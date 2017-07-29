Meddling in America by Israel not Russia / Propaganda, infiltration, paid agitation / Secret City of London

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

US Lawmakers Support Bill That Would Make it Illegal to Boycott Goods and Services from Israel

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-21/us-lawmakers-support-bill-will-make-it-illegal-boycott-goods-and-services-israel

“The ACLU takes exception to the bill, saying it’s a direct violation of the First Amendment.”

“It’s worth mentioning, Sen. Cardin is one of dozens of US lawmakers who hold dual Israeli-American citizenships. Perhaps since we’re all so concerned about foreign meddling into our affairs, we should shed a light on all foreign meddling, not just Russian.”

Is there anything left of the American constitution ?

Patrick Clawson Of The Washington Institute Advacates A False Flag Attack On Iran

http://govtslaves.info/patrick-clawson-of-the-washington-institute-advacates-a-false-flag-attack-on-iran/

Voter Fraud Database Tops 1,000 Proven Cases

http://dailysignal.com/2017/07/20/voter-fraud-database-tops-1000-proven-cases/

“On Thursday, The Heritage Foundation is releasing a new edition of its voter fraud database. Featuring well over 100 new cases, the database documents 1,071 instances of voter fraud spanning 47 states, including 938 criminal convictions.”

Shock Claim: Florida County Has ‘Thousands’ of Voters Over Age 100

http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/shock-claim-florida-county-has-thousands-of-voters-over-age-100

What are the odds that all of these votes were cast for Hillary-zilla ?

Why Can’t People See What’s Happening?



7m20s “So that’s been the protocol since the 1960s and that’s the same protocol you see today. Propaganda and infiltration and paid agitation. It’s all the same stuff, as long as we’re not coming together, united to stand against the corruption that has taken over this country (and the world), doesn’t matter what president they put in. It’s the system itself, it’s a well oiled machine. What has really changed again, are we in the never ending wars ? Yes, of course we are.”

Special Prosecutor Mueller and Hillary Sold Uranium to the Russians



3m20s “Hillary took this (Russian) money and put it in the Clinton foundation and it was later used to run for the office of president. Well, how many felonies did I just mention there ?”

I reckon at least 2 felonies.

4m5s “We are ruled by a gang of organised criminals.”

I am in complete agreement with the above statement.

4m40s “James Comey … was on the board of H.S.B.C. bank when the drug cartels and the terrorists, working together, were depositing money in H.S.B.C. bank. And this money, some of it was being funnelled into the Clinton foundation.”

Wikileaks reveals Hillary Clinton was sent a damning account of her actions in Benghazi, written by Michael Hastings. 5 months later he was murdered in a car crash

http://12160.info/page/wikileaks-reveals-hillary-clinton

Congress Seeks Wasserman Schultz Testimony in Awan Brothers Investigation

http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/breaking-congress-seeks-wasserman-schultz-testimony-in-awan

“It appears the walls are closing in on former DNC head Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Congress wants answers and they want them now. The Democrat Congresswoman is being pursued by her peers to testify about the Awan brothers, three Pakistani IT staffers, accused of stealing hardware and sensitive information from Capitol Hill.”

“Washington Free Beacon reports:”

“One of these IT staffers, Imran Awan, was arrested this week when trying to travel to Pakistan and charged with bank fraud after a months-long investigation that found he wired nearly $300,000 to that country. Several other staffers tied to Awan are the focus of an investigation into claims they stole sensitive equipment and illegally penetrated the House IT network.”

“Leading members of the House Judiciary Committee and Government Oversight Committee told the Washington Free Beacon that the appropriate congressional bodies should launch an investigation into the illicit IT activity, which could include asking for testimony from Wasserman Schultz on the situation.”

Secret City – A film about the City of London, the Corporation that runs it.



The world’s wealthiest banking dynasty Rothschild gets a mention at 27m30s.

Bolivia’s President Declares “Total Independence” From World Bank And IMF

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-25/bolivias-president-declares-total-independence-world-bank-and-imf

“Bolivia’s popular uprising known as the The Cochabamba Water War in 2000 against United States-based Bechtel Corporation over water privatization and the associated World Bank policies shed light on some of the debt issues facing the region.”

