Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2020-09-30. JHU, funded by B&MGF, claims 1m deaths. London Police “Like the Stasi”

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020, for the United States of America on 1 September 2020 and for Ireland on 8 September 2020. You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation. As reported on 18 June 2020 link You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link Big pharma is not needed here.

UK Column News – 30th September 2020. John Hopkins University, funded by B&MGF, claims 1 million deaths and 33 million infections. Will Boris Johnson’s government of occupation destroy democracy in the UK? (link, link).

London Police “Like the Stasi” Says Anti-Lockdown Protester After Cops Shut Down Demonstration (link).

Holding brutal London police officers to account who attacked protesters in Trafalgar Square – please record your experiences here (link, link).

London policeman admits that there is no virus and it’s all about control. RT. (link).

Is this acceptable? Note the police officer using his baton for no reason. I was on the floor, my friend next to me filmed this. The brutality of the police storming a peaceful protest was a disgrace. (link).

No jab, no movement? UK MP Tobias Ellwood pushes mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for travel and suggests army should oversee rollout – HE SHOULD BE FORCED TO RESIGN IMMEDIATELY @Tobias_Ellwood (link, link).

Funding halted for Professor Chris Exley, who links vaccines to autism (link).

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Discusses Explosive New Book “Corona False Alarm?” with Richie! (link).

‘In June 2020, Corona, False Alarm? exploded into the German market, selling 200,000 copies and 75,000 e-books in six weeks. Now it has been translated into English. The book tackles the challenges around lockdown: Were the protective measures justified? Mandatory mask-wearing: Does the science support it? Does the race for vaccine development make sense? What are the chances of success? Will the vaccine be safe? Will people accept it? Corona, False Alarm? provides you with sound information and substantiated facts-and encourages you to form your own opinion on the corona crisis. Co-author Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi joins Richie to discuss the book’.

This doctor says the d-word – dictatorship – in regard to the corona situation. He is the former Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz.

Leaders from the hospitality industry have teamed up to launch a nationwide campaign called #CanceltheCurfew calling for an end to the 10pm curfew. What are your thoughts? (link).

Denmark Nears Pre-COVID Normality: No Masks Or Distancing In Schools, Just Common Sense (link).

‘One of the more diabolical aspects of the protracted COVID ‘crisis’ in countries like the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, is the intellectually dishonest claim that Coronavirus in their countries is somehow different from the Coronavirus in other western countries’.

‘It’s like there are two parallel universes now. While the Anglosphere continues to ramp-up its emergency ‘pandemic’ measures and mandatory mask and quarantine policies, their Scandinavian counterparts like Sweden, Norway or Denmark have already returned to life as normal; no masks on public transport (although Norway just introduced a new rule today advising masks on crowded carriages), no obsessive social distancing rules, no snap lockdowns, and certainly no draconian laws and threats of £10,000 fines made by government leaders, or holding the country hostage until a wonder vaccine arrives in the spring. The contrast couldn’t be more extreme’.

‘ Why has normality not returned to the US and UK? ’

‘Perhaps the worst aspect of the new hypochondriac culture being aggressively promoted in the US and UK is how the state bureaucrats and schools are now targeting children and young adults with a relentless regime of restrictive and nonsensical health and safety policies’.

‘One of the main drivers of the school chaos in the UK has been the teachers/public service unions, who have seized on the crisis in order to leverage political power and carve out a platform in the national spotlight. Union officials repeated the fallacious claim that schools were no longer safe unless a whole new raft of new rules, regulations and government assurances were put into place. The list of issues and concerns keeps growing by the day and is now threatening to bring normal education to a grinding halt’.

‘As a result of this over-the-top fear-based approach to risk mitigation, the lives of students and their families across the UK have been unnecessarily disrupted. In just the first few weeks of school, many thousands of students have already been removed from school and sent home and placed under under 14 day house arrest-quarantine order by school administrators – all because another student in school or a teacher had tested PCR positive for COVID’.

‘Many schools are also ordering all primary, secondary and high school students to remain under house arrest at home over their half-term break, supposedly to “stop the spread of the virus.”’

‘British authorities have even gone so as to demand that university students remain on campus over the Christmas break in order “stop the spread of COVID to their families back home.”’

‘All of this is taking place at a time where hospitalisations and deaths due to COVID have dropped to near zero in the UK. In other words: the ‘pandemic’, if it ever was one, is now over’.

‘Still, neither school or government health officials will readily admit the fact that young people at statistically at near zero risk of any complications due to COVID. Likewise, nearly all teachers fall well below the well-established elderly age-bracket risk zone. In addition to this, UK officials still refuse to acknowledge that the PCR test is not only unreliable as a diagnostic tool for COVID, it also cannot rightly identify whether a positive PCR test is indeed a ‘case’ or even an ‘infection.’ This means that the entire mass-testing effort championed by governments is fatally flawed at source. This is not up for debate, it is a scientific reality’.

‘By contrast, from the very beginning of the crisis, Sweden never closed its schools and only required its university-aged students to temporarily migrate to remote teaching online. The results for Sweden have been impressive – minimal or no interruption for millions of students nationwide during such a crucial stage in their formative educational years’.

‘Unfortunately, the opposite path has been pursued in the US and UK, and the results have been catastrophic’.

NYC “Mask Patrol” To “Aggressively” Enforce Face Covering Mandate (link).

‘“That will happen aggressively,” de Blasio declared. “Clearly, our goal, of course, is to give everyone a free face mask and get them to wear it.”’

