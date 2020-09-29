Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2020-09-29. Article 13 freedom of movement from the universal declaration of human rights

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Repeat after me:

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions. All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases. As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020, for the United States of America on 1 September 2020 and for Ireland on 8 September 2020. You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation. As reported on 18 June 2020 link Big pharma is not needed here.

British MP (Tobias Ellwood) Urges Mandatory COVID Vaccinations For Anyone Wanting To Travel (link).

‘A Conservative MP has called for mandatory coronavirus vaccination certificates distributed by the Army that will determine whether people will be allowed to travel internationally’.

‘During a debate in the British Parliament last night, MP Tobias Ellwood urged the Prime Minister to have the British Armed Forces oversee that COVID-19 vaccination roll out process’.

Such a thing would be in direct violation of article 13 freedom of movement of the universal declaration of human rights (link).

I think Tobias Ellwood MP should be deselected by his constituents of Bournemouth East for suggesting such a thing.

The Richie Allen Show – Monday September 28th 2020 (link).

‘Richie is joined by Dr. Vernon Coleman and Stuart Waiton PhD’.

‘Dr. Vernon joins Richie every Monday at 5.30 to provide unique and in-depth analysis of the latest Covid-19 related news. Today Vernon discusses the astonishing confession of a BBC radio presenter, that the BBC doesn’t debate so called anti-vaxxers, whether they are right or wrong. Proposed new hate crime legislation in Scotland is terrifying. To discuss this, Richie is joined by Dr. Stuart Waiton, a respected criminologist, author and national newspaper columnist. Stuart also has his say, on the draconian measures used to fight Covid-19’.

6m30s A conservative party back bencher thinks that the first duty of government is to keep people safe. I tell him ‘no’, the first duty of government is to keep people free.

9m-12m30s Ian Collins had Peter Ebdon on his show who mentioned that covid-19 was downgraded from being a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) by the government on March 19, 2020. He also mentioned the big problem with the flawed PCR test and that the Tanzanian president Jonathan Magufuli had non-human samples tested.

14m-16m Peter Ebdon goes on to say that the phrase ‘conspiracy theorist’ is a ruling class pejorative term for class consciousness and anyone and everyone who deploys the ‘conspiracy theory’ slur is a reactionary enemy of revolutionary science and truth and/or a juvenile screen damaged imbecile, absolutely no exceptions.

16m-18m30s A caller to Ian Collins’ show challenges the notion put out by Ian that Doctor Vernon Coleman is the only medical name that corroborates this. The caller mentions Dolores Cahill and Richie mentions Carl Heneghan and Sunetra Gupta.

18m30s-21m30s Sally Greengross former director general of Age Concern was on BBC radio 5 who quite rightly thinks that it should be a personal choice to socialise with family and friends rather than to stay completely isolated.

24m-28m Doctor Vernon Coleman joins the show who jumps straight to the fact that covid-19 was downgraded from being a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) by the government on March 19, 2020 and why this has not been mentioned by the legacy news media.

28m-34m30s Doctor Vernon Coleman also mentions that most of the legacy news media are still not spotlighting the fact that Sir Patrick ‘Vaccine’ Vallance is a former GSK executive and has £600,000 shares in GSK and you can forget about all of them highlighting the legacy of vaccine damage.

34m30s-37m Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions that the host Emma Barnett on a BBC show has recently admitted on air that the BBC does not debate with people who oppose vaccines.

37m-39m Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions how the risks of covid-19 are the same as the flu.

39m-41m30s Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions that in the southern hemisphere flu having seemed to have disappeared from the face of the earth. is a likely indication that a covid-19 diagnosis has supplanted a flu diagnosis.

41m30s-42m45s Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions that infant mortality has reduced during the covid-19 period as has infants receiving vaccinations.

42m45s-44m10s Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions the lack of coverage on the legacy news media of the false arrest of the German doctor Heiko Schöning at Hyde Park’s speakers corner on Saturday, handcuffed, illegally detained for 22 hours then released without charge.

44m10s-45m15s Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions what else the legacy news media is not mentioning, namely the legal action being taken by doctors in Oklahoma against the danger of wearing masks for healthy people, a children’s hospital closing cancer wards until next May allegedly because of problems with coronavirus, the care homes that were paid a bonus of £1,500 for taking in coronavirus patients, or more likely suffering from the flu.

45m15s-46m Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions that 60,000 old people die every winter because of the cold, the same number of old people said to have died between January and now from covid-19.

46m-47m30s Richie repeats the clip of the host Emma Barnett on a BBC show who recently admitted on air that the BBC does not debate with people who oppose vaccines.

