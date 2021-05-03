Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-05-03. 1st hand from India – it’s not CV, it’s starvation & genocide. NZ doctors with mRNA concerns

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,520 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,912 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

First hand from India – it’s not ‘Covid’ that’s killing people – it is starvation and genocide (link, link).

‘Genocide. Starvation. Corruption. This is the truth about what’s really going on in India under the guise of the COVID19 virus and the alleged pandemic’.

‘These are not my words. These are the words of someone living in India who reached out to me to get her message out about the genocide that is taking place, right now, all under the guise of ‘strains and variants’ of COVID19. People are dying of starvation and lack of medical care. She’s witnessing and experiencing at first-hand the horrors of what is happening’.

‘Here’s her message:’

‘“I am writing to you about the genocide that is taking place in India. Millions have already died of starvation during the ongoing lockdowns. The government and media are lying and making it look like the virus’.

‘Although a national lockdown hasn’t been imposed this year, many states are in either total lockdown or under strict restrictions. Most cities, including Pune, where I live, have been under total lockdown for weeks now’.

‘Restaurants, shops, gyms, theatres, basically everything is shut. The cities are ghost towns. Even so called ‘essential’ businesses are only open till 11 am in the morning. You basically have just an hour to buy food and then your time is up’.

‘Inter-state travel and even inter-district travel is banned. The cops wait at all major crossroads to question why you are traveling outdoors or to fine you if you are not wearing a mask’.

‘The medical community here is also complicit in genocide, lying about hospitals being full and turning away people with genuine illnesses, who need immediate care. They have even created a shortage of oxygen cylinders’.

‘Hospitals are turning people with genuine conditions away, claiming that there are no empty beds. The government has created a shortage of oxygen supply. As I mentioned earlier, all patients undergoing any operation or procedure have to first undergo an RT-PCR test or they are refused treatment. I experienced this first-hand’.

‘Since last year, there has been a government order that you cannot undergo any medical procedure, unless you get a PCR test done. Unfortunately, I had to undergo a procedure last year. I did not have time to use common law or any other tactic as I was in a lot of pain. In the end, I had no choice but to be basically skull raped’.

‘Even in the OR, they taped the mask to my face because I kept pulling it down’.

‘But my plight is nothing compared to that of the poor. Millions have already died of starvation. The people hit hardest are the migrant workers and those in rural areas. Most businesses employ migrant workers and with everything shut, there are no jobs, no income and no food. As result, millions are now dying of starvation or malnutrition’.

‘Please use your platform to highlight the crimes against humanity that is taking place in this country. The world needs to be aware of the seriousness of the situation here. I have attached a few links below. Though some are from the mainstream media, you will get an idea of how dire the situation has now become’.

‘Please do not forget your brothers and sisters here in India’.

‘Sending love and light,’

‘Alisha”’

‘Please share her message and let everyone you know what is really going on in India’.

‘Also here’s a 5 minute video from a British Human Rights Activist explaining how they are using India as a scare tactic to scare the *entire* world into submitting into another global lockdown, the *exact* same tactics and propaganda they used with Wuhan. The same playbook. The same tactics. They are trying to genocide huge chunks of the Indian population with mass starvation’.

A perspective on India (link).

‘ Mortality rate (registered with – not from ) Covid: India: 0.014%UK: 0.18%.World: 0.04%[According to worldometer, the official international Coronavirus database’

‘ Total deaths since January 2020: *With Covid 3.1 million [or – from Covid = 2.4 million; see Fig 2]From hunger 12.6 million’

‘Questions:’

How many people in India who were registered as having died with Covid, were already suffering from extreme malnutrition and in fact died of hunger? Why have the Covid deaths dramatically increased in India since their vaccination programme was introduced on16 January 2021? [Fig 1] How many have died from the vaccine but were registered as having died from Covid? To what extent has India’s 5G trial launch this April made people susceptible to disease? Are these juxtapositions with the reported rise in Covid deaths merely a coincidence? [Fig 1] Can one extrapolate the true figures of those who died from Covid for each country based on the ONS stats for England and Wales? [Fig 2] Where is the will of our world governments to pull together to end the preventable outrage of poverty and unacceptable hunger?

