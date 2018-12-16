Imperialist monopolies / Assange vs Acosta / Yellow Vests vs ‘King’ Macron

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

The Many Ways Governments Create Monopolies

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-01/many-ways-governments-create-monopolies

“In 2017, University economists Jan De Loecker and Jan Eeckhout found monopolies behind nearly every economic problem. They have slowed economic growth and caused recessions, financial crises and depressions. These monopolies restrict the supply of goods and services so they can inflate prices and profits while also reducing quality. In addition, monopolies have decreased wages for non-monopolists by decreasing the competition for workers. This has led to wealth disparity, underemployment, unemployment and poverty”

“Monopolies have also led to many societal problems. Unlike truly competitive firms, institutions that enjoy monopoly power have more freedom to discriminate against outsiders, especially women and minorities. They block innovation, the key to long-term prosperity. Monopolies have led to imperialism and wars .”

“Today, the eight major industrial sectors, controlling about 92 percent of the economy (GDP), are dominated by special interests receiving preferential political policies. These include:”

“Banking”

“Housing”

“Health care”

“Agriculture”

“Energy”

“Transportation”

“Technology”

“Government”

Imperialist monopolies.

Escaping the Global Banking Cartel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgI0liAee4s

7 reasons to abolish the federal reserve and other central banks.

it is incapable of accomplishing its stated objectives,

it is a cartel operating against the public interest,

it is the supreme instrument of usury,

it generates our most unfair tax – price inflation,

it encourages war,

it destabilises the economy,

it is an instrument of totalitarianism.

Price inflation is best understood as the mechanism that transfers wealth from society to the first users of new units of currency: governments and banks.

The name ‘federal reserve system’ is deceptive,

in that it is not federal,

it is without reserve,

and it is not a system of power diffused among its 12 component parts.

A quarter of the wealth of the world was represented by the 7 attendees at the secret Jekyll Island meeting in 1910 that cooked up the federal reserve act of 1913:

senator Nelson Aldrich,

Abraham Pyatt Andrew assistant secretary at the Treasury,

Frank Vanderlip president of the National City Bank of New York,

Henry Davison senior partner of the J Morgan,

Charles Norton president of the First National Bank of New York,

Benjamin Strong head of JP Morgans Bankers Trust company

and Paul Warburg partner in Kuhn Loeb and company and representative of the Rothschild banking dynasty in England and France.

The good news is that bitcoin is in the process of abolishing central banks.

The Creature From Jekyll Island (by G. Edward Griffin)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu_VqX6J93k

4m55s “I came to the conclusion that the federal reserve needed to be abolished for 7 reasons actually and I would like to read them for you now. And I’ve stated them in rather concise terms, hopefully they’ll have some shock value so you can remember them and here they are. First of all, it is incapable of accomplishing its stated objectives. Two, it is a cartel operating against the public interest. Three, it is the supreme instrument of usury. Four, it generates our most unfair tax. Five, it encourages war. Six, it destabilises the economy and, seven, it is an instrument of totalitarianism.”

18m20 “Those are the seven men who were on Jekyll Island and as incredible as it may seem they represented approximately one fourth of the wealth of the entire world.”

52m55s “As you’ve heard said many times by now what we wound up with was not federal, there are no reserves, its not a system at all in the sense of diffusion of power and the federal reserve banks aren’t even banks. So on all words we are dealing with appearances of the fourth kind.”

MUST HEAR PROOF: Obama, Mueller and the Biggest Scam in American History – Dan Bongino

https://www.sgtreport.com/2018/11/must-hear-proof-obama-mueller-and-the-biggest-scam-in-american-history-dan-bongino/

Using the NSA to spy not on terrorists but on the Trump campaign.

Using the FISA court with false accusations to spy on the Trump campaign.

Comey transcript released today; he admits piss dossier was not verified before or after FISA, a critical violation of court procedure.

http://12160.info/page/comey-transcript-released-today-he-admits-piss-dossier-was-not-ve

Ten Reasons Why Governments Fail

https://www.activistpost.com/2018/11/ten-reasons-why-governments-fail.html

“I. Knowledge”

“II. Information Asymmetries”

“III. Crowding out of the Private Sector”

“IV. Time Lags”

“V. Rent Seeking and Rent Creation”

“VI. Logrolling and Vote Trading”

“VII. Common Good”

“VIII. Regulatory Capture”

“IX. Short-Sightedness”

“X. Rational Ignorance”

See the list: 11 of the most effective natural painkillers

https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-11-24-list-most-effective-natural-painkillers.html

“Aloe vera”

“Basil”

“Cloves”

“Dill”

“Garlic”

“Ginger”

“Lavender”

“Mint”

“Parsley”

“Rosemary”

“Thyme”

Flint Resident on ONGOING Water Crisis: This is a Human Problem

https://statuscoup.com/flint-resident-on-ongoing-water-crisis-this-is-a-human-problem/

Flint: Gov. Caught Faking Water Tests

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ_jA0KK5B8

21m55s “I’m not neutral to people being poisoned and left to die.”

How Flint’s Water Crisis Happened, And Why It Isn’t Over

http://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2018/07/10/flint-water-crisis-poisoned-city

The water in Flint is still not safe.

John Peter Zenger

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Peter_Zenger

“John Peter Zenger (October 26, 1697 – July 28, 1746) was a German American printer and journalist in New York City. Zenger printed The New York Weekly Journal.[1] He was accused of libel in 1734 by William Cosby, the royal governor of New York, but the jury acquitted Zenger, who became a symbol for freedom of the press.[2] ”

ON CONTACT: CRUCIFYING JULIAN ASSANGE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hyZktgMp4Q

Assange vs Acosta: Crucifying journalists

The banker behind the first ‘Baghdad Bounce’

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/personalfinance/2849559/The-banker-behind-the-first-Baghdad-Bounce.html

“Rothschild senior was instrumental in setting up the central banking system – mainly to subsidise wars. The idea was to have a monopoly of control of the money supply. The bank would issue its own notes and stop alternative credit notes, such as those that goldsmiths used to issue, being used as legal tender.”

“Privately owned, state-endorsed monopolies of central banking facilities spread throughout Europe.”

“Nathan died in 1836 in his late 50s, but left a wealth of wit and financial wisdom, not all entirely to his credit. It is reported that during a party at his mansion, he said: “I care not what puppet is placed upon the throne of England. The man that controls Britain’s money supply controls the British Empire – and I control the British money supply.””

Excellent documentary on how bankers bankrupted the whole planet.

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/excellent-documentary-on-how-bankers-bankrupted-the-whole-planet/

10m5s “By 1850 James Rothschilds, the heir to the French branch of the family, was said to be worth 600 million French francs, 150 million more than all the other bankers in France put together. He built this mansion called Ferrier just east of Paris. Wilhelm the first on seeing it exclaimed ‘kings couldn’t afford this, it could only belong to a Rothschild’.”

Greece MPs to vote on canceling further pension cuts

https://www.rt.com/newsline/446181-greece-cancel-pension-cuts/

Cutting pensions is an act of genocide that will benefit only the 0.01%.

Sweden is generous to migrants, while its pensioners turn to soup kitchens

https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/12/sweden-is-generous-to-migrants-while-its-pensioners-turn-to-soup-kitchens/

Super Injunction Silences News About Vatican Official’s Child Molestation Conviction, And That’s Bullshit

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/69761/super-injunction-silences-news-about-vatican-officials-child-molestation-conviction-and-thats.html

“We’ve written in the past about things like “super injunctions” in the UK and elsewhere that often put a huge and near absolute gag order on writing about a famous person enmeshed in some sort of scandal, and apparently Australia has such a thing as well — and it’s now scaring off tons of publications from writing about the fact that George Pell, the Vatican’s CFO and often called the “3rd most powerful person in the Vatican” was convicted on all charges that he sexually molested choir boys in Australia in the 1990s. However, the press is barred from reporting on it based on one of those gag orders.”

F**k this gag order.

Woman Killed in French Marseille During ‘Yellow Vests’ Violent Rally – Reports

https://sputniknews.com/europe/201812031070351608-woman-killed-marseille-yellow-vests/

“The woman died on Sunday following the incident in her apartment where she was closing the blinds when she was hit by a grenade; the victim was hospitalized shortly thereafter but died in the operating room.”

Yellow Vests Rise Against Neo-Liberal ‘King’ Macron

https://consortiumnews.com/2018/12/05/yellow-vests-rise-against-neo-liberal-king-macron/

Why French Protestors Have 70% Approval From Citizens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQuU5Lf3idc

“Snipers spotted on Paris rooftops as anti-Macron riots turn violent” Are they firing at protesters? Video circulating may show someone getting shot.

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/snipers-spotted-on-paris-rooftops-as-anti-macron-riots-turn-violent-are-they-firing-at-protesters-video-circulating-may-show-someone-getting-shot/

How did French and German security services overlook Strasbourg ‘radical Islamist’ with a string of convictions and bungle raid on his home where he stored guns and grenades?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6487547/Cherif-Chekatt-Strasbourg-Christmas-market-gunman-killed-three-injured-13-pictured.html

France: Along Comes A Suspiciously, Conveniently Timed Christmas “Terror” Shooting…

http://pennyforyourthoughts2.blogspot.com/2018/12/france-along-comes-suspiciously.html

Voices of the Yellow Vests: “We are just here peacefully, getting tear gassed.”

http://12160.info/video/voices-of-the-yellow-vests-we-are-just-here-peacefully-getting

This is Why France is Protesting and Why the Rest of the World Must Join

https://govtslaves.info/2018/12/14/this-is-why-france-is-protesting-and-why-the-rest-of-the-world-must-join/

Who does Emmanuel Macron owe?

http://www.voltairenet.org/article204303.html

“President Macron is often presented as a Rothschild Boy. This is true, but secondary. Thierry Meyssan demonstrates that he owes his electoral campaign mostly to Henry Kravis, the boss of one of the world’s largest financial companies, and to NATO – a considerable debt which weighs heavily today on the solution to the Yellow Vests crisis.”

THIS IS HUGE–> PLEASE PASS THIS ON! John Solomon: DIA Holds Document to Exonerate Gen. Flynn – Refuse to Release It! —Hey @RealDonaldTrump

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/this-is-huge-please-pass-this-on-john-solomon-fbi-holds-document-to-exonerate-gen-flynn-refuse-to-release-it-hey-realdonaldtrump/

“John Solomon: Let me say this about Mike Flynn. In May 2017 there was a document identified to a small number of people in the United State government. It’s in the possession of the Defense Intelligence Agency. For 18 months there’s been an effort to resist declassifying that document. I know that that document contains extraordinary exculpatory information about General Flynn. I don’t believe the president has ever been told about this document. One lawmaker discovered it but he was thwarted by the Defense Intelligence Agency in his ability to disclose it. I think we all should ask for that declassification! Get that out. It may enlighten the judge!”

The War Against Globalism

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-14/war-against-globalism

“Belgium has joined the list of countries that are rebelling against their elected leadership. Over the weekend the Belgian government fell over Prime Minister Charles Michel’s trip to Morocco to sign the United Nations Migration Agreement. The agreement made no distinction between legal and illegal migrants and regarded immigration as a positive phenomenon. The Belgian people apparently did not agree. Facebook registered 1,200 Belgians agreeing that the Prime Minister was a traitor. Some users expressed concern for their children’s futures, noting that Belgian democracy is dead. Others said they would get yellow vests and join the protests.”

