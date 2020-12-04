Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2020-12-04. Vax unknown impact on fertility. MHRA has ZERO credibility. Ballots Cross State Lines

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr.Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician,epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

677,313 concerned citizens.

12,597 medical and public health scientists.

37,547 medical practitioners.

As of 19 March 2020 the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

Repeat after me:

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020, for the United States of America on 1 September 2020 and for Ireland on 8 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70.

This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99% a unicorn (link).

Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

CDC: masks don’t work (6 February 2020, link).

German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

REG 174 INFORMATION FOR UK HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS (link).

‘It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility’.

However, the vaccine recipient will not be told this.

‘It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility’ – Government information for UK health professionals. WHAT? YOU DON’T KNOW?? (link).

The Richie Allen Show Thursday December 3rd – BOMBSHELL Fertility Info On New Pfizer Vaccine! (link).

I dare say this video will not stay up on youtube very long.

Dr Mike Yeadon: ‘Stong evidence’ of Covid herd immunity in the UK (link).

‘Dr Mike Yeadon, a former chief scientific adviser with Pfizer, has claimed there is “strong evidence” that the UK has developed some herd immunity against coronavirus’.

‘Speaking with talkRADIO’s Julia Hartley-Brewer, the lockdown sceptic said it was shown by the “lack” of Covid deaths happening in London’.

‘“It was about 200-250 a day seven months ago. I checked three days ago, it was nine – so about 90-95% lower”‘.

‘Dr Yeadon also voiced concerns over the mass roll out of the newly approved Pfizer and BioNTech jab, because it was “too early” to know its the long term safety or effectiveness’.

‘However, he did say that he was “pro-vaccine” and “not an anti-vaxxer”‘.

2m35s Dr Mike Yeadon also mentions that young healthy people in the main are not likely to get severely ill or to die with the virus.

3m Dr Mike Yeadon is concerned about a wide rollout for this reason, we don’t yet know enough about the long term safety, and we don’t know much about the effectiveness because the trial only studied whether or not people became PCR negative, as opposed to looking at full length viral sequencing or cultures.

5m Dr Mike Yeadon would very much like to see the vaccine equivalent of the Summary Basis of Approval from the MHRA.

6m Dr Mike Yeadon confronts the issue of undergoing a medical procedure that had been made mandatory or had involved any coercion would be in contravention of the Nuremberg Code.

Let’s be clear, either of these actions would be international crimes against humanity.

Herd immunity could have saved more lives than lockdown, study suggests (link).

‘Researchers from Edinburgh University reassessed Imperial modelling that showed half a million people would die’

‘Blanket social distancing and the closure of schools may have cost more lives than if herd immunity had been allowed to build slowly in the community, a study suggests….’

Dr. Wodarg and Dr. Yeadon request a stop of all corona vaccination studies and call for co-signing the petition (link).

‘On December 1, 2020, the ex-Pfizer head of respiratory research Dr. Michael Yeadon and the lung specialist and former head of the public health department Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg filed an application with the EMA, the European Medicine Agency responsible for EU-wide drug approval, for the immediate suspension of all SARS CoV 2 vaccine studies, in particular the BioNtech/Pfizer study on BNT162b (EudraCT number 2020-002641-42)’.

‘Dr. Wodarg and Dr. Yeadon demand that the studies – for the protection of the life and health of the volunteers – should not be continued until a study design is available that is suitable to address the significant safety concerns expressed by an increasing number of renowned scientists against the vaccine and the study design’.

‘On the one hand, the petitioners demand that, due to the known lack of accuracy of the PCR test in a serious study, a so-called Sanger sequencing must be used. This is the only way to make reliable statements on the effectiveness of a vaccine against Covid-19. On the basis of the many different PCR tests of highly varying quality, neither the risk of disease nor a possible vaccine benefit can be determined with the necessary certainty, which is why testing the vaccine on humans is unethical per se’.

