Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-14. Weasel words and broken promises – a roadmap to endless lockdowns by Lt-Gen Riley

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

778,432 concerned citizens.

13,985 medical and public health scientists.

42,520 medical practitioners.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Weasel words and broken promises – a roadmap to endless lockdowns by Lieutenant-General Jonathan Riley retired (link).

‘IN all the nations that make up the United Kingdom, we are governed by people who may differ on some aspects of politics but who now share disreputable anti-democratic beliefs and whose goal appears to be the end of liberty’.

‘Lies and lockdown are their methods, loss of liberty their aim. Implicit in these three ideas is an ever-increasing State power grab; the smashing of small, medium and large businesses and the denial of family life’.

‘Their physical expression can be seen in the destruction of hard-won civil liberties – the end of travel; control of basic social interaction and the creation of a nation of scared, illness-obsessed people confined to their houses, vaccine-compliant and State dependent. The real roadmap is not, as Boris Johnson asserts, out of lockdown, but one to keep us in it’.

‘Why are they doing this? The discredited Professor Neil Ferguson’s interview with the Times provided one clue. They did it because they could. ‘Sage … had watched as China enacted this innovate (sic) intervention in pandemic control that was also a medieval intervention … Sage debated whether … it could be effective here’.

‘‘It (China) is a communist one-party state, we said. We couldn’t get away with it in Europe, we thought … and then Italy did it. And we realised we could.’ ‘

‘Announcing the first lockdown on March 23 last year, Johnson said: ‘I can assure you that we will keep these restrictions under constant review’. He told us we had to lock down to ‘protect the NHS’s ability to cope’’.

‘But it was apparent by the summer that the NHS was no longer in any real danger of not being able to cope, having discharged patients en masse from hospital beds in March, leading to an increase in deaths at home and in care homes. ‘

‘But why the Government chose to double down and has maintained the ‘restriction’ momentum since – in the face of all the evidence that shows it is unnecessary and deeply damaging to the health of the nation as well as the economy – is yet to be revealed, perhaps at the G7 meeting in June’.

‘Remember the time we were told that restrictions would end when the ‘R number’ dropped below one? When the ‘R number’ was the ‘key measure’?’

‘‘Keeping the R down will be vital to our recovery and we can only do it by discipline and by working together,’ Johnson blustered, as quoted in the Financial Times. ‘

‘But when the ‘R number’ did fall below one, new criteria came along. It all became about ‘cases’ – with a ‘case’ defined as anyone testing positive from a PCR test, regardless of whether the person was actually ill’.

‘High-cycle PCR testing, despite all its problems of false positives and the many scandals associated with it, revealed here, was ramped up, in order to deliver the ‘cases’ needed to maintain restrictions. Ex-Pfizer scientist Dr Mike Yeadon later called it a PCR false positive pseudo-epidemic. ‘

‘This was necessary, as by the end of July 2020 no one was dying from coronavirus. It was also then that the Government mandated face masks. ‘

‘People were told to mask up when they went into shops in high summer in response to a winter upper respiratory tract virus. Most complied, to the extent of wearing masks outside in the fresh air’.

‘Then in November came the great vaccine ‘breakthrough’ when the UK was the first country to grant emergency approval to the ‘novel’ Pfizer vaccine that would protect the vulnerable and buy the rest of us our liberty. Ministers avowed there would be no shortcut on safety or effectiveness. ‘

‘The great and the good fell for it. If the vaccine delivered freedom, they would have it. Not so. What became apparent was a coercion strategy – and that all the population would have to be vaccinated whether they needed it or not’.

‘All of sudden, once the rollout was well under way, it became conveniently unclear how protective the vaccine actually was. The ugly head of spurious variants was promulgated by the Government, Health Secretary Matt Hancock making the first of his variant warnings before Christmas’.

‘Soon, the prospect of the necessity of annual boosters was mooted and all the while the population was being softened up for vaccine passports, or Covid certification certificates, by weasel-word ministers . ‘

‘The current ‘offer’ in prospect is of some limited freedoms over the summer (in return for compliance with the various experimental vaccines now being rolled out), but with most control measures remaining: ‘Social distancing’ (disgusting term), masks (a badge of compliance, not a medical necessity), restrictions on events and on travel.’