“The unrest witnessed in a number of places is focused on some specific demands but it represents much broader anger. The French yellow vests initially protested against proposed increases in fuel taxes that would have affected working people dependent on transportation disproportionately. But when that demand was met by the government of President Emmanuel Macron, the demonstrations continued and even grew, suggesting that the grievances with the government were far more extensive than the issue of a single new tax. Perhaps not surprisingly, the French government is seeking for a scapegoat and is investigating “Russian interference.” The US State Department inevitably agrees, claiming that Kremlin directed websites and social media are “amplifying the conflict.””

“Some commentators looking somewhat more deeply at the riots in France have even suggested that the real issue just might be regime change, that the Macron government had become so disconnected with many of the voters through both its policies and the rhetoric justifying them that it had lost its legitimacy and there was no possibility of redemption. Any change would have to be an improvement, particularly as a new regime would be particularly sensitive to the sentiments of those being governed, at least initially. One might suggest that the prevailing sentiment that a radical change in government is needed, come what may, to shake up the system might well be called the “Trump phenomenon” as that is more-or-less what happened in the United States.”

“The idea that republican or democratic government will eventually deteriorate into some form of tyranny is not exactly new. Thomas Jefferson advocated a new revolution every generation to keep the spirit of government accountable to the people alive.”

“Call it what you will – neoliberalism, neoconservatism or globalism – the new world order, as recently deceased President George H.W. Bush once labeled it, characteristically embraces a world community in which there is free trade, free movement of workers and democracy. They all sound like good things but they are authoritarian in nature, destructive of existing communities and social systems while at the same time enriching those who promote the changes. They have also been the root cause of most of the wars fought since the Second World War, wars to “liberate” people who never asked to be invaded or bombed as part of the process.”

POLICING FOR PROFIT: HOW CIVIL ASSET FORFEITURE FUNDS LAW ENFORCEMENT

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/69756/policing-for-profit-how-civil-asset-forfeiture-funds-law.html

“Picture this: You’re driving home from the casino and you’ve absolutely cleaned up – to the tune of $50,000. You see a police car pull up behind you, but you can’t figure out why. Not only have you not broken any laws, you’re not even speeding. But the police officer doesn’t appear to be interested in charging you with a crime. Instead, he takes your gambling winnings, warns you not to say anything to anyone unless you want to be charged as a drug kingpin, then drives off into the sunset.”

Nancy Pelosi’s Fortune Explodes

https://rightwingnews.com/democrats/nancy-pelosis-fortune-explodes/

“One of the perks of power is that it can help you grow your fortune. For example, take Nancy Pelosi:”

“House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) saw her net worth rise 62 percent last year, cementing her status as one of the wealthiest members of Congress.”

“Pelosi was worth at least $35.2 million in the 2010 calendar year, according to a financial disclosure report released Wednesday. She reported a minimum of $43.4 million in assets and about $8.2 milion in liabilities.”

“For 2009, Pelosi reported a minimum net worth of $21.7 million. …”

“Pelosi saw her wealth rise due to some stock gains and real estate investments made by her husband, Paul.”

“It’s helpful to have a seat at the table, so that you know where to invest. Once you’ve invested, power helps you assure that nothing bad happens to the companies you’re invested in.”

How Nancy Pelosi Has Earned Millions as She Aims to Be Speaker of the House Once More

https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/politicians/nancy-pelosi-net-worth/

“As a couple, Pelosi and her husband have a combined net worth between -$58.7 million and $72.1 million”

VA WHISTLEBLOWER VISITED BY FBI, SENT TO PSYCH WARD, SET TO BE TERMINATED FROM JOB

https://www.sgtreport.com/2018/12/va-whistleblower-visited-by-fbi-sent-to-psych-ward-set-to-be-terminated-from-job/

“In a statement prepared on December 3, 2018, Fox said:”

“The VA cannot keep certain people out of certain people’s files. My former managers and coworkers can pull up all of my records from military, work, medical, etcetera from a laptop in their home and show anyone they want my information. None of my conversations with my doctors are private, including my therapy records.”

How School Districts Weaponize Child Protection Services Against Uncooperative Parents

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/69729/how-school-districts-weaponize-child-protection-services-against-uncooperative.html

California is so broke that now it wants to start taxing text messages, going back FIVE YEARS. Yeah, that’s right,

http://12160.info/page/california-is-so-broke-that-now-it-wants-to-start-taxing-text-mes

By suing WikiLeaks, DNC could endanger principles of press freedom

https://cpj.org/blog/2018/05/by-suing-wikileaks-dnc-could-endanger-principles-o.php

SWAT team attacks large Ohio organic coop; USDA/agribusiness attacks sustainable agriculture (2008/12/06)

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2008/12/05/669897/-SWAT-team-attacks-large-Ohio-organic-coop-USDA-agribusiness-attacks-sustainable-agriculture

“There were agents from the Department of Agriculture present, one of them identified as Bill Lesho. The search warrant is reportedly

supicious-looking. Agents began rifling through all of the family’s

possessions, a task that lasted hours and resulted in a complete upheaval of every private area in the home. Many items were taken that were not listed on the search warrant. The family was not permitted a phone call, and they were not told what crime they were being charged with. They were not read their rights. Over ten thousand dollars worth of food was taken, including the family’s personal stock of food for the coming year. All of their computers, and all of their cell phones were taken, as well as phone and contact records. The food cooperative was virtually shut down. There was no rational explanation, nor justification, for this extreme violation of Constitutional rights.”

Food Scam: Almond Board of California to falsely label pasteurized almonds as “raw” (April 05, 2007)

https://www.naturalnews.com/021776.html

Food safety bill invokes Codex harmonization and grants FDA authority to police food safety of foreign nations (December 29, 2010)

https://www.naturalnews.com/030863_food_safety_bill_Codex_Alimentarius.html

“Section 305 is entitled “BUILDING CAPACITY OF FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS WITH RESPECT TO FOOD SAFETY” and it gives the FDA authority to set up offices in foreign countries and then dictate the food safety plans of foreign governments. It says, specifically, on page 217 of the bill (http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/BILLS-111hr2751…):”

“SEC. 308. FOREIGN OFFICES OF THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION.”

“(a) IN GENERAL. – The Secretary shall establish offices of the Food and Drug Administration in foreign countries selected by the Secretary.””

The Century of the Self

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Century_of_the_Self

“Where once the political process was about engaging people’s rational, conscious minds, as well as facilitating their needs as a group, Stuart Ewen, a historian of public relations, argues that politicians now appeal to primitive impulses that have little bearing on issues outside the narrow self-interests of a consumer society.”

“The words of Paul Mazur, a leading Wall Street banker working for Lehman Brothers in 1927, are cited: “We must shift America from a needs- to a desires-culture. People must be trained to desire, to want new things, even before the old have been entirely consumed. […] Man’s desires must overshadow his needs.”[7] “

How carbon dioxide benefits the planet with accelerated reforestation, improved crop growth and re-greening

https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-11-23-how-carbon-dioxide-benefits-the-planet-with-accelerated-reforestation.html

“One of the quintessential doctrines of the Cult of Climate Change maintains that carbon dioxide, or CO2, is a harmful “pollutant” that’s destroying our planet. But as revealed in an in-depth report on the benefits of CO2, nothing could be further from the truth.”

“In his paper, independent scholar and author Indur Goklany explains how CO2 benefits both the biosphere and humanity by stimulating the growth and flourishing of plant life. Further, increased concentrations of CO2 directly contribute to more rainfall, which means more food for both animals and people.”

Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice

Why Does America Have 13 Million Households That Don’t Have Enough Food To Eat?

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-20/why-does-america-have-13-million-households-dont-have-enough-food-eat

Kansas City Promises to Stop Pouring Bleach on Food for the Homeless After Outcry. But Will They Find Other Ways to Destroy It?

https://www.theorganicprepper.com/kansas-city-to-stop-pouring-bleach-on-homeless-food-after-citizens-fought-back/

“The health department was demanding permits for the passing out of food.”

“FHS Kansas City responded to the health department by pointing out that first, they are not a charitable organization and that the health department didn’t even get the group right. FHS says they are a picnic gathering of friends from Facebook. They make the point that the government doesn’t go around bleaching meals at family reunions, company picnics, and the like. So why should it destroy food at this gathering?”

In an age when so many people are food insecure, a government that does s**t like this is part of the problem.

More Zuckerberg crimes EXPOSED: Internal documents prove that Facebook is a lawless, data-mining criminal operation

https://govtslaves.info/2018/12/07/more-zuckerberg-crimes-exposed-internal-documents-prove-that-facebook-is-a-lawless-data-mining-criminal-operation/

Patriot’s Roundtable at Operation Classified Scott Bennett, Robyn Gritz, Sidney Powell & Kevin Shipp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OletP4NNQZk

“A group of America’s bravest patriots join me to discuss the overwhelming corruption we now face. This interview was recorded live at John B. Wells Operation Classified in Dallas Texas on November 10, 2018”

Intelligence Assessment with Kevin Shipp Whistleblowers Roundtable with Bill Binney & John Kiriakou

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ_XSd1SXXk

23m “So that the public never knows that they have all the data and information on everybody so we can control the entire population. That’s the whole point.”

35m35s “And then the justice department responded saying we don’t think he committed espionage and then Brennan responded back and said charge him with espionage anyway and make him defend himself.”

37m15s “The cell is chilled 50 degrees farhenheit and every hour a CIA officer goes into the cell and throws a bucket of ice water on him … Can you die from that ? … And we killed 2 prisoners with that technique.”

Shocker: Dianne Feinstein’s Husband Awarded The NEARLY-Billion Dollar High Speed Rail Contract In California, Where Coincidentally Wildfires Are Clearing The Way For

https://jasperandsardine.wordpress.com/2018/11/19/shocker-dianne-feinsteins-husband-awarded-the-nearly-billion-dollar-high-speed-rail-contract-in-california/

“The Perini-Zachary-Parsons bid was the lowest received from the five consortia participating in the bidding process, but “low” is a relative term. The firms bid $985,142,530 to build the wildly anticipated first section of high speed rail track that will tie the megopolis of Madera to the global finance center of Fresno. Do the division, and you find that the low bid came in at a mere $35 million per mile.”

Field McConnell – “Treasonous Acts” – Operation Classified

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T32fUqOh7mE

In “Absolute Coincidence”, Goldman Signed Queens Real Estate Deal Same Day As Amazon HQ2 Announcement

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-26/absolute-coincidence-goldman-signs-real-estate-deal-same-day-amazon-hq2

“The project, being built by the Gotham Organization, a real estate development firm with close ties to Goldman, will fund the construction project to produce more than 1,000 units, with 80% designated for affordable housing.”

“An influx of 25,000 new Amazon employees could mean that Goldman’s massive new apartment building is the big winner.”

Affordable housing for minimum wage workers at Amazon – check.

“YOU’RE WORTH $1 TRILLION. WHY DO YOU NEED OUR $3 BILLION?” ANGRY NEW YORKERS CONFRONT AMAZON EXECS AT CITY COUNCIL MEETING

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/69743/youre-worth-1-trillion-why-do-you-need-our-3-billion-angry-new-yorkers-confront-amazon-execs-at.html

The WWI Conspiracy – Part Two: The American Front

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-5kWX7rYuU

Collateral Murder – Wikileaks – Iraq

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rXPrfnU3G0

“Wikileaks has obtained and decrypted this previously unreleased video footage from a US Apache helicopter in 2007. It shows Reuters journalist Namir Noor-Eldeen, driver Saeed Chmagh, and several others as the Apache shoots and kills them in a public square in Eastern Baghdad. They are apparently assumed to be insurgents. After the initial shooting, an unarmed group of adults and children in a minivan arrives on the scene and attempts to transport the wounded. They are fired upon as well. The official statement on this incident initially listed all adults as insurgents and claimed the US military did not know how the deaths ocurred.”