“Some of Bolivia’s largest resistance struggles in the last 60 years have targeted the economic policies carried out by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.”

Clinton Researcher Commits Suicide Before Releasing Info on Crime Couple

http://americanfreepress.net/clinton-researcher-commits-suicide-before-releasing-info-on-crime-couple/

“Longtime Republican political operative and private equity industry manager from the Chicago area Peter W. Smith was found dead of alleged suicide 10 days after being interviewed by mainstream media about his investigation of Hillary and Bill Clinton. Sadly, information that would confirm or deny his suicide is not being released by the Chicago police or the coroner. Will Smith become simply one more open-ended mystery in the long string of individuals who’ve died under questionable circumstances after publicly revealing Clinton wrong-doing?”

Red Cross urges Western countries to aid halting Saudi war on Yemen

http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/07/26/529793/yemen-saudi-arabia-icrc-cholera

Damascus: Syrian Army Seizes US, French Arms Cargo en Route to Terrorist-Held Regions

http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13960503001326

U.S. Blocks Security Council Resolution Condemning Terror Attacks On Russian Embassy

http://www.activistpost.com/2017/07/us-blocks-security-council-resolution-condemning-terror-attacks-russian-embassy.html

“In a telling display, the United States has actually blocked a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have condemned the July shelling of the Russian embassy in Damascus by terrorist forces.”

A Quick and Simple Plan For Politicians to UNFUCK AMERICA

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-25/quick-and-simple-plan-politicians-unfuck-america

ASSANGE: ‘CIA NOT ONLY ARMED SYRIA’S INSURGENTS–IT PAID THEIR SALARIES’

http://www.blacklistednews.com/Assange%3A_%E2%80%98CIA_Not_Only_Armed_Syria%E2%80%99s_Insurgents%E2%80%93It_Paid_Their_Salaries%E2%80%99/59886/0/38/38/Y/M.html

“Wikileaks’ Julian Assange is continuing his attempt to “take down America any way he can” by accurately reporting the truth.”

(GCHQ) The Art of Deception: Training for a New Generation of Online Covert Operations (Feb. 25 2014)

https://theintercept.com/document/2014/02/24/art-deception-training-new-generation-online-covert-operations/

Who are GCHQ deceiving ? Look in the mirror.

Yes, There Is a Government Troll Training Program



REPORT: Nearly All Of U.S. Drinking Water Contaminated With Cancer Causing Chemicals

http://www.activistpost.com/2017/07/report-us-drinking-water-contaminated-cancer-causing-chemicals.html

Irish Water: Economic Sabotage

http://investmentwatchblog.com/irish-water-economic-sabotage/

“Is is just coincidence that just as the government was about to refund taxpayers and abolish water charges that the private semi-state company Irish Water capitalizes on a burst pipe (it may have been sabotaged) to stoke fears about similar outages around the country imminently?”

“Sounds to me like businessmen protected their investments.”

The Privatization of Water: Nestlé Denies that Water is a Fundamental Human Right

http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-privatisation-of-water-nestle-denies-that-water-is-a-fundamental-human-right/5332238

“Large multinational beverage companies are usually given water-well privileges (and even tax breaks) over citizens because they create jobs, which is apparently more important to the local governments than water rights to other taxpaying citizens. These companies such as Coca Cola and Nestlé (which bottles suburban Michigan well-water and calls it Poland Spring) suck up millions of gallons of water, leaving the public to suffer with any shortages. (source)”

“But Chairman, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, believes that “access to water is not a public right.” Nor is it a human right. So if privatization is the answer, is this the company in which the public should place its trust?”

“Here is just one example, among many, of his company’s concern for the public thus far:”

“In the small Pakistani community of Bhati Dilwan, a former village councilor says children are being sickened by filthy water. Who’s to blame? He says it’s bottled water-maker Nestlé, which dug a deep well that is depriving locals of potable water. “The water is not only very dirty, but the water level sank from 100 to 300 to 400 feet,” Dilwan says. (source)”

“Why? Because if the community had fresh water piped in, it would deprive Nestlé of its lucrative market in water bottled under the Pure Life brand.”

