Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-09. Vitamin D: cheapest way to boost your immune system but FDA censoring proponents

The network adoption of Theta looks to be growing if the graph of theta staked (link) and the statistics on guardian nodes (link) and the all-important prices of the theta token (link, link) and of the theta fuel token (link, link) are anything to go by. Alas, the theta website only shows the current number of theta edge nodes and there isn’t a graph of this plotted over time but I am sure that the number has been going up.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.778,427 concerned citizens.

13,985 medical and public health scientists.

42,519 medical practitioners.

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link). –

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

FDA orders Dr. Mercola to stop writing about health benefits of vitamin D… because knowledge is the enemy of every totalitarian regime (link).

‘The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) are on a witch hunt against Dr. Joseph Mercola, who was threatened to stop writing about the health benefits of vitamin D in warding off respiratory illnesses like the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19)’.

‘Last summer, CSPI launched a social media campaign that aimed to put an immediate end to Mercola.com, the longtime health information website of Dr. Mercola. Not long after, the FDA issued Dr. Mercola a warning letter “to stop writing about nutritional products that can lower your risk of respiratory infections such as COVID-19.”’

‘CSPI, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is a so-called “consumer advocacy group” bankrolled by the likes of Bill and Melinda Gates, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Rockefeller Family Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and other deep state organizations advancing a global eugenics agenda’.

‘CSPI is also partnered with Monsanto. Several years back, Gregory Jaffe, the group’s director of biotechnology, issued a statement declaring that mandatory labeling of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) should not happen because it would be “confusing” and “misleading” for consumers’.

‘“CSPI rails against published science demonstrating certain nutrients can boost your immune function and help lower your risk of severe infection, saying it discourages mask-wearing, which has no published scientific evidence to back its universal use,” Dr. Mercola further explains’.

‘“CSPI has a history of promoting industry science and propaganda, having supported artificial sweeteners, trans fats, GMOs, fake meat and the low-fat myth. They’ve also actively undermined transparency in labeling efforts.”’

‘Dr. Mercola puts FDA in its place, says it has no authority to restrict free speech’

‘Being the fighter that he is, Dr. Mercola did not back down in the face of FDA aggression. In fact, he told the FDA off while asserting his First Amendment right to free speech, which he has been exercising for decades in the interest of promoting human health and longevity’.

‘On June 21, CSPI issued a press release falsely accusing Dr. Mercola of making illegal claims about “at least 22 vitamins, supplements and other products available for sale on his web site.” Dr. Mercola was quick to point out that no Covid-19-related claims exist on any of the product links, thus meaning that none of them are in violation of anything outlined in the Appendix of Illegal Claims’.

‘CSPI upped the ante by testifying in a Senate hearing against Dr. Mercola, urging the FDA and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to take “regulatory action” against him. The FDA responded by issuing a warning letter to Dr. Mercola for “Unapproved and misbranded products related to COVID-19.”’

‘Not only did Dr. Mercola rebut the letter, but he also co-authored a peer-reviewed paper alongside Dr. William Grant, PhD, and Dr. Carol Wagner establishing a “clear link” between vitamin D deficiency and severe cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19)’.

‘“With that, I have established my medical and scientific merit, and will continue to express my professional opinions, based on the available science, and defend my freedom of speech as the U.S. Constitution provides for,” Dr. Mercola says’.

‘“The FDA’s warning letter highlights statements in articles on my website that are fully referenced and supported by published science. I am committed to providing truthful information, for free, to anyone that wants it, and I’m all for having a rigorous scientific debate when necessary. CSPI has taken credit for pressuring the FDA to issue this warning letter to suppress free speech. The FDA’s warning letter is simply another attempt by CSPI to smear me with false accusations.”’

Vitamin D supplementation to prevent acute respiratory infections: a systematic review and meta-analysis of aggregate data from randomised controlled trials (link).

Danish research (from March 7, 2010) explains the role of Vitamin D in the immune system. Without sufficient Vitamin D in the blood, T-cells cannot activate to fight illness, handicapping the immune system. This is why 97% of COVID-19 ICU patients are Vitamin D deficient. (tweet, website translated into English).