‘Furthermore, they demand that it must be excluded, e.g. by means of animal experiments, that risks already known from previous studies, which partly originate from the nature of the corona viruses, can be realized. The concerns are directed in particular to the following points:’

The formation of so-called “non-neutralizing antibodies” can lead to an exaggerated immune reaction, especially when the test person is confronted with the real, “wild” virus after vaccination. This so-called antibody-dependent amplification, ADE, has long been known from experiments with corona vaccines in cats, for example. In the course of these studies all cats that initially tolerated the vaccination well died after catching the wild virus.

The vaccinations are expected to produce antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. However, spike proteins also contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta in mammals such as humans. It must be absolutely ruled out that a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 could trigger an immune reaction against syncytin-1, as otherwise infertility of indefinite duration could result in vaccinated women.

The mRNA vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer contain polyethylene glycol (PEG). 70% of people develop antibodies against this substance – this means that many people can develop allergic, potentially fatal reactions to the vaccination.

The much too short duration of the study does not allow a realistic estimation of the late effects. As in the narcolepsy cases after the swine flu vaccination, millions of healthy people would be exposed to an unacceptable risk if an emergency approval were to be granted and the possibility of observing the late effects of the vaccination were to follow. Nevertheless, BioNTech/Pfizer apparently submitted an application for emergency approval on December 1, 2020.

‘CALL FOR HELP: Dr. Wodarg and Dr. Yeadon ask as many EU citizens as possible to co-sign their petition by sending the e-mail prepared here to the EMA.’

(British Medical Journal) Will covid-19 vaccines save lives? Current trials aren’t designed to tell us (21 October 2020, link).

‘Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said, “Ideally, you want an antiviral vaccine to do two things . . . first, reduce the likelihood you will get severely ill and go to the hospital, and two, prevent infection and therefore interrupt disease transmission.”7’

‘Yet the current phase III trials are not actually set up to prove either (table 1). None of the trials currently under way are designed to detect a reduction in any serious outcome such as hospital admissions, use of intensive care, or deaths. Nor are the vaccines being studied to determine whether they can interrupt transmission of the virus’.

House of Commons Health Committee The Influence of the Pharmaceutical Industry Fourth Report of Session 2004–05 (link).

‘In view of the failings of the MHRA, we recommend a fundamental review of the organisation in order to ensure that safe and effective medicines, with necessary prescribing constraints, are licensed’.

Why I resigned over ‘happy pill’ cover-up (date unknown, link).

‘Last week I resigned from the Government’s watchdog on anti-depressants after it tried to cover up its own ten-year failure to identify serious side-effects of the controversial drug Seroxat’.

‘The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulation Agency found from information that had been in its possession for more than a decade that high doses of the anti-depressant can lead to aggression and thoughts of suicide’.

‘But instead of revealing the truth to the 17,000 people taking high doses and the other half-million Britons on a safer dose, the MHRA sat on its findings’.

‘Astonishingly, I was actually threatened with legal action by Professor Kent Woods, chief executive of the MHRA, if I revealed this’.

WATCHDOGS (MCA) LINKED TO MAKERS OF MMR JAB (link).

‘Taken from: Sunday Express, 11/3/2001’.

‘By Lacy Johnston and Katie Branigan’

‘Many Government advisers on the safety of medicines have close financial ties with the pharmaceutical giants who produce the controversial measles, mumps and rubella jab. A Sunday Express investigation has found that nearly a third of the 181 experts who sit on the Medicines Control Agency (MCA) committees are linked to GlaxoSmithKline, Aventis Pasteur or Merck, Sharpe and Dohme’.

‘51 members either hold shares in these companies or are dependent on them for consultancy fees or research grants’.

‘The MCA has continued to endorse the triple measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab despite concerns linking it to autism and stomach disorders. But the extent of the MCA members’ financial ties to MMR manufacturers raises questions about potential conflicts of interest’.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (September 19, 2017, link).