‘9 million people die of hunger every year UN Food and Agriculture Organization: 1.02 billion people hungry“Around 9 million people die every year of hunger and hunger-related diseases. This is more than from AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.”’

‘Undernourishment around the world – Hunger and mortality’ ‘http://www.fao.org/3/y7352e/y7352e03.htm’

‘“Millions of people, including 6 million children under the age of five, die each year as a result of hunger.”’

‘Over 2.5 million Indians die of hunger every year’ ‘https://www.academia.edu/46600363/Accelerating_Hunger_in_the_Society_Impact_of_SARS_CoV_2_Pandemic’

‘“Over 2.5 million Indians die of hunger every year that counts over 7,000 every day. A child dies from hunger every ten seconds. 4 As per UNICEF report (2018) approximately 3.1 million children die from undernutrition each year. That is nearly half of all deaths in children under the age of five.”’

‘Coronavirus | 180 deaths following vaccination reported in India’ ‘https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-180-deaths-following-vaccination-reported-in-india/article34274144.ece’

‘5G Network; Airtel becomes the first carrier in India https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2021/01/29/5g-network-airtel-becomes-the-first-carrier-in-india.html’

‘“The plan now is to auction off bands for 5G usage (3.3-3.6 GHz) later this year, after an upcoming 4G auction scheduled for March 1.”’

‘Govt Start 5G Trials In India April, 2021’

Letter by New Zealand Doctors with Concerns Over Pfizer Fake ‘Vaccine’ (link, link).

‘We write formally to express our shared concern that:’

1. A new prescription only medicine with s23(1) provisional approval, which legally can only be for the treatment of a limited number of patients, is being promoted for the entire adult population of Aotearoa/New Zealand.

2. Medsafe asked 58 questions, but the answers for most of these are not due until March to July 2021.

3. The clinical trials will not be completed until 2023.

4. Nobody currently knows how safe or effective this novel mRNA technology is in the medium to long term, but highly credible medical experts around the world, and even some vaccine developers themselves, are predicting problems and raising urgent red-flag concerns.

5. If any safety issues are identified in the remaining period of the trials the effects could be catastrophic for our community or a proportion that have already received the vaccine.

6. The signatories are mindful of their obligations to discuss risks, benefits and uncertainties of any treatment and to ensure informed consent of all patients before giving any treatment and of the other important obligations under the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers Rights. Our insurers have affirmed this obligation.

7. Compelling patients or workers to receive drug, medicine or vaccine which is still investigational would set a significant medical precedent, which would run counter to all international codes of medical ethics since the Nuremberg Code of 1947 and Declaration of Helsinki in 1952. The fundamental tenets of these include complete disclosure of the risks and unknowns to the participants in medical experiments; the obligations on the experimenter for care and after-care of adverse outcomes; and the freedom from coercion, stand over tactics and over-reach. This would seem to include threats of job loss, travel bans etc. Many patients feel pressured to accept this vaccine in the mistaken belief they may protect others due to representations in the media and/ or pressure from their employers, and that they may lose their employment or may be disadvantaged in their employment if they do not accept this experimental vaccine.

8. The signatories are concerned to ensure that the Ministry of Health, College of GPs and the Medical Council of NZ are aware of the above concerns, and that they are addressed with urgency to ensure the way the vaccine is being promoted to healthy people who do not require treatment is both lawful and represents best practice.

9. We are eager to clarify that any patients injured by the vaccine will have acknowledgement and cover from ACC.

10. The signatories note that even the promoters of the vaccine do not claim that it prevents transmission and that public representations that the vaccine is effective for this purpose are misleading.

11. We do not accept that lay vaccinators are qualified or competent to partake in the process of informed consent to patients re this vaccine, especially as they have no medical expertise and no prior knowledge of the individual circumstances of the patient or their health issues. Any risk benefit assessment and consideration of alternatives is complex and requires a considered consultation by a qualified practitioner.

