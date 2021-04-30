Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-30. The power of propaganda over fact: the pandemic did not exist. PCR, masks & SD ineffective

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

787,520 concerned citizens.

14,112 medical and public health scientists.

42,912 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Likely Death Blow to Masks (and Distancing) & Numerical Proof COVID Pandemic Did Not Exist (UK) (link).

‘Hypothesis notwithstanding, the study cited below should pretty much settle mask (and distancing) issues. If not, we may have testament to the power of propaganda over fact’.

‘Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis’

‘Med Hypotheses. 2021 Jan; 146: 110411’.

‘Published online 2020 Nov 22. doi: 10.1016/j.mehy.2020.110411’

‘Conclusion’

‘The existing scientific evidences challenge the safety and efficacy of wearing facemask as preventive intervention for COVID-19. The data suggest that both medical and non-medical facemasks are ineffective to block human-to-human transmission of viral and infectious disease such SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, supporting against the usage of facemasks. Wearing facemasks has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects. These include hypoxia, hypercapnia, shortness of breath, increased acidity and toxicity, activation of fear and stress response, rise in stress hormones, immunosuppression, fatigue, headaches, decline in cognitive performance, predisposition for viral and infectious illnesses, chronic stress, anxiety and depression. Long-term consequences of wearing facemask can cause health deterioration, developing and progression of chronic diseases and premature death. Governments, policy makers and health organizations should utilize proper and scientific evidence-based approach with respect to wearing facemasks, when the latter is considered as preventive intervention for public health’.

‘Also, in the Hypothesis section:’

‘Given the fact that asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times higher than the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate is considerably less than 1% [5]. This was confirmed by the head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from US stating, “the overall clinical consequences of COVID-19 are similar to those of severe seasonal influenza” [5], having a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1% [5], [6], [7], [8]. In addition, data from hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and general public indicate that the majority of deaths were among older and chronically ill individuals, supporting the possibility that the virus may exacerbates existing conditions but rarely causes death by itself [9], [10]’.

‘The Hypothesis statement must be tempered by three irrefutable facts: 1) no study exists proving cause – it just seems to be an assumption (anyone?); 2) egregious mis-use of the PCR test globally with too many cycles applied; and 3) most importantly, the fundamental uselessness of PCR to diagnose/confirm infection due to inability to establish viral load in the subject. Not to mention that the Euro version was not even formulated on the SC-2 virus. Please see section Confirmed COVID Cases? in “5G” Hysteria Times Corona Hysteria Equals Hysteria Squared’

‘Also, the term “asymptomatic cases” is used. It’s suggested that this is an official nonsense conjured up to promote the scare of asymptomatic transmission (now debunked). Whereas, the most likely scenario is that one’s immune function actually worked and there is viral trash floating around that the test picks up, giving the classic false impression’.

‘COVID Scam:’

‘Dr Vernon Coleman (England): Video:’

‘Final, Irrefutable Proof that the Covid-19 Pandemic Never Existed – 12:20’

‘https://brandnewtube.com/watch/final-irrefutable-proof-that-the-covid-19-pandemic-never-existed_JmPw8cUxQG1w7NP.html’

‘Transcript below, Three notes:’

‘He says:’

‘I have, since March 2020, been pointing out that the Government was officially advised that the coronavirus was no more deadly than the flu. The link to the official proof of that is on both my websites…’

‘That link is not really ‘sticking out’ as one might think from the statement, so I’m offering the story about COVID being taken off the High Concern list by the UK 4-nation public health service just prior to massive lockdown there. It might even be what he’s referring to, not sure COVID-19 “Decommissioned” by UK Health Authorities – 3/29/20’

‘Also:’

‘And last week The Guardian confirmed that senior government officials in the UK estimate that as few as 2 to 10% of positive results may be accurate’.

‘As noted, even accurate positive results would be meaningless’.

‘And:’

‘We have to remember, of course, that there have been virtually no official flu deaths. Flu seems to have mysteriously disappeared in the time period that covid-19 has existed’.

Doctor defends ‘80 clinical studies’ showing ivermectin ‘89% effective’ at preventing COVID (link).

‘‘People are trying to scare us from taking ivermectin,’ Dr. Benigno Agbayani declared. ‘It’s one of the safest drugs in the world.’’

‘A doctor from the Philippines strongly defended the use of ivermectin for preventing and treating COVID-19, pointing to “80 clinical studies” which support his arguments, and alluding to “bias” and conflicts of interest, which have led medical bodies to be reluctant about promoting the drug’.

‘Appearing on Philippine television channel ABS–CBN, Dr. Benigno Agbayani answered a range of questions about the efficacy and safety of the drug, as well as the peculiar reticence to recommend it for treating COVID-19’.