More government lies.

How is picking up wounded and dead a hostile act? What the f**king hell is wrong with these people ?

WikiLeaks’ Collateral Murder: U.S. Soldier Ethan McCord

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kelmEZe8whI

Hedges: Assange Has Done More To Expose American Crimes Than Any Other News Organization

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-12/hedges-assange-has-done-more-expose-american-crimes-any-other-news-organization

“WikiLeaks and Assange have done more to expose the dark machinations and crimes of the American Empire than any other news organization. Assange, in addition to exposing atrocities and crimes committed by the United States military in our endless wars and revealing the inner workings of the Clinton campaign, made public the hacking tools used by the CIA and the National Security Agency, their surveillance programs and their interference in foreign elections, including in the French elections. He disclosed the conspiracyagainst British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn by Labour members of Parliament. And WikiLeaks worked swiftly to save Edward Snowden, who exposed the wholesale surveillance of the American public by the government, from extradition to the United States by helping him flee from Hong Kong to Moscow. The Snowden leaks also revealed, ominously, that Assange was on a U.S. “manhunt target list.””

‘Assange showed that the media is an appendage of established power’ – John Pilger

http://12160.info/video/assange-showed-that-the-media-is-an-appendage-of-established

Ron Paul: “Assange: Perhaps The Greatest Journalist of Our Time.”

http://12160.info/page/ron-paul-assange-perhaps-the-greatest-journalist-of-our-time

I am in agreement.

Forget Jim Acosta, Matt Taibbi Explains Why You Should Care About Julian Assange

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-25/forget-jim-acosta-matt-taibbi-explains-why-you-should-care-about-julian-assange

“Ronald Reagan’s executive secretary for the National Security Council, Rodney McDaniel, estimated that 90 percent of what was classified didn’t need to be. The head of the 9/11 commission put the number at 75 percent.”

“This created a huge amount of tension between so-called “real secrets” — things that really should never be made public, like military positions and the designs of mass-destruction weapons — and things that are merely extremely embarrassing to people in power and should come out. The bombing of civilian targets in Iraq was one example. The mistreatment of prisoners in Guantanamo Bay was another.”

I’m on the Kill List. This is what it feels like to be hunted by drones

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/i-am-on-the-us-kill-list-this-is-what-it-feels-like-to-be-hunted-by-drones-a6980141.html

“I am in England this week because I decided that if Westerners wanted to kill me without bothering to come to speak with me first, perhaps I should come to speak to them instead. I’ll tell my story so that you can judge for yourselves whether I am the kind of person you want to be murdered.”

Chilling legal memo from Obama DOJ justifies assassination of US citizens (5 Feb 2013)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/feb/05/obama-kill-list-doj-memo

“What has made these actions all the more radical is the absolute secrecy with which Obama has draped all of this. Not only is the entire process carried out solely within the Executive branch – with no checks or oversight of any kind – but there is zero transparency and zero accountability. The president’s underlings compile their proposed lists of who should be executed, and the president – at a charming weekly event dubbed by White House aides as “Terror Tuesday” – then chooses from “baseball cards” and decrees in total secrecy who should die. The power of accuser, prosecutor, judge, jury, and executioner are all consolidated in this one man, and those powers are exercised in the dark.”

The president of terror.

In ‘kill list’ case, judge questions government’s unilateral authority to kill U.S. citizens abroad

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/in-kill-list-case-judge-questions-governments-unilateral-authority-to-kill-us-citizens-abroad/2018/05/01/ee4077e8-4d5c-11e8-b725-92c89fe3ca4c_story.html?utm_term=.72034dd8218b

“U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer didn’t indicate whether she would toss out the case, as the government has requested, but she repeatedly asked government attorneys whether national security concerns trump individual citizens’ rights, allowing one to be put on a “kill list” without any notice or challenge.”

“The U.S. government will neither confirm nor deny whether Abdul Kareem or Ahmad Muaffaq Zaidan, the other plaintiff in the case, have been designated national security threats.”

Rights do not come from government so, no, national security does not trump the right to life. I do hope that the judge was being rhetorical in this question.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disposition_Matrix

“As reported previously, United States citizens may be listed as targets for killing in the database.[7] Suspects are not formally charged of any crime or offered a trial in their own defense.[8] Obama administration lawyers have asserted that U.S. citizens alleged to be members of Al Qaeda and said to pose an “imminent threat of violent attack” against the United States may be killed without judicial process.[9] The legal arguments of U.S. officials for this policy were leaked to NBC News in February 2013, in the form of briefing papers summarizing legal memos from October 2011.[9]”

Everything that Nazi Germany did they assured the German people was lawful and moral.

Al Qaeda Doesn’t Exist (Documentary) – 1 (Dec 30, 2008)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek7ZHenQnu4

GoFundMe Page Seeking $920 Million To Replace Malfunctioning New Jersey Bridge

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-29/gofundme-page-seeking-920-million-replace-malfunctioning-new-jersey-bridge

Spending 100s of billions of dollars for empire but cannot spend 920 millions of dollars for infrastructure.

G20 Summit, Top Agenda Item: Bye-Bye American Empire

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-30/g20-summit-top-agenda-item-bye-bye-american-empire

“In American mythology, it does not have an empire. The US was supposed to be different from the old European colonial powers, leading the rest of the world through its “exceptional” virtues of freedom, democracy and rule of law. In truth, US global dominance relied on the application of ruthless imperial power.”

“The curious thing about capitalism is it always outgrows its national base. Markets eventually become too small and the search for profits is insatiable. American capital soon found more lucrative opportunities in the emerging market of China. From the 1980s on, US corporations bailed out of America and set up shop in China, exploiting cheap labor and exporting their goods back to increasingly underemployed America consumers. The arrangement was propped up partly because of seemingly endless consumer debt.”

How the Bush family made its fortune from the Nazis: The Dutch Connection

https://archives.globalresearch.ca/articles/LOF209A.html

“After World War I, August Thyssen had been badly burned by the loss of assets under the harsh terms of the Versailles treaty. He was determined that it would never happen again. One of his sons would join the Nazis; the other would be neutral. No matter who won the next war, the Thyssen family would survive with their industrial empire intact. Fritz Thyssen joined the Nazis in 1923; his younger brother married into Hungarian nobility and changed his name to Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza. The Baron later claimed Hungarian as well as Dutch citizenship. In public, he pretended to detest his Nazi brother, but in private they met at secret board meetings in Germany to coordinate their operations. If one brother were threatened with loss of property, he would transfer his holdings to the other.”

“To aid his sons in their shell game, August Thyssen had established three different banks during the 1920’s — The August Thyssen Bank in Berlin, the Bank voor Handel en Scheepvaart in Rotterdam, and the Union Banking Corporation in New York City. To protect their corporate holdings, all the brothers had to do was move the corporate paperwork from one bank to the other. This they did with some regularity. When Fritz Thyssen “sold” the Holland-American Trading Company for a tax loss, the Union Banking Corporation in New York bought the stock. Similarly, the Bush family invested the disguised Nazi profits in American steel and manufacturing corporations that became part of the secret Thyssen empire.”

“Neither Gowen nor his Dutch source knew about the corroborating evidence in the Alien Property Custodian archives or in the OMGUS archives. Together, the two separate sets of US files overlap each other and directly corroborate Gowen’s source. The first set of archives confirms absolutely that the Union Banking Corporation in New York was owned by the Rotterdam Bank. The second set (quoted by Manning) confirms that the Rotterdam Bank in turn was owned by the Thyssens.”

Bush Family Links to Nazi Germany: “A Famous American Family” Made its Fortune from the Nazis

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-bush-familys-links-to-nazi-germany-a-famous-american-family-made-its-fortune-from-the-nazis/5512243

The Oligarchical Bush Family of Generational Treason

http://12160.info/video/the-oligarchical-bush-family-of-generational-treason

“It is important to note that Nazi Germany’s war effort was largely supported by two organisations, one of which was IG Farben. IG Farben produced 84% of Germany’s explosives. One of the unspoken partners of IG Farben was JD Rockeferller’s Standard Oil company in America. In fact the German air force could not operate without a spacial additive patented by Rockeferller’s Standard Oil. The drastic bombing of London by Nazi Germany, for example, was made possible by a 20 million dollar sale of fuel to IG Farben by the Rockeferller’s Standard Oil company. This is just one small point on the topic of how American businesses funded both sides of world war 2. One other treasonous organisation worth mentioning is the union banking corporation of New York City. Not only did they finance numerous aspects of Hitler’s rise to power along with actual material during the war, it was also a Nazi money laundering bank which was eventually exposed for having millions of dollars of Nazi money in its vaults. The union banking corporation of New York was eventually seized for violations of the Trading With The Enemy Act. Guess who the director and president of the union banking corporation was ? Prescot Bush, the father and grandfather of former U.S. presidents George W. Bush and George H. W. Bush.”

Amiriyah shelter bombing

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amiriyah_shelter_bombing

‘May His Many Victims Across the Globe Rest in Peace’: George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2018/12/01/may-his-many-victims-across-globe-rest-peace-george-hw-bush-dead-94

Twitter POUNCES On George H.W. Bush’s War Crimes After Death

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqiq8P8dRtY

Chomsky Proves George H.W. Bush Was War Criminal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hWgWOJSorY

George H.W. Bush’s Complicity in the 1991 “Highway of Death” Massacre.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/george-h-w-bushs-complicity-in-the-1991-highway-of-death-massacre/5661837

“A “statesman” and “American hero”? What a lie!”

“When George H.W. Bush was president he ordered the massacre of Iraqi soldiers after the ceasefire in 1991, and after he had promised them safe passage out of Kuwait. This article, which went viral after the war, exposed Bush as a mass murderer and war criminal, directly involved in the “Highway of Death.” He is a “hero” only to Big Oil and the Wall Street financial empire. This account was assembled by the author and presented by her at a tribunal examining U.S. war crimes. It is still cited around the world on anniversaries of this war.”

How Poppy Bush’s Brother, “Uncle Bucky,” Made A Killing Off The Iraq Wars

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-05/how-poppy-bushs-brother-uncle-bucky-made-killing-iraq-wars

Cancer as Weapon: Poppy Bush’s Radioactive War on Iraq

https://www.mintpressnews.com/cancer-as-weapon-the-george-h-w-bush-radioactive-war-on-iraq/252635/

“If George Bush Sr., Dick Cheney, Colin Powell and Bill Clinton are still casting about for a legacy, there’s a grim one that will stay around for an eternity.”

“At the close of the first Gulf War, Saddam Hussein was denounced as a ferocious villain for ordering his retreating troops to destroy Kuwaiti oil fields, clotting the air with poisonous clouds of black smoke and saturating the ground with swamps of crude. It was justly called an environmental war crime.”

“But months of bombing of Iraq by US and British planes and cruise missiles has left behind an even more deadly and insidious legacy: tons of shell casings, bullets and bomb fragments laced with depleted uranium. In all, the US hit Iraqi targets with more than 970 radioactive bombs and missiles.”