‘By infiltration the pharmaceutical companies have take over completely the regulation of pharmaceutical medicines in the UK. The most powerful of the groups involved is the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency, (MHRA), like the CDC the agency, responsible for licensing. Most people in Britain see the Agency as part of the UK government with a supportive civil service. However the MHRA, although apparently attached to the UK government, is actually a free standing ‘executive agency’’.

‘The Agency employs more than 1,200 people and has facilities in London, York and South Mimms, Hertfordshire. It deals with the licensing of all drugs and has various departments which carry the pharmaceutical cause further. The group also has ex-police investigators there to harry alternative medicine practitioners and bring charges against them if necessary, and a small unit which sends out letters under the names of fictitious patients asking for information on alternative treatments. The executive Agency is wholly funded by the pharmaceutical industry’.

‘Although the pharmaceutical companies pay the whole bill for the MHRA, there are occasions when the MHRA sees fit to make a criminal prosecution – yes the MHRA has the power to prosecute in criminal law – against an alternative health distributor or practitioner. Clearly it would be unfair to expect the pharmaceutical companies to pay for such cases, so when they do bring them, despite the fact that they do not pass through the Crown Prosecution Service (the government check on the validity of cases) they draw on the common purse getting the tax payer to fund their case’.

Britain’s shadow government: unelected, unbalanced and unaccountable (12 Mar 2012, link).

‘Democracy itself is being undermined by publicly funded agencies crawling with conflicts of interest and devoid of scrutiny’

‘Other health agencies seem similarly unbalanced. MHRA, the medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency, is the body that has been criticised for failing adequately to regulate breast and hip implants, with grim consequences for some patients. While the board contains retired senior executives from AstraZeneca and Merck Sharp & Dohme, it includes no one from a patient group, or any other body representing people whose health could be damaged by its decisions’.

‘The web of unelected bodies functions as a kind of shadow government, drafting and enforcing policies, disbursing money, regulating – or failing to regulate – business, quietly, unobtrusively, without effective public scrutiny or restraint. When it is unbalanced, crawling with conflicts of interest, it makes a nonsense of democracy. This is how governments get what they want, regardless of what the voters might think’.

UK Column News – 4th December 2020. Vaccine effectiveness might be only a fraction of a percent. Confidence interval -13.1% to 100.00%. What credibility does the MHRA have? BBC pumps out COVID fear propaganda (link, link).

How does negative confidence work?

Genetic engineering under false flag (link).

‘The microbiologist Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and the lung specialist and former head of a public health department, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, have critically examined the RNA corona vaccine that is currently being rushed through’.

‘Dr. Wodarg writes: “What about 200 companies and consortia worldwide are currently researching and want to market as quickly as possible are largely new and highly risky genetic engineering interventions in complex biological communication processes of our immune system. Interventions that are to be carried out on healthy people on a scale never attempted before. During the swine flu excitement and in the middle of the upcoming 2009 federal election campaign, the vaccine lobby, with the help of its willing representatives, had the application of recombinant nucleic acids on humans hidden as “vaccination” in the German Medicines Act. This was done in the last session before the election campaign summer break without any debate and was secretly put on record. The companies and their political lobby are still trying to euphemistically convince us that it is a normal vaccination. Only if as many people as possible could be “vaccinated” would it finally be possible to free ourselves from the threatening burden of a deadly pandemic. Only when a vaccination is available for everyone will the pandemic be ended, announced Mrs. von der Leyen at her “donation conference” in chorus with the heads of government of almost all of Europe as early as spring 2020″ (The entire essay was published by Rubikon under: “Die wahre Seuche“)’

‘These are fragments of different genetic information that are to be introduced into human cells as RNA or DNA in a similarly different way’.

‘Recombinant RNA, which is introduced into human cells, also alters the genetic processes there and can very well be classified as genetic modification of the cells or the organism, because genetic modification is not limited to a direct modification of the DNA. However, the recombinant RNA introduced into the cells is not intended to reproduce, as viruses do. It is also not part of the rehearsed cellular communication and abuses existing defense routines like private security services in a police station’.

