Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-04-07. CDC: 78% hosp for CV o/w, obese. mRNA fusogenic. Script from SPARS’ evil plan

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

778,427 concerned citizens.

13,985 medical and public health scientists.

42,519 medical practitioners.

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link). –

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

UK Column News – 7th April 2021. Using pharmaceuticals as therapy might do more harm than good where there is platelet deficiency and thrombosis. The mRNA jab’s spike protein is biologically active, fusogenic and is capable of initiating blood coagulation and activating the immune complement pathway. ITV’s Good Morning Britain clip on jab adverse reactions does not mention any of the statistics collected so far on adverse reactions such as rash: Pfizer 1707, AZ 2940; deaths: Pfizer 283, AZ 421. Why do the UK Government, Parliament, MHRA, NHS and ‘vaccine’ producers continue to hide the truth about the scale and nature of the VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS from the British public? Those dead after Covid ‘vaccine’ are not allowed to be autopsied. What does a vaccine-derived specific immune response have on general immune response? The big vitamin D mistake. Aluminium adverse reaction research by Keele university cancelled following B&MGF grant. One year on and the Telegraph and its weak ineffectual UK Press outlets finally catch up with the UKColumn May 2020 report that broke the news of the UK Government’s Malicious Fear and Behavioural Change Agenda. BJ PM: And please use the free NHS test even if you don’t feel ill but asymptomatic spread of this is a myth. Interim Head of Asymptomatic Testing Communication, normalising testing as part of everyday life. European plans for ‘vaccine passports’ were in place 20 months prior to the pandemic. Coincidence? Twitter to eradicate any Covid ‘vaccine’ counter information (website, youtube, bitchute pending, odysee).

CDC: 78% of COVID Hospitalizations Are Overweight or Obese. Further evidence that serious cases of the disease have ever only affected a very distinct, identifiable victim demographic and physical profile – and not the general population… #COVID19 #COVID #CDC. (tweet, website).

Not being overweight means that you are 4 time less likely to be hospitalised with Covid, so shouldn’t people be encouraged to not be overweight as opposed to getting an injection? Are we living on clown planet?

According to The NHS’s own data 2020/21 has been the quietest winter for 12 years.. Any complaints deal with the NHS it’s their data (tweet).

Emergency Sunday Broadcast! World Shocked By SPARS 2025-2028 Document (link on theta.tv).

The script being followed globally is from the evil plan in the SPARS 2025-2028 document.

UK Reports 25 New Cases Of Rare Blood Clots Linked To AstraZeneca Jab (link).

‘British government ministers practically jumped over one another to defend the AstraZeneca jab from allegations that it might be linked to rare cases of sometimes-deadly cerebral blood clots, particularly in patients who have low blood platelet counts. The British-Swedish multinational has insisted there is no evidence of any link between the jab and clots (despite some researchers in Germany finding possible evidence of a link), yet several governments have restricted or halted the jab, and Germany has decided to limit its use to patients younger than 60’.

‘Europe’s main drug regulator, the EMA, reiterated on Wednesday that “there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population” (and yet, they admitted in their safety review that it was possible some patients might experience side effects like these). Germany’s medical regulator has counted 31 blood clots. Nine of those died. In Norway, three medical workers all were afflicted, and one of them died. In total, Norway reported 6 cases, four of whom died. Cases have been reported in Italy, Austria and elsewhere’.

‘And now, the FT reports that 25 new incidences of blood clots have been reported, bringing the total to 30’.

‘On Thursday evening, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released information confirming 25 new cases of severe and very rare blood clotting in British patients, on top of five milder cases it had reported earlier this month.They also clarified that they hadn’t seen any such reactions in patients who received the jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech’.

AstraZeneca Trial Involving Minors Halted As EMA Officials Admit Link Between Jab And Deadly Blood Clots (link).