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Says Social Media Companies Do Not Have Right to Ban Protected Speech (link).

–

The Cheapest Covid-19 Therapy in the World (That Big Pharma Doesn’t Want) (link).

‘Let’s discuss vitamin D deficiency and how it play into the severity of Covid cases’

‘University of Chicago Research on Vitamin D’

‘University of Chicago Research suggests High Vitamin D Levels May Protect Against COVID-19, Especially for Black People.’

‘A new research study at the University of Chicago Medicine has found that when it comes to COVID-19, having vitamin D levels above those traditionally considered sufficient may lower the risk of infection, especially for Black people’.

‘The research team is now recruiting participants for two separate clinical trials testing the efficacy of vitamin D supplements for preventing COVID-19’.

‘This research is an expansion of an earlier study showing that a vitamin D deficiency (less than 20 ng/ml) may raise the risk of testing positive for COVID-19. In the current study, those results were further supported, finding that individuals with a vitamin D deficiency had a 7.2% chance of testing positive for the virus. A separate study recently found that more than 80% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were vitamin D deficient’.

‘“These new results tell us that having vitamin D levels above those normally considered sufficient is associated with decreased risk of testing positive for COVID-19, at least in Black individuals,” said David Meltzer, MD, PhD, Chief of Hospital Medicine at UChicago Medicine and lead author of the study. “This supports arguments for designing clinical trials that can test whether or not vitamin D may be a viable intervention to lower the risk of the disease, especially in persons of color.”’

Just How Powerful Is Big Pharma? (link).

‘While much of the world slowed to a halt during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, one thing remained steady — lobbying efforts. Spending on lobbying reached $3.48 billion in 2020, which is just under 2019’s record of $3.5 billion.1 The numbers were revealed by OpenSecrets.org, which tracks federal campaign contributions and lobbying data’.

‘The health sector spent the most on lobbying in 2020 — a record $615 million. The efforts paid off, and, Open Secrets reported, “Congress delivered massive windfalls to hospitals and the federal government awarded lucrative contracts to pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.”2’

‘Spending on pharmaceutical industry lobbying also reached a record amount in 2020, at more than $306 million, compared to $299 million in 2019.3’

April 8th, 2021: mRNA vaccines may cause your body to churn out PRIONS that “eat your brain” like Mad Cow Disease (link).

‘The spike protein outer shell of the coronavirus contains “prion-like regions” that give the virus very high adhesion to ACE2 receptors in the human body. This has been documented by a study entitled, “SARS-CoV-2 Prion-Like Domains in Spike Proteins Enable Higher Affinity to ACE2,” published by the Human Microbiology Institute:’

‘The presence and unique distribution of prion-like domains in the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domains of the spike protein is particularly interesting, since although the SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV S proteins share the same host cell receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), SARS-CoV-2 demonstrates a 10- to 20-fold higher affinity for ACE2’

‘The mRNA vaccine works by hijacking your body’s cells and causing them to churn out proteins modeled after the spike proteins in the SARS-cov-2 coronavirus. Since that structure includes prion-like regions, random errors in mRNA sequences — which may be truncated by the human immune system before they reach the ribosomes in the cells — could cause mRNA vaccine recipients to churn out prions in their own bodies’.

‘The risk of this was assessed by Dr. J. Bart Classen, who authored a paper in Microbiology & Infectious Diseases: “Covid-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease.” You can see the text of the study at this link’.

‘That study concludes, “The results indicate that the vaccine RNA has specific sequences that may induce TDP-43 and FUS to fold into their pathologic prion confirmations.”’

‘It also explains:’

‘The folding of TDP-43 and FUS into their pathologic prion confirmations is known to cause ALS, front temporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological degenerative diseases’.