Water Grabs in Canada: Nestlé Outbids Another Town for Control of Local Water Supply

http://www.globalresearch.ca/water-grabs-in-canada-nestle-outbids-another-town-for-control-of-local-water-supply/5547748

All 7 billion people of planet earth should pay nestle for the water the need to survive especially after all the government’s of the world have sold all water rights to nestle otherwise they cannot make obscene profits while the people go thirsty and die.

Nestlé Chairman Peter Brabeck Says We Don’t Have a Right to Water, Believes We Do Have a Right to Water and Everyone’s Confused. (Video)

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/george-mcgraw/nestle-chairman-peter-brabeck-water_b_3150150.html

“People were shocked at the inhumanity of Brabeck’s statement, and rightly so. Taken at face value, the video appears to pit the world’s largest seller of bottled water against the 783 million people struggling to access what little water they need to survive. That’s after allegations and rebuttals regarding Nestlé’s role in restricting water access to several poor communities.”

Companies Turn To Convicts To Fill “Skilled Labor Shortage”; Ignore 95 Million “Out Of Labor Force”

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-27/companies-turn-convicts-fill-skilled-labor-shortage-ignore-95-million-out-labor-forc

To Provoke War, Cheney Considered Proposal To Dress Up Navy Seals As Iranians And Shoot At Them

https://thinkprogress.org/exclusive-to-provoke-war-cheney-considered-proposal-to-dress-up-navy-seals-as-iranians-and-shoot-at-dfde0aaa2c4c

“There was a dozen ideas proffered about how to trigger a war.”

White House Closing Down War Crimes Office (After Being Accused Of War Crimes)

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-22/white-house-closing-down-war-crimes-office-after-being-accused-war-crimes

“If the U.S. wants free reign to keep committing atrocities all over the world, perhaps it should stay quiet when it believes (or wants us to believe) other countries are also engaging in similar behavior. It certainly shouldn’t hold the rest of the world up to the very standards the U.S. government has shown no signs of upholding. The impending closure of a mostly ineffective war crimes office is just the latest example of the U.S. showing virtually no dedication to human rights or holding criminals accountable for their abhorrent actions.”

NASA confirms: Sea levels have been FALLING across the planet for two years … media SILENT

http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-07-26-nasa-confirms-sea-levels-have-been-falling-across-the-planet-for-two-years-media-silent.html

London Cop Gives 5 Year Old Girl $200 Ticket for Lemonade Stand

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-21/london-cop-gives-5-year-old-girl-200-ticket-lemonade-stand

“The girl burst into tears, asking her father again and again, “Have I done a bad thing?””

Was this revenue generating act also an act of child abuse ?

Ian Puddick TV Film Exposing City London Police Corruption banned in UK



9m20s “More importantly it could affect their share price (when) clients finding out there had there been this fiddle going on was incredibly damaging … Kroll began gathering intelligence on Ian which may sound innocuous but was in fact shocking invasive. The intelligent they gathered on me, they obtained an ex part high court order. Ex party is that you weren’t present, you weren’t notified of the court case … Didn’t know it happened. What they did in very short terms was that they dressed up my phone calls of informing the company that the chap had been misusing his expense in breach of law as a low level terrorist threat on an aviation related business. So the high court judge granted the application and that way were able to access my bank accounts. That private company could obtain information in secret in this manner is concerning … Somebody unknown telephoned a number of his suppliers and said that he was going bankrupt and encouraged them to get the money in quickly and telephoned a number of his clients that he was a known drug dealer and that his company was being used as a front for drug dealing.”

24m “Accountability is at the heart of Ian’s quest for justice. The police must take ownership for their actions and face consequences but what hoe does Ian have when even the highest offices in the land can be stonewalled. When parliament discussed the figure of over a million pounds they went back to the city of london police and said how much did yu spend on this counter-terrorist operation and the police turned around and said the time and resources it would take to find out the cost would be too much.”