‘Just days after Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, acknowledged that there was likely a connection between rare blood clots and the COVID vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford, officials from the EMA, Europe’s top pharmaceutical regulator, have finally acknowledged the link, even if the agency’s official stance – that there’s no evidence of a link, but no evidence to rule it out – remains unchanged’.

‘The EMA declared at the conclusion of a hasty “safety review” last month that the benefits of the AstraZeneca jab (which is expected to to be the workhorse of the global vaccination rollout as Covax, the WHO/Gates Foundation program to vaccination developing countries, expects to heavily rely on the jab) far outweighed any risks, while saying it couldn’t definitively rule out the possibility that the blood clots and the vaccine might be connected. But researchers from Norway, Germany and elsewhere insisted they had found evidence of a connection. And after the UK acknowledged more than 2 dozen new cases of the rare clots – 9 of them fatal – it seems the dam has finally broken’.

246 “Fully Vaccinated” Michigan Residents Catch COVID-19, 3 Die (link).

‘Michigan, now the epicenter of the American COVID outbreak, is desperately begging the federal government for more vaccines. But reports about a rash of infections in “fully vaccinated” patients might provoke a rethink’.

Netherlands Latest To Halt AstraZeneca Jab As Australia Admits “Likely” Blood-Clot Link (link).

‘Yesterday, regulators in the UK reluctantly acknowledged – or so it seemed, anyway – 25 new cases of rare blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Several of the individuals had died due to the complications. 5 earlier cases had been deemed not serious, but now it appears people are dying in the country that probably has the most to lose if the AstraZeneca jab were to be found defective’.

‘After all, a massive share of Britons who have been inoculated so far were inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was approved for emergency use in the UK late last year, though regulators in the US are only just now starting the process of assessing its efficacy according to the trial data, and its risks’.

‘Despite finally revealing that 7 Britons have died due to side-effects brought on by the vaccine, Britain’s medicines regulator on Saturday announced that the vaccine is “safe” and that it’s not clear whether the shots are causing the clots (though researchers in Germany and elsewhere appear to have found evidence of a link). Here’s more from the AP:’

‘In total, MHRA said had identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million AstraZeneca doses administered up to and including March 24. The risk associated with this type of blood clot is “very small,” it added’.

‘“The benefits of COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca in preventing COVID-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks and the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so,” said Dr. June Raine, the agency’s chief executive’.

‘Meanwhile, the Netherlands yesterday became the latest developed nation to halt administration of the vaccine. Initially, the Dutch government (where PM Mark Rutte is facing a worsening political crisis) planned to restrict vaccinations to people under the age of 60, like Germany opted to do. But they decided to simply halt vaccinations to avoid potential waste of precious vaccines. According to Reuters, Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the temporary halt is “a precautionary measure,” echoing language used by virtually every European leader who has restricted access to the AstraZeneca jab, which has long been an object of suspicion following unusual complications that emerged during the trials, and led to brief halts in the UK, US and elsewhere’.

‘More European nations are expected to suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine, many for the second time, following the latest revelations out of the UK, which only served to further erode trust in the EMA/WHO and their insistence that the risks of the vaccine are miniscule compared with the vast societal benefit. But fortunately for the UK, and AstraZeneca – a company that’s dual headquarters are in the UK and Sweden since it was created by the merger of the Swedish Astra AB and the British Zeneca Group back in 1999 – Australia said Saturday that t will continue its inoculation program with the AZ jab’.

‘The decision follows a highly publicized case where a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with suspicious clotting like that seen elsewhere, Suffering serious Thrombosis, a condition that prevents normal blood flow through the circulatory system, the man’s case simply couldn’t be ignored. After meeting hastily on Friday and Saturday, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (Australia’s top drug regulator) ruled that the program would continue without changes, according to Reuters. That is, at least for now’.

‘While Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, told a televised briefing Saturday afternoon that “we have not been advised at this time by ATAGI or the TGA to pause the rollout of the AstraZeneva vaccine in Australia,” he simultaneously acknowledged that the clotting incident was “likely” related to the AstraZeneca jab,” even as officials in the UK continue to insist that there’s no evidence of a link. However, he insisted, as other public health officials have, that the risks of serious side effects remains “very low.”’

