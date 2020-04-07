Your alternative update on COVID-19 for 2020-04-07

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

MUST HEAR!!! 5G? ΝYC-ΙCU DR unknowingly describes the EFFECTS of 60GHz on patients!!! (link). ‘I have witnessed medical phenomenon that just don’t’ make sense in the context of treating a disease that is supposed to be a viral pneumonia’, ‘We are operating under a medical paradigm that is untrue. In short, I believe we are treating the wrong disease and I fear that this misguided treatment will lead to a tremendous amount of harm to a great number of people in a very short time’, ‘rather it appears as if some kind of viral induced disease most resembling high altitude sickness’, ‘I fear that if we’re using a false paradigm to treat a new disease that the method we program the ventilator, one based on a notion of respiratory failure as opposed to oxygen failure, that this method, and there are a great many number of methods we can use with the ventilator, but this method being widely adopted at this very moment in every hospital in the country which aims to increase pressure on the lungs in order to open the up is actually doing more harm than good’.

There is a big difference between ‘died with COVID-19’ and ‘died from COVID-19’ as the chart below showing a sudden downturn in the number of pneumonia deaths indicates.

Virus, 5G and Pollution Combine to Destroy Wuhan (link). ‘Because information is controlled and censored by the Chinese Communist Party we do not know exactly what is happening in Wuhan except for the fact that it is dying. We know the pollution there is worse than terrible and that they were the first city to go online with 5G last year. And now the arrival of the coronavirus seems to have created a perfect storm of death and desperation. Obviously, the three influences acting together can destroy a persons life much easier than any one factor alone.’, ‘The promotional materials from Telecom companies brag that 5G messes with oxygen molecules. Oxygen is in the air we breathe, it comes from trees. Trees make it out of carbon dioxide. It’s two oxygen molecules and they share electrons. When you hit oxygen molecules with 60 GHz millimeter wave emissions it affects the orbital properties of the electrons of the oxygen molecules. The 60 GHz range is known as the Oxygen Absorption Band. At 60GHz, 98% of electromagnetic energy is absorbed by O2. When 5G reaches the frequency band of 60 GHz, the ability for a person’s blood hemoglobin to bind with oxygen is hindered and this might explain, in part, why people in Wuhan just fall down dead in the streets, which is not a normal thing we see with viral infections.’

Wireless at 60 GHz Has Unique Oxygen Absorption Properties (link).

How do the benefits of 5G, when set to 60 Hhz, look like now?

“Immunity Certificates” Are Coming – COVID-Survivors To Get ‘Special Passports’ Enabling Return To ‘Normalcy’ (link). ‘Yay, let’s all cheer for antibody-based freedom’.

My short response is: Have they lost their minds?

My shorter response is: f**k that s**t.

Bill Gates vaccine certificates (link, link). ‘Vaccines are very big business: this Feb. 23 CNBC article, for example, describes the vaccine market as six times bigger than it was 20 years ago, at more than $35 billion annually today, and providing a $44 return for every $1 invested in the world’s 94 lowest-income countries.’, ‘Dr. Williams and Chazan do not live together. Rather, Dr. Williams very likely knows – just as Gates knows – that there is little any reason to worry about being in close contact with other people unless you or they are vulnerable to developing a severe illness from COVID-19. He surely knows, also, that if you contract COVID-19 and you’re otherwise healthy you’ll very likely have few symptoms, if any, and recover quickly. And that this exposure in fact is beneficial because in the process you will develop antibodies to the virus and have natural, long-lasting immunity to it.’

Bill Gates is not fit for purpose.

World Health Organization: Gates Foundation Now Second Largest Funder After U.S. Government (link). ‘Providing proof that the independence of the World Health Organization (WHO) has been severely compromised, a document from the 2018 annual meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA), the WHO’s decision-making body, gives revealing details of where the organization’s funding comes from. During 2017, the total amount of money provided to the WHO by countries was exceeded by that coming from non-state actors, including the pharmaceutical industry. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation contributed almost $327 million to the WHO’s General and Fiduciary Funds, making it the second-largest donor overall. The only donations to these funds higher than those of the Gates Foundation came from the government of the United States.’

The W.H.O is not fit for purpose.

If you do not think that this is a massive conflict of interest then I have some of Saddam’s non-existent WMDs to sell you.

Rockefeller Foundation Paper Published in 2010 Predicted How a Pandemic Can be Used as an Excuse to Establish Global Authoritarian Power (link). ‘The Rockefeller Foundation published a report in May 2010 in cooperation with the Global Business Network of futurologist Peter Schwartz. It was called Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development. The first scenario, titled, “Lock Step”, describes a world of total government control and authoritarian leadership. It envisions a future where a pandemic would allow national leaders to flex their authority and impose airtight rules and restrictions that would remain after the pandemic faded’.

Learn The Risk (link) was founded by a former pharmaceutical insider Brandy Vaughan, an ex-Merck sales executive who never meant to take on the world’s most powerful industry. But she felt she had no choice when the industry’s agenda to keep us all sick began to spiral out of control’, ‘In addition to pharmaceutical drugs and medical error, vaccines are put into the mix. Vaccines do not create immunity, they create customers. It’s the best business model in the world. It keeps people coming back for more – forever’, ‘There are multiple toxic ingredients in vaccines — some known to cause cancer and autoimmune disorders. These toxins create health issues that in turn create customers’, ‘Brandy saw the corruption from the inside when she sold a drug (VIOXX) that was literally killing thousands of people. Now she exposes the truth behind the “health” care system and empowers people to take control of their health and make changes NATURALLY’.

Why don’t we get rid of families and cash? Soros-funded progressive globalists using Covid-19 to push own ‘technocratic solutions’ (link).

When they say ‘families’ they don’t mean their own families just everyone else’s families.

How Gullible Politicians Promoted Global Economic Destruction And Threw Us Into The Abyss Of Serfdom (link).