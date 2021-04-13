Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-13. mRNA 855k injuries, 10k deaths, 81k hospitalisations. 1/4 Covid deaths not caused by Covid

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

–

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

778,427 concerned citizens.

13,985 medical and public health scientists.

42,519 medical practitioners.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

855,166 records of vaccine injury in VAERS, 10,965 deaths, 81,974 hospitalisations, 50,861 COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports (tweet).

–

–

Quarter of Covid deaths not caused by virus, new figures show (link).

‘Calls to speed up roadmap as data records people dying ‘with’ disease rather than from it’

–

–

Could he actually be our saviour? He has been so discredited by governments around the world and the MSM. Could this actually mean he is the enemy of those trying to destroy us. Read Putin’s speech. What do you think? (tweet).

–

–

US Calls For Pause On J&J COVID Vaccine Due To Deadly Blood Clots (link).

–

–

April 13th: Vaccine antibodies CAUSE blood clots in the brain, lungs and heart… FDA calls halt to J&J vaccine as deaths accelerate (link).

–

–

DR. SHERRI TENPENNY – BULLET TRAIN TO AUSCHWITZ CROSSING THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER (website, bitchute).

–

–

MICHAEL YEADON INTERVIEW – FORMER PFIZER VP SPEAKS OUT ON DANGERS OF MRNA VACCINES & COVID ILLUSION (website, bitchute).

–

–

Researchers WARN: mRNA injections may permanently alter human DNA (link).

‘Researchers from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are warning that the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used in Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” has the capability to forever alter recipients’ genomic DNA, making them more susceptible to disease and death’.

–

–

SUBMIT NOW: World Economic Forum Wants You To Wear A Microchip-Powered Smart Mask That Tells You When You’re Allowed To Have Fresh Air (link).

–

–

ENOUGH! Restaurant Owners and Patrons SCREAM at Government Mask Enforcers to “Get Out!” After They Lecture on Masks (link).

–

–

Shocking video reveals cell tower transmissions interfering with xylitol crystal formation, showing disruption of “morphic resonance” (link).

‘What McCrone had stumbled across is the shocking reality that molecules communicate morphic structure “knowledge” to other molecules, and this communication requires no technology and isn’t limited by distance’.

‘Pioneering science thinker Rupert Sheldrake calls this phenomenon, “Morphic resonance,” and describes morphic fields as “habits of nature” that are used by molecules and living systems to remember and communicate knowledge, structure and organizational information. Sheldrake’s books include, “Morphic Resonance,” “A New Science of Life” and “The Presence of the Past.” I encourage you to read them’.

‘Just as molecules “remember” how to form new configurations — and instantly communicate that knowledge to other molecules around the world — living things such as insects, animals and human beings also rely on morphic fields. Morphic resonance information allows spiders to repair broken spider webs and salamanders to regrow lost limbs. Morphic fields are used by human embryos to grow into a fully-formed human beings, and the healing of wounds relies on morphic fields to instruct individual cells on how to repair the structures they need to repair. (Human genes describe almost nothing about the human being, as genes are mostly focused on protein synthesis, not the structure of the whole human body.)’

‘Although xylitol was previously known as a liquid at room temperature in the 19th century, xylitol learned to coalesce into new morphology as explained by McCrone, above. Now, xylitol “freezes” into crystals at room temperature’.

‘Testing morphic resonance in the lab’

‘Intrigued by this theory of morphic resonance, I decided to film the crystallization of xylitol using a video microscope in my lab. After melting small piles of xylitol into a ceramic container, I filmed crystals growing both with and without 4G cell phone interference. The difference in the formation of the crystals is remarkable’.

–

–

“The Shock Troops Are Coming!” – 200 Heavily-Armed Canadian Police Deployed to Edmonton Church to Harass Christians (VIDEO) (link).

‘This has nothing to do with a virus’.

‘200 heavily-armed Canadian police were sent to GraceLife church in Edmonton to harass Christians’.

–

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

–

Sanjay Gupta Breaks With CNN, Backs COVID Lab Escape Theory As ‘Simplest Explanation’ (link).

‘CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is backing former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield’s March 26 assertion in an interview with Gupta that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan lab which was performing gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses to make them more easily infect humans, and did not originate via the ‘natural origin’ theory’.

–

–

Why you shouldn’t pay your Covid fine (youtube, jpg of law vs advice).

–