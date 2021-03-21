Voyager: ‘Earn up to 10%* interest APR 50+ Digital Assets’ / Declaration of Financial Independence

by paulthepaperbear in Bitcoin, Voyager

The information in this post should not be considered financial advise.

‘Earn up to 10%* interest APR 50+ Digital Assets Commission-Free** Crypto Made Simple’ is the slogan on the Voyager app’s website investvoyager.com. The opportunity for profit that is open to the public is through the token needed by the Voyager app, namely voyager (VGX). As the user base for this app grows these tokens have the potential to increase in value.

Right now, the voyager app is a minnow start-up and is not likely to be promoted heavily by the mainstream which means that the public will likely only hear about it through word of mouth such as what I am attempting here.

I fully expect it to surpass it’s January 2018 all-time dollar high of $10 and go many multiples higher sometime in 2021.

I think it is only Americans (excluding New York state residents) who can download the Voyager app to their phone, while there is a desktop version in beta test.

Unfortunately, us in Europe will need to wait for the merger of the 2 tokens VGX and LGO into a new token that was promised in the previous post to take place during Q1 of 2021 before we can earn interest.

‘When you hold 10,000 VGX in your portfolio, you can earn up to 9.5% on USDC, 6.5% on BTC, & 5% on ETH’.