I would use a much stronger word than ‘concerning’ and those telephone calls are another matter altogether.

Ian Puddick ” Scotland Yard Detective Told Me He Was Ordered To Stop Investigation Of Leon Brittan.”



UK’s “Ground Rent Scandal” is Wrecking Homeowners

http://wolfstreet.com/2017/07/28/uk-ground-rent-scandal-wrecks-homeowners-leasehold-freehold/

“Absurd as this arrangement may sound, it is surprisingly common in the United Kingdom today. Banished from most advanced economies, including those with English common law like Australia, North America, or even Scotland, this archaic leasehold arrangement has in recent years wiped out the equity of thousands of people who mistakenly thought they were buying their own home.”

“This is a crucial part of the problem. Around 4 million — or 21% — of privately owned properties in England are leaseholds, and a growing number of the freeholds on those properties are owned by global investors, often domiciled in tax havens closely connected to the City of London such as the Cayman Islands or Jersey.”

Parents to face £130 fines for driving their children to school under shock new scheme

http://www.express.co.uk/life-style/cars/830141/air-pollution-emissions-parking-fine-school-London-UK

“PARENTS face £130 fine for driving their child to school under a new pilot scheme aimed to improve road safety and crack down on pollution.”

NHS staff ‘selling their homes after being slapped with £12.8 MILLION bill’ over parking

http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/829806/NHS-staff-car-parking-bill-fine-dispute-millions-sell-home

“A fiery dispute has erupted between Indigo, the firm who run the car park, and workers who have racked up 100,000 tickets between them.”

“The car park has just 1,800 spaces reserved for 6,000 employees, forcing them to park in spaces served for visitors.”

‘Just STUPID’ Anger as cars parked in OWN DRIVEWAYS get issued with parking tickets

http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/833624/parking-ticket-driveway-fine-motoring

“STUNNED motorists are being fined for parking in their own driveways – because their cars are nudging out on to the path by inches.”

“Dozens of tickets have already been dished out and some drivers’ cars are being hit with two or three fines a day.”

“They are suddenly being targeted because a new enforcement officer has been told to patrol wartime Roll Gardens in Gants Hill, Ilford, Essex.”

Shock Horror! CIA Director Admits US Trying to Overthrow Venezuelan Government

https://sputniknews.com/military/201707261055890332-us-venezuela-coup-latinamerica/

“US Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo has admitted the US is working to change the elected government of Venezuela, and collaborating with Colombia and Mexico to do so. While it’s the first public acknowledgement of US meddling in the embattled country, Latin American political analysts likely won’t be surprized.”

UK court blocks £14bn class action case against MasterCard

https://www.theguardian.com/money/2017/jul/21/uk-court-blocks-14bn-class-action-case-against-mastercard

“A £14bn class-action lawsuit against MasterCard for allegedly overcharging more than 45 million people in Britain over a 16-year period was blocked by a British court on Friday.”

Wells Fargo also defrauded 800,000 car loan customers and stole 25,000 cars

http://www.blacklistednews.com/Wells_Fargo_also_defrauded_800%2C000_car_loan_customers_and_stole_25%2C000_cars/59990/0/38/38/Y/M.html

“We are declaring war on cash,” Visa’s Andy Gerlt

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-24/%E2%80%9Cwe-are-declaring-war-cash%E2%80%9D-visas-andy-gerlt

Time for bitcoin.

Bitcoin Should Be Regulated to Go Mainstream: Bank of America Official

https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-should-be-regulated-to-go-mainstream-bank-of-america-official

“It is understandable that several banks like Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are against the use of the digital currencies, as the use of cryptocurrencies may leave the banking industry obsolete if the number of people who use them will grow considerably shortly.”

IBM Launches Blockchain-Powered Solution to Combat Data Breach, Cyberattacks

https://cointelegraph.com/news/ibm-launches-blockchain-powered-solution-to-combat-data-breach-cyberattacks

“IBM claims that its new mainframe can encrypt data 18 times faster than other platforms currently available in the market. The new chip has a total of 14.4 miles of wire and 6.1 bln transistors.”

