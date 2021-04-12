Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-12. ‘Vax’ cert/passport is antithetical to rights to liberty, privacy. mRNA holocaust continues

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

For any of my subscribers who have not installed a Theta Edge Node on their computer, why the heck not? Get it from thetatoken.org.

–

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

–

Also for any of my subscribers whose computer meets the requirement for running a Theta Guardian Node (link) and you are able to run it 24×7, drop me an email at paulrprichard@gmail.com and I will hit your node up with a minimum stake of tokens. You will need to tell me where to send the reward of theta fuel tokens because they will be arriving into my theta wallet.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

778,427 concerned citizens.

13,985 medical and public health scientists.

42,519 medical practitioners.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

UK Column News – 12th April 2021. The Grand Reopening? The turd that still won’t flush which is the rule of 6 will remain for outside settings until 21 June. The (supposed) pandemic isn’t over, (Florida, New York and Rhode Island) but we’re over it. The ‘hand of god’ – two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. A heart breaking sign of the (dystopian) times. Edwina Currie: Labour lies over ‘weapons of mass destruction’ versus Conservative lies over ‘weapons of mass destruction’. The G7 must push for global vaccination. Here’s how it could do it. This will require at least $30bn a year. Either you believe in consent or you don’t: Trials of war criminals before the Nuernberg Military Tribunals. Multiple reports of menopausal women menstruating again upon getting vaccinated. FOI: the number of Scottish deaths with no underlying health conditions is 596. Welcome back Vernon Coleman: We Are the Resistance and We Will WIN this War. A&E swamped with patients seeking help for mild Covid jab side-effects. Guardian headlines and opens with misleading statement that headaches are mild vaccination side effects. HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: ‘In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation’. Stanley Johnson: Why Britain needs a population policy. Boris Johnson could come out of the pandemic smelling of (the stuff you spread on) roses (website, youtube, bitchute pending, odysee).

To repurpose a Churchillian phrase for our current times: never, in the course of human affairs, has so much deception been directed at so many by so few.

–

–

Vaccine Passports: “It’s China-style Suppression of Our Liberties on a Grand Scale” (link).

–

–

Harvard & Stanford Medical Professors Strongly Condemn “Vaccine Passports” (link).

–

–

House Republicans Propose ‘No Vaccine Passport Act’ (link).

–

–

VACCINE PASSPORT PUSHBACK GAINS STEAM (website, bitchute).

This ‘vaccine’ certification/passport is antithetical to the rights to liberty, privacy the Human Rights Act of 1998 articles 5 (link), 8 (link) the exceptions for lawful detention of persons for the prevention of the spreading of infectious diseases and for the protection of health both don’t cut it.

–

–

Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon’s Warning: “Your Government Is Lying To You!” (link).

–

–

Number of COVID Vaccine Injuries Reported to VAERS Surpasses 50,000, CDC Data Show (link).

‘VAERS data released today showed 50,861 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 2,249 deaths and 7,726 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and March 26, 2021’.

The mRNA holocaust continues.

–

–

Email we have received from a man convinced with good reason the ‘vaccine’ killed his fiancé (spontaneous intracerebral haemorrhage was given a CoD). It’s a tragic story to be read to the end to see how ‘vaccine’-connected deaths are not being recorded (link).

‘But here’s the stinger’.

‘I was taking one of the children out and we were talking in the car as you do and out of the blue asked me, “Are you going to have the vaccine?” to which I replied, “No, I’ve got real concerns about the safety of it, I think it’s dangerous.”’

‘The reply came back, “Mummy had the vaccine.”’

‘It floored me’.

‘A couple of deep breaths later I managed to compose myself to ask when that happened and the reply came, “A couple of weeks ago,” which counting back would be the day before she died’.

‘I am now convinced it was the vaccine that killed her’.

The mRNA holocaust continues.