‘Agbayani, the president of Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines, revealed that since last year, he had spent over five hours a day studying scientific literature on all things pertaining to COVID-19, including the non-effectiveness of lockdowns. “I think I’ve read more than anyone on COVID-19,” he stated’.

‘However, Agbayani did not spend long defending his medical credentials, but instead advocated the use of ivermectin by referring to the wealth of scientific studies with which he was by now very familiar. He already prescribed ivermectin to over 300 of his own patients, but despite the success he has experienced so far, Agbayani stated that he looks “at the success rate of studies, rather than my personal experience, because that’s where I base my recommendations.”’

–

Vaccine hustlers can’t keep their story straight; evangelicals, black people, Trumpers; who’s “hesitating?” (link).

‘First, let’s get this straight. The term “hesitancy” would apply to your pasty-faced nephew, who plays video games 19 hours a day, who’s dragged to the beach one summer afternoon, and is reluctant to stick his toe in the water as he stands near the last little gasp of foam breaking on the sand’.

‘Most of the people who aren’t taking the COVID vaccine aren’t hesitant at all. They’re determined to reject the shot’.

‘Most of the people who don’t want the COVID vaccine are quite sure they want to forego genetic damage, blood clots, and death’.

‘So…who are the “hesitant” ones the vaccine hustlers are going after?’

‘According to an old desiccated man who could play a mortician in an Abbott and Costello movie without a minute of rehearsal, and who happens to be the director of the largest medical research facility in the world—the US National Institutes of Health—Dr. Francis Collins…’

‘According to Collins, the prime target of pro-vaccine propaganda is the dastardly evangelical/Trumper crowd’.

‘Last week, Collins spoke with NBC’s Chuck (aging-wonder-boy) Todd, who made his original journalistic bones deftly pointing a wand at maps of voting districts on Election Night’

‘Collins intoned, in the manner of a funeral home director expressing condolences to customers over the accident that took the life of their beloved family member, who was driving while drunk and steered his car over a cliff:’

‘“Particularly white evangelicals seem to be resistant to the idea that vaccines are something they want to take advantage of.”’

‘“…certainly Republican men in particular seem to less likely to be interested in the vaccine.”’

‘But wait. NIH head Collins—playing politics—forgot to mention that, according to a recent Harris poll, a whopping 42% of black Americans don’t want the vaccine’.

‘Oops’.

The Center for Public Integrity pays a “journalist” to harass and terrorize family members of vaccine skeptics, all while claiming to protect the “public trust” (link).

‘As Natural News exclusively reported yesterday, a non-profit front group for global genocide against humanity — The Center for Public Integrity — has hired a “journalist” to terrorize family members and relatives of vaccine skeptics as part of a program to silence all vaccine critics’.

‘A reporter there named Liz Essley Whyte trolled through online records to try to identify people who might be related to Ty and Charlene Bollinger, founders of The Truth About Vaccines and pro-Trump, pro-America patriots who dare to ask questions about vaccine safety vs. efficacy’.

‘In emails acquired by Natural News and shown here, Liz Essley Whyte was tracking down and targeting relatives of the Bollingers for “dirt” on their finances, and she offered to protect the identity of any relatives or family members who would offer up some dirt on “background.” These are the kind of tactics reminiscent of Pravda in the Soviet Union, and they smack of psychological intimidation carried out on the orders of authoritarian regimes’.

The non-existent virus; and the implications (link).

‘Last week, I published Dr. Andrew Kaufman’s devastating critique of the claim that SARS-CoV-2 has been discovered’.

‘Dr. Kaufman offered a blow-by-blow analysis of a typical description of “virus-isolation.” He showed that no such isolation has occurred’.

‘In other words, “here it is,” “we found a new virus”—false. Unsupportable. Fraudulent’.

‘Equally fraudulent, the claim that the “genetic structure of the virus” has been sequenced—-because, if you don’t have a purified isolated specimen of the virus, you have no way (other than fabrication) to claim you understand its structure’.

‘What are the implications?’

‘The COVID PCR and antibody tests are designed to detect a virus that isn’t there’.

‘The COVID case and death numbers—stemming from the virus—are meaningless’.

‘The lockdowns, masks, distancing, the closure of businesses, the economic destruction—all based on stopping the virus—are unnecessary, meaningless, vastly criminal’.

‘People who have been dying have been dying for various other reasons—but their deaths have been relabeled and repackaged as “caused by the virus.”’

‘The vaccine is supposed to protect against…what? The virus that isn’t there’.

‘People who say this monstrous mountain of fraud is too large to be a fraud—well, that’s not an authentic argument. It’s just an expression of preference for established authority; and a preference for a sense of stability created by a lie’.

‘For the past year, I’ve been making the case that no one has proved SARS-CoV-2 exists. Mainstream researchers, in their published studies, have been SAYING they are proving it, but SAYING and PROVING are two very different approaches’.

