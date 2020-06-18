Your alternative update on COVID-19 for 2020-06-18. Big Pharma WB: ‘97% of vaccine recipients will become infertile’

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Big Pharma whistleblower: ‘97% of corona vaccine recipients will become infertile’ (link).

A British Soldier Talks About Their Covid Experience (link).

‘My camp which homes over 300 men and women has had zero confirmed cases of Covid 19. In this very small environment, if you were to believe everything the government and media were to tell you, you would expect it to be a hotspot for coronavirus. Having communal ablutions, a shared kitchen and in some cases you could have up to four people sharing a room’.

“Just Say No…” To The ‘New Normal’ (link).

‘Starting off, it seems as if the video, like many others, is promoting that people make all sorts of sacrifices, changing their lives drastically and painfully, to counter coronavirus. Then, the video takes a quick turn, harshly criticizing the coronavirus crackdown and the “new normal” of dystopian restrictions on human actions that people in government and media often assert must persist. At the same time, the video denounces Bill Gates who has been a prominent backer of the crackdown and promoter of the “new normal.”’

Two COVID Positive Hairstylists Served 140 People. Not One Customer Was Infected (link).

8 Reasons Why COVID-19 Damage To The Economy Will Be Deep And Lasting (link).

‘1. Business travel is not coming back any time soon‘.

‘2. White collar workers will not be going back to offices in the old numbers‘.

‘3. On the residential side, both the CARES Act as well as measures implemented locally provided for forbearance. But as Lee Sheppard explained in Tax Notes, this is imprecise legally. Landlords and lenders are expected to give tenants and homeowners a payment holiday, but what happens then isn’t at all clear‘.

‘4. Colleges will have a lot of trouble this fall‘.

‘5. PPP loans are keeping workers on the books through late June-mid July, depending on when the loan came in. Many employers, ranging from museums to small manufacturers are saying they have to make deep headcount cuts then. Continuing unemployment claims already show that new hires are still being pretty much equaled by job losses’.

‘6. Cutting across all the categories of businesses suffering from Covid-19 damage….restaurants, shops in office districts, merchants in college towns, small manufacturers….is that many are small businesses. Small business owners have to guarantee loans personally unless they are able to finance their operations by borrowing against real estate. Even SBA loans require a personal guarantee. So when consumers cheerily say that restaurant owners or other operators will just declare Chapter 7 or 11 and then start their venture afresh, they miss that these capitalists will be wiped out. They won’t have the money to start over again. And they may not have the pain tolerance either’.

‘7. State and local governments are already hemorrhaging jobs and it will get worse

‘8. The EU is not going to do enough stimulus to offset its own Covid-19 damage and Brexit is coming, a shock to the EU and UK when both are already on the ropes. Roughly 25% of S&P earnings come from Europe. The odds Italian banks will blow is rising all the time and that could be a CreditAnstalt-level event’.

Oxford Experts: “There Is No Scientific Evidence For COVID Two-Meter-Rule” (link).

‘While other countries and societies are getting back to life as normal, in Britain, the social distancing folly continues. For whatever reason, UK government officials seem desperate to cling to the crisis, and impose new restrictions every week which are only really effective at one thing: hampering business and trade‘.

‘Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains confused on the issue, and for some reason can’t seem to fully let go of the sacred “two metre rule”’.

‘It’s already well-known by now according to real data and the experience of European countries – that the virus was seasonal and has already ‘left the building,’ and that the only demographic who were ever at any serious risk were elderly persons with chronic comorbidities, and more specifically, those residing in care homes’.

‘Why are UK government officials still resisting relaxing social distancing measures? Has this become some sort of elaborate political face-saving exercise now, or is there a larger social engineering agenda in motion?’

‘TheUK Telegraph reports…‘

‘Thetwo-metre rule has no basis in science, leading scientists have said as the Government comes under increasing pressure to drop the measure‘.

‘Writing for The Telegraph, Professors Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson, from the University of Oxford, said there is little evidence to support the restriction and called for an end to the “formalised rules”’.

‘The University of Dundee also said there was no indication that distancing at two metres is safer than one metre‘.