“It took less than a decade for the health consequences from this radioactive bombing campaign to begin to coming into focus. And they are dire, indeed. Iraqi physicians call it “the white death”-leukemia. Since 1990, the incident rate of leukemia in Iraq has grown by more than 600 percent. The situation is compounded by Iraq’s forced isolations and the sadistic sanctions regime, recently described by UN secretary general Kofi Annan as “a humanitarian crisis”, that makes detection and treatment of the cancers all the more difficult.”

“Depleted uranium has a half-life of more than 4 billion years, approximately the age of the Earth. Thousand of acres of land in the Balkans, Kuwait and southern Iraq have been contaminated forever. If George Bush Sr., Dick Cheney, Colin Powell and Bill Clinton are still casting about for a legacy, there’s a grim one that will stay around for an eternity.”

Clinton Speaking Tour Huge Fail – Nobody Shows Up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faGjgYgD-Iw

Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers Testify: “It Operated As An Unregistered Foreign Agent”

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-14/financial-bounty-hunters-testify-clinton-foundation-operated-foreign-agent

“The Clinton Foundation operated as a foreign agent ‘early in its life’ and ‘throughout it’s existence’ and did not operate as a 501c3 charitable foundation as required, and is not entitled to its status as a nonprofit, alleged two highly qualified forensic investigators, accompanied by three other investigators, said in explosive testimony Thursday to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.”

Judicial Watch Tom Fitton EXPOSES 🔴 The Clinton Foundation at House Oversight Hearing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TWf1-odzzo

6m “Its so bad that the crown prince of Bahrain couldn’t get a meeting directly with Mrs Clinton through the state department so went through the Clinton Foundation to tr and get the meeting. Many have noted it was hard to tell where the Clinton’s state department ended and the Clinton Foundation began. This was in response to these disclosures, again, not of insider documents but government documents that have been hidden from the American people. Then there’s the Uranium One controversy and specifically it was a controvers in 2010 Uranium One deal, there were monies that were funnelled into the Clinton Foundation by Uranium One interests specifically Mr Frank Giustra and these monies were hidden from the American people. The foundation promised to disclose these monies, as I said this earlier agreement, 31.3 million was given to for instance the foundation beginning in January 2008.”

Swiss govt brushes off EU deadline for backing new treaty

https://www.rt.com/newsline/445891-switzerland-eu-treaty-deadline/

“The Swiss government will seek more political consultations on a draft treaty setting out ties with the EU, it said on Friday, ignoring an ultimatum to sign off by Friday or face punishment. The EU is Switzerland’s biggest trading partner. The cabinet said in a statement that much of the draft – negotiated over more than four years – was in Swiss interests but it would refrain from initialing the pact for now given some differences that remain. It would revisit the subject in spring 2019, it said. EU sources have said Brussels will ban EU-based banks and brokers from trading on Swiss stock exchanges beyond the end of 2018 as a punitive measure should Bern not clearly back the deal by Friday, Reuters reports. That would prompt Swiss retaliation.”

The EU is quite the dictator.

European Union: Why Norway and Switzerland Never Signed the Treaty of Lisbon.

https://www.telesurenglish.net/opinion/European-Union-Why-Norway-and-Switzerland-Never-Signed-the-Treaty-of-Lisbon.-20140907-0038.html

“The purpose of this article is to give an overview of the Treaty of Lisbon in order to understand the consequences of being an EU member, the consequences of leaving decisions in economic policy, monetary policy, foreign policy, budget policy and defense policy to outsiders’ decision-makers. Afterwards, we will be able to see what is left to national decision-makers and why we vote in national polls.“

“Treaty of Lisbon”

“The aim of the EU institutions defined by the Treaty of Lisbon is to replace the national ones in different areas such as economy, politics, education, health, foreign relations, defense, money and finance. These particular areas are critical to the independence of any nation.”

TSA’s Roadmap for Airport Surveillance Moves in a Dangerous Direction

https://www.activistpost.com/2018/12/tsas-roadmap-for-airport-surveillance-moves-in-a-dangerous-direction.html

“The Transportation Security Administration has set out an alarming vision of pervasive biometric surveillance at airports, which cuts against the right to privacy, the “right to travel,” and the right to anonymous association with others.”

“The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, which included language that we warned would provide implied Congressional endorsement to biometric screening of domestic travelers and U.S. citizens, became law in early October. The ink wasn’t even dry on that bill when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) published their Biometrics Roadmap for Aviation Security and the Passenger Experience, detailing TSA’s plans to work with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to roll out increased biometric collection and screening for all passengers, including Americans traveling domestically.”

I bet blockchain can solve the screening problem and do it without a central repository of sensitive information.

Forget Khashoggi, Where Were Our Elites When Obama Assassinated American Citizens?

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/chrisreeves/2018/11/25/forget-khashoggi-where-were-our-elites-when-obama-assassinated-american-citizens-n2536445

“Which brings us back to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by his own government and — let’s allow for the sake of argument — Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. If it was okay (or at least not overly unpleasant) for our president to assassinate one of our own citizens for his alleged ties to terrorism and jihadis, then what serious objection could one have to the Saudi crown prince assassinating one of his own citizens who was also intimately tied to Islamist terrorists and political organizations who want to overthrow his government?”

“I assume the primary objection to this question from journalists like Karen Attiah would be very similar to the already above-mentioned criticism of Trump in her column. Specifically, the WaPo editor and her compatriots would likely argue that Khashoggi was just a “peaceful” journalist who wanted democracy in his home country and that my mention of his darker connections (and comparison of them to al-Awlaki’s) is just more “Saudi lies” and propaganda. Far from being that, however, my knowledge of Khashoggi is not primarily based on what others have written about him, but what he has written himself in praise of jihadis like Osama bin Laden and Islamist sharia-supporting organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Meet the Senators Who Took Saudi Money

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/meet-the-senators-who-took-saudi-money/

“The top recipient of Saudi lobbying firm contributions among senators who voted against the measure was Dean Heller, Republican of Nevada, who received $27,150. Heller’s vote against the resolution on Wednesday was notable given that he had previously voted against an arms sale to Saudi Arabia and was a co-sponsor of legislation that would have prohibited the U.S. military from refueling Saudi warplanes.”

Breaking News- Khashoggi Case: A Massive PsyOp Concocted by CIA-MI6-Mossad — SIBEL EDMONDS newsbud.com newsbud

http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/breaking-news-khashoggi-case-a-massive-psyop-concocted-by-cia-mi6

“Khashoggi is/was Not who the mainstream media has been portraying. Right from day one the media published and marketed a false portrayal of this so-called victim, and did so intentionally. Jamal Khashoggi was not a journalist. He contributed less than a handful of fluff opinion pieces for the Washington Post (Of course a newspaper with a long history of CIA partnership). He was Osama Bin Laden’s partner and confidante through out the 80s. He’s been on the CIA team since 1982. In the 90s he worked as a liaison Intel officer for Saudi-CIA cooperation. Starting in the mid-2000s he was an active Arab Spring operative for several NGOs, many of them funded by George Soros and the CIA. Pretty much everything fed by the media giving Khashoggi and his background almost a saint-like status has been false. Intentionally.”

The CIA Tortured An Afghan Suspect To Death But Refuses To Say Where His Body Is

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/gul-rahman-cia-torture-lawsuit_us_5bff57fae4b0864f4f6a04ca

Yet when Saudi agents dispose of the body of Khashoggi, the press response is different to that for this Afghan.

Oh my chord! Sennheiser hits bum note with major HTTPS certificate cock-up

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/11/29/sennheiser_security_certificate/

“Headphone maker Sennheiser is facing the music after being caught compromising the security of its customers.”

“The vendor’s Headsetup and Headsetup Pro applications install both a root certificate and its secret private key on Windows and Mac computers, which can be used, for instance, by scumbags to intercept and decrypt users’ encrypted HTTPS web browsing. In effect, installing the Headsetup software leaves you open to having your web connections snooped on or tampered with, and any sensitive information like passwords stolen.”

Census confirms: 63 percent of ‘non-citizens’ on welfare, 4.6 million households

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/census-confirms-63-percent-of-non-citizens-on-welfare-4-6-million-households

The European people are waking up – the media are hiding it.

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-european-people-are-waking-up-the-media-are-hiding-it/

Outrage as Straight-A Students Rejected by Scotland’s top universities for being SCOTTISH

http://www.stationgossip.com/2018/12/outrage-as-straight-students-rejected.html

“The Scottish Government’s free education policy means universities have quotas for domestic applicants, while they can accept as many as they want from fee-paying countries.”

Another government policy that is up its own arse.

Treasury’s tax take hits highest level for 50 years, new data shows

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/12/01/tax-burden-50-year-high-struggling-families/

Jeremy Corbyn Responds To Hillary’s Xenophobia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEj1M7PybZw

4m25s “And above all to end the series of catastrophic wars that have so disfigured this 21st century so far.”

The Man Who Was Sentenced To 14 Years For Making ‘Anti-Gravity’ Vehicles

https://govtslaves.info/2018/11/25/the-man-who-was-sentenced-to-14-years-for-making-anti-gravity-vehicles/

“Any civilian who invents technology that rivals the black budget world has always been subjected to harassment, and has difficulty getting their innovations or inventions out to the public. That’s because these technologies have been ‘classified’, for if they were made public it would change everything, severely threatening the tremendous amount of power and control the global elite has over the human population.”

Companies ‘can sack workers for refusing to use fingerprint scanners’

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/nov/27/companies-can-sack-workers-for-refusing-to-use-fingerprint-scanners

“He argued he was sacked for failing to comply with an unreasonable direction, because the fingerprint scanning was in breach of Australian privacy laws. His biometric information was sent to a separate corporate entity that was not his employer, Lee argued. His employer had no privacy policy in place at the time, and he argued it had failed to issue a privacy collection notice to its employees, as required by law. Lee argued the company had effectively breached the privacy of its 150 workers twice a day, every day since fingerprint scanning was introduced.”

“But the unfair dismissal claim failed. The Fair Work Commission found the site attendance policy that Lee had breached was lawful. It found that although the company may have breached privacy laws, the site-attendance policy was not automatically rendered unlawful as it related to Lee.”

Pro-Saudi Forces Kill Yemen Protesters Demanding End to Occupation

https://news.antiwar.com/2018/11/16/pro-saudi-forces-kill-yemen-protesters-demanding-end-to-occupation/

The Saudi regime is doing exactly what we were told the Syrian regime of Assad was doing and the Libyan regime of Gaddafi was doing. Will there be an intervention for the sake of humanity ? Heck, no.

Almost 85,000 children under five may have starved to death in Yemen, charity warns as fighting flares in Hodeidah

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/yemen-war-latest-news-starving-save-the-children-yemeni-famine-a8643906.html

Scientific and policy developments regarding the (deadly) health effects of electromagnetic radiation exposure from cell phones, cell towers, Wi-Fi, Smart Meters, and other wireless technology

https://www.saferemr.com/2018/11/NTP-final-reports31.html

Leaked 2009 Cable Labels Saudi Arabia “Most Significant Source Of Funding To Terrorist Groups Worldwide” – Exposes Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, And Pakistan

https://www.activistpost.com/2018/11/leaked-2009-cable-labels-saudi-arabia-most-significant-source-of-funding-to-terrorist-groups-worldwide-exposes-kuwait-qatar-uae-and-pakistan.html

“While the Saudi military continues to besiege Yemen and create the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet today, the United States also continues to arm and abet KSA in their war against the Yemeni people. Yemen, of course, is nothing more than a proxy war against Iran and a geopolitical chess move on the part of both the Saudis and the Americans and, for that reason, no amount of war crimes and intentional targeting of civilians has warranted anything more than a tepid criticism of the Saudis by the current US administration.”