‘He continued, “We don’t want to fine people, if we have to we will, and that will begin on a large scale today.”’

‘Meanwhile, just last week, Sarah Palin’s Mama Grizzly Radio network obtained photos of a bare-faced de Blasio chatting with a pal’.

He is not doing what he is telling everyone else to do. I have two words for de Blasio and the second one is off.

Hot Mic: Democrat Rep Admits to Gov. Tom Wolf Masks “Political Theater” Worn for “On-camera” Appearance (link).

‘“So Wendy,” Wolf tells Rep. Ullman. “I’m gonna take my mask off when I speak, so-”’

‘“I will as well,” Rep. Ullman acknowledges, adding, “just, I’m waiting so that we can do a little political theater.”’

‘“Okay,” Gov. Wolf responds, as they both proceed to laugh’.

‘“So that it’s on-camera,” Ullman adds, her voice getting louder as she nears the mic and points towards reporters’.

“Asked why he would require Victorians to wear masks when there is no health purpose, Mr Andrews dismissed the question. “That’s an esoteric debate, isn’t it? Maybe there will be a time when we have the luxury of having those debates.” Just obscene (link).

The Great Gaslightenment… Leading Soon to Straight Up Gassing Of The People (plus 5G radiation in Sweden, link).

The Covid-19 Numbers Game: The “Second Wave” is Based on Fake Statistics (link).

COVID-19 Survival Rates Have Many Scientists/Doctors Questioning Masks & Lockdown (link).

Is the NHS anywhere near capacity? Just 1,800 out of 110,000 occupied hospital beds are currently taken up by Covid-19 patients amid strict lockdown measures designed to stop the health service being overwhelmed (link).

Whistleblower: World Health Organization Repeatedly Ignored Its Own Protocol Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic (link).

‘The whistleblower showed with his assemblance of facts that the entire pandemic response has been political and a complete affront to science’

Covid Crimes… 1) No Virus, 2) No Test, 3) No Contagion (link).

‘You will have noticed that there has been a massive disruption to life and livelihoods during 2020. To aid uncensored truth, please see three topics which require an urgent, public, ‘covid’ discussion:’

‘No Virus…’

‘In 1890, German Physician, Dr Robert Koch, set out four required proofs (called Koch’s postulates) to fully establish that a ‘virus’ actually caused any disease. Koch’s Postulate 1: An identical virus must be present in every case of a specific disease. 2: The purified virus should be uniquely identified. 3: The virus should be capable of being grown under laboratory conditions. 4: The virus must produce the same symptoms in each case of the disease. Koch’s work supported findings of the body ‘terrain theory’ of Antoine Bechamp – who proved that ‘viruses’ alone do not make you sick. Despite 40 years of trying, Louis Pasteur (while good at marketing) failed to make anyone sick via coughs, sneezes or the snot of others – nor between animals and people using his: germ ‘theory’. We all have daily, monthly and yearly detoxes – a natural cycle of self-cleansing and bodily rebuild’.

‘View: Tom Barnett (11 min’s video) No Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uNxlVcWTsI’

‘No Test…’

‘Dr Kary Mullis invented the PCR test stating it is not accurate enough to use as a diagnostic tool. The RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription – Polymerase Chain Reaction) test is a quantitative, not a qualitative test. It is based solely on repeated, amplification cycles of ‘viral load’ particles – the more cycles of a repeated amplification, the more likely a claimed, but false, positive, to drive the: Case-Demic. Is this true science which depends on an arbitrary and variable cut off? The particles are in reality cellular exosomes, excreted as cleansing solvents, naturally detoxifying a health compromised body. The banning of autopsy tests eliminated all evidence that could actually confirm ‘covid claimed’ deaths. An important study would to focus on the 90% of those claimed ‘covid deaths’ who had received the flu vaccine. A further study should investigate the new method of flu vaccine manufacture’.

‘On 31st August 2020, the US, Centre for Disease Control reduced the number of ‘covid deaths’ from over 150,000 down to just over 9,000 deaths. Likely, this ‘deaths reduction’ figure was triggered by the US Department of Justice starting an investigation into hospital insurance fraud for claims over ‘covid deaths’. The mass use of ventilators resulted in a 90% death rate, as the evidence piled up’.

GOVT is scaremongering by NOT publishing Covid positive test data MINUS false positives (90-100%)? UK 29/09 7,143 positive tests, minus false positives is less than zero to 714 TRUE positives!! This One Covid Lie Will Bring Down The British Govt https://youtu.be/06yja21V7xg (link).

Bill Gates’ Global Agenda and How We Can Stop the Machine and Defend Our Humanity (link).

What On Earth Is Going on? – Claire Edwards Presentation (link, link).

Prosecutors’ Password-Cracking Conspiracy Theory Against Assange Unravels At Extradition Trial (link).

‘Assange was charged with “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion” and accused of “agreeing” to assist Pfc. Chelsea Manning in “cracking a password.”’

‘At the end of the third week of an extradition trial, allegations related to this were entirely discredited by Patrick Eller, who was a command digital forensic examiner responsible for a team of more than 80 examiners at U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command headquarters in Quantico, Virginia’.

‘Eller analyzed court martial records in Manning’s case that contained Jabber chat logs relevant to the allegations. He considered testimony from the U.S. military’s own forensic expert that contradicted presumptions at the core of this charge against Assange’.

Outside the court where his son endures what the judge now admits is a political trial, Julian #Assange’s father, John Shipton, describes the human carnage caused by America and utters an unforgettable truth: “Julian didn’t do anything, they did.” (link).