‘The Mayo Clinic says CJD, the disease caused by prions, is 100% fatal and has no treatment. Some of the symptoms of CJD (prion disease) described by the Mayo Clinic include:’

Stroke-like symptoms

Difficulty speaking

Confusion

Odd movements

‘Other symptoms include emotional changes, a sharp loss of cognitive function and seeming personality changes. It all ends in death. Once the prion symptoms are evident, it’s already too late. There is no treatment and no reversal possible’.

‘mRNA vaccines may unleash a wave of “zombie” prion disease deaths, known as “Mad Cow Disease” in humans (CJD)’

‘Because of the mechanisms revealed above, there is a possibility that mRNA vaccines might unleash a wave of neurological disease over the next several years. Victims of this prion disease would appear to have rapid-onset Alzheimer’s, dementia or cognitive decline. This condition could affect millions or even tens of millions of people in the United States alone. This wave of prion disease would, in a way, transform people into “zombies” as the prions “eat their brains.” (For a full discussion of prion protein folding, listen to the full podcast below. Prions don’t actually “eat” brains, but they destroy brain cells in a morphological way.)’

Still want your vaccine sheep (tweet).

Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca state in their Healthcare Leaflets NOT TO MIX VACCINE DOSES France stating people whose 1st dose was AstraZeneca could have an mRNA vaccine as a 2nd dose. https://reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-france-vaccines-idUSKBN2BW0L7

https://gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-for-covid-19/information-for-healthcare-professionals-on-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine (tweet).

Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.’ (link).

‘Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory who spent 32 years in the industry leading new medicines research and retired from the pharmaceutical giant with “the most senior research position” in his field, spoke with LifeSiteNews’.

‘He addressed the “demonstrably false” propaganda from governments in response to COVID-19, including the “lie” of dangerous variants, the totalitarian potential for “vaccine passports,” and the strong possibility we are dealing with a “conspiracy” which could lead to something far beyond the carnage experienced in the wars and massacres of the 20th century’.

‘His main points included:’

There is “no possibility” current variants of COVID-19 will escape immunity. It is “just a lie.” Yet, governments around the world are repeating this lie, indicating that we are witnessing not just “convergent opportunism,” but a “conspiracy.” Meanwhile media outlets and Big Tech platforms are committed to the same propaganda and the censorship of the truth. Pharmaceutical companies have already begun to develop unneeded “top-up” (“booster”) vaccines for the “variants.” The companies are planning to manufacture billions of vials, in addition to the current experimental COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign. Regulatory agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, have announced that since these “top-up” vaccines will be so similar to the prior injections which were approved for emergency use authorization, drug companies will not be required to “perform any clinical safety studies.” Thus, this virtually means that design and implementation of repeated and coerced mRNA vaccines “go from the computer screen of a pharmaceutical company into the arms of hundreds of millions of people, [injecting] some superfluous genetic sequence for which there is absolutely no need or justification.” Why are they doing this? Since no benign reason is apparent, the use of vaccine passports along with a “banking reset” could issue in a totalitarianism unlike the world has ever seen. Recalling the evil of Stalin, Mao, and Hitler, “mass depopulation” remains a logical outcome. The fact that this at least could be true means everyone must “fight like crazy to make sure that system never forms.”

FORMER PFIZER CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER, MIKE YEADON, GIVES DIRE WARNINGS ABOUT THE CV19 SHOTS (website, bitchute).

European Union: COVID-19 vaccine has ‘clear association’ with brain blood clots (link).

–

Harvard Medical Prof & Vaccine Expert Explains: COVID Shot Isn’t Necessary For Many (link).

‘Martin Kulldorff is a “pro vaccine” Harvard medical professor and scientist who has experienced something many of his colleagues have during this pandemic, censorship and ridicule. It’s something he’s never experienced, especially given the fact that he is a renowned expert in his field, but covid has unleashed a large attack on scientists, doctors and journalists who present information, data, science, or even an opinion that calls into question the claims of governments and the measures they are and have been taking in an attempt to stop the spread of covid. There is a lot of science and data showing that lockdowns, for example, do nothing to stop the spread of covid and have/will kill more people than the virus itself, as well as cause many other problems that go even beyond health. There are multiple dozens of these studies that have now been published’.