Theresa May govt to ‘engineer financial crash’ to frighten MPs into voting for Brexit deal… Bank of England governor: No deal could be as bad as 2008 crash

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/theresa-may-govt-to-engineer-financial-crash-to-frighten-mps-into-voting-for-brexit-deal-report/

These 11 Companies Control Everything You Buy

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-08/these-11-companies-control-everything-you-buy

Port loses claim for asbestos removal (5/13/2001)

https://www.businessinsurance.com/article/20010513/ISSUE01/10004154/port-loses-claim-for-asbestos-removal

“The suit sought recovery of the Port Authority’s huge expenses of removing asbestos from hundreds of properties ranging from the enormous World Trade Center complex-which represented more than $200 million of the abatement costs-to bridge and tunnel toll booths.”

President Trump Working Dinner with the President of the People’s Republic of China

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYJXmu6Lv_E&feature=youtu.be

Skip to 1m10s.

Finally, a president who mentions the F-word. The F-word being ‘fentanyl’, a very dangerous prescription drug brought to the world by the pharmaceutical industry. However, I don’t think the Chinese should ever forget the horrors of the opium wars waged by the west.

Fentanyl is now officially the deadliest drug in America, CDC declares: The drug killed more than 18,000 in 2016 – with overdose rates rising 113% a year

http://www.spiritualvigor.com/2018/12/fentanyl-is-now-officially-deadliest.html

Vaccine Realities That Big Pharma Doesn’t Teach Us Doctors (or Our Patients). The Plight of “Vaccine Damaged Children”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccine-realities-that-big-pharma-doesnt-teach-us-doctors-or-our-patients-the-plight-of-vaccine-damaged-children/5661257

Psych Meds Linked to 90% of School Shootings. MSM Never Covers this because it Messes with Big Pharma’s Cash Cow.

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/psych-meds-linked-to-90-of-school-shootings-msm-never-covers-this-because-it-messes-with-big-pharmas-cash-cow-2/

RFK Jr. wins case against U.S. government for vaccine safety violations

https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-11-11-rfk-jr-wins-case-us-government-vaccine-safety-violations.html

“Del Bigtree, founder of Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), teamed up with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the U.S. government by filing suit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for vaccine safety violations — and they won. This is big news for all concerned with the topic of vaccine safety. It turns out the federal agency has been neglecting their vaccine safety obligations for over 30 years. The lawsuit brought by RFK Jr. is evidence that “vaccine safety” as we know it is nothing more than a sham.”

Merck Created Hit List to “Destroy,” “Neutralize” or “Discredit” Dissenting Doctors

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/merck-created-hit-list-to-destroy-neutralize-or-discredit-dissenting-doctors

Mother in law, 24k a year income. Here’s what healthcare.gov is offering. NJ is forcing folks to sign up.

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/mother-in-law-24k-a-year-income-heres-what-healthcare-gov-is-offering-nj-is-forcing-folks-to-sign-up/

“So you gotta pay $12,000 to meet your yearly premium + deductible before they start covering anything?”

“Wow, that isn’t health insurance. That’s disaster insurance.”

“Thanks Obama.”

Lessons from a Century After the Flu Epidemic of 1918: How Conventional Medicine Killed Millions and How Homeopathic Medicines Saved Millions

http://12160.info/forum/topics/lessons-from-a-century-after-the-flu-epidemic-of-1918-how

“However, you can predict that Big Media will not report accurately about influenza and its history because such history actually shows us that a very significant number of these deaths were not the result of the flu but due to the use of various fever-suppressing treatments, including aspirin, acetaminophen, quinine, arsenic(!) and even bloodletting. The “epidemic of influenza” should more accurately be deemed an “epidemic of fever-suppressing treatments.””

Study: Can toxic aluminum be removed from the body by drinking water containing silicon?

https://jonrappoport.wordpress.com/2018/11/23/can-toxic-aluminum-be-removed-from-the-body-by-drinking-water-containing-silicon/

“First of all, there is widespread agreement that aluminum is a neurotoxin. Whether it enters the body through vaccination, environmental pollution, geoengineering, or any other route, it can pass through the blood-brain barrier and wreak havoc.”

“The study I’m quoting is, “Silicon-rich mineral water as a non-invasive test of the ‘aluminum hypothesis’ in Alzheimer’s disease.” (The citation is J Alzheimers Dis. 2013;33(2):423-30. doi: 10.3233/JAD-2012-121231. PMID 22976072)”

Pharma company ‘KNEW vaginal mesh implant would leave women in pain’: Emails reveal executives were warned it could twist patients’ nerves before it hit the market, report claims

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-6435317/Pharma-company-KNEW-vaginal-mesh-implant-leave-women-pain.html

Profit before people.

UNHAPPY MEAL: Michigan Lawmakers Want To Ban Fast Food Chains From Offering ‘Gender-Specific’ Toys

http://www.orrazz.com/2018/11/unhappy-meal-michigan-lawmakers-want-to.html

Gender insanity.

Swedish school bans centuries-old Christian tradition but celebrates Muhammad’s journey to heaven

https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/11/swedish-school-bans-centuries-old-christian-tradition-but-celebrates-muhammads-journey-to-heaven/

“According to preschool manager Anna Karmskog, they want to avoid discrimination, offensive treatment and do not want to “exclude” anyone.”

Integrity Initiative ‘a Cheapjack British Troll Factory’ – Commentator

https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201812131070629482-integrity-initiative-troll-factory/

“Not everyone in Britain is enamoured with the government-funded Integrity Initiative (II) psy-op run by the Institute for Statecraft, political commentator David William Norris told Sputnik. According to Norris, this operation is likely to invoke sharp opposition from Britons who are tired of the anti-Russian propaganda in the media.”

Lawmakers Leak Plan For $3 Billion Pension-Fund Bailout

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-24/lawmakers-leak-plan-3-billion-pension-fund-bailout

“Of course, saving multiemployer funds would be like putting a band-aid on a gunshot wound. Because public pension funds are an even larger ticking time bomb . They’re facing a $7 trillion shortfall, a problem that is almost too big to contemplate. But repairing the PBGC seems like a logical first step. Like the FDIC, the PBGC is an insurance program funded by premiums paid by its participating members (pensions). Its entire income is made up of premiums collected and the investment income it earns on those premiums.”

3 billion vs 7 trillion.

At U.S. Supreme Court Argument, Indiana Claims It Can Forfeit Cars For Speeding, Minor Drug Crimes

https://chimpplanet.blogspot.com/2018/11/at-us-supreme-court-argument-indiana.html

“In the Timbs oral argument on Wednesday, Justice Neil Gorsuch pointed out that the ban on excessive fines has a “pretty deep history,” with “guarantees against them go[ing] back to Magna Carta and 1225, the English Bill of Rights, the Virginia Declaration of Rights.””

Debt, Death, and the US Empire

https://antoniusaquinas.com/2018/11/30/debt-death-and-the-us-empire/

“In a talk which garnered little attention, one of the Deep State’s prime operatives, National Security Advisor John Bolton, cautioned of the enormous and escalating US debt. Speaking before the Alexander Hamilton Society, Bolton warned that current US debt levels and public obligations posed an “economic threat” to the nation’s security:”

Medical myth busted: Cancer is primarily a metabolic disorder, NOT a genetic disease

https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-11-24-medical-myth-cancer-is-a-metabolic-disorder.html

“Robert Nagourney, M.D., the study’s lead author, explained, “This suggests that cancer is not a genetic disease arising solely from mutations as we have all been taught, but instead a metabolic condition that develops under the stress of cellular nutrient deprivation.” He added, “Cells that cannot generate enough energy due to lack of oxygen, sugars or proteins, common to many cancers, use altered metabolic pathways to ensure their survival. Unfortunately these cancer cells’ success comes at the expense of the host patient.””

$4 Billion & Growing: U.S. Payouts for Vaccine Injuries & Deaths Keep Climbing

https://www.sgtreport.com/2018/11/4-billion-growing-u-s-payouts-for-vaccine-injuries-deaths-keep-climbing/

Senator promotes flu shot, receives it, gets sick and dies age 47, mainstream media playing dumb

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/senator-promotes-flu-shot-receives-it-gets-sick-and-dies-age-47-mainstream-media-playing-dumb/

Super-high levels of toxic aluminum found in brains of autistic patients: aluminum is present in many vaccines

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/super-high-levels-of-toxic-aluminum-found-in-brains-of-autistic-patients-aluminum-is-present-in-many-vaccines/

Powerful organic compounds found in medical cannabis can slash some cancers by 50%, researchers find

https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-11-23-organic-compounds-in-medical-cannabis-slash-some-cancers.html

Large study reveals that junk food really does increase your risk for cancer

https://www.intellihub.com/large-study-reveals-that-junk-food-really-does-increase-your-risk-for-cancer/

Is cancer a deliberate business? Are researchers being blackmailed or threatened to keep them from finding a cure?

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/is-cancer-a-deliberate-business-are-researchers-being-blackmailed-or-threatened-to-keep-them-from-finding-a-cure/

The sick care industry just makes too much money and they want to keep it that way.

The dark side of a Disney fairy tale: Undercover investigation reveals how Chinese staff work illegally long hours to make £35 Little Mermaid doll – and are paid 1p each for every toy

http://www.stationgossip.com/2018/12/the-dark-side-of-disney-fairy-tale.html

Revealed: Hundreds of Britain’s new-build homes by developers like Taylor Wimpey are at risk of CRUMBLING due to sub-standard concrete – with firms a ‘refusing to fix them unless owners sign gagging orders'(10 Pics)

http://www.hideoutnow.com/2018/12/revealed-hundreds-of-britains-new-build.html

‘I have nowhere to stay, we have nowhere else’: Heartbreaking video of four-year-old girl crying after being told she will spend a third Christmas homeless shows reality of Ireland’s housing crisis (7 Pics)

http://www.madnesshub.com/2018/12/i-have-nowhere-to-stay-we-have-nowhere.html

What a f**king disgrace.

Child rioters as young as 12 are among 153 arrested at a SINGLE French high school as astonishing footage shows suspects kneeling with their hands behind their heads as police bark out commands

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6469939/Child-rioters-young-12-153-arrested-SINGLE-French-high-school.html

“Officers in riot gear are barking out instructions after telling the children that they all faced violent disorder charges including ‘participation in an armed crowd’.”

These police officers are guilty of child abuse.

In order to avoid the charge of participation in an armed crowd’ each participant would need to check with every other participant to see if they were armed but how impractical is that ?

Generation Xanax : doubling in children being treated for addiction

https://govtslaves.info/2018/12/06/generation-xanax-doubling-in-children-being-treated-for-addiction/

More child abuse.

California to Tax Texting from Your Phone

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/california-to-tax-texting-from-your-phone/

Either a ballot measure is needed for the people in California to vote down all these taxes or the people of California quit California.