Blockchain Startup Receives US Government Grant for Blockchain Key Management System

https://cointelegraph.com/news/blockchain-startup-receives-us-government-grant-for-blockchain-key-management-system

Can Blockchain Be Key to Overcoming AML Challenge in Cryptocurrency?

https://cointelegraph.com/news/can-blockchain-be-key-to-overcoming-aml-challenge-in-cryptocurrency

“The Blockchain is an online public ledger, where each transaction is supervised, validated and recorded as a complete transaction history. Public ledger viewers and crypto miners are immediately notified of any transfer from one holder to another. Furthermore, unlike counterfeit hard currency, which governments spend significant sums trying to combat, cryptocurrencies are almost impossible to forge as each carry their own unique characteristics, which are verified from end-to-end by miners. Without verification of all transaction phases, including the departure wallet, the destination wallet, the currency type and amount, the transaction is blocked instantaneously without any human supervision. In this sense, the digital trail could better serve AML regulations than existing fiat paper trail.”

Bankers Ditch 7-Figure Salaries To Climb Aboard The ICO “Rocketship”

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-26/bankers-ditch-7-figure-salaries-climb-aboard-ico-rocketship

SEC Cracks Down On “Initial Coin Offerings”: Concludes Tokens Are Subject To Securities Laws

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-25/sec-cracks-down-initial-coin-offerings-concludes-tokens-are-subject-securities-laws

Bitcoin: Fake Asset Or Security?

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-26/bitcoin-fake-asset-or-security-0

“Bitcoin has been blessed by a federal regulatory agency in Washington. “On Monday, a bitcoin options exchange called LedgerX won approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to clear bitcoin options, making it the first U.S. federally regulated platform of its kind,” reports The Wall Street Journal.“

The Globalist One World Currency Will Look A Lot Like Bitcoin

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-27/globalist-one-world-currency-will-look-lot-bitcoin

“The IMF is constantly and actively undermining America’s economic position, because the IMF is NOT an American controlled organization; its loyalty is to globalism as an ideology as well as the international financiers that dominate central banking.“

Their loyalty is to themselves.

Italy’s largest bank HACKED in major security breach as data from 400,000 accounts stolen

http://www.express.co.uk/finance/city/833440/italy-unicredit-bank-hacked-cyberattack-italian-banking-major-security-breach

This would never happen with offline bitcoin wallets.

As Some Firms Defy SEC, Overstock Is Set To Cash In On “Wild West” ICOs

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-28/some-firms-defy-sec-overstock-set-cash-wild-west-icos

“Moreover, the report clarified that, once a token issued in an ICO has been deemed a security, only national securities exchanges like Nasdaq and some alternative trading systems (ATSs) are permitted to be involved in the trading.””

The SEC can bite me if they think I am going to a central platform to trade an ICO token.

Swiss Bank Secures Approval for Bitcoin Asset Management: CNBC

https://cointelegraph.com/news/swiss-bank-secures-approval-for-bitcoin-asset-management-cnbc

South African Central Bank To Start Bitcoin Regulation Experiment

https://cointelegraph.com/news/south-african-central-bank-to-start-bitcoin-regulation-experiment

“With the mainstream starting to pick up on Bitcoin and digital currencies, there is a thorny issue that always arises. The very nature of Bitcoin is to be decentralized, but the want of governments to restrict and regulate it is in opposition of this principle.”

Ever wonder how Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) actually work?



President Trump: ‘In America We Don’t Worship Government – We Worship God!’

http://investmentwatchblog.com/president-trump-in-america-we-dont-worship-government-we-worship-god/

“Why is Marijuana worse than Cocaine?” Trey Gowdy grills clueless national drug policy director

http://investmentwatchblog.com/why-is-marijuana-worse-than-cocaine-trey-gowdy-grills-clueless-national-drug-policy-director/

Unjustified policy of government.