Bill Gates and George Soros Team Up to Form Organization Tasked with Policing with “Disinformation” (link).

‘It’s clear that the ruling class wants to prevent the rise of another Donald Trump. One way they will do so is by policing speech and preventing the rise of individuals and institutions who challenge the regime’s established narrative. To prevent total liberal hegemony, America First must build competing institutions and prop up talented individuals who can challenge the oligarchs’ grand designs. Otherwise, an ineffective response will guarantee a complete consolidation of the liberal regime’.

Situation Update, April 6th: The vaccinated will DIE; the unvaccinated will be HUNTED (link).

Canada: Former Justice wants the government to have a “takedown mechanism” to use on websites (link).

‘“We all understand that speech is a wonderful thing and it should be allowed to be free as long as it’s not hurting other people,” she added’.

CDC Update: 2,509 Deaths Following Experimental COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ (Now Equal to Total Deaths Recorded After Vaccines for the Past DECADE) (link).

VACCINE REACTIONS & DEATHS ARE JUST THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG – DAVID ICKE (website, bitchute).

A very convenient pandemic (link).

‘Is there a pandemic? Was there ever a pandemic?’

‘Perhaps the most important point to grasp is that a pandemic is a construct, not an object. There is nothing you can point at which is the pandemic, only various data points indicating that one exists’.

‘The World Health Organisation changed its definition in 2008 to exclude the criterion of ‘enormous numbers of deaths and illness’. In other words, the definition of a pandemic is ultimately a matter of interpretation. There is no data that currently supports the claim there is a pandemic in Britain at this moment, and whether any data ever did is doubtful’.

‘The scientific process has happened in reverse. Starting in January last year, the existence of a deadly new pandemic, unlike anything previously confronted, was conjectured on the basis of terrifying rumours and unreliable reports from China, not scientifically established facts’.

‘Once the existence of an extraordinary pandemic was assumed, extraordinary measures were justified to fight it, including the rapid deployment of highly unreliable PCR protocols developed by the Gates Foundation-funded Christian Drosten, shock propaganda messaging, a massive and drastic reduction in health care provision (which has functionally destroyed the NHS in order to ‘protect’ it) and de facto euthanasia policies in care homes, based on Neil Ferguson’s Gates Foundation-funded models’.

‘Compromised administrative procedures recorded deaths as lives lost to the pandemic, providing further evidence for its existence’.

‘As is now well known, an overwhelming majority of pandemic casualties also suffered from other conditions and the average age of victims tracks life expectancy in every country’.

‘If the pandemic had not been assumed to exist, and the reckless and cynical interventions against it had not taken place, how would anyone know there was one?’

‘Data clearly demonstrates that lockdowns and related policies were never necessary or effective. Experimental therapies have been deployed which are unreliable and potentially dangerous. Vaccination may or may not prevent contagion or transmission. The fact that governments and their paid experts are unable or unwilling to incorporate these matters into their thinking testifies either to their sinister intentions or the extent to which their mental processes have been corrupted’.

‘Either they believe that some clandestine end justifies repressive and deceptive means, or else they are insane, or mindless through conformism: there is no other explanation’.

‘Phenomenologically, the most important evidence for the existence of the pandemic is its external signifiers, especially face masks, this mass psychological theatre’.

‘Here again, the conjecture of the pandemic itself justified the imposition of the mandate, and nothing else: no evidence supports the thesis that masks have any positive medical effect and the more plausible scenario is their medical effect is negative. Nonetheless the Gates Foundation-funded behavioural psychologists of Sage and their equivalents in other countries argued that mandating them was necessary(‘because most people still did not feel sufficiently threatened’)’.

‘The vague objective of an incomprehensible ambition, opposed against a nightmare, discloses a more concrete aim: control’.

‘Why the authors of this initiative want control presents a complex question. Either they just want it without even knowing why, or they want it for another reason. Perhaps they have a broader plan which demands dramatically upgraded repression’.