47m30s-52m Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions the mask wearing hysteria and the Equality Act protects people from being interrogated for not wearing a mask.

52m-1h2m Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions that everything that is happening is not by accident. The government has admitted that the number of people who have died as a result of the lockdown will, in the end, be far greater than the number of people who could conceivably be considered to have died of covid.

1h2m-1h4m Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions extremely high ratio of false positive results from the PCR ‘test’. Everybody who is testing positive could easily have old bits of virus, if you had a cold or anything in the last 6-12 months you’d test positive. You could test a papaya fruit as positive as the Tanzanian president did.

1h4m-1h6m Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions that the BBC have financial links with Bill Gates. Does anyone out there still not know this?

1h6m-1h7m30s Doctor Vernon Coleman mentions that if he went on the BBC that he might say things like (vaccine) side effects and inefficiency, for example, one of the nasal flu vaccines only had a 3% success rate so the CDC in America took it down.

High Treason in UK Suffocates Democratic Governance (link).

‘The Treacherous Trail to Totalitarian Dictatorship’

‘My home country, the United Kingdom, once known for its promotion of libertarian causes, has been taken-over and its citizens utterly betrayed. The last vestiges of parliamentary democracy have been buried, so that the Prime Minister, members of the Cabinet Office and senior civil servants can operate via ‘rule by decree’, effectively taking over the levers of governance with little or no recourse to parliamentary debate or public consultation. These are dangerous times’.

‘This ‘putsch’ has not taken place overnight, but has been steadily poisoning the arteries of government for decades. It took the chimera of Covid-19 to act as the tailor-made alibi to enforce the final act of treason. A move taken in the name of ‘protecting the health and welfare of British citizens’ “against the biggest threat this country has faced in peace time history.” (Matt Hancock, Minister of Health)’.

‘In reality, ‘the biggest threat in peace time history’ is coming from the government itself. The threat of a despotic, totalitarian take-over by fake leaders’ who have mastered the art of the lie’.

‘The British media is fully complicit, ever ready to ram the fear doctrine down peoples’ throats and abandon any attempt at investigative journalism’.

‘Julian Rose is an early pioneer of UK organic farming, writer, international activist, entrepreneur and teacher. His latest book ‘Overcoming the Robotic Mind – Why Humanity Must Come Through’ is particularly prescient reading for this time: see www.julianrose.info’

Human Rights Act 1998 Freedom of assembly and association (link).

‘1 Everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and to join trade unions for the protection of his interests’.

‘2 No restrictions shall be placed on the exercise of these rights other than such as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others. This Article shall not prevent the imposition of lawful restrictions on the exercise of these rights by members of the armed forces, of the police or of the administration of the State’.

Do We Have Any Human Rights Left? (link).

STOP PROJECT FEAR! Desmond Swayne MP ️ | Carl Vernon (link).

UNBELIEVABLE! Parliament’s Bars EXEMPT From Curfew | Carl Vernon (link).

While the government says ‘we’re all in this together’, we’re clearly not. One rule for our public servants and another rule for all the rest of us out here in the land that is increasingly looking like George Orwell’s 1984.

Wow Finally Politician Speaks Sense In Parliament – Watch Sir Desmond Swayne ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️(link).

Exposure to common cold coronaviruses can teach the immune system to recognize SARS-CoV-2 (link).

‘Your immune system’s ‘memory’ T cells keep track of the viruses they have seen before. This immune cell memory gives the cells a headstart in recognizing and fighting off repeat invaders’.

‘Now, a new study led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) shows that memory helper T cells that recognize common cold coronaviruses also recognize matching sites on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19’.

‘The research, published Aug. 4, 2020 in Science, may explain why some people have milder COVID-19 cases than others—though the researchers emphasize that this is speculation and much more data is needed’.

Police told not to download NHS Covid-19 app (what a transparent joke it is, link, link).

‍♀️ Coppers Told NOT To Download Test & Trace App “Security Reasons” (link).

‘Ok, well if the bobbies aren’t downloading it – neither am I!’

‘People must be made to wear masks’ says elite hypocrite Feinstein, er, except me (link, link).

Lockdown may cost 200,000 lives, government report shows (19 July, 2020, link).

Cancer care backlog may cost 30,000 lives, Boris Johnson told (August 22, 2020, link).

Over 2 million people waiting for cancer screening, tests and treatments (June 1, 2020, link).

‘For every week that’s screening is paused, 7,000 people aren’t being referred for further tests and 380 cancers aren’t being diagnosed through screening programmes’.

‘But while the screening backlog is big, potentially the biggest impact on survival is being felt in cancer diagnosis and treatment’.