–

–

Chest Pain, Paralysis, Seizures: Woman Details HORRIFIC J&J ‘Covid Vaccine’ Side Effects from Hospital Bed (link, tweet).

‘Just awful. An obviously young girl having fits and blood clots after J&J vax. I am seeing far too many of these for it to be a ‘very rare’ side effect. Gov is lying and covering it up’.

The mRNA holocaust continues.

–

–

UK scientists: “Resurgence in hospitalisations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine.” (link).

The mRNA holocaust continues.

–

–

Could mRNA Vaccines Permanently Alter DNA? Recent Science Suggests They Might. (link).

–

–

Colorado Vax Site Closes Early Due To “Adverse Reactions” (link).

–

–

“Pro-Vaccine” Internal Medicine Doctor Explains Why He Won’t Take The COVID Vaccine (link).

–

–

Mexico President Says ‘Pass’ on Experimental COVID Vaccine (link).

‘Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has distinguished himself among top national political leaders across the world by not freaking out over coronavirus’.

‘Instead, López Obrador has gone his own way with actions including choosing to usually not wear a mask and criticizing other nations’ political leaders for “acting like dictators” in their imposing of coronavirus-related mandates’.

–

–

Lockdowns have killed millions (1 March 2021) (link).

‘Over the course of this pandemic I have often wished that Hans Rosling was still alive. For those who are unaware, he was a medical doctor and a professor at Karolinska Institutet who had a particular interest in global health and development. In 2012, Time magazine declared him one of the 100 most influential people in the world’.

‘During the last few months of his life, in 2017, he wrote an excellent book called “Factfulness”, that summed up most of his thinking, and described how many of the things people “know” about the world are completely wrong. Hans Rosling is something of a hero of mine, and if he was still alive, I’m sure he would have contributed to bringing som sanity to the current situation. With his global influence, I think people would have listened’.

‘Two of Hans Rosling’s former colleagues at Karolinska Instituet, professor Anna-Mia Ekström and professor Stefan Swartling Peterson, have gone through the data from UNICEF and UNAIDS, and come to the conclusion that least as many people have died as a result of the restrictions to fight covid as have died of covid directly’.

‘And while almost all the people who have died of covid have died in rich countries and been old, the vast majority of people who have died of lockdown have died in poor countries and been young. This means that the number of years of life lost to lockdown is many times greater than the number of years of life lost to covid-19 (as I’ve written about on this blog previously)’.

‘The specific causes of death are malnutrition, caused by shutting down the global economy, lack of vaccination, caused by shutting down childhood vaccination programs, and treatable diseases like tuberculosis and HIV, that have been prioritized down as a result of efforts to fight covid-19’.

‘These unintended consequences of the efforts to fight covid have caused the rate of childhood deaths to increase in 2020 for the first time in decades. The two professors also note that rates of childhood marriage and of teen pregnancy and abortion have increased significantly as a result of taking children out of school. They have been interviewed about their findings on SVT, the Swedish public broadcaster. If you speak Swedish, you can watch a documentary that discusses their conclusions here’.

–

–

April 9th: mRNA vaccines may EDIT your genes through “retro-integration” … and the DNA damage might be passed on to future generations (link).

–

–

Don’t want a vaccine? Tough luck, says the European Court of Human Rights (link).

‘For the first time ever, the ECHR has weighed in on the issue of compulsory vaccinations. And the ruling has major implications for those hoping to avoid their Covid jab’.

‘In a decision bound to generate controversy, the European Court of Human Rights on Thursday ruled against several Czech families who had refused to give their children compulsory vaccinations. The parents had appealed against fines they had received, as well as the children’s exclusion from preschool. The ruling was not on Covid vaccines, but rather on vaccines for nine diseases compulsory for children under Czech law including measles, diphtheria and hepatitis B. The judges voted by a majority of 16 to one that there had been ‘’no violation’’ of Article 8, the right to respect for private life’.