‘Either way, what they seem to desire is control over the bodies of their populations. In the idea of vaccine passports, what is being implemented is a political and legal climate in which experimental genetic therapies on human populations are normalised and inescapable. Armed with vaccine passports, global governments and their corporate allies would be able to establish the foundations of a global surveillance state, with the power to monitor every social interaction’.

‘Vaccine passports are the gateway to the most radical slavery the world has ever seen. It now seems likely that creating a psychological and social climate in which to impose them was always the aim behind the engineered pandemic. The pandemic was needed to impose the vaccinations, and the vaccinations are needed to impose the passport’.

‘This transformation of one part of the population into the vaccinated simultaneously invents the unvaccinated, a problem which could eventually be resolved through liquidation, but meanwhile offering opportunity for politically profitable stigmatisation. The vaccinated (via vaccine passports) are granted ‘privileges’ that the unvaccinated are denied in order to compel compliance’.

‘Like accepting being forced to wear a government mandated gimp mask, for no reason whatsoever, a person accepting vaccination implicitly accepts the terms of the new normal. At the same time, vaccination is a ritual, substantiating membership in a psychological community’.

‘Anyone who supposes the vaccine passport could lead to discrimination fails to grasp that this is the whole purpose of this document. The entire point is to divide society, to rule it. By creating checkpoints everywhere, power flows to the authority controlling access, in this case Johnson and his faction: a criminal cartel’.

‘Accepting vaccination does not automatically imply a happy ending. The privilege to resume the semblance of a normal life (a ’new normal’ life) is linked to vaccination status now, but the reasoning behind this privilege is contingent on the existence of the non-vaccinated. Once non-vaxxers vanish, the reason for continuing to offer privileges is also gone. At this point a new status category can be introduced, and the same selective sequence played again. In this way, it would be possible progressively to eliminate a significant percentage of the population’.

You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, But Are You Ready to be an Outcast? (link).

‘Let’s assume for a minute, that the vaccination campaign is led by people who genuinely want to end the current crisis and restore the country to “normal”. Let’s also assume, that they believe that mass vaccination is the best way to achieve that objective by preventing the spread of the virus and, thus, reducing the death toll. Is that sufficient justification for silencing vaccine critics and conducting a nation-wide brainwashing operation aimed at controlling public opinion?’

‘No, it’s not. People need to hear both sides of the story, in fact, that’s the only way they can make an informed decision about how they wish to proceed. The media has no right to commandeer the airwaves and control whatever people hear and see. And they have no right to deliberately exclude the medical professionals and other experts whose views conflict with the official narrative’.

Conflicted ECHR mandatory vaccination is allowed so as to protect others vs PACE vaccination is not mandatory, no one is discriminated against, transparent information on the safety and possible side effects. The Times newspaper extols us to have faith in the efficacy of a vaccine programme. I invite you to renounce this cult and follow the scientific debate. The Conservative Woman: The very convenient pandemic; So far the theatre of the pandemic has been organised as a campaign of psychological manipulation with policies conceived to ‘nudge’ compliance by alternately dangling rewards (which are usually snatched away) and making threats. This campaign has also featured systematic censorship and intimidation directed against some of the most accomplished scientists in the world. What is needed in the meantime is urgently to unwind the cycle of compliance, beginning with the mass removal of the mask, extending to the deconstruction of the narrative, and culminating in total disobedience against the tyranny now represented by this illegitimate and shameful government. NHS QR poster: All visitors will be required to check in to enter hospitality venues. The boycott of such venues starts here. Sen. Rand Paul: I believe that if the American people don’t act soon to put an end to this creeping authoritarianism, then we may never regain the freedoms we once had. Our nation is now in danger of the Lockdown Mafia’s creeping fascism staying with us forever if we don’t stand up and resist. And the newest power grab comes in the form of so-called Vaccine Passports. These determine your social standing and dictate how you can engage in your everyday life. We can’t let government tyrants and fearmongers push us into accepting this terrible idea that we need their permission to go back to our lives. Roll up, roll up. Get your free Covid test here courtesy of the CCP so they can scam you. There’s only one statistic that doesn’t lie and that’s ‘all-cause mortality’ and the question that we’ve being asking from the being of this is, sorry to put it this way, but where are the bodies. We do not have the level of deaths that demonstrate that there is a pandemic going on, we have a narrative that tells us there is, we have a testing regime which produces numbers which suggests certain things. Global Research: You refuse to get vaccinated, but are you ready to be an outcast; The only way that people can offer their informed consent for vaccination, is if they’re able to weigh the risks and benefits for themselves. But that’s only possible if they have access to many diverse sources of information which, at present, they don’t. Increasingly, the only message that most people hear is the one that is provided by the government in collaboration with industry honchos and other elites. A lopsided, nationwide public relations blitz that relentlessly glorifies vaccines while deliberately excluding even the slightest criticism from respected professionals, does not respect the rights of the people. It’s brainwashing, pure and simple. The W6E6F6 smart mask tells you when to wash it, and whether you’re wearing it properly. It measures your breathing rate, if too much CO2 has built up inside it tells you to take a few breaths of fresh air. I hope all the mask wearers are enjoying suffering from a lack of O2 and an excess of CO2 (website, youtube, bitchute pending, odysee).