The Nuremberg Doctors Trial and Modern Medicine’s Panic Promotion of the FDA’s Experimental and Unapproved COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines (link).

‘Introduction and Summary by Dr. Gary Kohls’

‘Should Medically-degreed physicians in the NIH, the CDC, the NIAID and the FDA (all of whom presumably pledged the hippocratic oath at the beginning of their medical careers) who then vigorously promoted the untested (long-term), experimental emergency use authorized (EEUA) Covid-19 Vaccines, be subject to the Nuremberg Code of Ethics?’

‘And should they be prosecuted if found guilty, given the fact that the vaccine recipients have not been fully informed about the unknown long-term risks of the experimental vaccines?’

UK Column News – 3rd May 2021. United Nations World Press Freedom Day 3 May. Information as a public good vs BBC – truth? Doesn’t sound right. Who wants Pfizer? SARS-CoV-2 spike protein impairs endothelial function via downregulation of ACE 2. It can damage vascular endothelial cells in vitro and in vivo. It may also affect the host cells. We should monitor the long-term consequences of these ‘vaccines’ carefully, especially when they are administered to otherwise healthy individuals. Further investigations on the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein on human cells and appropriate experimental animal models are warranted. Clotting and covid ‘vaccine’ ‘science’. You must not ‘do your own research’ when it comes to science. UK Weather: frostiest April for 60 years and more heavy rainfall to lash the country. However, the legacy media still push the climate change myth of rising temperatures. For the choice at the end of life: UK, France, New Mexico USA, Spain, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland, Tasmania. NHS staff ‘gagging clauses’ are banned (14 March 2013), whistleblowers ‘should speak out’ (19 February 2013). #UniformsUnite shows that some NHS staff are doing just that on covid. NHS Board Level Whistleblower: government is telling NHS what to do, massive increase in propaganda, patients not fully informed of ‘vaccine’ risks, we are causing genocide, it needs to stop, they are coming for our children now. School masks in state schools but apparently not in expensive public schools such as Eton College and Windsor. Pupil suing school trust to stop it ‘requiring’ children to wear masks at school which she says ‘risks causing children serious harm’ to physical and mental health. Is a mask that covers the mouth and nose free from undesirable side effects in everyday use and free of potential hazards? The described mask-related changes in respiratory physiology can have an adverse effect on the wearer’s blood gasses sub-clinically and in some cases also clinically manifest and, therefore, have a negative effect on the basis of all aerobic life, external and internal respiration, with an influence on a wide variety of organ systems and metabolic processes with physical, psychological and social consequences for the individual human being. I will shake hands, I will hug, I will kiss, I will not be muzzled, I will not be isolated, I will not be ‘vaccinated’. Research by Health Freedom Ireland suggests a connection between a recent surge in mortality in nursing homes and the ‘vaccination’ rollout beginning in mid-January. The case is ominous and plausible. @PhilipDwyerNP tweet: Just been contacted by Pat Sweeney, the man who videoed the Gardai in a church in Athlone last week that went viral. The Gardai have taken his two children from him last night at 3.30am. COVID19 – Media Buying Services awarded £320m opportunity, client brief is REDACTED, tracked to Omnicom Group. UK government propaganda drilled into our brains via social media covert ‘influencers’. UK government applied political psychology: ‘mindspace’ brainwashing turns ‘EAST’. End the campaign of fear: In the last year the government spent £184m on advertising which has fuelled unprecedented levels of fear. According to the mental health charity, MIND, the country is in the middle of ‘a mental health pandemic’. (website, odysee, bitchute pending, not on youtube).

Just been contacted by Pat Sweeney, the man who videoed the Gardai in a church in Athlone last week that went viral. The Gardai have taken his two children from him last night at 3.30am. If you are near Longford please head to the Garda station to support him. Please share this. (tweet).

Taking someone’s children away at 3.30am is very, very creepy.

