Your alternative update on COVID-19 for 2020-04-06

“This is the Beginning of the End of the Pandemic” – Dr. Stephen Smith Announces Hydroxy-Choloroquine Study that is “Game Changer” in Battle Against Coronavirus (VIDEO, link, link).

HUGE! From CDC Website: Hospitals to List COVID-19 as Cause of Death Even if It’s “Assumed to Have Caused Or Contributed to Death” – Lab Tests Not Required (link).

BREAKING: New York Data Confirms Once Again – 99% of Coronavirus Fatalities Have Pre-Existing Conditions – 94% of Fatalities Over Age 45! …Open The Economy! (link)

We all know what assuming does. It makes an ass out of me.

We cannot trust the American numbers and, because I have no reason to believe that the same this is not happening in the UK, we cannot trust the UK numbers.

Covid-19: Cocooning elderly over 70 at risk of vitamin D deficiency (link). ‘Recent research shows vitamin D helps prevent respiratory illness and benefits immune function. The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (Tilda) report says that “maintaining a sufficient vitamin D status may therefore be of benefit in the Covid-19 pandemic”.’

Coronavirus: Matt Hancock warns public sunbathing is not allowed in lockdown (link).

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is not fit for purpose.

This KKR-Backed Healthcare Firm Just Slashed Doctors’ Pay In The Middle Of An “Unprecedented” Pandemic (link). ‘And now the KKR-backed Envision Healthcare Corp., one of the biggest medical providers backed by private equity, is poised to become the poster-child for Wall Street greed as it informs hundreds of doctors in its employ will not be receiving the bonus checks they had been expecting in April.’

This healthcare firm is not fit for purpose.

Former British Supreme Court Justice: “This Is What A Police-State Is Like” (link). ‘The former Supreme Court Justice Jonathan Sumption, QC, has denounced the police response to the coronavirus, saying the country is suffering ‘collective hysteria’’.

A police state will not be fit for purpose.

A Plan To End This Madness (link). ‘The world’s biggest problem right now seems to be a type of irrationality called groupthink’.

Groupthink is not fit for purpose.

Could the Covid19 Response be More Deadly than the Virus? (Link). ‘The economic, social and public health consequences of these measures could claim millions of victims’

Millions Of Small Businesses Stunned To Learn They Are Not Eligible For Bailout Loans (link). ‘In fact, only those companies that already have a lending relationship, i.e., an outstanding loan with a given bank are – at least as of this moment – able to apply for the rescue funds’.

This bailout is not fit for purpose.

Unprecedented 2.2 Trillion Dollar Bill Fails Most Small Businesses (link). ‘It now looks like this bill will allow for a rapid maximum loan amount of two and a half times a company’s average monthly payroll expense over the past 12 months. This loan would turn into a grant and be forgiven if they keep their employees on. This fails to take into consideration that not all small businesses are labor or payroll intense. Some businesses with large or expensive showrooms are getting hammered by rent, others by inventory, or things like taxes, utilities, or even by having to toss products due to spoilage.’

Again, this bailout is not fit for purpose.

6t more debt doesn’t matter then why not 350t (link).

We have been told that, if needs be, the money printing will be infinite.

The Jackpot Chronicles Scenario 1: Force Majeure (link). ‘An era like this comes to an end when the public realizes that their betters aren’t intellectually superior but rather institutionally privileged. Now facing an existential crisis of their own making, they are completely out of touch with the public mind and out of their depth to deal with it’, ‘Now, every company that levered up on debt to buy back their own shares over the last 10 years wants a bailout. Grant Williams points out in Things That Make You Go Hymm that the airline industry spent 47B on buybacks since 2010, they want a 50B bailout’.

I have never thought that anyone is better than anyone else, has anyone else thought otherwise?

Nobody Knows How To Politicize A Pandemic Like Nancy Pelosi (link). ‘The Pelosi plan would remove a cap on the state and local tax deduction (SALT) that could quickly put cash in people’s pockets—but the beneficiary won’t be average American workers. The beneficiaries will be the real base of the Democratic Party: millionaire liberals from coastal states’.

Nancy Pelosi is not fit for purpose.

Nevada Governor Sisolak Found Hoarding Coronavirus Treatment Drug (Hydroxychloroquine, link)

Goldman Sachs Buys 2 Luxury Private Jets ($75m each) As Main Street On Verge Of Collapse (link). ‘Looking forward, it’s also possible that the use of private jets becomes more accepted in the age of coronavirus as flights become vectors for spreading disease.’.

FDA aggressively attacking colloidal silver products to clear the way for a Big Pharma coronavirus VACCINE (that will probably kill 100,000 Americans all by itself) link. ‘In order to make way for an eventual Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, the FDA is trying to clear out natural things like colloidal silver, vitamin C, zinc, and quinone that threaten to expose the inevitable jab “solution” as unnecessary, and thus fraudulent’, ‘The science is clear: Colloidal silver is a powerful antiviral’.

UN Wants a 10% Global Tax to Pay for New “Shared Responsibility” Program to Address Coronavirus Pandemic (link). ‘The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced the creation of a fund for addressing the global coronavirus pandemic – and he is simultaneously asking nations to contribute the equivalent of at least 10 percent of the annual income of the entire planet to a massive “human-centered, innovative and coordinated stimulus package” that would be administered at the international level.’

Please, no more power grabs.

FDIC closes small West Virginia bank, moves deposits to MVB Bank (link).

“They Want Their Monies Out” – Baltimore Residents ‘Storm Bank’ Amid Fears Of Social Unrest (link). ‘Last month, the smart money in Mid-Town Manhattan and Hamptons were withdrawing as much cash as they could, with at least one bank running out of $100 bills.’