(July 29, 2020) MEANWHILE IN BELARUS The World Bank offered Belarus a $940 million coronavirus loan in June. But the terms included locking down and destroying their economy. Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko did not accept the bribe and went public with the details. (tweet, website).

Biden Says Americans Who Get Vaccinated Can Celebrate the 4th of July, ‘You’re Able to Get in the Backyard with a Group of People Because You’ve Been Vaccinated’ (VIDEO) (link).

‘Joe Biden delivered remarks from the White House on Tuesday and encouraged Americans to continue to cower in fear over a virus with a 99.98% survival rate’.

‘“The virus is spreading because we have too many people who see the end in sight, think we’re at the finish line,” Biden said. “Let me be deadly earnest with you: we aren’t at the finish line…We’re still in a life and death race against this virus.”’

‘Joe Biden previously told Americans that if we “do our part” by wearing masks and staying socially distanced we will be able to celebrate the 4th of July with a cookout or a barbecue in our backyards with family and friends’.

‘Now Biden is saying only vaccinated Americans can celebrate the 4th of July’.

‘“If we take the precautions I’ve been talking about, you’ll be able to have a 4th of July — an Independence Day on July the 4th … So you’re able to get in the backyard with a small group of people … because you’ve been vaccinated,” said Biden’.

‘Had enough yet, America?’

Freedom, in name only.

Independence, in name only.

SAGE Document Reveals ‘Covert’ Propaganda to Scare British Into Staying Home in Lockdown (link).

Dr. Ryan Cole Blows The Whole COVID-19 Propaganda Away (link).

‘Dr. Ryan Cole is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent labs in the State of Idaho. Dr. Cole has conducted over 100,000 Covid-19 lab tests and treated over 350,000 patients over his medical career’.

‘ Coronavirus infections are seasonal’

‘ Average COVID-19 age of death 78.6 years. Average annual US age of death historically 78.6 years’.

‘ Face mask wearing outdoors is absolute insanity. No study shows any super-spreader event outdoors. The best mask of all is your immune system’.

‘ There is no such thing as cold and flu season. There is only low vitamin D season’.

‘ Inflammatory (cytokine) storm cannot be controlled without adequate vitamin D levels’.

‘ Massive numbers of Americans have low vitamin D levels’.

‘ 96% of ICU patients are vitamin D deficient’

‘ You cannot synthesize vitamin D from sunlight during fall and winter at 35-degrees north’.

‘ You living in northern climates you are immune suppressed if you do not supplement with vitamin D during fall and winter’.

‘ Scandinavian countries (Finland, Norway, Sweden) test their citizens twice a year for vitamin D and fortify 35 foods with vitamin D’.