UK Column News – 14th April 2021. NHS ‘Vaccine’ Specialist Speaks Out. The source’s job has already been threatened and their card is already marked. The source confirms that these injections are not vaccines and there is very little, if any, questioning around the whole issue of the jab. The source could see flaws in the design of the Pfizer trial and for all the jab’s there was little to no safety data made available and efficacy claims was poetic licence designed to mislead. The source questions the speed with which these jabs came into use and that no one has been questioning the numerous animal trials that had been undertaken over the previous 18 years for SARS and MERS. The source states that the patients, unless they request it, are not provided with the Patient Information Leaflet which is against protocol nor are they informed that they are participating in an ongoing clinical trial. Mass ‘vaccination’ what is the justification? Quarter of Covid deaths not caused by virus. The average age of Covid-19 deaths is just over 82. When we look at standard mortality distribution, there is no observable impact from COVID-19. An apparent reduction of 15,340 deaths from other causes. More than 160,000 waiting more than a year for hospital treatment in October 2020 – the highest number since May 2008. The total waiting list now stands at 4.45 million. US begins study of allergic reactions from mRNA coronavirus ‘vaccines’, proving covid ‘vaccine’ long-term safety studies have never been conducted. Weasel words and broken promises – a roadmap to endless lockdowns by Lieutenant-General Jonathan Riley. On April 8, 2021, the Wiemar Family Court decided in an urgent procedure that two Weimar schools are forbidden with immediate effect from requiring pupils to wear all kinds of mouth and nose covers, maintain AHA social distances and / or take part in SARS-CoV-2 rapid tests. Daily Snail 21st June 2052: President Johnson and General Hancock announce that the 735th variant of the Covid-19 Virus that took hold 32 years ago still ravages the country with 53 cases and 14 deaths (website, youtube, bitchute, odysee)

Canada Confirms First Case Of Deadly Blood Clots Tied To AstraZeneca Jab (link).

So they’re going after the mentally disabled/housebound ppl who CAN’T fight back/aren’t allowed to say no? Gee, this reminds me of… The way Nazi’s started with the mentally disabled. How long before we hear of these ppl dying? This is wrong on SO many levels! #BidensAmerica (tweet).

Shock Video: Cops Force-Vaccinate Special Needs Girls In Statewide ‘Operation Homebound’ Program (link).

–

Disgusting way a doctor, judge and lawyers forced an elderly woman to have the untested ‘Covid vaccine’ – her son tells the story (link).

‘My mother is a frail 83 years old, suffering from advanced Alzheimer’s, Emphysema and Ischaemic heart condition. She is resident in a specialist care home providing 24 hour care for her condition’.

‘I hold Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) for Health and Welfare and Property and finance although the property and finance is handled by a deputy solicitor because they are much closer to my mother’s location than I am and it is therefore much more convenient for handling her financial affairs’.

‘Around Christmas of 2020, I was emailed by my mother’s care home, who dropped into the conversation that she was being vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine and they assumed I had no objections’.

‘I did have objections, due to her frailty and the reported side effects of the vaccine. I refused to give my consent as her LPA and wrote an email to the care home as confirmation of my decision’.

‘I then had a call from my mum’s GP. He made an effort to convince me to change my mind although it appeared that I knew more about the vaccine than he did because he could not answer questions about long term reactions to medication being taken by my mum, neither could he answer any questions as to why the virus did not appear in the public domain after being removed from the High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) register. In fact, he had not heard of the HCID, I confirmed my decision to him and he assured me he would not be administering the vaccine’.

‘Shortly after Christmas, I heard from a solicitor employed by my mum’s GP, threatening that I would be taken to court if I didn’t allow the vaccine’.

‘About a week before the hearing, I received an email telling me that a ‘pack’ would be sent to me and I would be named as the respondent in the case. The papers were served by email and recorded delivery on the Friday19th March for the hearing on Wednesday 24th March. Leaving me, negating the weekend, two days to prepare a defence’.