Unbelievable ! —Another 5G-Infected Nation Battling “Coronavirus” (it’s Italy)! (February 25, 2020, link).

‘Italy is now in the midst of trying to contain a “Coronavirus” epidemic. The nation, which made a deal with Huawei and has been infected by 5G since June 2019, has suddenly become the newest battlegrounds for the “disease.” I said in my article, “Coronavirus (Covid-19) Is Not What You Think,” that if you want to know where “Coronavirus” will spread to next, it won’t make sense geographically like the path of an actual plague, which would be similar to a wildfire. Instead, if you want to know where “Coronavirus” will hit next, you will look for the places that have proudly launched 5G, which are most likely to be associated with Huawei’.

5G in Wuhan, 5G in Lombardy, Italy and now 5G in India.

As European Parliament Approves Immunity Certificate, Document Proves Plans In The Works Since 2019 (link).

‘European travelers can expect to travel beginning in June with the help of the European Union’s freshly approved COVID-19 immunity passports. However, a deeper look reveals the passports have been in the works since at least 2019’.

‘On Thursday, the European Union announced plans to move forward to the next phase of rolling out their version of controversial “immunity passports” across Europe. Representatives of the EU member states debated the roll out of the certificate on Wednesday and announced the results on Thursday morning. The vote was 540 yes, 119 no, and 31 abstentions. The implementation of the “EU Covid-19 certificate” is expected to happen in early June’.

‘The EU COVID-19 certificate will be a digital and/or paper certificate with a QR code which allows anyone who has been fully vaccinated, has proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or has recovered from COVID-19, to travel across the European Union. So although these are often referred to as “immunity” passports, they do not necessarily represent immunity or even vaccine status since individuals can also use a negative COVID-19 test to receive one’.

‘During Wednesday’s debate Members of Parliament called for setting a deadline for the program, ultimately voting that the system should not be in place longer than 12 months. They also voted in favor of changing the name from the Digital Green Certificate to the EU COVID-19 certificate’.

‘Italian MEP Piernicola Pedicini warned against rushing the approval process of the certificates, stating “Haste is not a wise counsel.” He also raised concerns about the committee stage for the certificate legislation being skipped’.

‘The next step of implementing the certificate involves negotiations between the European Parliament and the leaders of the 27 EU member states about how each nation will initiate the certificate system. Each member state must set up infrastructure to issue, verify, and store the certificates’ data. By June the so-called “EU gateway” will open up allowing member states to join the program’.

‘Free Movement?’

‘During the lead-up to the vote, MEPs argued that the certificate should not be used as a tool for discrimination. Rather, they argued, the certificate should be a tool for “facilitating freedom of movement”. Before Wednesday’s vote, Stella Kyriakides EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, stated that the certificate is “crucial to assist the Member States in the fight against the pandemic while allowing citizens to exercise their free movement rights in a coordinated and safe manner.”’

‘However, the idea that the EU COVID-19 certificate grants people their right to move about freely is ridiculous at best, and horrifying at worst. The government – any government – does not grant the people their rights. Additionally, this certificate and similar vaccine passport schemes are explicitly about discriminating against certain people. Specifically, those who have yet to be or choose not to be vaccinated’.

‘On Thursday the European Parliament noted that “holders of an EU COVID-19 certificate should not be subject to additional travel restrictions, such as quarantine, self-isolation or testing”. They go on to say that “to avoid discrimination against those not vaccinated and for economic reasons, EU countries should ‘ensure universal, accessible, timely and free of charge testing’”’.

‘Once again, issuing a passport or certificate that only allows those who have met a specific medical condition the right to travel is discrimination. Of course, in the eyes of the EU making the tests free and readily available is their version of not discriminating. Those of you who don’t want to be vaccinated at all are not even given consideration’.

‘Ciarán McCollum, a Belfast-based Northern Irish barrister, says the EU is being dishonest when it promises that the certificates will not be used to discriminate or as travel documents. McCollum says the new legislation would create a situation where guards at the open borders of the EU member states have to inspect individuals for certificates’.