‘What makes Dr. Kaufman’s analysis so disruptive and accurate is: he took a detailed and typical passage from one of these studies, and he presented a step-by-step refutation of every significant laboratory procedure. He showed that every move the researchers made did NOT lead toward a legitimate conclusion that SARS-CoV-2 exists’.

‘Indeed, Dr. Kaufman’s approach exposes the entire industry of virology. It torpedoes this pseudoscience’.

Globalist next move in the Marxist playbook: Ostracize the unvaccinated like Hitler ostracized the Jews (link).

Ex GAVI Vaccine Scientist Claims COVID Vaccines May Create “Highly Infectious Variants” (link).

‘In Brief’

‘The Facts:’

‘Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a vaccine expert who has a wealth of experience in the field, recently shared his belief that the COVID-19 vaccine many create more variants of the virus and an increase in cases’.

‘Reflect On:’

‘Since information from qualified experts is important in how the everyday person makes their decisions, should we not be seeing a more open and transparent dialogue around covid vaccines, as opposed to censorship and ridicule?’

COVID Nurse Explains Becoming a Whistleblower: ‘I Recorded them Murdering Patients’ (link).\

‘‘The very first day [at Elmhurst] I was shocked. It was something I’ve never seen before. Patients were alone in the rooms on ventilators [with] no family allowed in [to advocate for them]. People were just dying from gross negligence, medical malpractice, [and] mismanagement.’’

UK Column News – 30th April 2021. 403 days of Medical Martial Law fully supported by the Daily Mail. 60 million more doses of the Pfizer mRNA vs the UK is nearly at zero covid. SPI-M-O estimate based on hospitalisations, deaths, symptomatic testing and prevalence studies but there is no mention of asymptomatic testing. We now know that asymptomatic spread has likely not ever happened. ‘Current definition of Covid deaths could distort vaccine success data, scientists warn’: SPI-M-O is concerned regarding statistics of death from covid, because some in this category really died from something else. I suspect that the current definition will have to be revised at some point. BBC: new collaboration steps up fight against disinformation, should more accurately be reported as a new collaboration to step up propaganda. BBC convened a Trust News Summit in the summer of 2019 with what looks like a cartel which included European Broadcasting Union, Facebook, Financial Times, First Draft, Google, The Hindu, and the Wall Street Journal. Other partners are AFP, CBC/Radio-Canada, Microsoft, Reuters. Trainee BBC Press Officer Salary Estimated £25k Forced to take the Rap for Time Davie BBC Director General. Unlike other media, UK Column have a pined tweet to their twitter profile for the official MHRA ‘vaccine’ adverse effects. Youtube bans Nicola for telling the truth about her husband and serious adverse ‘vaccine’ reactions. ‘Vaccine’ passport: calls for evidence. This would be a violation of the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination on any status. Therefore, I look forward to seeing a bill introduced into the Westminster Parliament amending it to explicitly exclude health status. Building a life sciences superpower: ABPI annual conference. Genomics England the sequencing of newborns. This is very creepy. No masks in classrooms from next month. Gavin Williams says secondary school pupils will not have to wear face coverings under rule changes expected on May 17. All mask orders have always been in violation of the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 5 liberty and security of person. The silence from the BBC last Saturday about the biggest demonstration ever, is probably the best thing they could have done to wake people up! I’m sure when the time comes, all these people will be held accountable…! Covid has emboldened our modern censors of the medical dictatorship, namely facebook and twitter, in particular two cases, the first of which was a statement from Martin Kulldorff as to who would not likely be needing the mRNA injection. G7 Digital and Tech priorities: internet safety, digitising trade, digital competition, data free flow with trust, digital technical standards, diversity across tech. Harmful content and activity remains widespread online which undermines our democratic values, risks the physical safety and wellbeing of children … reduces online participation and diminishes trust in the online environment. Furious MP Simon blasts anti-lockdown newspaper. Is Facebook Artificial Intelligence censoring its own censorship? Perhaps Simon Fell MP should look at MHRA adverse reaction data which is currently showing 691k reactions and 961 deaths. These posts have been removed… in case they cause a fence … There are no boundaries to censorship! (website, odysee, bitchute, not on youtube).

Young pastor DIES not long after receiving, promoting Moderna’s experimental vaccine protocol (link).

‘In February, a 44-year-old pastor from New Jersey got in front of the cameras at a news conference to advertise Moderna’s experimental covid-19 gene therapy ‘vaccines’. During the virtue-signaling, vaccine publicity stunt, she was interviewed by the New York Times and a local TV news outlet. Using classic doublespeak, she equated her “trust in God” to her trust in the vaccines, before rolling up her sleeve and submitting to the modern day false god’.