‘The hope remains that more real science and sober analysis will continue emerging which can hopefully influence the government to return to reality, and put the incredible COVID lockdown debacle behind it. But can they?’

Trump Signs Bill Punishing Chinese Officials Over Uighur Internment Camps (link).

Will the communist Chinese start to genocide the Uighurs like Nazi Germany genocided the Jews of Europe?

DOJ Releases Recommendations For Section 230 Reform (link).

‘Finally, during last night’s show, Tucker Carlson delivered a scathing indictment of Google, which controls 70% of online advertising. “When you’re in the news business, you obey Google…in all of human history, no entity has had more unchecked power over free speech than Google’.

‘The White House has made it abundantly clear that it won’t tolerate social media platforms continuing to censor and de-monetize conservative speech while ignoring similar behavior by radical leftists. If these platforms want to continue to ‘curate’ the information and speech found therein, then they should be treated more like a publisher than a platform’

Tucker Carlson Eclipses Competition As Ratings Go Through The Roof (link).

‘The Five’ get into heated argument over accusations of Google censorship (link).

A youtuber has posted the following comment.

Liberals: Google can refuse service to anyone because it’s a business.

Also Liberals: Bakery businesses can’t refuse service to LGBTQ.

The Left’s Circular Firing Squad Aims at High School Principal Who Told Students Not to Loot (link).

Door-Busting Drug Raids Leave a Trail of Blood (link).

‘In 2013, Fort Worth officers served a no-knock warrant in search of cocaine. Jermaine Darden, 34, who was obese and had asthma, was handled roughly and stunned with a Taser. When medics arrived, he was unresponsive. The medical examiner ruled he died of cardiac-related natural causes’.

No idea if any cocaine was found.

76 billion opioids: Newly released federal data unmasks the epidemic (link).

‘Newly released data show that drug companies shipped billions of doses of oxycodone and hydrocodone across the United States as the nation’s drug epidemic skyrocketed’.

Origins of an Epidemic: Purdue Pharma Knew Its Opioids Were Widely Abused (link).

‘A confidential Justice Department report found the company was aware early on that OxyContin was being crushed and snorted for its powerful narcotic, but continued to promote it as less addictive’.

New Details Of Deadly No-Knock Warrant Show Just How Reckless Police Can Be (link).

AFTER STREET PREACHER DAVID LYNN WAS ARRESTED IN TORONTO – WHAT HAPPENED? (link).

‘Last year Pastor David Lynn who had never been in trouble with the police and had spent the last two decades of his life telling people that God loves them, was arrested, charged and thrown in jail. A traumatizing situation followed. Here is his stunning story…the truth about discrimination. His lawyer, Carol Crosson, joins us to talk about the growing discrimination towards people of faith’.

30m35s ’When the state criminalises the exercise of a charter right, it affects us all. It is a threat to us all when it criminalises the right of one’.

32m30s ‘If the state’s limitation of pastor Lynn’s liberty is allowed to stand, he is not truly free in his own country and in that case none of us can be said to be truly free. And on the matter of free speech I wrote the following, and these words are from the Ontario court of appeal many years ago, where the court said that the very lifeblood of democracy is the free exchange of ideas and opinion and if these exchanges are stifled, democracy itself is threatened. History has repeatedly demonstrated that the first step taken by totalitarian regimes is to muzzle the media then the individual in order to prevent the dissemination of views and opinions that may be contrary to the government’.

Is Trudeau ’s government wanting to become totalitarian?

Berlin politicians knowingly sent children to live with PEDOPHILES for decades, new report reveals (link).

‘Berlin authorities orchestrated a crackpot scheme to place foster children into the care of known pedophiles, a new report says. Dreamed up by an infamous pederasty advocate and supported by politicians, it only ended recently’.

‘Berlin’s Green Party called on Tuesday for an investigation into a massive child abuse scandal that saw foster children placed into the care of pedophiles for more than 30 years – all the way up to 2003. According to a new report published on Monday, the city’s educational authorities and Senate knew what was taking place, and the practice was “accepted, supported, [and] defended” by left-wing politicians and academics throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s’.