Random Russian Guy Removed From US Flight After Being Accused of “Invading Crimea”

http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/report-random-russian-guy-removed-us-flight-after-being-accused-invading-crimea/ri20485

CNN is refusing to show the 2nd half of Trump’s tweet about FBI Acting Director McCabe that points out his wife taking $700K from Hillary Clinton

http://12160.info/video/very-fake-news-cnn-cuts-trump-tweet-about-fbi-swamp-mccabe

British government wants to outlaw knives

http://investmentwatchblog.com/british-government-wants-to-outlaw-knives/

In other news, spoons to be banned for making people fat.

This 54-Year-Old Woman Was Kicked Out Of Her House For Living Off-Grid

http://www.govtslaves.com/this-54-year-old-woman-was-kicked-out-of-her-house-for-living-off-grid/

“AMELIA KINNEY–Although it’s impossible to be certain, it is estimated that between 180,000 and 250,000 people in the United States are living off-grid, disconnected from public utilities and using only self-reliant systems. One highly controversial off-gridder in Cape Coral, Florida, Robin Speronis, a 54-year-old widow, has gained national attention for fighting her local government to stay off-grid.”

“Cape Coral cited 36 code and ordinance infractions, but 33 were dismissed in court due to lack of evidence. Speronis was given three months to rectify the violations”

What the f**k happened to the principle that a government’s sole mission is to protect the rights of the people ?

Mississippi cop shoots & kills man while serving warrant at wrong househttp://rinf.com/alt-news/newswire/mississippi-cop-shoots-kills-man-while-serving-warrant-at-wrong-house/

“Murray Wells, an attorney representing the Lopez family, said that the officers “didn’t take the time to analyze the address.””

“On Monday, Castillo showed reporters the three bullet holes in the front door, saying: “If you’re shooting through a door in that manner, you don’t know who’s behind that door,” according to the Commercial Appeal.”

Australian police seek the right to install malware on home devices during “emergencies”

http://boingboing.net/2017/07/27/spies-in-the-toilet.html

“The plan neatly demonstrates the ignorance and indifference of law enforcement to the realities of information security and civil liberties. Australia has emerged as a world leader in bad information policy, seeking a worldwide ban on working cryptography, with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insisting that “The laws of mathematics are very commendable, but the only law that applies in Australia is the law of Australia.””

“These defects present an opportunity for criminals, foreign spies, industrial espionage, griefers and voyeurs to attack every person who is required to have them in their systems. In other words: this doesn’t protect Australia from terrorists: it makes them horribly vulnerable to terrorists and every other species of bad guy we can imagine.”

The Moral of This Story Is to Arm Yourself and NEVER Call the Cops

http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/07/18/the-moral-of-this-story-is-to-arm-yourself-and-never-call-the-cops/

“She called 911 to report a crime. As she approach the police vehicle and said “I am the one that called you”, she was promptly shot by the officer who was in the passenger seat which means he had to reach across his partner in the driver’s seat to fire his gun. Justine Damon was unarmed when she was gunned down.”

“The most common use of SWAT teams today is to serve narcotics warrants, usually with forced, unannounced entry into the home. However, anyone can be swat-teamed, even those who default on their student loans have been swat-teamed.”

When Dogma Destroys Deduction: Retinal Bleeding, Shaken Baby Syndrome and Vaccines

http://www.naturalblaze.com/2017/07/shaken-baby-syndrome-dogma-vaccines-retinal-bleeding.html

“more proof that vaccines are behind the ‘shaken baby syndrome’ deaths”

Flu viral strain found to actually CURE liver cancer in groundbreaking research that obliterates medical narratives of the status quo

http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-07-25-flu-viral-strain-found-to-actually-cure-liver-cancer.html

Cops Taser Innocent Unarmed Man in the Back for Saying, “I Know My Rights”

http://www.govtslaves.com/cops-taser-innocent-unarmed-man-in-the-back-for-saying-i-know-my-rights/

“An innocent man settled a lawsuit this week for $110,000 after cops were seen on video deploying a taser in his back as he stood there with his hands up.”