‘According to Prof. Dr. Bhakdi, it is impossible to overlook which processes in the body can be triggered by the vaccination. An impairment of the human germ line cannot be ruled out, which could also lead to changes and damage in future generations’.

FDA & CDC Finally Admit That Covid-19 Tests Are Faulty (link).

‘On Nov. 3, the FDA released new guidelines for rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 that acknowledged a high likelihood of incorrect results. The guidelines stated that health care professionals “should expect some [false-positive] results to occur.”’

22 Scientists Publish Paper Claiming The PCR Test Is “Useless” For Detecting COVID-19 Cases (link).

The SARS-Cov-2 virus was never proved to exist (link).

‘“My brother’s cousin, who works at Harvard studying snails, says OF COURSE they’ve isolated SARS-CoV-2, and they’ve sequenced its genetic structure many times…”’

‘I have written several articles documenting the fact that the COVID virus is missing in action’.

‘And when I say missing, I’m talking about two MAJOR confessions, from both the CDC and a group of study-authors in Europe…and in each case, these people were in the process of assembling instructions on how to perform the diagnostic PCR test for that very virus. The virus they said they didn’t have’.

‘They didn’t have it because they couldn’t get it’.

‘They couldn’t get it because no one had it’.

‘In other words, the existence of the COVID virus is unproven’.

‘Now, I want to point out three factors that produce a hypnotic effect. Even in the absence of the virus, these factors seem to indicate the virus “must exist.” I’m not talking about government or media pronouncements, which are obvious’.

‘ONE: Scientists and public health agencies claim they’ve ISOLATED the virus’.

‘There is no reason to believe them. The term “isolation” is thrown around like a politician throws around the term, “the people.”’

‘Isolation of a virus SHOULD mean it is separated out from all the genetic, cellular, microbial, and waste material that surrounds it. But don’t assume, when professionals are talking or writing, that this is what they DO mean. Do not assume that’.

‘For example, they often mean: “We have the virus in a dish in the lab. The soup in the dish contains human cells, animal cells, chemicals, toxic drugs, and other material. However, we know the virus is there and growing, because it is killing the cells…”’

‘Wrong. There is more than sufficient non-viral toxic substance in the soup that could be doing the cell-killing. Further, the cells in the dish are being starved of nutrients. That factor alone could produce cell death. And obviously, “the virus” in the dish is surrounded by this mix of material. It is far from isolated’.

‘TWO: The following hypnotic effect ropes in some of the brightest medical and scientific professionals, who otherwise challenge all sorts of medical dogma. It is: “The genetic sequence of the virus is well established. Many studies confirm this.”’

‘Well, sure. If experts have mapped out the genetic structure of the virus, the virus must exist. Right?’

‘Wrong. The sequence is INFERRED. It is ASSUMED’.

‘Inferred from what? The genetic sequence could be cobbled together from several sources: a piece or pieces of RNA that have been arbitrarily chosen as “relevant clues”; chosen according to a bias in favor of a certain type of virus’.

‘Bias? What does that mean? I’ll explain. When a few dozen people in Wuhan fell ill, back in 2019, there were a million ways researchers could have gone, in trying to figure out the cause’.

‘Of course, as I’ve written, they could have looked out their windows and observed the horrific air pollution hanging over the city, and realized these “unexplained cases” of pneumonia had a ridiculously simple origin. But no’.

‘The researchers opted, as they always do, for a “new virus.” And, they chose, without a shred of evidence, to “look for” a germ from the coronavirus family. That was the pre-planned story. That was the bias’.

‘From that point on, the die was cast. The “genetic sequencing” involved cobbling together, by assumption and inference, a collage of INFORMATION, into code, which would satisfy the pre-ordained scenario’.

‘They ASSEMBLED a genetic sequence that matched what they were going for: a coronavirus’.

‘Don’t imagine genetic sequencing is performed by people looking directly at a virus through a cosmic microscope and jotting down the names of rows of genes sitting side by side like cars in a supermarket parking lot’.