Prof Dolores Cahill: “mRNA Vaccine will Kill People in their 70s in Two to Three Years” (bitchute, brand new tube).

‘Cahill: “Anyone who gets the mRNA injection, no matter what age you are, your life expectancy will be reduced to you know, die if you’re in your thirties within five to ten years.”’

The jab is the plague set up on a delayed reaction until they release the next virus. I dread to think what is going to happen. Don’t have the jab (link).

Bombshell: Moderna Chief Medical Officer Admits MRNA Alters DNA (link).

Trump Was Right: Sunlight Destroys COVID 8x Faster Than Scientists Believed, Study Shows (link).

‘As it turns out, President Trump might have been on to something last spring when he rambled during a press conference about the possibility that “sunlight” could be leveraged to destroy the virus’.

‘Research recently published by a team of academics at UC Santa Barbara found that the coronavirus is “inactivated” by sunlight as much as 8x faster than “current theoretical modelling” had anticipated. UC Santa Barbara assistant professor of mechanical engineering Paolo Luzzatto-Fegiz analyzed studies exploring the effects of different forms of UV radiation on SARS-CoV-2, and found a significant discrepancy, according to RT.’

‘As with all electromagnetic radiation, UV falls on a spectrum. Longer-wave UVA reacts differently with parts of DNA and RNA than mid-range UV waves that are found in sunlight. These shorter-range waves can kill microbes and cause sunburns in humans. While short-wave UV radiation has been shown to deactivate viruses like SARS-CoV-2, light from this end of the spectrum is often deflected away from humanity by the Earth’s ozone lawyer’.

‘But an analysis of various studies of how different types of UV light interacts with SARS-CoV-2 found that COVID should disintegrate even more quickly when exposed to summer sunlight, which features more short-wave radiation, one reason risk of contracting the virus outdoors during the summer is much, much lower than being indoors in the winter’.

‘In practice, the team found that “inactivation” of virus particles rendered in simulated saliva was more than 8x faster than scientists believed in conditions similar to summer sunlight’.

‘A July 2020 experimental study tested the power of UV light on SARS-CoV-2, contained in simulated saliva, and found the virus was inactivated in under 20 minutes’.

‘However, a theory published a month later suggested sunlight could achieve the same effect, which didn’t quite add up. This second study concluded that SARS-CoV-2 was three times more sensitive to UV radiation in sunlight than the influenza A virus’.

‘The vast majority of coronavirus particles were rendered inactive within 30 minutes of exposure to midday summer sunlight, whereas the virus could survive for days under winter sunlight’.

‘“The experimentally observed inactivation in simulated saliva is over eight times faster than would have been expected from the theory,” Luzzatto-Feigiz and his team said. “So, scientists don’t yet know what’s going on.”’

‘The UC Santa Barbara team hypothesized that the process that destroys the virus is similar to a process seen in wastewater treatment plants’.

‘The team suspects that, as the UVC doesn’t reach the Earth, instead of directly attacking the RNA, the long-wave UVA in sunlight interacts with molecules in the virus’ environment, such as saliva, which speeds up the inactivation, in a process witnessed previously in wastewater treatment’.

‘Their research suggests that an air filtration system equipped with certain types of UVA-emitters could dramatically reduce the spread of viral particles indoors’.

‘For some reason, all this research about the effects of sunlight on the virus has been ignored by governments like the Spanish government, which recently ordered masks to be worn outdoors, something the country’s hospitality industry fears will destroy more already-embattled businesses while contributing nothing to the public safety effort. But maybe soon that will change’.

Boris Scaremongering DID Happen 🤦‍♂️ Secret GOV Document PROVES They Exaggerated & Scared Us (link).

At least Trump did not try to scaremonger like Boris’ government has tried to scaremonger.