‘The court stated that because ‘’in the Czech Republic the vaccination duty was strongly supported by the relevant medical authorities’’, and in order to ‘’guard against any downward trend in the rate of vaccination among children’’, excluding the children from preschool had in this casebeen “necessary in a democratic society”. This was in spite of what the court called ‘’the loss of an important opportunity to develop their personalities’’. The court also remarked that the children were later allowed to enter primary school despite being unvaccinated’.

Any mandatory vaccination is a violation of the right to security of person as well as being in violation of the right to respect for family life.

–

–

40% Of Marines Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine (link).

‘According to the report, 38.9% of Marines – with an average age of 25, putting them at roughly 0.18% risk of death, are refusing to take the jab – which doesn’t prevent one from getting COVID-19, falling ill, or transmitting it. Who could have guessed that extraordinarily fit people with a minimal chance of death don’t want to inject the most rushed vaccine in history’.

–

–

Belgium’s 20-stone minister for public health is accused of being too big to be ‘credible’ – but hits back saying ‘it’s what’s inside that counts’ (link).

Being 20-stone puts the Belgium minister for public health at much greater risk from Covid.

–

–

Why Young Adults Are The Most Scared Of COVID, Even Though They Are The Least At Risk (link).

–

–

Does anyone read the notes, before rolling up their sleeve?… (tweet).

–

–

Frederick Forsyth Says Government Has Launched “Campaign of Mass Fear” Against British Public (link).

–

–

Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust: Zero patients have died from covid-19 alone in our hospitals Between 1 Feb 2020 and 20 Dec 2020 (tweet).

–

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

–

Mask Meltdowns Show How Crazed The Media Has Made Americans – From Screeching About People Not Wearing Masks To Arresting Those That Refuse, The World Has Apparently Gone Mad (link).

–

–

So what science are we following when when kids in school have to wear masks while Boris Johnson can have a business meeting in Cornwall without a mask? (tweet).

–

–

Professor Denis Rancourt Banned From Gates-Funded ResearchGate For Warning of Harms of Masks (website, tweet).

Rancourt is looking out for the public, not big pharma.

–

–

The New Statesman reveals that Gates’ new vaccine, backed by Oxford College, failed to prevent the coronavirus among any of its rhesus macaque monkey test subjects, all of which became positive. (tweet).

–

–

Bill Gates Steered $250 Million to Mainstream Media to Control the Narrative (September 8, 2020) (link).

–

–

The @Telegraph has just taken a $3.4 million donation from Bill Gates for ‘Covid Education’. STOP supporting these propoganda rags. (link).

–

–

Maybe I’m missing something. But when did Melinda Gates go through med school and become a time served expert on rona/vaccines? She’s not fit to tie Mike Yeadon’s shoes, never mind tell us “until the entire world is vaccinated the variants will come back to Europe, Japan” etc… (tweet).

–

–

ResearchGate today has permanently locked my account, which I have had since 2015. Their reasons graphically show the nature of their attack against democracy, and their corruption of science. (tweet).

–

–

French Nat’l Academy of Medicine: COVID nasal swabs associated with increased meningitis risk (link).

–

–

Pope Francis calls for ‘global governance’ and ‘universal vaccines’ in letter to globalist financial summit (link).

–

–

As We Watch The Full Import Of The Great Reset Come Into View, It Is A Frightening And Dystopian Future The New World Order Is Bringing To Us (link).

–

–

Zogby Poll: 32% Say Fauci Looking Out for Big Pharma, Not Public (the other 68% must be in a coma) (link, link).

–

–

92 Year Old Nazi Concentration Camp Survivor: DO NOT OBEY! (link, youtube, bitchute).

–

–

As anti-lockdown protests grow, Dutch ‘POLICE FOR FREEDOM’ group holds march against ‘Covid’ restrictions (link, youtube).

‘Representatives of ‘Police for Freedom’ march in Baarn on Saturday, April 10, to protest against the enforcement of COVID-related curfew’.

