$5b stolen by Clintons from Haiti / $40 Trillion stolen since 1995 / Corporate rights vs human rights

Clinton Foundation witness found dead

http://mobile.wnd.com/2017/07/clinton-foundation-witness-found-dead/

“Haitian official was to testify next week on misappropriation charge”

“According to Eberwein, a paltry 0.6 percent of donations granted by international donors to the Clinton Foundation with the express purpose of directly assisting Haitians actually ended up in the hands of Haitian organizations. A further 9.6 percent ended up with the Haitian government. The remaining 89.8 percent – or $5.4 billion – was funneled to non-Haitian organizations.”

Catherine Austin Fitts – We Need Our $40 Trillion In Stolen Cash Back



“The real news is, since fiscal 1995, we have disappeared or bailed out or stolen over $40 trillion of our money. If we are going to balance the budget, we need that $40 trillion or the assets thereon or the liabilities of the people who stole it back on the table, or else we’re toast. If we can give $27 trillion to the banks, I can assure you we can afford $4 trillion of a pension fund bailout. Mr. Global doesn’t want us to do the algebra. This is like fourth grade math. $27 trillion to bail out the banks, and we are not going to bail out the pension funds? Where does that come from?”

Idaho Embraces Neofeudalism With Its “Noncompete” Legislation

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-20/idaho-embraces-neofeudalism-its-noncompete-legislation

“For the most part, states have been moving toward making it easier for people to switch teams, but Idaho went the other direction with legislation that was friendlier to employers. The resulting law was particularly strict because it put the onus on employees to prove that they would not harm their former employers by taking the new jobs.”

“The reason I find the above legislation so important is because it’s a perfect microcosm for one of the most pernicious trends in U.S. society, which must be eradicated as soon as possible. Namely, the concept that corporations deserve more rights than actual human beings.”

Corporate rights vs human rights.

New Scapegoat Emerges In Unmasking Scandal: Meet Obama’s Former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-20/new-scapegoat-emerges-unmasking-scandal-meet-obamas-former-un-ambassador-samantha-po

“(spying) might be done out of other motives than national security, such as sheer curiosity or to defend a bureaucratic position. Or just plain politics.””

Spying a tool of politics not national security.

Jeff Sessions’ Pot War Is Up In Smoke In Nevada

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-20/jeff-sessions-pot-war-smoke-nevada

“The attorney general claims marijuana use has “significant negative health effects,” including the loss of IQ points, which is funny coming from a guy, who claims “marijuana has a high potential for abuse [and] no currently accepted medical treatment in use in the United States.” He evidently hasn’t read this article from the Business Insider listing 23 health benefits of marijuana.”

Preventing Alzheimer’s may be as easy as eating these 5 common foods

http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-07-20-preventing-alzheimers-may-be-as-easy-as-eating-these-5-common-foods.html

“Omega-3 fatty acids”

“Flavanoids”

“Vitamins C & E”

“Curry powder or turmeric”

“Folate”

Jeff Sessions Moves to Make it Easier for Government to Steal Property of Innocent American Citizens

http://sgtreport.com/2017/07/jeff-sessions-moves-to-make-it-easier-for-government-to-steal-property-of-innocent-american-citizens/

“Asset forfeiture is a disputed practice that allows law enforcement officials to permanently take money and goods from individuals suspected of crime. There is little disagreement among lawmakers, authorities and criminal justice reformers that “no criminal should be allowed to keep the proceeds of their crime.” But in many cases, neither a criminal conviction nor even a criminal charge is necessary — under forfeiture laws in most states and at the federal level, mere suspicion of wrongdoing is enough to allow police to seize items permanently.”

The power of a government to write a blank cheque at the expense of the innocent.

Sweden Bans Mandatory Vaccinations Over ‘Serious Heath Concerns’”

https://kauilapele.wordpress.com/2017/07/18/redice-tv-5-18-17-sweden-bans-mandatory-vaccinations-over-serious-heath-concerns/

America’s Public Schools are Government Indoctrination Centers

http://sgtreport.com/2017/07/americas-public-schools-are-government-indoctrination-centers/

“Let’s not mince words. The government-operated schools are indeed indoctrination centers. After adopting the Prussian model of education in the mid- to late 1800s, our schools became rigidly autocratic and dogmatic. Our children were taught to respond to Pavlovian hourly bells. Curricula became dictated by State and Federal authorities. Textbook content is drafted by committee and so endlessly churned, so much so that it becomes bland vanilla. In an effort “not to offend” anyone, school texts have lost any incisive edge. Everything in public schools is geared toward The Lowest Common Denominator, so that “No Child is Left Behind”. This gradually dumbs down academic standards down to a nearly moronic level. Tests are constantly re-normed. Grades are no longer posted on bulletin boards. (Oh, no, that would be cruel.)”

This Could Be Bitcoin’s “Mainstream Moment”

http://sgtreport.com/2017/07/this-could-be-bitcoins-mainstream-moment/

“To me, one event stands out as bitcoin’s Netscape moment. That’s when Japan legalized bitcoin.”