Ipsos Mori received $3,250,953 from Gates Foundation and CEO involved with World Economic Forum (tweet).

Any poll out of Ipsos Mori cannot be trusted.

Dr. Fauci Can’t Explain Why Texas COVID Cases Keep Dropping Despite Reopening (link).

‘More than a month has passed since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shocked the Faucis of the world by scrapping COVID-inspired restrictions on businesses and individuals, including removing the mask mandate. The decisions prompted Dr. Anthony Fauci and legions of public health “experts” to warn about the devastating consequences – thousands of unnecessary deaths would result, they said – however, as the data show, practically every metric has shown that the Lone Star State’s outbreak has continued to recede, even as blue states like Michigan are seeing a new surge in infections (believed to be driven by “mutant” strains)’.

‘As epidemiologists everywhere have struggled to come up with an explanation, it’s worth noting that Texans are dining out more, according to Opentable seatings, which have become a closely watched proxy for post-quarantine economic activity’.

‘As experts have struggled to come up with a satisfying answer, Dr. Fauci was asked about the phenomenon during an interview on MSNBC Tuesday morning as the senior advisor to President Biden made the rounds. As MSNBC noted, “if you go to Texas…it looks like 2019… the restaurants are full…the ballparks are full…” and yet, cases have continued to tick downward’.

Fauci’s NIAID Shielded Wuhan Bat Research Grant From Government Oversight (link).

‘In 2017, a subagency of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci – resumed funding a controversial grant to genetically modify bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China without the approval of a government oversight body, according to the Daily Caller’.

‘For context, in 2014, the Obama administration temporarily suspended federal funding for gain-of-function research into manipulating bat COVID to be more transmissible to humans. Four months prior to that decision, the NIH effectively shifted this research to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) via a grant to nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance, headed by Peter Daszak’.

Not only was the research that escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology funded by Fauci’s NIAID but that congressional oversight committee was kept in the dark about it.

Cases Are Not Deaths, They Are Not Hospitalisations & I Almost Felt Like I was Being Lied To (Tom Seely 25.03.2021 House of commons, London) (link).

There isn’t any ‘almost’ about it, you and we are being lied to.

A virus created to lead to the “vaccines ” they had already patented… mass testing with carcinogenic swabs and mandated cancer causing masks. This is not a pandemic it’s an agenda…and depopulation is the end game. (tweet).

Face mask warning as scientists find dangerous chemical exposure in some coverings (link).

Spanish Tourism Industry Rebels Against Outdoor Mask Decree As Drones Used To Spy On Beachgoers (link).

‘As Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias urges all Spaniards to act responsibly to try and quell the pandemic, the Spanish government earlier this week passed a new law making mask-wearing mandatory in all public spaces, regardless of the distance between the people. Many were less than thrilled by the restrictive new mask rules. As Spanish newspaper El Pais reports, some regional officials reacted defiantly to the news. For example, the government of the Balearic Islands said the new rules wouldn’t be enforced on its beaches and swimming pools’.

Insanity.

Spain Passes Law Mandating Face Masks Even While Swimming In The Sea (link).

‘Responding to the story, epidemiologist Prof Mark Woolhouse said there were zero examples of crowded beaches causing COVID outbreaks because there is “very little evidence of outdoor transmission” of the virus’.

A government doing what they do best, thinking that they own the body of every one of its citizens.

But this is still okay, apparently. Well its not okay with me. “Damning figures from last year suggested that up to 35,000 extra deaths in 2021 may be caused by cancer as a result of the pandemic” (tweet, website).

As a result of the lockdown not the pandemic.

NHS Disgrace 🤬 300,000+ Waiting 2 Years For Critical Operations (link).

A holocaust is incoming of those people who could have been saved.

MORE Police Shame ‍♀️ Good Friday Church Service Stopped UNLAWFULLY Parishioners Forced Leave (link).