‘The movement, which is made up of army and police veterans, was formed recently in opposition to coronavirus restrictions’.

‘The Netherlands has been under lockdown to curb the spread of the virus with plans for gradual economy reopening’.

–

–

Ontario, Canada To Enter Third COVID Lockdown Issuing A Stay At Home Order (link).

‘Based on my research, it seems a large number of experts in the field have been creating awareness and expressing these catastrophic effects, yet they never get any mainstream media air time and are largely ignored, unacknowledged and in many cases ridiculed for their perspectives. Meanwhile, political doctors, or scientists who agree with the narrative we are getting from government health authorities receive all the air time and attention’.

‘One narrative is being completely shut out while the other spreads like wildfire, and this is further reinforced by the fact that many peoples only source of information is mainstream media’.

‘I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, mainstream media can make the majority feel like the minority and the minority feel like the majority’.

‘If you’d like to read some of the science I refer to regarding the harms of lockdowns, you can refer to this article, this article as well as this article that go into more detail’.

‘Another important question is, do we even have to comply? Many instagram influencers, like this Chris Sky, seem to be leading the way showing how non-compliance seems to be the way to go’.

–

–

Chris Sky lands on Canada’s No-Fly List (link).

‘Recently, Chris Sky, the Toronto anti-lockdown activist (or “common nuisance” in some circles) went to Pearson International Airport to hop aboard a Flair Airlines flight to Alberta, where he was scheduled to speak at a few rallies’.

‘But it turned out that Sky wouldn’t be flying the friendly skies on that day — or any other day in the future, it would seem. That’s because an airline representative with Flair Airlines informed Sky that he was on Canada’s no-fly list!’

‘Sky was understandably stunned. The no-fly list is meant to prevent terrorists from flying. How could it possibly be that an anti-lockdown activist is included in such a list?’

‘But alas, no answers were forthcoming. We reached out to Public Safety Canada, which is responsible for the no-fly list, also known as the Passenger Protect Program (PPP), but we never received a reply to our queries — which is standard procedure these days’.

‘Had we received a reply, no doubt the ministry would have said that it cannot comment due to “privacy issues.” That’s how the uber-transparent Trudeau Liberals roll these days when it comes to media relations…’

We allow something meant for terror suspects then why should we be surprised when it gets abused?

–

–

“Mental health” visit from mom to babysit triggered two COVID fines (link).

This went beyond absurd a long time ago.

–

–

Government’s Global Response To COVID Has Absolutely Decimated The Middle Class (link).

–

–

Newsom Neutered Again – Supreme Court Blocks California’s Restrictions On In-home Religious Gatherings (link).

–

–

“You’d Have To Shut Down The Internet” To Ban Bitcoin, Says SEC’s Hester Peirce (link).

–

–

“…It’s Not Money…” – Desperate ECB Downplays Cryptos As Market Cap Soars Above $2 Trillion (link).

Back in 1912 JP Morgan said ‘Gold is money, everything else is credit’ and back then bitcoin didn’t exist. I will decide for myself what money is.

–

–

ACTION ALERT: New Hampshire House to Vote for the “Windham Incident” Forensic Audit – Wednesday or Thursday (link).

‘Senate Bill SB43 mandates an audit of Windham’s disturbing November 3, 2020 general election results that produced a massive discrepancy between the machine vote tally for the State Rep race on election day and a hand recount 9 days later. The recount showed a difference of 1,363 votes for the State Rep race being shifted with only 10,006 ballots were cast. That is a big discrepancy – and we need to know why!’

–

–

Democrats in Arizona Are Petrified – They’re Bringing in Marc Elias’s Perkins Coie to Make Threats and Make the Maricopa County Audit Go Away (link).

–

–

Couple sues after armed bounty hunter invades home l GMA (link).

“saw no violation of policy” – what I saw was a violation of the fourth amendment for a person to be secure in their person and home. FFS

–