‘THREE: The other hypnotic factor is the PCR test. “If the test exists to detect the virus, the virus must exist.”’

‘Wrong. The test—which has irreparable and fatal flaws, as I’ve documented—is working, at best, from a fragment of RNA which is ASSUMED to come from the virus. If the test appears to identify that fragment as “relevant,” the test result clams the patient is “infected.”’

‘People believe the test must mean something. And the only thing it could mean is: it finds the virus in a person, or the virus isn’t in that person’s body. But either way, the virus is real’.

‘Wrong’.

‘The deck is stacked. The game is rigged. Welcome to the Deep Medical State’.

‘As in any truly deep operation, only a small number of elite professionals understand the basic con. The rest are blind, and accepting. Some are willfully blind. They see the truth in a flash of insight, and then they shut up’.

‘However, in this mad COVID landscape, minds and doors are opening. The hypnotic haze is receding. The truth is coming out. Doctors, scientists, reporters, and members of the public are discovering and rejecting the Big Con’.

‘And now we move to on the first Smoking Gun:’

‘Where is the coronavirus? The CDC says it isn’t available’.

‘The CDC document is titled, “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” It was originally published in February, 2020, and re-published in July’.

‘Buried deep in the document, on page 39, in a section titled, “Performance Characteristics,” we have this: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV [SARS-CoV-2] are currently available, assays [diagnostic tests] designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”’

‘The key phrase there is: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV [virus] are currently available…”’

‘Every object that exists can be quantified, which is to say, measured. The use of the term “quantified” in that phrase means: the CDC has no virus, because it is unavailable. THE CDC HAS NO VIRUS’.

‘One of the two most powerful public health agencies in the world can’t obtain the virus from anywhere. Why? Obviously, because no one has it’.

‘A further tip-off is the use of the word ‘isolates.” This means NO ISOLATED VIRUS IS AVAILABLE’.

‘Another way to put it: NO ONE HAS AN ISOLATED SPECIMEN OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS’.

‘NO ONE HAS ISOLATED THE COVID-19 VIRUS’.

‘THEREFORE, NO ONE HAS PROVED THAT IT EXISTS’.

‘As if this were not enough of a revelation to shock the world, the CDC goes on to say they are presenting a diagnostic PCR test, in that very paper I’m citing, to detect the virus-that-hasn’t-been-isolated…and the test is looking for RNA which is PRESUMED to come from the virus that hasn’t been proved to exist’.

‘And using this test, the CDC and every other public health agency in the world are counting COVID cases and deaths…and governments have instituted lockdowns and economic devastation using those case and death numbers as justification’.

‘If people believe “you have the virus but it is not available,” and “you have the virus except it is buried within other material and hasn’t been extracted and purified and isolated,” these people believe the moon is made of green cheese’.

‘This is like saying. “We have the 20 trillion dollars, they are contained somewhere in our myriad accounts, we just don’t know where.” If you don’t know where, you don’t know you have the money’.

‘“The car keys are somewhere in the house. We just don’t where.” Really? If you don’t know where, you don’t know the keys are in the house’.

‘“The missing cruise missile is somewhere in the arsenal, we just don’t where.” No. If you don’t know where, you don’t know the missile is in the arsenal’.

‘“The COVID-19 virus is somewhere in the material we have—we just haven’t removed it from that material. But we know what it is and we’ve identified it and we know its structure.” NO YOU DON’T. YOU ASSUME THAT’.

‘Science is not assumptions’.

Lockdowns are based on fraud: open letter to people who want freedom (link).

Covid-19 was present in America BEFORE being officially confirmed in China, study by US health protection agency says (link).

‘Coronavirus had been infecting people in the US even before China reported its first cases on December 31, 2019, research by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Red Cross has revealed’.

‘American medics officially registered their first Covid-19 patient on January 19, 2020, but the findings in a paper published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest the virus may have been circulating in the US prior to that’.