‘There’s been a significant drop in the number of urgent referrals for cancer, often reported as ‘two-week wait figures’, with 290,000 fewer people being referred for further tests than normal’.

Extreme poverty ‘will double by Christmas’ in UK because of Covid-19 (link).

Extreme poverty will be a killer of all ages.

Spain: #COVID19 comes to an end? (link).

Madrid Erupts As Citizens Clash With Police During Anti-Lockdown Riots (link).

‘Protests weren’t confined to Madrid. They were widespread over the weekend across areas such as Usera, Puente de Vallecas, Villa de Vallecas, Villaverde, Ciudad Lineal, Vicálvaro, San Blas and Carabanchel’.

The ordinary people of the nation that suffered under the 1939-75 Franco dictatorship can more easily spot a dictatorship installing itself.

WATCH: Anti-lockdown riots continue in Madrid, as police response grows increasingly violent (link).

They Want This Nightmare To Last Forever! Global Elite Pushing For Hard Lockdown Of Entire World As The ‘Demonic New World Order’ Warnings Of ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Are Confirmed (link).

The New Global Digital Prison: The Data-ification and Financialization of All of Life – Alison McDowell (link).

But BLM and XR was perfectly ok ??? Spot the difference (link).

Woman slammed to the ground by police during anti-lockdown protest (link).

Anti Lockdown Trafalgar Square Was “A Family Inspiring Event” CALLER (link).

From Peaceful Protest To Police Brutality (link).

Johnson SS Attack Peaceful Protesters – It’s Fascism People – Time To Face It (link).

Based on latest CDC data, the Wuhan coronavirus poses virtually no death risk whatsoever for people under the age of 50 (link).

‘New CDC data confirm that the Wuhan coronavirus poses almost zero death risk in people below the age of 50 (see details below). At the same time, these data also confirm the virus remains extremely dangerous to people over the age of 70, and the CDC estimates that 1 in 18 elderly people who contract the virus (i.e. are “infected”) end up being killed by it’.

‘Meanwhile, the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) for people 50 – 69 years is 1 in 200, making it far deadlier than the seasonal flu for individuals in that group’.

‘But for people aged 20 – 49 years, the IFR drops to just 1 in 5000. This means that for every 5,000 people who are infected within this age group, one fatality is expected’.

‘Those below the age of 20 have an even lower fatality rate: About 1 in 33,000’.

‘In summary, the risk of death from the coronavirus in people under the age of 50 is extremely small, and approaching zero’.

‘These numbers are based on the CDC’s new data released at the following link, using “Scenario 5” which is labeled, “Current Best Estimate.”’

‘https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html’

AstraZeneca’s ‘Discrepancies’ in Vaccine Trial Accounts Spark Questions (link).

London Pub Demands “No Extended Eye Contact” as Part of Corona Rules (link).

I am inclined to think this is someone being passive aggressive with the nonsense being imposed.

David Icke’s interview yesterday with InVeiwTV in Australia immediately deleted by fascist YouTube – here’s another version. So big and powerful, eh? But terrified of one man. Hilarious (link).

Their censorship is only highlighting their own desperation.

David Icke’s incredibly prophetic talk when he called it in 1995 – and the unwavering consistency of his message ever since – ‘Speak your truth and eventually the world comes to you’ (link).

INFURIATING VIDEO: Sydney police ARREST father of six for exercising outdoors — Help us fight back! (link).

Thousands Demand Reclassification of Wireless Radiation at Int’l Agency for Research on Cancer Headquarters (link).

‘Research has already determined that exposure to wireless radiation – Bluetooth, cell phone radiation, WiFi, and 5G – is biologically harmful AND at least increases cancer risk (see 1, 2). Many doctors and scientists also insist there is enough scientific evidence to re-classify it as a carcinogen. Protesters in France feel the same way’.

‘From Environmental Health Trust:’

‘Stop5G European Alliance: Thousands demonstrate in front of the International Agency for Research on Cancer Headquarters in Lyon, France calling for the”urgent reclassification” of wireless radiation as a carcinogen’.

‘Report from Oasisana’

‘“Great success for the international event promoted in Lyon (France) with the European Stop 5G Alliance : thousands of citizens from different countries gathered this morning in front of the headquarters of IARC, the International Agency for Research on Cancer belonging to the WHO World Health Organization. It is the agency responsible for the reclassification of the carcinogenesis of electrosmog, radio frequency non-ionizing waves. From all, the same request: “no conflicts of interest in scientific research, the reclassification of cancer from electrosmog is urgently needed”’.

‘The European Stop 5G Alliance, born last year in Switzerland, had already participated in a workshop at the European Parliament in Brussels.’