‘ Our population is left vulnerable to any seasonal viral infection without a public health program to promote vitamin D adequacy’.

‘ There is not social disparity of care but the fact darker skin pigmentation inhibits sunshine vitamin D synthesis in the skin’.

‘ Fauci says he personally takes 8000-9000 units of vitamin D per day but why has this has not become a public health message?’

‘ The top three public health messages should be: 1- vitamin D; 2- vitamin D; 3- vitamin D’.

‘ By law, the federal government cannot approve a vaccine if there is a proven treatment. That would be Ivermectin’.

‘ The government is in bed with a vaccine company; both the federal government and Moderna co-hold patents on their RNA vaccine. The “fox is guarding the henhouse.”’

‘ The drug Remdesivir only works during the first 2-3 days of the infection. It does not increase survival. It is like “peeing on a forest fire.”’

‘ Four billion doses of Ivermectin have safely taken Ivermectin. Death rate decreased 70-90% in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients’.

‘ Of the half million COVID-19 deaths in North America, there would be 375,000 less deaths if Ivermectin were used! Public health officials have blood on their hands. 100% of Ivermectin-treated patients don’t get ill. Works for all genetic variants’.

‘ The vaccines are an experiment on society’.

‘ The vaccine is unproven and long-term safety data is not even being’

‘ You can get Ivermectin from doctors online. Myfreedoctor.com’.

Confirmed: COVID Cases AFTER “VACCINATION” Are “Expected” (link).

Transhuman 101: Moderna Declares COVID Vaccine To Be An ‘Operating System’ (link).

A recent @Stanford study (https://bit.ly/3fUA87p) emphasizes that (1) masks don’t work and (2) wearing them cause substantial adverse health effects. Please share this information with all decision-makers, media, and politicians to counteract this shameless #infodemic. (tweet).

It’s Official: Your Mask Can Harm You (link).

NEW REPORTS OF BLACK STRING-LIKE OBJECTS ON MASKS & SWABS – DANGER OR “CONSPIRACY THEORY”? (website, bitchute).

Kansas Becomes 19th State to Repeal Mask Mandate (link).

The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis (link).

‘The Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test was adopted by the WHO on January 23, 2020 as a means to detecting the SARS-COV-2 virus, following the recommendations of a Virology research group (based at Charité University Hospital, Berlin), supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. (For Further details see the Drosten Study)’

‘Exactly one year later on January 20th, 2021, the WHO retracts. They don’t say “We Made a Mistake”. The retraction is carefully formulated’.

‘While the WHO does not deny the validity of their misleading January 2020 guidelines, they nonetheless recommend “Re-testing” (which everybody knows is an impossibility)’.

‘The contentious issue pertains to the number of amplification threshold cycles (Ct). According to Pieter Borger, et al’

‘The number of amplification cycles [should be] less than 35; preferably 25-30 cycles. In case of virus detection, >35 cycles only detects signals which do not correlate with infectious virus as determined by isolation in cell culture…(Critique of Drosten Study)’

‘The World Health Organization (WHO) tacitly admits one year later that ALL PCR tests conducted at a 35 cycle amplification threshold (Ct) or higher are INVALID. But that is what they recommended in January 2020, in consultation with the virology team at Charité Hospital in Berlin’.

‘If the test is conducted at a 35 Ct threshold or above (which was recommended by the WHO), segments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus cannot be detected, which means that ALL the so-called confirmed “positive cases” tabulated in the course of the last 14 months are invalid’.

CHD Appeals Decision in NYC Mandatory PCR Testing Case, Citing Federal Law (link).

‘After a court last month denied CHD’s motion for a preliminary injunction to stop New York City schools’ mandatory testing, lawyers filed an appeal citing federal law which says everyone must have the right to refuse an Emergency Use Authorization product’.

Berlin Now Requires Negative COVID Test For Entry Into Non-Essential Businesses (link).

World Economic Forum Promotes ‘Smart Mask’ That Alerts You if You Forget to Wear It (link).