Zbigniew Brzezinski’s Geopolitical Strategy For US Global Hegemony

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-20/zbigniew-brzezinskis-geopolitical-strategy-us-global-hegemony

The Only Regime Change that Is Needed Is in Washington

http://patriotrising.com/the-only-regime-change-that-is-needed-is-in-washington/

US bombs continue to kill in Laos 50 years after Vietnam War

https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/laotians-killed-50-years-bombing-campaign-181121000620903.html

US Continues Attacking Residential Areas in Eastern Syria with Banned Weapons

http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13970830000536

“The local sources in Southeastern Deir Ezzur reported that the US-led coalition warplanes used forbidden white-phosphorus bombs in their airstrikes on civilian districts in the town of Hajin and its outskirts on Tuesday, killing and injuring a number of people.”

The use of chemical weapons in Syria is supposed to be a red line for the west. Oh wait, president Assad has not used these weapons, the west has just used these weapons. Is the west now going to chastise itself ? When pigs fly they will.

Britain’s Enemy Is Not Russia But It’s Own Ruling Class, UN Report Confirms

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-20/britains-enemy-not-russia-its-own-ruling-class-un-report-confirms

Keanu Reeves Has Been Running a Secret Cancer Foundation to Fund Children’s Hospitals

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/69765/keanu-reeves-has-been-running-a-secret-cancer-foundation-to-fund-childrens.html

Go to see that not everyone in Hollywood is an arsehole.

Owner Of Blown-Up Hedge Fund Left Clients Owing More Money

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-21/owner-blown-hedge-fund-left-clients-owing-more-money

Deutsche Bank Lost $60MM On Trade Meant To Minimize Risk

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-21/deutsche-bank-lost-60mm-trade-meant-minimize-risk

Danske Bank Probe Expands As JPM, Deutsche Bank, BofA Face Scrutiny

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-16/danske-bank-probe-expands-jpm-deutsche-bank-bofa-face-scrutiny

“Even banks with no exposure or involvement to Danske Bank’s Estonian branch – the nexus of an unprecedented global money-laundering scheme that went uninterrupted for years – could face collateral damage from the broadening scandal as international regulators look past Danske’s blatant disregard for European anti-money laundering controls and toward the international financial institutions that helped enable them by clearing their transactions: such as US and European megabanks.”

“In the past, correspondent banks have been treated by US authorities as “unwitting dupes.” But setting aside the fact that the vast majority of Danske’s Estonian clients weren’t actually Estonian (the branch catered almost exclusively to non-residents from the CIS), it’s difficult to imagine how the massive sums flowing through the tiny branch, which dwarfed the GDP of Estonia, didn’t warrant a second look by the banks’ compliance staff. The only sensible explanation is that a degree of magical thinking – or willfull ignorance – was involved. “

Danske Bank Laundromat Whistle-Blower Says Complex Web of Big Banks Involved, Deutsche Bank moved $150B through U.S. Unit

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/danske-bank-laundromat-whistle-blower-says-complex-web-of-big-banks-involved-deutsche-bank-moved-150b-through-u-s-unit/

Amazon Gets $3 Billion in NY Tax Breaks While Underfunded Public Transport Enters ‘Death Spiral’

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/amazon-gets-3-billion-in-ny-tax-breaks-while-underfunded-public-transport-enters-death-spiral/

Fremantle couple tasered by WA Police win fight for more than $1.1 million in damages

http://www.madnesshub.com/2018/11/fremantle-couple-tasered-by-wa-police.html

“The couple were walking past the Esplanade Hotel at night in November 2008 when they stopped to help a man lying in bushes nearby.”

It took 10 YEARS for this incident of police brutality to be resolved – what the f**k.

JOURNALISTS WONDER WHY NOBODY BELIEVES THEM NOW?

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/journalists-wonder-why-nobody-believes-them-now/

“As Sundance writes, “later it was revealed that Andrew Weissman, Robert Mueller’s #1 special counsel prosecutor, was coordinating investigative efforts with the full support of four AP reporters who were giving Weissman tips. That’s information from journalists to use in his court filings and submitted search warrants. Make sure you grasp this: The AP journalists were feeding information to their ideological allies within the special counsel.””

IDF Shoots AP Cameraman in Press Vest Covering Gaza Protests

https://www.mintpressnews.com/idf-shoots-ap-cameraman-press-vest-covering-gaza-protests/252133/

“At the time of the shooting, Rashid had been wearing a blue helmet and brown protective vest with the word “PRESS” clearly marked in white. He was also standing nearly 600 meters away from protesters on an elevated area, operating a large camera. The Israeli military has stated that it is investigating the incident.”

The True Costs (And Unseen Benefits) Of Bitcoin Mining

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-21/true-costs-and-unseen-benefits-bitcoin-mining

“Why is it necessary for Bitcoin to use such energy-intensive computing?”

“Nick Szabo answers this question inMoney, Blockchains, and Social Scalability , by pointing out that Bitcoin’s high resource consumption buys something even more valuable: social scalability. Bitcoin’s computationally costly design gives stronger resistance to forgery, inflation, and theft. This is due to the difficulty of production, and also to easy-to-verify dynamic of Proof of Work schemes.”

“Additional costs borne by society under government fiat money and the resulting inflation arguably must be taken into account when comparing monetary standards. For example, consider the dramatically cheaper debt market financing available to governments in a fiat monetary order. This debt financing in turn enables many extremely costly and destructive programs, such as the warfare & welfare state. These government programs would otherwise require increased explicit taxation of taxpayers, which is much more difficult for a politician to campaign for, relative to the hidden costs of inflation.”

Bitcoin Investors may not actually own the digital currency because many courts don’t recognise them as property, legal expert warns

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-6430189/Bitcoin-investors-not-actually-digital-currency.html

As long as the bitcoin network recognises who owns what amount of bitcoin, the opinions of legal experts is irrelevant.

Bitcoin-Rigging Criminal Probe Focused on Tie to Tether

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-20/bitcoin-rigging-criminal-probe-is-said-to-focus-on-tie-to-tether

“While federal prosecutors opened a broad criminal probe into cryptocurrencies months ago, they’ve recently homed in on suspicions that a tangled web involving Bitcoin, Tether and crypto exchange Bitfinex might have been used to illegally move prices, said three people familiar with the matter.”

“A focus of the Justice Department’s investigation is whether the dramatic rise of digital tokens in recent years was purely driven by actual demand, or was partially fanned on by market tricks. Along with the CFTC, prosecutors have been looking into a number of trading strategies, including spoofing — the illegal practice of flooding the market with fake orders to trick other traders into buying or selling, Bloomberg reported in May.”

Disgraced Nissan Chairman Bought Luxury Homes With $18 Million In Company Money

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-20/disgraced-nissan-chairman-bought-luxury-homes-18-million-company-money

WATCH: Innocent Grandma Jailed for Months Because Cops Mistook Cotton Candy for Meth

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/69343/watch-innocent-grandma-jailed-for-months-because-cops-mistook-cotton-candy-for.html

“In fact, tens of thousands have been convicted and served time — even earning the black mark of a felony — for crimes they likely didn’t commit, according to a report, because the cases against them relied on horribly unreliable field drug test kits.”

Britain’s enemy is not Russia but its own ruling class, UN report confirms

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/444375-uk-un-extreme-poverty/

PHOTO: Four Identical Mail-In Ballots Pictured in California

https://www.sgtreport.com/2018/11/photo-four-identical-mail-in-ballots-pictured-in-california/

“Big League Politics has obtained a photo showing four ballots with the exact same voter identifier in Alameda County, California.”

It wouldn’t surprise me if this voter has also been deceased a number of years.

Bad Cop No Donut #2 – Illegal Police Stop and Search UK Compilation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gihRh18xAA8

Bad Cop No Donut #3 – Wrongful Stops and Clueless Cops

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuQ3rKgMwWI

Bad Cop No Donut #4 – Trial by Cop

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8SWj5Fhn6w

Bad Cop No Donut 5 – Cops Assisting TV Licensing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUKqwbEHS2w

55s“Neither the BBC or Capita pay a penny for this police protection.”

Sounds like an occupying force to me.

Bad Cop No Donut #6 – Kentucky Fried Cops

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNUJtqS1M9s

Bad Cop No Donut #8 – How I Sued the LGBT Police

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZkEQTx5VRA

1m55s “Why are you filming ?”

Ask him a question that is pursuant to investigating a crime you think he is committing.

And because it is not against the law to be filming for any purpose including that I enjoy filming.

And because millions of CCTV cameras are filming the public 24/7.

Attach.

Bad Cop No Donut #10 – The War on Street Photography

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9QI-52mCWI

1m50s “We are inquisitive to know why you want to take photos …”

Because I thought we lived in a free country where the police and armed forces have a sacred duty to protect the rights of the people.

10m10s “If you dressed this lot up in party hats it might be entertaining but dressed up in uniform given free reign on the streets they are dangerous.”

This photographer is no more a terrorist than mickey mouse and unfortunately the law suit this guy can bring for this false arrest et cetera will be paid by the taxpayer.

Police Won’t Investigate Death Threats Because Victim Criticized Islam

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAnKJ8y9ZNY

Attach.

How the Police have Become the Paramilitary Arm of Political Correctness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2U1pxxueCTs

Cops Hate Cameras (and get violent)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kobFCQiS_pQ

“One statement I keep hearing is that it is perfect lawful to film in public and you don’t need permission from police. That’s completely true but the police don’t follow the law so you’d better be prepared to be manhandled and abused if you want to hold your rights to film.”

Why Everyone Hates Politicians Summed up by One Brutal Cartoon

http://www.yourdestinationnow.com/2018/11/why-everyone-hates-politicians-summed.html

California Democrat Threatens “Nukes” If Americans Don’t Hand Over Their Guns

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-16/california-democrat-threatens-nukes-if-americans-dont-hand-over-their-guns

“To which Rep. Swalwell decided to reply – in a not tyrannical-sounding way at all… “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.””

This guy wants a government that is willing to use nuclear weapons against those people that want to retain the means of self-defence.

Big Pharma’s dangerous drugs are now killing more people than guns or automobile accidents

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/big-pharmas-dangerous-drugs-are-now-killing-more-people-than-guns-or-automobile-accidents/

Hundreds Of Birds Dead During 5g Experiment In The Hague, Netherlands

https://www.sagaciousnewsnetwork.com/hundreds-of-birds-dead-during-5g-experiment-in-the-hague-netherlands/

“About a week ago at The Hague, many birds died spontaneously, falling dead in a park. You likely haven’t heard a lot about this because it seems keeping it quiet was the plan all along. However, when about 150 more suddenly died – bringing the death toll to 297 – some started to take notice.”

“And if you are looking around that park you might have seen what is on the corner of the roof across the street from where they died: a new 5G mast, where they had done a test, in connection with the Dutch railway station, to see how large the range was and whether no harmful equipment would occur on and around the station. And harm happened, indeed. Immediately afterward, birds fell dead from the trees.”

Veteran MD Drops Bombshell At Michigan’s 5G Small Cell Tower Legislation Hearing

https://www.collective-evolution.com/2018/10/26/veteran-md-drops-bombshell-at-michigans-5g-small-cell-tower-legislation-hearing/

“5G is a new technology currently being implemented and continually going through the process of implementation in many areas. It will bring wireless data and internet connections to the world. But, recent research has shown great cause for concern with regards to our electromagnetic radiation exposure, not just 5G, but all sources of this radiation that surround us, from our wireless devices, our wireless routers, cell phone towers and more.”

