bystander effects’.

EXTERMINATION machine unmasked: Why vaccinated people are making HEALTHY people sick, Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon (link).

WOW. Check out Montreal’s anti-lockdown rally today from a helicopters point of view! (website, tweet).

Schwab Wants a Digital Citizenship to Use the Internet (link).

Social credit score system for the world, that is what this is. Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the internet, had better get a move on with his decentralised internet idea.

Florida House Passes Bill To Permanently Ban COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Passports’ (link).

Many (Yangon) people eager to get their cash out of troubled banks. (website, tweet).

Stealthy And Deadly Directed Energy Weapons Being Used On A Grander Scale Upon Humans Confirmed By Stories Of Attacks Near White House And In Virginia (link).

‘While over the last several years, ‘directed energy weapons’ (DEW’s) have been called a ‘conspiracy theory’ many times, most recently in the 2018 California wildfires that even Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed may have been caused by ‘laser beams’, a stunning new story by CNN (saved at archive.com) Thursday reported the US is now investigating several possible DEW attacks in America, including one near the White House’.

As Joe Biden And Democrats ‘Declare War’ Upon Half Of America, Prepare For Martial Law And America Under Occupation (link).

‘The election of 2020 proved to most patriotic Americans that elections could be tampered with if not outright stolen. Progressive socialists call the election the “Big Lie.” I admit they are right. They thump their chests and tell us that the election was held following the requirements of our Constitution. Thousands of affidavits signed under penalty of Perjury were ignored, as were observations of people on the ground from both parties. There are recounts in Arizona, and will be more recounts in other states’.

‘If the election was so straightforward, why do we still have a military presence in our Capitol.? This is not a position of answering to the American people. This is a show of force to silence the citizenry for what is to come. The political agenda of the progressive socialists will bring willful and immediate resistance, forcing a breakdown of the functional political order that has been part of the American landscape for over 250 years’.

‘Those who protect our country, law enforcement, and the military (including veterans such as myself), have been designated domestic terrorists by our government. DHS has stated that the greatest threat to our country is domestic right-wing terrorism. People who love our country and defend our Constitution are now labeled as terrorists, to be ostracized from society. This does nothing more than instigating attacks upon conservatives like law enforcement and veterans and silence any conservatives who dare to speak their mind’.

Bannon: Today’s Populist Revolt is Far More Powerful Than the Tea Party (website, rumble).

Mike Lindell: 57,000 Votes Flipped to Biden in Dallas Before Noon on Nov. 3 (website, rumble).

EXCLUSIVE: Spy Plane Identified Circling the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum Where the Election Audit Is Taking Place – What’s Going On? …Update: Phoenix Police Respond (link).