‘The hearing’

‘The hearing was to happen on 24th March at 4.00pm and was held remotely via Microsoft Teams’.

‘The Judge entered the conversation and started the hearing by stating that he had read enough documentation to enable him to come to a decision and was not going to allow the ‘ping pong’ of questions and answers and would only be allowing closing statements by all parties. He then instructed me that my mic was to be muted until required to answer questions’.

‘The judge asked if everyone was ready to complete the hearing today. I pointed out that barring the weekend, I had only had two days to produce a defence and had evidence on its way to me by post. I requested that it be delayed for a couple of days considering that the doctor had by now almost three months to prepare her case. This was refused on the grounds that this was urgent and no time could be wasted’.

‘Various solicitors were allowed to state their case (7 in all) and I was then asked to comment. I asked if I could question the doctor, this was denied. I pointed out that the vaccine was only licenced under a temporary licence until testing had finished, therefore it was only an experimental procedure and because of unknown side effects I didn’t want my mother taking part in such an experiment, considering her frail condition. The judge muted me mid-sentence and simply said ok. He then told me that my mother was still in grave danger of catching the virus even though she was surrounded by people who were vaccinated and it was in her best interest to have the vaccine’.

‘The judge then un-muted my mic and asked for comments’.

‘I replied by saying that he had simply verified my point by showing that the vaccine did not actually do anything if my mother could still catch the virus surrounded by vaccinated people and there would be no point in giving her a vaccine that didn’t work. He muted me again’.

‘Just before the Judges ‘summing up’ he asked for my closing comments’.

‘I was surprised to hear two of the solicitors against me interrupt and advise the judge that they were of the opinion that they wanted nothing further to do with this hearing and were withdrawing their case. The judge accepted this’.

‘I asked the judge to consider that my mum was frail and already suffering from a respiratory condition with her emphysema and heart condition. There was a safer alternative for such a frail old lady, which was to have a small finger prick antibody blood test to determine if my mother had antibodies because if this was proven to be the case, she wouldn’t need to take the experimental vaccine anyway whose known side effects were respiratory problems. My argument was just to give her the final ‘sledgehammer’ was not in her best interest as there were safer options to explore before giving an experimental vaccine that carried with it the potential for further unknown side effects, including unproven blood clots causing 20 European countries to suspend the vaccine until further tests were conducted. The judge did not respond, simply took a moment then muted me again. He then delivered his verdict that my mum was to be vaccinated at the earliest opportunity. The vaccine was administered six days later (not really that much of an emergency then!)’

‘I had sent an email to the GP solicitor on the 29th asking that the vaccine be postponed because I had sent an appeal to the courts and had requested that the vaccine was ‘stayed’ until the results of the appeal. The solicitor acknowledged the appeal but ignored my request for the vaccine to be delayed until the results of the appeal had been decided’.

‘Since this time, I have tried in vain to contact the home. Before mum was vaccinated, I had regular email replies, containing pictures and short resume of what mum had been doing. After the vaccine I cannot get anyone to even acknowledge my enquiries. I fear something has happened to her and they are covering it up. I am now at the point of calling the police to check on my mum’s welfare’.

‘Quite obviously the home has been told not to speak to me, even though I hold an LPA for my mother’.

‘Extras’

‘As part of the evidence given to the court by the GP, she quoted that she believed that I was refusing my mum the vaccine because I had a conflict of interests in that I wanted her estate. My mother lives in a care home, she only has the clothes on her back, which I bought for her anyway. She has no estate’.

‘I take that as accusing me of plotting to end my mother’s life, I would even go as far as to say of murdering her! I have this in writing and was submitted as evidence to the court’.

‘Further in the GP’s evidence, she claims that I had the LPA for property and finance taken away from me because of financial abuse. This is simply untrue. There has never been any issues with this as this part of the LPA is managed by a deputy solicitor. I wouldn’t be able to do that if I wanted to’.