‘“As it’s put in Article 3(1), there will be “cross-border verification”, performed by the member state “authorities” mentioned in Article 9(2). In the absence of such checks, the certificates would be useless and the “universal framework” would not exist,” he wrote for the EU Observer. “With vaccinated Europeans travellers separated from non-vaccinated, infected from non-infected, and immune from non-immune—the DGC, if applied, would be a guarantee of discrimination within the EU.”’

‘McCollum also notes that the Lisbon Court of Appeal and Administrative Court of Vienna have held that PCR testing is unreliable and cannot be relied on for determining infection. He argues this means the certificates “are useless as proof of whether you are infected, or can or cannot spread the virus.”’

‘As TLAV has reported since July 2020, the push for vaccine passports is all part of the larger push for a “Great Reset” and the transformation of every industry on the planet. These passport schemes are only going to increase in the coming months’.

‘In fact, The New York Times Travel section recently ran a piece breaking down all the places in the world with existing vaccine passports and apps. In Denmark, the Coronapas app allows customers who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to enter bars, restaurants and museums. The “Green Pass” in Israel is already dividing up society between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, with only those with the pass allowed to access hotels, gyms, and theaters – theirs specifically disallowing natural immunity for compliance. Estonia and New York state have similar apps already in place’.

What Will We Lose? (we will lose all the non-cult businesses, that’s what) (link, link).

‘This is the question is it not? Even though tens of thousands of experts, thousands of skeptics and all of the rest of us have been consumed over the last year debating, questioning, arguing and worst of all, just listening to endless stream of covid coverage it really comes down to this’.

‘After sifting through all of the science-sourced “facts”, claims, death statistics, cases updates (so many, many cases) and the dire, ever grim projections from our modern-day high priests with their computer models it really just comes down to this question’.

‘What will we lose?’

‘For many reasons I am reluctant to write about this subject. I know nothing of epidemiology or virology or public health. I really have no business writing about loss due to covid 19, my profession is in high demand for the moment, my wife is gainfully employed and recently promoted and our living situation is quite good’.

‘I will not dare pretend that I can speak about real hardship or suffering due to covid compared to what small business owners would be going through or what the working poor have had to endure but at the same time, only a complete fool would suggest that they have not lost anything in the past year’.

‘With this in mind, at the same time, I cannot fully ever hope to comprehend all that I, no, all that we have lost and all of the ways this has happened. The sheer magnitude of these changes, almost all entirely some kind of loss for the vast majority of us is truly staggering. Perhaps for the 1st time in a very long time, perhaps ever, the other majority, the world’s poorest citizens will finally see the rest of us experience real empathy, a genuine understanding of some of the challenges and daily injustices they have been forced to accept as a normal way of living’.

‘The worst aspect of my personal situation so far is that my elderly mother has been basically imprisoned in a care facility for over a year, unable to see any family save for myself and my brother who have been permitted to be designated “essential caregivers” so that she may have a few visitors’.

‘So far with this measure, our Ontario Government has not been heartless enough just yet to completely isolate the elderly but all other friends and family are forbidden to visit. The last time she was allowed outside, almost 8 months ago, she was in the presence of a “minder” who kept us 6 feet apart, masked and who afforded us no privacy. I will lose my mom soon, she may die alone, forcibly confined with simple pleasures like walks in a park, the chaotic, non-judgemental love of grandchildren with their extra exuberance on holidays and birthdays all but eliminated’.

‘My children are also no longer allowed in school even though kids are not and never were at risk and at the moment, over 75% of our schools in Ontario did not even have a single “case” when last in session. They are not only losing education but also social skills, study skills, valuable daily interactions and life lessons as well as exercise and fresh air and tragically, a large portion of that small, finite amount of time where they could just simply be kids’.

