Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-08. Worm-Like Fibers in Face Masks. IFR 0.15%, not 0.23%, like flu. Normal seasonal curve

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.778,427 concerned citizens.

13,985 medical and public health scientists.

42,519 medical practitioners.

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link). –

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–



Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Strange Alive Worm-Like Fibers Found in Face Masks Produced for COVID (link).

‘What are these strange, alive, worm-like mask fibers being found worldwide? Is this indicative of a nanotech invasion or Synthetic Agenda?’

‘Evidence of mask fibers is popping up all over the net, as video after video is showing incontrovertible proof that strange new worm-like fibers, black strands and string-like objects are embedded within the cotton masks made en masse for the COVID scamdemic. Independent researchers from all over the world are buying basic microscopes, putting the masks under the lens and seeing truly shocking sights. There are all sorts of weird thin strands, predominantly black, which appear to move of their volition, scattered throughout the fabric. These mask fibers are very different to the rest of the cotton material. What are they? How did they get there? What is their purpose? This article does not have all the answers – not even close – but serves as an introduction to what is shaping up to be a very important topic for humanity’s future: the COVID-nanotech connection. For the background to this, I suggest reading 2 of my earlier articles Hydrogel Biosensor: Implantable Nanotech to be Used in COVID Vaccines? and Operation Coronavirus is Working Hand-in-Hand with the Nanotech Agenda, as well as looking at the research of Celeste Solum’.

‘Standard Face Masks Are Toxic’

‘Many of the masks being handed out do way more harm than good. It is reported that 85% of these masks come from China, are made in substandard conditions and are laced with toxic chemicals. The article entitled Exclusive: Chemical cocktail found in face masks reported that these kind of masks for COVID contain a chemical cocktail including but not limited to formaldehyde (a known carcinogen), aniline (a known carcinogen), acetaldehyde (a known genotoxin) and many other toxic compounds. The Canadian Government just put out a safety alert that face masks may contain graphene (Solum warned about graphene nanotech months ago), stating that “Health Canada’s preliminary assessment of available research identified that inhaled graphene particles had some potential to cause early lung toxicity in animals. However, the potential for people to inhale graphene particles from face masks and the related health risks are not yet known, and may vary based on mask design.” I have pointed out how masks are dangerous, hypoxic and dehumanizing’.

‘However, the discovery of ubiquitous and self-moving mask fibers takes the situation to a whole new level. In the sources below I have listed several videos which show the bizarre discovery, many from TimTruth.com (hat tip to Tim)’.

–

–

Worm-like mystery entities on masks and swabs (link).

–

–

85% Of Masks May Contain Toxic Chemicals, Gov To Add Info During Live Streams & NYC COVID Detention (website, bitchute).

–

–

MAX IGAN PRELIMINARY MASK EXAMINATION (website, bitchute).

–

–

A recent study by John Ioannidis @Stanford adjusts the infection fatality rate (IFR) of COVID19 from 0.23% (previous estimate) to 0.15%. It is now almost identical to the IFR of the flu ¼ (tweet).

–

–

This is a normal seasonal curve for respiratory infections. They are saying its vaccines. Fraud. (tweet).

–

–

Exclusive: Britain will achieve herd immunity on Monday (link).

‘UCL modelling says number of people with protection either through vaccination or previous infection will hit 73.4 per cent on April 12’

–

–

Hancock Proves He Is Following The Science That Best Suits Him During LBC Interview (link).

The science that Hancock doesn’t agree with is the aforemnetioned UCL modelling that says the Britain will achieve herd immunity on Mnday April 12, 2021.

–

–

(Feb 27, 2021) 391 Days Later Daily Mail & Mainstream Media FINALLY WAKE UP (link).

‘How is this only being discussed now?’

Deaths from heart attacks, strokes and terminal cancer when the patient had tested positive for the virus then it was called a covid death.

–

–

When we previously faced fascism, at least it was the enemy without. The enemy within – our own government, a primed and willing managerial and legal class, a fervent media industry and a complacent and servile population. Dark days. (tweet).

–

–

Medical Director of UK. hospital. Dr. Polyakova. ‘Coercion and mandating medical treatments on our staff, of members of the public especially when treatments are still in the experimental phase, are firmly in the realms of a totalitarian Nazi dystopia.’ (tweet, website).

–

–

NOT ON THE NEWS: MASSIVE PROTEST IN GERMANY Germany is saying NO to these fascists who have taken over the governments. PLEASE SHARE IN YOUR COUNTRY (tweet).