‘The GP goes on to start name calling, I am an anti vaxxer, this, that and the other. This is just abuse without foundation and not the conduct I would expect from a professional’.

‘My own thoughts’

Obviously I am concerned about my mother, not hearing from anyone despite multiple emails, letters etc. It sounds very suspicious in that in her frail state, she may have succumbed to side effects of the vaccine. I am not allowed to visit the home because of the Covid-19 regulations. I would like to find out her state of health

II have researched some things for myself and although I am not a lawyer of any description I think I may have found some things that apply to my case. I would like to present them to you.

‘Vaccine licence’

‘The Vaccine is only licenced under a temporary licence and not for marketing or resale dependent on ongoing testing, which makes it an experimental or trial vaccine. My mother’s doctor has taken me to court because she was insisting despite my objections as my mother’s LPA, that my mother was forced to take part in an experimental trial. My mother has been forced to take this experimental or trial vaccine against our/my wishes without the benefits of being given any information about risks/side effects of short/medium or long term effects. As can be seen. It is emerging that as tests on the effectiveness of the vaccine progress, there is a link between the AZ vaccine and potentially dangerous blood clots, causing other European countries to suspend their vaccination programs using the AZ vaccine’.

‘My mother and I were never told about any of these issues, no doubt as tests progress, many more issues will be found’.

‘My own theories on the legal position’

‘As I have said already, I am not a lawyer but I have been studying the 2005 UNESCO bioethics human rights statement, which is required to be integrated into the laws of every member country of which the UK is a full member’.

‘Studying article 6 of this statement, repeated below for clarity:’

‘Article 6 – Consent’

‘1. Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice’.

‘2. Scientific research should only be carried out with the prior, free, express and informed consent of the person concerned. The information should be adequate, provided in a comprehensible form and should include modalities for withdrawal of consent. Consent may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without any disadvantage or prejudice. Exceptions to this principle should be made only in accordance with ethical and legal standards adopted by States, consistent with the principles and provisions set out in this Declaration, in particular in Article 27, and international human rights law’.

‘3. In appropriate cases of research carried out on a group of persons or a community, additional agreement of the legal representatives of the group or community concerned may be sought. In no case should a collective community agreement or the consent of a community leader or other authority substitute for an individual’s informed consent’.

‘Part 1 clearly says that the individual has the right to refuse preventative medical procedure (the vaccine) and is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned. We were NOT given any information regarding the vaccine in order to be able to make an ‘informed’ choice and this was one of the reasons for my refusal’.

‘They couldn’t tell me what side effects or other issues my mother might experience therefore I refused the vaccine’.

‘Part 2 deals with the scientific research of a medical procedure and again requires the same informed consent. Which I did not give’.

‘Part 3 essentially says that the individuals rights of consent comes before the collective or community wishes for such experimental or trial vaccines’

‘I believe that all three of these sections have been breached when vaccinating my mother’.

‘Further evidence:’

‘I draw your attention to article 7 of the statement. Again repeated here for clarity:’

‘Article 7 – Persons without the capacity to consent’

‘In accordance with domestic law, special protection is to be given to persons who do not have the capacity to consent:’

‘(a) authorization for research and medical practice should be obtained in accordance with the best interest of the person concerned and in accordance with domestic law. However, the person concerned should be involved to the greatest extent possible in the decision-making process of consent, as well as that of withdrawing consent;’

‘(b) research should only be carried out for his or her direct health benefit, subject to the authorization and the protective conditions prescribed by law, and if there is no research alternative of comparable effectiveness with research participants able to consent. Research which does not have potential direct health benefit should only be undertaken by way of exception, with the utmost restraint, exposing the person only to a minimal risk and minimal burden and, if the research is expected to contribute to the health benefit of other persons in the same category, subject to the conditions prescribed by law and compatible with the protection of the individual’s human rights. Refusal of such persons to take part in research should be respected’.

‘In the introduction, ‘Domestic law’ in my mind refers to the courts of protection, LPA schemes etc’.