‘I feel despair most days when I see my daughter, perched at the dining room table in front of a laptop ready to sign into virtual school, on her own and alone. Our wonderful, neighbourhood school sits shuttered while my daughter emulates the routine of an office worker at the age of 8. At the end of the day we can sometimes catch ourselves almost berating her like low level managerial assholes for not paying attention and fooling around during the day with the computer. For Christ sakes, what have we become as parents?’

‘My 5 years old son cannot even last a 20 minute lesson online by himself. I initially felt frustrated that he could not persist in the same fashion the other young innocents can in these disembodied zoom classes but now I could be more accepting of this except that we both have to work during this “school time” and we need him to be occupied. Maybe this lack of digital “focus” speaks to how little screen time he had prior to this abomination of online “learning” or maybe it is simply because he is just 5 years old and he has no business being treated like this’.

A New Study That Was Just Released Could Fundamentally Change The Way That We View This Pandemic (link).

‘There is still so much that we don’t know about COVID, but fortunately scientists all over the globe are feverishly studying this virus. Earlier today, I came across a study that was just released that completely took my breath away. The study was conducted at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and what it discovered has enormous implications. Many COVID victims have continued to experience severe symptoms long after the virus is out of their systems, and researchers at Texas Tech University wanted to figure out why this is occurring…’

‘Over the last year, COVID “long haulers” have continued experiencing a variety of symptoms months after the virus clears. These include anything from skin problems, to shortness of breath, to losing the sense of taste or smell. Now, researchers say they may know why this is happening. A new study finds coronavirus actually causes long-term changes to an infected patient’s genes’.

‘“Long-term changes to an infected patient’s genes”?’

‘That does not sound good at all’.

‘Specifically, the researchers found that exposure to the COVID spike protein alone “was enough to change baseline gene expression in airway cells”…’

‘SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is covered in tiny spike proteins. During infection, the spike proteins bind with receptors on cells in our body, starting a process that allows the virus to release its genetic material into the inside of the healthy cell’.

‘“We found that exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone was enough to change baseline gene expression in airway cells,” said Nicholas Evans, a master’s student in the laboratory of Sharilyn Almodovar, PhD, at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “This suggests that symptoms seen in patients may initially result from the spike protein interacting with the cells directly.”’

‘Up to now, we had been told that the spike protein itself was relatively harmless’.

‘But now new research is completely contradicting that assertion’.

‘In fact, the researchers discovered that even exposure to low concentrations of purified spike protein could cause long-term gene changes…’

‘The researchers found that cultured human airway cells exposed to both low and high concentrations of purified spike protein showed differences in gene expression that remained even after the cells recovered from the exposure. The top genes included ones related to inflammatory response’.

‘I know what many of you must be thinking at this part in the article’.

‘The mRNA vaccines have been specifically designed to get our cells to produce the COVID spike protein. The following comes from the official website of the CDC…’

‘COVID-19 mRNA vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19’.

‘For a long time, the CDC has been using the term “harmless” to describe this process, but this new research may force them to withdraw that assertion’.

Germany’s Domestic Spy Agency Is Monitoring Anti-Lockdown Protesters (link, link).

‘While the government asserts that the movement has been radicalized, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party characterized the surveillance as government overreach’.

‘“Organisers of demonstrations which are mainly led by protagonists of the Querdenker movement have an agenda that goes beyond protesting against the state’s measures against the coronavirus,” said a BfV spokesperson’.

‘Earlier this month, a judge in Weimar, Germany who ruled that two schools should be prevented from enforcing face mask mandates was subjected to a police raid of his home and had his cellphone confiscated’.

‘As we highlighted earlier this year, German authorities revealed that they would be incarcerating COVID rulebreakers in detainment camps usually reserved for refugees’.

‘AfD MP Joana Cotar reacted to the plan by accusing authorities of “reading too much Orwell.” The state asserts it has the right to detain those who break quarantine under the Disease Protection Act’.

–

–

Australian intelligence predicts terrorist attack ‘in next 12 months,’ police seek new powers to combat ‘extreme’ ideologies (which translated means anyone questioning government lies) (link, link).