Vitamin D may get you discharged home sooner! A deficiency in the sunshine supplement trebles the length of time patients stay in hospital

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-6407809/Vitamin-D-discharged-hospital-sooner.html

Newlywed parents face three months in JAIL for taking daughter, seven, on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ £3,000 trip to New York for their honeymoon in term time after refusing to pay £60 fine

http://www.stationgossip.com/2018/11/newlywed-parents-face-three-months-in.html

“Janine and Shane Scott took Elissa to the Big Apple for five days without asking permission from St John’s Primary School in Stockton-on-Tees. Pictured: Mr and Mrs Scott with Elissa (left) and their one-year-old son, Roman “

F**k this terrible decision.

William Rodriguez

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Rodriguez

“September 11 attacks”

“Rodriguez said he usually clocked in at 8:00 a.m. and rode an elevator to the 106th floor, where Hispanic employees of the Windows on the World restaurant fed him a free breakfast. However, on the morning of September 11, 2001, Rodriguez was half an hour late and so reported directly to a basement office of his employer, American Building Maintenance.[citation needed] On September 11, Rodriguez told CNN that shortly before the plane hit the tower he was in the basement when:”

“…we hear like a big rumble. Not like an impact, like a rumble, like moving furniture in a massive way. And all of sudden we hear another rumble, and a guy comes running, running into our office, and all of skin was off his body. All of the skin. We went crazy, we started screaming, we told him to get out. We took everybody out of the office outside to the loading dock area.[24] “

Captain Dan Hanley 9/11 Whistleblower vs ALPA and United Airlines

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p38tTqLQgxI

Male Teacher Refuses to Supervise Undressing of Young Girl, Is Disciplined and Forced to Change Schools for Violating “Transgender Policy”

http://12160.info/page/male-teac

“A Florida school district allowed a self-described transgender female student regular access to the boys’ locker room, with no advance warning to the boys or their parents. The first time she walked in, she caught “boys (literally) with their pants down, causing them embarrassment and concern by the fact that they had been observed changing by an obvious girl,” says a complaint letter to Pasco County School District from Liberty Counsel, a pro-bono constitutional law firm.”

Can I self-identify as a unicorn ?

Extinction Rebellion protests block London bridges

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-46247339

“Organisers said thousands have gathered in central London to demand the government takes greater action on climate change.”

These people have fallen for the hoax that is man made global warming.

Provisional Ballot Boxes Discovered Inside AVIS Rental Car At Ft. Lauderdale Airport

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-12/provisional-ballot-boxes-discovered-inside-avis-rental-car-ft-lauderdale-airport

BOMBSHELL: Fulton County Numbers Show Massive Duplicate Ballots, Rejected Ballots, Non-Citizens Trying To Vote

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/bombshell-fulton-county-numbers-show-massive-duplicate-ballots-rejected-ballots-non-citizens-trying-to-vote/

“Three of the individuals were not citizens, 581 were not registered to vote, and 972 did not live in that county.”

@Project_Veritas Leaked CNN audio exposes how the network selectively edited a panelist discussing voter fraud to portray him as a conspiracy theorist

http://12160.info/page/2649739:Page:1857084

Liveleak com Voter fraud in action

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/liveleak-com-voter-fraud-in-action/

Tucker On Election Legitimacy: Questioning An Election A Republican Wins Is ‘Patriotic’, Doing It If A Dem Wins Is ‘Wrong’

https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/12/tucker-hypocrisy-elections-republicans/

New Mexico: Another Democrat Wins Congressional Seat After 8,000 Votes Were Found in a Warehouse

https://needtoknow.news/2018/11/new-mexico-another-democrat-wins-congressional-seat-8000-votes-found-warehouse/

We are to take it on faith that these are not fake.

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN, SOROS, QUEEN’S PRIVY COUNCIL STOLE SOFTWARE TO PUSH FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN U.S. ELECTIONS

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/08/sen-dianne-feinstein-soros-queens-privy.html

“Feinstein owns controlling interest in AVID “election management” MSM teleprompter control system”

I guess that saying ‘The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything’ really is true.

California woman contacted by PG&E about sparks from power lines before Camp Fire started

https://govtslaves.info/2018/11/16/california-woman-contacted-by-pge-about-sparks-from-power-lines-before-camp-fire-started/

“A day before a deadly blaze destroyed a California town, the giant utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co. got in touch with Betsy Ann Cowley, saying they needed access to her property because their power lines were causing sparks.”

California’s Camp Fire caused by failure of a steel hook that held a high voltage line on a nearly 100-year-old PG&E transmission tower

http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/california-s-camp-fire-caused-by-failure-of-a-steel-hook-that

America’s big box stores sucked up corporate welfare and killed Main Street — now they’re ducking property tax

https://boingboing.net/2018/11/17/destroying-american-towns.html

Virginia City That Gave Millions To Amazon Now Hassling Restaurant Over Mural

http://www.stationgossip.com/2018/11/virginia-city-that-gave-millions-to.html

“All of this over some paintings. You may recall the Virginia government recently promised online retail giant Amazon $573 million (including $23 million raised through increased taxes in Arlington) and promised to alert the company if someone filed a Freedom of Information Act request over its business practices to give it time to file a protective order to stop that information from being obtained.”

“Maybe the city won’t be so kind to Amazon if it paints pictures of household products on its outside walls without a permit.”

Associate of Roger Stone in plea talks with Mueller

https://apnews.com/83a7e797f6eb48399bbe9530e4bce9a3

“It’s also not known if any plea by Corsi signals a new raft of charges by the special counsel or just that investigators are aggressively pursuing cases against people they believe made false statements to investigators. Mueller has brought such cases against four others, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn.”

But no collusion with Russia.

Brazil’s New President Openly Threatens Genocide of Indigenous Amazonians

https://returntonow.net/2018/11/06/brazils-new-president-openly-threatens-genocide-of-indigenous-amazonians

“Brazil’s new president, Jair Bolsonaro, campaigned on a plan to sell off major portions of the Amazon rainforest to agribusiness, mining. and hydro-power.”

““Minorities have to adapt to the majority, or simply disappear,” he said on the campaign trail, adding that under his administration, “not one square centimeter” of Brazil will be reserved for the country’s indigenous peoples.”

Rand Paul on Trump’s Foreign Policy: Build Roads and Bridges in America, Not Afghanistan

https://www.prisonplanet.com/rand-paul-on-trumps-foreign-policy-build-roads-and-bridges-in-america-not-afghanistan.html

Yet Another GDPR Disaster: Journalists Ordered To Hand Over Secret Sources Under ‘Data Protection’ Law

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/69333/yet-another-gdpr-disaster-journalists-ordered-to-hand-over-secret-sources-under-data-protection.html

“Once again, of course, this ignores the reality of what is actually happening today. Sure, it would be great if governments and the politically powerful didn’t abuse the laws to their own advantage and against the public interest, but when has that happened recently? The backers of the GDPR brought us this mess, and created a law that can plausibly be used in a manner where the threats alone are chilling to journalism.”

Apple and Samsung fined for deliberately slowing down older phones.

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/apple-and-samsung-fined-for-deliberately-slowing-down-older-phones/

“Apparently, planned obsolescence is not profitable enough for the cell phone oligopoly, so they have implemented proactive obsolescence. Also, note how the US MSM largely ignored this story.”

Intravenous Vitamin C is a cancer killer the FDA still wants to ban

https://govtslaves.info/2018/11/16/intravenous-vitamin-c-is-a-cancer-killer-the-fda-still-wants-to-ban/

“Vitamin C has a broad spectrum antioxidant function with the ability to protect cell structures and DNA from free radical damage. Vitamin C is remarkably safe even in enormously high doses. Compared to commonly used prescription drugs, side effects are virtually nonexistent.”

Six Recent US Antiwar Demonstrations Your Rulers Don’t Want You Talking About

https://www.wakingtimes.com/2018/11/16/six-recent-us-antiwar-demonstrations-your-rulers-dont-want-you-talking-about/

“1. Protests against George W Bush receiving the Philadelphia Liberty Medal”

“2. Women’s March on the Pentagon”

“3. Protest at Hudson Institute event”

“4. Demonstrations against Henry Kissinger”

“5. Pompeo’s Iran bloviations disrupted by multiple demonstrators”

“6. Hunger strike for Yemen.”

Washington: Constitutional Police Chief Refuses to Enforce New Gun Control Measure

https://www.dcclothesline.com/2018/11/19/washington-constitutional-police-chief-refuses-to-enforce-new-gun-control-measure/

“Initiative 1639 passed with a statewide approval of nearly 60 percent of the vote. In Ferry County, where Republic is located, 73 percent of voters said no to the measure, which was 2,542 votes against.”

“Initiative 1639 makes Washington’s gun laws some of the most strict in the nation.”

This is an act of a constitutional republic exercising a check against unconstitutional legislation.

Sweden: Green Party Suggests Confiscating Citizens’ Homes to Give Them to Migrants

https://www.infowars.com/sweden-green-party-suggests-confiscating-citizens-homes-to-give-them-to-migrants/

“The Green Party in Sweden has suggested confiscating the homes of citizens and giving them to migrants if the property is deemed to be too large or if the owner has more than one residence.”

The palaces of the money junkies sure as heck fit the bill to be confiscated and given to migrants.

How Blockchain is Changing Money Transfers

https://hackernoon.com/how-blockchain-is-changing-money-transfers-e9cb85e94932

“Traditional financial services providers, banks in particular, are lagging behind the pace of technology development. According to one report from Accenture, most large banks use systems from the 1970s or even the 1960s, and newer computing technologies are simply laid on top of this foundation to support providing banking services online or via mobile devices. This means that the lion’s share of money goes to support the operational status of these systems, and not to introducing innovations. This, while the old technologies are still operating, and creaking with age.”

Georgia Judge Who Ruled Error-Filled Ballots To Be Counted Donated Thousands To Democrats

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/georgia-judge-who-ruled-error-filled-ballots-to-be-counted-donated-thousands-to-democrats/

Brenda Snipes is now banning Conservative journalists from the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office. Laura Loomer and others denied entry.

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/brenda-snipes-is-now-banning-conservative-journalists-from-the-broward-county-supervisor-of-elections-office-laura-loomer-and-others-denied-entry/

Florida Elections Supervisor Threatens To Arrest Reporters For Covering Ballot Counting

https://www.dailywire.com/news/38206/florida-elections-supervisor-threatens-arrest-ashe-schow

“Leave it to Florida to struggle with an election. Amid the myriad problems going on in the Sunshine State regarding the recent midterm elections, now the Palm Beach County elections supervisor is trying to ban media from covering the public ballot counting and threatening to arrest reporters who attempt to do so.”

They don’t know what the word public means.

MORE DEMOCRAT TRICKS: GOP Candidate Wins NM Seat in Congress – Then Magic Stash of 8,000 Ballots Turns Up (VIDEO)

http://12160.info/forum/topics/more-democrat-tricks-gop-candidate-wins-nm-seat-in-congress-then-

The Moon is Artificial and I Can Prove It: Alien Observatory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhTagWzkjHk

Attach.

Acting AG Whitaker: ‘Special Counsel is Required’ To Investigate Clinton Foundation

https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/acting-ag-whitaker-special-counsel-required-investigate-clinton-foundation

“Matthew Whitaker, the acting attorney general of the United States and a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, said in a 2016 interview that there is enough evidence “in the public domain” to warrant the appointment of a “special prosecutor” to investigate the Clinton Foundation. He added that the Foundation was “clearly a pay-to-play situation” where if you gave money to the Foundation, you got “preferential treatment” at the State Department, which was headed by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from 2009 to 2013.”