‘I have abided by these laws and have been given the right by my mother and the courts to make decisions on her behalf in such situations. f she was incapacitated I made a promise to my mother that I would not let anyone harm her’.

‘By ignoring my decisions, my mothers GP, via the courts have negated this ‘domestic law’ and have forced my mother to partake in an experimental (trial) medical procedure against the will of her lawfully appointed LPA (me)’.

‘To my mind this is in clear breach of my mothers human rights’.

‘I also feel that the person administering the vaccine is guilty of assault and battery upon my mother’.

‘Other issues’

‘I believe that it could be said by the authorities that article 27 is invoked in the presence of a public health outbreak, such as a pandemic where the ‘greater good’ takes precedence’.

‘I disagree with this for the following reasons:’

The Coronavirus Act was given Royal Ascension on 24th March 2020, declaring a pandemic and thus a public health issue. On 13th March 2020, some six days earlier, the Coronavirus/Covid-19 was actually removed from the High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) register and was never placed on any other register in the public domain. This was due to problems in isolating the virus and more importantly purifying the virus, which has not been achieved without having waste genetic material present, meaning that any further tests would not be valid because they could not differentiate if results were affected by the ‘virus’ or pathogen itself or by the genetic waste material. Therefore it could not be classified as a ‘virus’ as others have been that appear on the HCID register (HIV,Ebola,Smallpox etc) Meaning that at the time of the Royal Ascension, the Coronavirus/Covid-19, no longer being classified anywhere within the public domain, did not actually exist. If the virus did not exist, how can it be responsible for a public health crisis? Therefore I would suggest that the whole Coronavirus Act2020 is null and void. Under these circumstances then Article 3 of the 2005 UNESCO statement must take effect over article 27.

‘Article 3 – Human dignity and human rights’

‘1. Human dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms are to be fully respected’.

‘2. The interests and welfare of the individual should have priority over the sole interest of science or society’.

‘Particularly section 2, that clearly says that the interests and welfare of the individual should have priority over the sole interest of science or society. To my way of thinking, this is again a breach of my mother’s Human rights’.

‘Conclusion’

‘The end result is that my mother/ I were not given adequate information to make an informed consent to the vaccination and so I refused to give consent without this important information. This was ignored and my mother was vaccinated anyway. Since her vaccination, I have been unable to find out her condition and have met with a brick wall of silence, leading me to believe that something has happened to her because of the vaccination. I believe that the human rights of my mother have been breached by her GP/courts and want the appropriate action taken to remedy this situation’.

‘In addition there were safe and reliable tests available that could determine if she indeed needed the vaccine in the first place. I requested these test to be conducted, considering her age and frailty, not an unreasonable request considering my mother’s ‘best interests’ yet this was refused”’

‘She is a frail 83 year old who cannot leave her care home, indeed she cannot speak now and does not remember me as her son. My wish was for her to see her days out in relative comfort and peace. Now, as her court appointed LPA, I don’t know if she is still alive or not’.

‘I hope you can help’

‘Regards’

‘Stephen Habberley’

FUN FACT In 2020 alone, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation granted over $22m to the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. What was the funding for? Vaccination and ‘Vaccination Passport’ programs https://gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants?q=Tony%20Blair%20Institute%20#jump-nav-anchor0 (tweet).

Big cases coming! are you ready to take back England (link).

‘Churchill once said fascism will be back disguised as anti fascists, what he did not know is that they would call themselves British and use a virus to subdue our common law rights. English Common Law forbids the state or others gaining control of your common law right to earn a living and all other rights! The means of production and the economy belongs to the people! Not the state!’

The appellant’s refusal to provide his name and address was unhelpful to the police officers (pursuant to the Coronavirus Regulations), but it was lawful.

The King cannot create any offence by his prohibition or proclamation, which was not an offence before, for that was to change the law, and to make an offence which was not.

Ex-Policeman speaks the truth regarding your rights (link).

–

DAILY | Montreal police seize Rebel News’ houseboat Airbnb (link).

The lawsuit against these police officers will be something to behold. I think these police officers will come to regret the day they went completely lawless with completely the wrong guy.