‘The researchers studied almost 7,400 blood donations made in nine US states between December 13, 2019 and January 17, 2020. Evidence of Covid-19 bodies antibodies, the presence of which suggest a person had contact with the virus, were present in 106 of those samples, according to the study’.

‘This means coronavirus could have been in the US a month before it saw its first confirmed case, and weeks before the Chinese authorities announced the infection in the city of Wuhan’.

‘The analysis of hospital data from across the US in late 2019 also showed a spike in flu patients, many of whom had “heavy coughing” and other severe respiratory symptoms’.

‘European researchers have also speculated that coronavirus had been present in their countries before China officially announced the outbreak of the new strain. A French survey has discovered there were Covid-19 antibodies in blood samples taken in early December 2019. A similar study carried out by their Italian peers revealed that samples in Italy were already showing antibodies in September’.

‘Spanish virologists, meanwhile, found traces of coronavirus in sewage water samples collected in March 2019 – a full nine month before the events in Wuhan’.

About Those Vaccine ID Cards… (link).

‘exclusions from employment, education, travel and most of everyday life for those who refuse to be vaccinated’

That would be a breach of the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition against discrimination (link) which means that everyone so discriminated can sue.

‘Covid passport is a deeply insidious form of coercion that plays to the conspiracy theorists’ – Yes, mate, because it IS a conspiracy. Jeeez (link, link).

“This Needs Answers”: CCTV Video Of Georgia Poll Workers Sparks Election Fraud Outrage (link).

‘Disturbing election night footage has emerged showing Georgia poll workers waiting for observers and news outlets to leave State Farm Arena in Atlanta after calling an end to counting for the night, before pulling out several large suitcases containing ballots from under a table’.

Georgia Gov. Kemp Calls For Signature Audit Following CCTV Footage Of Late-Night Ballot Malarkey (link).

‘Kemp’s comments come hours after a Thursday morning bombshell, in which an attorney working with the Trump campaign presented CCTV footage of Georgia poll workers waiting for observers and news outlets to leave State Farm Arena in Atlanta after calling an end to counting for the night, before pulling out several large suitcases containing ballots from under a table’.

Corroborated eyewitness testimony: 130,000 – 280,000 completed ballots were shipped from Bethpage, NY to Lancaster, PA; the ballots and trailer then disappeared (link).

Big Vote Fraud News: Ballots Transported Across State Lines, USPS Complicity, and More (link).

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: WE GOT IT! — Col. Waldron Confirms US Has a Copy of the Election Night Data ‘Traffic and Packets’ Sent Overseas to Frankfurt! (VIDEO, link).

‘Yesterday, General Flynn highlighted one point during Colonel Waldron’s testimony’.

‘Col Waldron claimed that not only did the military’s ‘white hat hackers’ see the data flowing overseas to Germany on election night, they also have a copy of the traffic and and packets of data that were sent’.

Pennsylvania bombshell: Biden 99.4% v. Trump 0.6% (link).

‘There are landslides and then there are landslides. There are lopsided votes and then there are lopsided votes. There are egregious examples of vote manipulation and then there are really egregious examples of vote manipulation. What surfaced during hearings in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on November 25, 2020, may set the standard for electoral outrageousness. An expert testifying to the Pennsylvania Senate flagged a batch of ballots that recorded some 570,000 votes for Joe Biden and only 3,200 for Donald Trump’.

‘Yes, you read that correctly. That would equate to Joe Biden bagging 99.4 percent of that enormous chunk of votes. That one batch alone would have flipped the state to Biden’.

‘This bombshell was dropped last Wednesday at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg. The November 25 hearings, which began at 12:30 p.m. and ran for nearly four hours, were convened at the request of Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties). It was sponsored by the Senate Majority Policy Committee, chaired by Sen. David Argall (R-Berks/Schuylkill). Mastriano has called what happened “unacceptable,” and has called for the resignation of Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar’.

BREAKING: Dominion Software was Accessible to Far Left Indivisible Organizers on Election Night — An Obama-Linked Group That ENDORSED JOE BIDEN (link).