“The IRB agreed unanimously with the findings of the Force Review Board that the use of force in this instance was reasonable, appropriate and within policy.”

This was police misconduct, plain and simple. The IRB is full of s**t.

Excessive force? London police point assault rifles at men in traffic stop (VIDEO)

https://www.rt.com/uk/397686-police-guns-london-video/

“According to the Independent, the Metropolitan Police said the vehicle was stopped as a result of “information” the force had received. Three men, aged 25, 24 and 22, were arrested for possession of drugs, money laundering offenses and possession of an offensive weapon – a hammer.”

Will there be a ban on the tool of construction, the hammer ?

You can’t drive drunk in your own driveway, Supreme Court finds

http://www.mlive.com/news/detroit/index.ssf/2017/07/michigan_supreme_court_reverse_2.html

Behind over backwards so as to get a conviction and receive a payment of the fine that will likely result.

NHS to ban homeopathy and herbal medicine, as ‘misuse of resources’

http://www.govtslaves.com/nhs-to-ban-homeopathy-and-herbal-medicine-as-misuse-of-resources/

“Patients will be told to pay for their own treatment for dozens of common ailments, including indigestion, sore throats and athlete’s foot.”

At least the NHS are allowing people to not be forced to buy ineffective pharmaceutical drugs with hideous side effects.

Iceland has become the first country in the world to give its citizens full control over their medical records

http://www.orrazz.com/2017/07/iceland-has-become-first-country-in.html

Roger Stone’s Epic Speech For Bundy Political Prisoners



Michigan Activist Sentenced to Jail for Distributing Pamphlet About Juror Rights

http://www.govtslaves.com/michigan-activist-sentenced-to-jail-for-distributing-pamphlet-about-juror-rights/

“Today a Michigan judge sentenced a local activist to eight weekends in jail, plus $545 in fines, 120 hours of community service, and six months of probation, for passing out jury nullification pamphlets in front of the Mecosta County courthouse. Keith Wood, a former pastor and father of eight, was arrested in November 2015 and convicted last month of jury tampering, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.”

“Wood, who distributed a pamphlet published by the Fully Informed Jury Association (FIJA), was initially charged with obstruction of justice, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and held on $150,000 bail. The felony charge was dismissed in March 2016.”

“The remaining charge applies when someone “willfully attempts to influence the decision of a juror in any case by argument or persuasion, other than as part of the proceedings in open court in the trial of the case.””

“At Wood’s sentencing, Kallman argued that jail time was inappropriate, while the prosecution recommended a sentence of 45 days. After Wood’s arrest, Mecosta County Prosecutor Brian Thiede said the FIJA pamphlet is dangerous because “we would have a lawless nation if people were to vote their conscience.””

When a piece of law s s**t I could not in good conscience say a defendant is guilty.

Outside the courthouse is being construed as the open court, is this correct ?

UK Gov’t Considers Reforms That Would Let People Pick Their Legal Gender

http://www.govtslaves.com/uk-govt-considers-reforms-that-would-let-people-pick-their-legal-gender/

Equality for lunatics confused by their biology allowed by our lunatic government which has absolutely nothing else better to do.

As Opioid Crisis Rages, Federal Drug Prosecutions Hit 25-Year Low

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-27/opioid-crisis-rages-federal-drug-prosecutions-hit-25-year-low

Minneapolis Police Chief Resigns Following Shooting Of Unarmed Australian Woman

http://www.govtslaves.com/minneapolis-police-chief-resigns-following-shooting-of-unarmed-australian-woman/

This innocent woman is still dead.

This dirt cheap ancient spice fights cancer and improves blood circulation

http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-07-21-this-dirt-cheap-ancient-spice-fights-cancer-and-improves-blood-circulation.html

“ Cayenne pepper, whose color can range from yellow to reddish-brown, has been used by households all over the world to add flavor and a little bit of heat to dishes for a while now – around a thousand years now. But did you know that eating cayenne on a regular basis can help your body fight cancer-causing elements and make it so that there is a steady and healthy flow of blood in your body?”