Black man in a posh car pulls up to park outside his house. Two seconds later police stop and search (link).

‘The outcome was there were no charges or arrests. The police left without apology. This was after tasers were deployed, a passerby was handcuffed and I was accused of being a terrorist. They identified me as a BBC employee. So expecting some repercussions’.

Feds Seize 1,000 Safe Deposit Boxes w/One Warrant – Ep. 7.412 (link).

‘The warrant is sealed and the boxes were rented by different people, unrelated to each other’.

Complete train wreck of government overreach which completely obliterates the fourth amendment right to secure from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Critics Claim Bitcoin Is A Threat To The Environment… They’re Wrong (link).

‘One popular critique of bitcoin is energy cost per transaction. This doesn’t begin to capture bitcoin’s massive energy savings compared to fiat currency…’

‘Bitcoin’s cost per transaction is well known, and often critiqued; one article in Wired magazine called bitcoin “[a] big middle finger to earth’s climate.” This is because bitcoin’s security, redundancy, and architecture are more energy intensive than traditional payments relying on a single point of failure’.

‘Comparing the energy of a single transaction barely scrapes the surface of the dollar’s carbon footprint, which includes the entire financial infrastructure supporting fiat—8.4 percent of GDP in the US alone, slightly behind manufacturing. This includes 80,000 bank branches, 470,000 ATMs in the US alone, and forests of skyscrapers towering over most cities on earth’.

‘Alas, that’s still only the beginning. Because paper money allows governments to print unlimited amounts of debt, that causes various collateral damage including inflation, recessions, and trillions in wasteful spending or endless wars whose costs are hidden by debt financing. These all, of course, carry catastrophic human costs that can only be imperfectly expressed in a carbon footprint’.

‘Still, we can take a stab at addressing that disconnect by estimating the carbon footprint of just one element of fiat collateral damage: the modern recession’.

‘First, how does fiat money cause recession? This was well known in economics for centuries before the Keynesian dogma turned mainstream economists into court jesters’.

‘The key element is that central banks push interest rates below the market rate, flooding easy money into the economy. This boom gradually sparks price inflation, at which point central banks slam on the brakes and jack up rates, tightening money. That whipsaw leads to a mass extinction of low-quality projects funded by easy money’.

‘The end result is a boom-bust cycle that, like a tissue fire, burns too bright and too short, leaving behind ashes’.

‘How does bitcoin fix this? Bitcoin takes purchasing power out of central banks’ manipulation space, dulling their ability to cause cycles. If enough dollars are sold for bitcoin, this drains that space until central bank manipulation no longer sends the entire economy into recession’.

‘How to translate that into carbon cost? We have a very elegant instrument connecting the two: the energy cost of a dollar of GDP. Because every watt that humans use is to achieve some goal—to seek “a more satisfactory state of affairs”—it means we can estimate the carbon footprint of a dollar of lost wealth, specifically how much energy it would take to rebuild that wealth were it destroyed. Tally up the dollars lost in a recession and we can estimate the carbon footprint’.

‘So let’s plug in the numbers and compare bitcoin to the dollar’.

‘First, what’s the carbon footprint of bitcoin today? This is trickier than it looks, because a large share of bitcoin mining is powered by green energy. Smart Energy says 39 percent of bitcoin energy is renewable, while the Global Cryptoasset Benchmarking Study estimates that three-quarters of cryptocurrency mining uses some renewables in its energy mix. Either way, bitcoin is far greener than the rest of the economy, which averages 11 percent renewable use’.

‘A big reason why bitcoin loves green energy is that bitcoin mining can be located almost anywhere on earth, while renewables are often located in strange places like the Himalayas, the Sahara, or the Quebec tundra’.

‘This means that bitcoin can use otherwise useless energy, and it also means bitcoin miners actually “bootstrap” new renewables, paying the operating costs until regular customers can relocate. As even a hostile article from Vox admits, “Many renewable power generators are so poorly located and underused that mining Bitcoin has become the only viable use for that electricity.” Without bitcoin mining, that energy may have just been flushed’.