‘A polish church in Balham. Utterly outrageous…’

Lockdowns don’t work. California locked down vs unlocked Florida Down pointing backhand index (link).

When you’re desperately trying to pretend the entire world is under attack by an apocalyptic plague and Florida ruins it by letting everyone just go on with their lives as normal… (tweet).

No more lockdowns – Britain will treat Covid like flu, says Chris Whitty (link).

Told Ya 🤦‍♂️ “No More Lockdowns” COVID Downgraded To “Seasonal Flu” Says Whitty 🤬 (link).

Finland Withdraws COVID Measures After Law Committee Deems Them Unconstitutional (link).

Sweden’s Stats With NO Lockdown 🇸🇪 EMBARRASS Us (link).

Clive Lewis MP @labourlewis I am supporting this campaign. We must oppose the divisive and discriminatory use of COVID status certification to deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs. (tweet).

“Don’t Tread On Our Freedom” – Texas Gov Joins Resistance Against COVID Vaccine Passports (link).

‘Critics are already poking holes in NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to roll out a digital “vaccine passport” in New York, and as officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci struggle to explain how Texas has kept cases so low for so long after scrapping 100% of COVID-related restrictions, the Lone Star State’s governor has become the second in the country to speak out against “vaccine passports”’.

There are *still* people out there who believe this has been about a virus and a Government trying to keep them safe. Difficult to believe there are people who are that gullible, complacent and undiscerning, but unfortunately it is so. (tweet).

Vaccine passports: 1. Totally unnecessary 2. Will not prevent deaths 3. Will not stop transmission of a viruses 4. Violate your right to liberty 5. Discriminate 6. Create medical apartheid 7. Will create boycotts on businesses 8. Are about state control & surveillance … and on. (tweet).

THE COVID LOCKDOWNS ARE PREPARATION FOR WHAT IS COMING NEXT (link).

Biden Disapproval Soars As Over 170,000 Illegal Immigrants Flood The US In March, Most In A Decade (link).

Confirmed – YouTube Is Up to Its Tricks – Has Deleted Millions of ‘Dislikes’ on Joe Biden Videos (link).

Is anything at all genuine anymore or is everything fake?

China’s Digital Currency Has Nothing To Do With Bitcoin (link).

‘Just because a money has the word “digital” in the title doesn’t mean it is a form of Bitcoin. It is not. It is nothing more than a government currency with a different delivery system’.

· The digital Yuan does not live on a public ledger. It is controlled centrally by Chinese authorities, to be changed if, as, and when political whims require such.

· The digital Yuan is not a peer-to-peer currency but rather requires the use of officially regulated financial intermediation.

· The digital Yuan does not have a market-based valuation independent of the old version of the currency. They are tied together.

· The digital Yuan does not have an algorithmic protocol dictating the production of new assets (akin to money creation), much less an end date at which point no more will be created. It is a currency with a discretionary money supply controlled by the government.

· The digital Yuan is programmable to the point that the currency can be made to expire, thus forcing consumers to use it up by a certain date. This is a twist on an obscure, unconventional monetary policy innovation known as a Gesell currency: expiring money, which gives the issuing government a heightened degree of control over money velocity.

· The digital Yuan permits a new method for surveilling the population, creating new data which can be tracked by authorities. Bitcoin has pseudonymous protections for user privacy.

‘The value of Bitcoin and other uncensorable, trustless, decentralized cryptocurrencies and assets was to no small extent based upon the interlocking relationship between the distribution of new currency units and the processing power needed to drive transactions’.

‘Cryptographic security gave the blockchain actual use value. That market-derived valuation – seen in the live, ticking price of coins or other mining rewards for public blockchains – provided an incentive for miners to compete in the packaging of blocks. The robustness of a large number of competitive miners contributes pivotally to the security of the ledger, through a form of node “diversification” and the inability of one miner to dominate the hashrate’.

The digital yuan blockchain is just a continuation of the flawed system that bitcoin blockchain replaces.

–