‘Pastor dies after worshiping and pushing Moderna’s experimental vaccine protocol’

‘Dr. Kimberly Credit was the Founder and Director of the Preaching Lab, a monthly preaching clinic where she coached and trained other preachers. She was the first female preacher at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Boonton Township, New Jersey. When it came time to participate in vaccine experiments, Dr. Kimberly thought she knew what was best for all pastors and church congregants, especially African Americans. It turned out she did not know what was best for her own body because two months later, the young pastor suddenly passed away’.

‘Dr. Kimberly Credit spoke out publicly on Facebook, promoting faith in vaccines:’

‘As a leader, I want to lead by example especially for Pastors and the African American community. Got my first vaccine dose today. Thank you to Pastor Joe Carter for his leadership in pulling Black Clergy together and for allowing me to pray live for our news outlets. Thank you New York Times and Channel 2 News for interviewing me. #DoTheResearch #BeInformed #OurTrustIsInGod #WeNeedEveryoneVaccinatedToEndThis’

‘In March, Dr. Kimberly received the next injection of the experimental Moderna vaccine protocol. Online she projected positivity about the shots, but it wouldn’t be long before her positivity and trust in vaccines faded away to a harrowing end. The day before her life was cut significantly short, she was promoting an online event for her Preaching Lab podcast. During the promotion, she gave an indication that she was fatigued and needed to get a nap in. She didn’t wake up’.

What’s Not Being Said About the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine. “Human Guinea Pigs”? (link).

‘First published on December 25, 2020’

‘Bill Gates is actively financing and promoting new untested vaccines supposed to keep us at least somewhat safe from a ‘ghastly” death from the novel coronavirus and supposedly allow us to resume somewhat “normal” lives. The Pharma giant Pfizer has now announced what they claim were spectacular results in initial human tests. They use an experimental technology known as gene editing, specifically mRNA gene-editing, something never before used in vaccines. Before we rush to get jabbed in hopes of some immunity, we should know more about the radical experimental technology and its lack of precision’.

‘The financial world went ballistic on November 9 when the pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced in a company press release that it had developed a vaccine for Covid19 that was “90%” effective’.

‘The controversial US head of NIAID, Tony Fauci (right) rushed to greet the news and the EU announced it had purchased 300 million doses of the costly new vaccine. If you believe financial markets, the pandemic is all but past history’.

‘Suspicious events’

‘However it seems Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, doesn’t share the confidence of his own claims. On the day his company issued its press release on the proposed vaccine trials, he sold 62% of his stock in Pfizer, making millions profit in the deal. He made the sell order in a special option in August so it would not appear as “insider selling”, however he also timed it just after the US elections and the mainstream media illegitimately declared Joe Biden President-elect. It seems from appearances that Bourla had a pretty clear conflict of interest in the timing of his press release on the same day’.

LEADING VACCINE RESEARCHER TELLS YOU WHAT’S IN THE COVID VACCINE AND WHY IT’S A LETHAL MURDER WEAPON (website, bitchute).

“Vaccidents” now wrecking roadways with stroked-out vaccine takers who lose brain function behind the wheel (link).

Reverse Vaccine Passport: Miami Private School Tells Vaxxed Teachers to Steer Clear of Unvaxxed Pupils (link).

Never Be Forced into a Face Mask, a Vaccine, a Covid Test, or Any Other Public Health Mandate: How To Do That and Why (link).

Joe Biden Said We Needed Masks For “100 Days To Make A Difference” Now Says There Is No End In Sight For Mask Wearing In United States (link).

Facebook Bans Australian Member of Parliament For Anti-Lockdown Posts (link).

“Operation Freedom”: Post-COVID Normalcy Has Officially Begun In Gibraltar (link).

‘Due to its small size, the U.K. territory already has 85% of its adults vaccinated. It’s just one of a handful of places in the world to have vaccinated a majority of its public, according to the Wall Street Journal, who profiled the country this week’.

‘The U.S., for comparison, has vaccinated about 37% of all adults. For the U.K., that number drops to about 26%’.

Calgary Court Issues Warrant Permitting Police ‘To Do Anything Necessary’ To Enter Pastor’s Church, Arrest Him (link).

‘The Polish pastor who made international headlines for kicking provincial officials from his church in Alberta, Canada, is facing potential arrest after a Calgary court issued a warrant against him’.

‘Court of Queen’s Bench Justice David Gates authorized police and health officials “to use such reasonable force as they deem appropriate to gain access” to the building of Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s The Fortress (Cave) of Adullam church in Calgary, according to a copy of the court order obtained by Rebel News’.

LEGAL UPDATE: NYT FORCED by court to ANSWER Veritas’s defamation allegations, STUNNING Admissions (website, youtube).

‘I wish I could go back’: Girl voices heart-wrenching trans testimony (link).