‘Still, for now we’ll ignore bitcoin’s green preference and just take the total, because, as we’ll see, it’s not even close. As of March 22, 2021, the widely cited Digiconomist estimates a total energy use for bitcoin of 86.1 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, comparable to Switzerland’s 8.5 million people, for the perhaps 100 million people worldwide who use bitcoin. In terms of nationality, given that 19 percent of bitcoin nodes are located in the US, Americans might account for roughly 19 percent, or 16 TWh, of that usage’.

‘So that’s the cost: 86 TWh per year, of which perhaps 16 TWh is Americans’.

‘Now, it’s central banks’ turn: What is the energy cost of a recession? It’s fitting that our most recent recession, in 2008, is the very event that drove “Satoshi Nakamoto” to create bitcoin’.

‘There are a variety of estimates of how much wealth the 2008 crisis destroyed, depending on what’s counted and on the time period. According to the Federal Reserve itself, from peak to trough the 2008 financial crisis destroyed $11 trillion in household wealth in the US, going from $70.9 trillion in Q3 2007 to just $59.9 trillion in Q1 2009’.

‘Outside the US, many countries in Europe suffered even larger drops in GDP, while other countries, such as China, suffered little. To get a rough sense, Credit Suisse estimates that 31 percent of global wealth is held by Americans, so one might multiply America’s $11 trillion by about three to get worldwide losses’.

‘Next, we can put an energy cost on those trillions. According to the US Energy Information Administration, in 2018 it took about 5,000 British thermal units (Btu) to produce a dollar of GDP. The World Bank gives similar estimates for the rest of the world, at 5,200 Btu per 2017 dollar. There are 3.4 Btu in a watt hour, so that converts to 1,500 watt hours, or 1.5 kilowatt hours (kWh), per dollar’.

‘Now, multiply the trillions lost by 1.5 kWh and you get 16,500 TWh in the US alone. Scale by 3 and you get perhaps 50,000 TWh worldwide in lost wealth. Between 500 and 1,000 times bitcoin’s annual use, all from a single recession’.

‘Put differently, it would take between 500 and 1,000 years of mining just for bitcoin to match the carbon cost of the 2008 recession alone. Add in the other 17 recessions the Fed has created in the past century alone—one every 5 years—and that’s an awful lot of carbon. Indeed, divide that 2008 recession footprint by a recession every 5 years and you get an annual recession carbon footprint about 100 to 200 times higher than bitcoin’.

‘Several fun implications follow’.

‘First, that central banks are vastly more polluting than bitcoin, indeed more polluting than the worst industrial offender you could imagine’.

‘Second, this estimate implies that if bitcoin makes it harder for central banks to cause recessions, it could pay back every watt many times over. For example, if bitcoin reduced the odds or magnitude of central bank recessions by just 2 percent, bitcoin would actually save us far more energy than it uses’.

‘Of course, considering recessions destroy millions of lives in addition to the evaporated wealth, it sounds like a fantastic bargain. Throw in the possibility that, by reducing central bank manipulation, bitcoin could help limit inflation, prevent Wall Street bailouts, and reduce unnecessary wars with carbon footprints all their own, it’s pretty unbeatable’.

‘Now, there is a second, more sophisticated, line of attack which admits that fiat is polluting but argues for other cryptocurrencies that use less energy. These alternatives might be “proof of work” altcoins with smaller rewards, or they could be “proof of stake” coins that replace energy with capital deposits’.

‘While these alternatives could well use less energy, at the moment we simply don’t know if either is secure enough. After all, if bitcoin is already 100 times greener than fiat, trying to eke out another 1 percent in savings while putting the entire project at risk would be picking up carbon pennies in front of a fiat steamroller’.

‘Given we live in a world of irresponsible bankers and still immature altcoins, for now bitcoin remains the safest bet for reducing the enormous energy wasted rebuilding our economy every 5 years. So, if you really do prioritize the environment, stop obsessing about altcoin deck chairs and come help us steer around the fiat money iceberg’.