‘Respondents warn it could be linked to social credit score system’.

WEF globalist Klaus Schwab declares unvaccinated people to be a threat to humanity (link).

‘Several dozen heads of the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and various other globalist bodies have declared that the “Great Reset” needs to include the establishment of a global “pandemic” treaty to ensure that all humans are “vaccinated” in accordance with government edicts’.

‘WEF head Klaus Schwab, who looks an awful lot like an aged Heinrich Himmler of the Nazi SS, says humans who refuse to go along with the plan are a threat to everyone else. He, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and many of the other usual suspects all agree’.

‘These international “leaders” signed on to a letter that says the next phase of the plandemic transition into a New World Order necessitates that the world’s social engineers and societal architects “build a more robust international health architecture that will protect future generations.”’

‘The letter goes on to declare the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) as the “biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s,” adding that there will definitely be “other pandemics and other major health emergencies” in the years to come’.

‘“No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone,” the letter adds’.

‘“The question is not if, but when. Together, we must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly co-ordinated fashion. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe.”’

Vaccine Passports to Hell (link).

‘Vaccine Passport’ Could Face Failure After Reports Labour Set to Oppose (link).

RON PAUL: Vaccine Passports Might Be The Thing That Makes People Wake Up And Say Enough (VIDEO) (link).

Republican Governors Issue Bans on “Vaccine Passports” (link).

A good start.

European Plans for ‘Vaccine Passports’ Were in Place 20 Months Prior to the Pandemic. Coincidence? (link).

‘With the world being told that so-called ‘vaccine passports’ will be required for all international travel in future, and in many countries even to enter shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, theatres, concerts and sports events, the impression we are being given is that the measure is a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. In Europe, however, which hosts 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical exporting countries, planning for vaccine passports began at least 20 months prior to the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Apparently, the pandemic conveniently provided European politicians with the ‘excuse’ they needed to introduce the idea’.

‘The ‘European Commission’ – the executive body of Europe – first published a proposal for vaccine passports on 26 April 2018. Buried deep in a document dealing with ‘Strengthened Cooperation against Vaccine Preventable Diseases‘, the proposal was essentially ignored by the mainstream media’.

‘A roadmap document issued in early 2019 subsequently set out specific plans for implementing the European Commission’s proposal. The primary action listed in the roadmap was to “examine the feasibility of developing a common vaccination card/passport” for European citizens that is “compatible with electronic immunization information systems and recognized for use across borders.” The plan aimed for a legislative proposal to be issued in Europe by 2022’.

Vaccine Passports: “It’s China-style Suppression of Our Liberties on a Grand Scale” (link).

Citizens Told Entry Into Society Requires A Pass (link).

COVID CRACKDOWN: RCMP RINGS GRACELIFE CHURCH WITH FENCING AND ARMED THUGS (website, bitchute).

‘Get out!’ Health police loudly shouted out of restaurant in yet another fearless revolt (link).

The Globalists’ Solution to Plandemic: A New Treaty That Essentially Creates a World Government (NWO) (link).

SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028: A Repeat Rehearsal of Event 201? (link).

NY Senate just passed a concentration camp bill to forcibly throw people in camps, just like the Nazis did in World War II (link).

Most people believe the most washed body part of 2020 was the hands. In actual fact it was the brain. (tweet).

Prince Philip dies on the 9th aged 99 and the 99th day of the year 999= 666 (tweet).

Not sure where the year 999 comes from but five 9s is a lot of 9s.

Government say you may be able to hug outdoors but not indoors How about fuck off (tweet).

Israeli Consulate Behind Alleged $25M Extortion Scheme Targeting Matt Gaetz, Leaked Texts Suggest (link).

This *WILD* CNN Interview about Matt Gaetz Raises Tons More Questions. (website, youtube).

WATCH: Alex Jones Physically Stops Vehicle After Witnessing Migrant Children Being Stuffed in the Luggage Compartment (link).

Love Alex or hate Alex, he put his body on the line against child trafficking.