Clinton Foundation Open Records Tax Return. 6% went to charity. Hillary kept 94%.

http://12160.info/photo/clinton-foundation-open-records-tax-return-6-went-to-charity-hill

Hillary Whistleblower Raided by FBI Claims “Secret Police State”

http://redheartland.com/hillary-whistleblower-raided-by-fbi-claims-secret-police-state/

Senator buys (and drops) thousands in defense stock after pushing Trump for bigger military budget

https://www.rt.com/usa/446413-inhofe-raytheon-stock-budget/

Malaysian Prime Minister Fumes “Obviously We Have Been Cheated By Goldman Sachs”

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-13/malaysian-prime-minister-obviously-we-have-been-cheated-goldman-sachs

Goldman CEO “Outraged” Over Bank’s Involvement In $4.5 Billion 1MDB Scandal

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-15/goldman-ceo-outraged-over-banks-involvement-45-billion-1mdb-scandal

“Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. estimated that Goldman Sachs could see fines of up to $2 billion from the scandal, a figure they said was “ultimately manageable” for the firm.”

ECB Exec Calls Bitcoin The “The Evil Spawn Of The Financial Crisis”

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-15/ecb-exec-calls-bitcoin-evil-spawn-financial-crisis

“Coeure reportedly made his acid remarks at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel. The BIS’ general manager Augustín Carstens has likewise previously made a spate of crypto-skeptical remarks, notably characterizing Bitcoin as a “combination of a bubble, a Ponzi scheme and an environmental disaster.””

The debt-based monetary system is the scam not cryptocurrency.

The legacy financial system with all of its central points needing expensive security, that is always failing by the way, is the environmental disaster.

Andreas Antonopoulos – What Makes Bitcoin Special

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGLHC4SKbGM

TRACE MAYER: Bitcoin’s Next Move Will Be LEGENDARY, Absolutely Captivating!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZBUYqiGJpU

Lightning Network’s capacity increase by 167% in a month; Network’s collective capacity is now worth $1.64 billion

https://ambcrypto.com/lightning-networks-capacity-increase-by-167-in-a-month-networks-collective-capacity-is-now-worth-1-64-billion/

“This is an important milestone for Lightning Network because as per the statistics it can be inferred that the Lightning Network holds a total of $1.64 million worth of Bitcoin. The network capacity has increased by a massive 167% in the past 30 days.”

US Has Spent $5,900,000,000,000 On War Since 2001

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-15/us-has-spent-5900000000000-war-2001

One Fund’s Instant Destruction

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-18/one-hedge-funds-instant-destruction

“This is a cautionary tale. A tale of a fund of nearly 300 clients and nearly $100 million which blew up in the span of hours from a market move that was, in the grand scheme of things, not that big a deal. It illustrates how excessive leverage can completely torch the risk-taker (and, in this case, his clients). And it just happened.”

🛑The CRAZY TRILLION-DOLLAR RED PILL!!🛑

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp-kqGFn9bc

2m45s $500B swaps with foreign central banks.

5m Pentagons missing $2.3T.

5m20s Federal reserve’s $9T off balance sheet transactions.

Pentagon Fails Its 1st-Ever Official Audit – Mainstream Media Blackout on Corruption!

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/pentagon-fails-its-1st-ever-official-audit-mainstream-media-blackout-on-corruption/

Audit: Pentagon Cannot Account for $6.5 Trillion Dollars in Taxpayer Money

https://www.mintpressnews.com/audit-pentagon-cannot-account-6-5-trillion-dollars-taxpayer-money/219246/

“Adding to the appearance of impropriety is the fact that thousands of documents that should be on file have been removed and disappeared without any reasonable explanation.”

PENTAGON’S ‘LOST’ TRILLIONS WENT TO PEOPLE CONNECTED TO US MILITARY-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX: RON PAUL

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/69386/pentagons-lost-trillions-went-to-people-connected-to-us-militaryindustrial-complex-ron.html

Bank of England refuses to return 14 tonnes of gold to Venezuela – Ronan Manly

https://www.bullionstar.com/blogs/ronan-manly/bank-of-englands-refusal-to-return-venezuelas-gold-sets-a-worrying-precedent/

“According to Reuters’ sources which were two unnamed “public officials with direct knowledge of the operation“, Venezuela’s gold bar withdrawal delay is being caused by the difficulty and cost in obtaining insurance for the gold shipment, and also because the Bank of England wants to know what Venezuela plans to do with its gold once it receives it.”

Somebody borrowed my car but now won’t return it because they want to know what I will do with it when they return it to me.

Rob Kirby – Massive Amounts of Dollars Must Be Fed into System or It Blows Up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppxIvx9qKlw

Veteran’s Wife Heckles Bush & Biden At Medal Ceremony

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QcMra6A-cM

They boot out a veteran from an award ceremony on veterans day for the war criminal Bush.

WATCH Syrians Carry Assad on Their Shoulders, Thanking Him for Liberation

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201811141069785796-syria-assad-daesh-suweida/

AirBnB Made D.C. Affordable for Tourists. The City Council Just Voted to Rein It In.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcVQfVbs3yU

“City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) says the intent of the bill is to eliminate competition from Airbnb rentals, and make it cheaper for permanent residents to live in Washington, D.C.”

“”We limit the short-term rentals to a person’s primary residence and prohibited to a second or third property,” Mendelson says. “We think that that correlates to improving the housing supply in terms of affordability.”“

How about improving the housing supply in terms of number of approvals for the building of new units ?

Historical Exactitude – Private Gathering 2018

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MSNtTlXiEqKM/

Robert David Steele on Gordon Duff, internet censorship, Zionism, Jeffrey Epstein, and 2020 presidential run; Monika Schaefer on finally getting out of political prison__on Kevin Barrett’s Truth Jihad Radio

http://noliesradio.org/archives/157053

Israel’s parliament rejects equal rights bill

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20181213-israels-parliament-rejects-equal-rights-bill/

GOOGLE’S “SMART CITY OF SURVEILLANCE” FACES NEW RESISTANCE IN TORONTO

https://www.sgtreport.com/2018/11/googles-smart-city-of-surveillance-faces-new-resistance-in-toronto/

“A few weeks ago, Ann Cavoukian, one of Canada’s leading privacy experts and Ontario’s former privacy commissioner, became the latest stakeholder to resign from the project. Cavoukian was brought on by Sidewalk Toronto (as the collaboration between Waterfront Toronto and Google-sibling Sidewalk Labs is known) as a consultant to help institute a proactive, “privacy by design” framework. She was initially told that all data collected from residents would be deleted and rendered unidentifiable. Cavoukian learned last month, however, that third parties would be able to access identifiable information gathered at Quayside. “I imagined us creating a Smart City of Privacy, as opposed to a Smart City of Surveillance,” Cavoukian wrote in her resignation letter. Her concerns echoed those of residents who have long pointed to the privacy implications of handing over streets to the world’s most profitable data hoover.”

“Adding to these concerns is the fact that Sidewalk Labs has asked potential local consultants to hand over all of their intellectual property, according to a recent Globe and Mail investigation. As Jim Balsillie, the former CEO of Blackberry, recently pointed out in an op-ed, Waterfront Toronto has left the ownership of intellectual property and data unresolved in its latest agreement; this means that it would default to Sidewalk Labs, giving the company a gross market advantage. Indeed, in an announcement last year, Schmidt went as far as to thank Canadian taxpayers for creating some of Alphabet’s key artificial intelligence technology, the intellectual property of which the company now owns. Balsillie noted that what happens in Toronto will “have profound and permanent impacts on the digital rights and prosperity of all Canadians because IP [intellectual property] and data — our century’s most valuable extractive resources — spread seamlessly.” This is why current and former stakeholders in Waterfront Toronto have called for the public to receive financial benefits from the project, emphasizing that Canada’s largest city should not simply be seen as a U.S. company’s urban laboratory.”

Well, it’s about time for the public to start saying no to this s**t.

San Francisco’s War On Airbnb Is A War On The Free Market

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-16/san-franciscos-war-airbnb-war-free-market

“Not surprisingly, given the lack of affordable options, homelessness is a glaring problem in the city. Wendell Cox, a senior fellow at Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy, points the finger at restrictive zoning and a constrained supply. Even the progressive Atlantic magazine has recognizedthe relationship between this beleaguered population, rising housing costs, and “zoning laws [that] have limited the construction of new housing units.””

Local Government Foils Evil Terrorist Entrepreneurs Once And For All

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-15/local-government-foils-evil-terrorist-entrepreneurs-once-and-all

“Now the city has recently put forth new rules requiring mobile food trucks to relocate at least 250 feet every TEN MINUTES.”

“And they would only be allowed to operate during daylight hours… forced to shutter when the sun goes down like some bizarre zombie apocalypse.”

Chicago PlayStation Users Furious They Must Now Pay A 9% “Amusement Tax”

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-15/playstation-users-cash-strapped-chicago-must-now-pay-9-amusement-tax

Baltimore votes to become first large U.S. city to ban water privatization

https://govtslaves.info/2018/11/14/baltimore-votes-to-become-first-large-u-s-city-to-ban-water-privatization/

We can only hope that this would make the toxification of the drinking water in Flint, Michigan much less likely.

How We Know The So-Called “Civil War” Was Not Over Slavery

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/08/23/know-called-civil-war-not-slavery/

“Two days before Lincoln’s inauguration as the 16th President, Congress, consisting only of the Northern states, passed overwhelmingly on March 2, 1861, the Corwin Amendment that gave constitutional protection to slavery. Lincoln endorsed the amendment in his inaugural address, saying “I have no objection to its being made express and irrevocable.””

“Quite clearly, the North was not prepared to go to war in order to end slavery when on the very eve of war the US Congress and incoming president were in the process of making it unconstitutional to abolish slavery.”

A “Civil War” Lesson for the Uneducated

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/11/13/a-civil-war-lesson-for-the-uneducated/

“When the Southern states seceded, they were concerned to do so legally or constitutionally under the Constitution so that the North could not legally claim that it was an act of rebellion and invade the Southern states. To make this case, the South needed to make a case that the North had broken the Consltitutional contract and that the South was seceding because the North had not kept to the Constitution.”

“This presented a legal challenge for the South, because the reason for which the Southern states were seceding was the tariff, but the Constitution gave the federal government the right to levy a tariff. Therefore, the Southern states could not cite the tariff as a breach of the Constitutional fabric.”

Vets Protest as Biden Awards Bush “Liberty Medal”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n76Usb_TT9E

I almost threw up multiple times.

Tiananmen 2.0? China Denies Guardian Report Of Student Uprising Over Workers’ Rights

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-13/tiananmen-20-china-denies-guardian-report-student-uprising-over-workers-rights

“But amid a rise in student protestors hailing from the country’s top universities, authorities have worked to stifle their message of establishing unions and protecting employee rights.”

The Chinese worker is supposed to shut up and be respectful of his overlords who only do what is best for the Chinese worker. That is sarcasm, by the way.

Cops Murder Hero Who Just Stopped a Mass Shooting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrzpbeuJLlE

2m15s “Roberts was actually wearing security attire and a hat with the word ‘security’ emblazoned across the front.”

Israeli Jews Terrorize Palestinian School Children: East Bethlehem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLtRra4J_R4

It takes a hard core psychopath to do this to children.