‘Australia’s Federal Police are requesting new powers that would make possession of “propaganda” and “terrorist” manifestos illegal to possess and share, as intelligence agencies predict a terrorist attack within 12 months’.

‘Just last year, however, the Law Council of Australia called on Parliament to cut back on some of the country’s anti-terrorism laws – including bans on travel to certain countries – warning they were too “broadly framed” and authoritarian’.

Gurcharan Singh (Sikhs for Justice) rips into the Indian covid scare agenda (website, facebook).

Vaccine hustlers can’t keep their story straight; evangelicals, black people, Trumpers; who’s “hesitating?” (link).

‘First, let’s get this straight. The term “hesitancy” would apply to your pasty-faced nephew, who plays video games 19 hours a day, who’s dragged to the beach one summer afternoon, and is reluctant to stick his toe in the water as he stands near the last little gasp of foam breaking on the sand’.

‘Most of the people who aren’t taking the COVID vaccine aren’t hesitant at all. They’re determined to reject the shot’.

‘Most of the people who don’t want the COVID vaccine are quite sure they want to forego genetic damage, blood clots, and death’.

‘So…who are the “hesitant” ones the vaccine hustlers are going after?’

‘According to an old desiccated man who could play a mortician in an Abbott and Costello movie without a minute of rehearsal, and who happens to be the director of the largest medical research facility in the world—the US National Institutes of Health—Dr. Francis Collins…’

‘According to Collins, the prime target of pro-vaccine propaganda is the dastardly evangelical/Trumper crowd’.

COVID vaccines: time to confront anti-vax aggression (link).

‘Halting the spread of the coronavirus will require a high-level counteroffensive against new destructive forces’.

‘Efforts must expand into the realm of cyber security, law enforcement, public education and international relations. A high-level inter-agency task force reporting to the UN secretary-general could assess the full impact of anti-vaccine aggression, and propose tough, balanced measures. The task force should include experts who have tackled complex global threats such as terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear armament, because anti-science is now approaching similar levels of peril. It is becoming increasingly clear that advancing immunization requires a counteroffensive’.

Having a virus spread among those in the population who are healthy and able to defeat it naturally is the way to end the pandemic.

VAXports & CovAIDS, Shedders & SuperSpeaders! (link).

‘What the whole world is now witnessing is the descent to a collective state of manufactured madness, irrational fear and extreme over-reaction being experienced by the vast majority of humanity. There is a highly organized Ordo ab Chao strategy being implemented with extremely purposeful design by demonic powers and malevolent forces’.

‘Make no mistake, this rapidly devolving state of affairs is the direct reflection of the delusional psychopathy and utter insanity of the power elite who currently run the world. This is exactly what happens when those who control the Earth realm attain a level of such obscene wealth and absolute control over the entire planetary civilization’.

‘What else could be expected when The Powers That Be exert total command and control over every sphere of life?! Given upwards of 7.8 billion digitally connected people on the planet, and that the Internet is now ubiquitous, TPTB know we have reached a defining moment in human history. They know they’re in BIG trouble with so much truth revealed about their multi-century crime sprees on all 7 continents’.

More than half of French people support generals’ warning that France is ‘DISINTEGRATING’, hurtling toward civil war, poll shows (That was the plan all along and not only in France – why does anyone think Soros has been funding it on behalf of the Cult both sides of the Atlantic?) (link, link).

‘A warning by retired generals that France is “disintegrating” and risks civil war as Islamists detach swathes of the nation is far from a fringe view. In fact, a new poll shows 58% of French people support the “call to honor.”’

‘Although Prime Minister Jean Castex condemned the letter to President Emmanuel Macron this week and the signatories now face disciplinary sanctions, the LCI TV poll conducted by Harris Interactive suggests that French people are with the 20 retired generals. According to the survey, which was reported by Valeurs Actuelles magazine, 73% agreed with the assessment that the country is “disintegrating,” and 84% agreed that violence is increasing in French society’

Common Law empowers people to work together to protect their rights, freedoms, and communities. (link).

–