–

–

Someone’s getting rich!!! 2 tests a week for 52 weeks x 67.61 million residents (adults) at £25 a test will cost the U.K. £ One hundred seventy-five BILLION seven hundred eighty-six million. £ 175,786,000,000 a year (tweet).

–

–

Pfizer just announced that 0 out of 20,000 in the placebo group died of covid since the trial began 9 months ago In that time period, 400k Americans died of covid or ~.1%. We’d expect 20 covid deaths if the placebo group were chosen at random. The chance of 0? 1 in 500 million (tweet).

–

–

Isn’t it rather strange that no public health body in England or Wales records the COVID vaccination status of people that die? They were pretty zealous about recording everything else related to COVID but apparently not the impact of an experimental gene therapy. (tweet).

–

–

Influenza disappeared Q2 2020 Link btw. influenza jab & false-positive PCR Despite no need for it, the gov. of Chile decreed MANDATORY INFLUENZA JABS for 2021 This is a worldwide effort without any logic. What are the odds of NONSENSE IN EVERY COUNTRY AT THE SAME TIME? (tweet).

–

–

If you’re scared of Covid, please wear proper PPE – and leave the rest of us the hell alone. (tweet).

–

–

News Roundup | Scientific Misconduct Accusation with Dr. Andrew Hill’s Ivermectin Meta-Analysis (link).

‘The ivermectin situation continues in controversy as a new French civic group known as the BonSens Association makes allegations of scientific misconduct associated with the ivermectin meta-analysis authored by Dr. Andrew Hill and a group of researchers affiliated with the University of Liverpool and Unitaid. TrialSite has gained insight on this imbroglio from a series of conversations with relevant and associated parties, some that wish to remain anonymous that have shared that in fact this study was modified separate and apart from the investigator. According to some ivermectin proponents, at stake here is more than just issues of scientific integrity but importantly, the health of hundreds of millions of people and the operation of free markets, which depend on the rule of law, scientific transparency, and rational actions by government health authorities and regulatory bodies. On the other hand, the overwhelming consensus among research institutes, regulatory entities and academic medical centers not to mention international health bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) declare emphatically the need for large randomized controlled trials. Dr. Hill, a well-respected researcher and advocate for economical treatments for COVID-19, is resolute and stands behind the study’.

–

–

Anthony Fauci’s Own Family Close to Disowning Him Over Coronavirus Fails (link).

–

–

The drugs industry and its watchdog (MRHA): a relationship too close for comfort? – From 2004 (link, link).

‘It would appear to be a happy and satisfying relationship. “Our priorities are aligned,” says one document. There have been “notable successes” says another, citing “another example” of where the two sides “cooperated well”. In business partners, this would seem to indicate a harmony of views. The documents obtained by the Guardian, however, relate to meetings between the drug industry and the watchdog body set up by government to police it’.

‘Critics say the drug regulator and the industry are too close. Their proceedings have long been shrouded in secrecy because of the drug companies’ insistence on the commercial sensitivity of information relating to their products’.

‘Today, documents obtained by the Guardian under the open government code reveal the reality of relations between the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the trade association of the industry it regulates. The documents show that:’

‘· the regulator and the industry have been engaged in a joint lobbying campaign in Europe;’

‘· the industry privately drew up its own detailed blueprint of how the MHRA should be run;’

‘· the industry has been pushing for higher level representation at the MHRA against ministers’ wishes’.

‘Since 1989, when the then prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, took drug regulation out of the hands of the Department of Health, the MHRA has been 100% funded by the pharmaceutical companies’.

‘The MHRA’s chief executive, Kent Woods, appointed in January, has no drug company background, but critics say the agency continues in the unquestioning belief that the regulator and the industry are working together in the mutual interests of public health’.

‘John Abraham, professor of sociology at Sussex University, who is well respected for his books on drug regulation, says that in 1989 there was a reconstruction of the regulators’ mission alongside the new fees relationship. The MHRA came to believe the interests of public health are coherent with the promotion of the industry’.

‘“The criticism of the old Department of Health medicines department in the 70s was that it didn’t have any teeth. Not only does it now not have any teeth, but it is not motivated to bite,” he said’.

‘The MHRA told the Commons health select committee inquiry into the influence of the industry that it does not consider the fee relationship to be a problem’.

‘“I would suggest to a lay person there is a big problem with the concept of independence from industry of a body that is fully funded by industry,” said Professor Abraham. The UK’s regulatory agency competes with those of other countries to approve drugs for the whole of Europe’.

–