Germany Begins to Censor the Internet

http://investmentwatchblog.com/germany-begins-to-censor-the-internet/

“Signs of this is what unfortunately we are facing. As government mismanagement comes to a boil, they become increasingly desperate to retain power. This is yet another sign of the times that what we are facing is the collapse of government. If everything was fine, they would not care what you have to say. The mere fact that we are looking at this crisis in government is why we suddenly see outright censorship now appearing on the internet.”

Haiti Official, Who Exposed The Clinton Foundation, Found Dead In Miami | #ClintonBodycount

http://yournewswire.com/haiti-exposed-clinton-dead/

“Klaus Eberwein, a former Haitian government official who was expected to expose the extent of Clinton Foundation corruption and malpractice next week, has been found dead in Miami. He was 50.”

“Eberwein was due to appear next Tuesday before the Haitian Senate Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission where he was widely expected to testify that the Clinton Foundation misappropriated Haiti earthquake donations from international donors.”

Trump puts Loretta Lynch in the crosshairs as he says Obama’s attorney general let Russian lawyer who met Don Jr into the country

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4694114/Trump-defends-Don-Jr-Paris.html

‘Fraud News Wrong Again’: CNN Host Falsely Claims President Trump Would Have Approved Hillary-Backed Uranium One Deal

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/13/fraud-news-wrong-again-cnn-host-falsely-claims-president-trump-would-have-approved-hillary-backed-uranium-one-deal/

“This time, anchor Alisyn Camerota falsely claimed in an exchange with ex-Trump campaign communications director Jason Miller that President Trump would have approved the Uranium One deal that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pushed through. That deal saw the Russians gain control of nuclear energy company Uranium One through multiple transactions over several years, as a steady stream of millions of dollars poured into the Clinton Foundation. Clinton, as Secretary of State, approved the transaction that placed the Uranium One assets in Russian control as the donations were being made to her family’s foundation.”

Russian Lawyer Who Met with Donald Trump Jr. Worked with Democrats for Years

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/13/russian-lawyer-who-met-with-donald-trump-jr-worked-with-democrats-for-years/

WATCH: Cops Storm Bar Like It’s a War Zone, Assault Dozens of Innocent People

http://thefreethoughtproject.com/watch-cops-storm-bar-like-its-a-war-zone-assault-dozens-of-innocent-people/

“The Mercer Police Department (MCD) stated they were looking for a suspected burglar in the area, who was not caught. Instead, five people were arrested from a situation entirely created by the cops.”

Wait, don’t tell me. They were arrested for resisting arrest.

Poll Shows Americans’ Massive Disapproval Of Both Parties: “Now It’s Just An Oligarchy”

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-17/poll-americans-massive-disapproval-both-parties

The Countries That Trust The Government Most And Least

http://investmentwatchblog.com/the-countries-that-trust-the-government-most-and-least/

WATCH: Woman Brutally Assaulted for Allegedly Selling Flowers With No Permit

http://thefreethoughtproject.com/selling-flowers-permit-assault-police/

Why the f**k would selling flowers need a permit ?

Strawberry nutrients found to prevent dementia and age-related cognitive decline

http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-07-16-strawberry-nutrients-found-to-prevent-dementia-and-age-related-cognitive-decline.html

The globalists disapprove this message.

Criminal Groups Still Prefer Cash To Bitcoin, EU Study Finds

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-17/criminal-groups-still-prefer-cash-bitcoin-eu-study-finds

I am sure that our arsehole governments are still going to try to demonise bitcoin.

http://sgtreport.com/2017/07/6-manufactured-problems-that-are-behind-6-major-globalist-agendas-2/

Goldman Sachs Patents Cryptocurrency-Based Securities Settlement System

https://cointelegraph.com/news/goldman-sachs-patents-cryptocurrency-based-securities-settlement-system

“Responses included the need to “stay relevant” as markets change, though most respondents decided the underlying motivation of such schemes was a need to “exercise control.””

“The exact nature of SETLcoin remains to be seen in terms of its centralization model and ease of malleability.”

This model would still allow fraud to take place, not least of all by Goldman Sachs themselves against the clients who they are infamous for calling ‘muppets’.

Visa: ‘No One Embraces Digital Currency Benefits More Than Us’

https://cointelegraph.com/news/visa-no-one-embraces-digital-currency-benefits-more-than-us

“In an interview with Huffington Post, head of global Merchant sales and solutions Jack Forestell said Visa’s mobile products for the developing world – specifically mVisa – were “opening doors” for unbanked citizens.”

“Last month, job advertisements began surfacing specifically targeting Blockchain engineers with experience in so-called distributed ledger technology – the preferred term for permissioned Blockchains which run under centralized control.”

Bitcoin, not needing permission and being decentralised, makes Visa obsolete.

Reserve Bank of India Сlosely Watching Transactions With Cryptocurrencies

https://cointelegraph.com/news/reserve-bank-of-india-slosely-watching-transactions-with-cryptocurrencies

“As per Mint, the members of the Standing Committee on Finance raised concerns about increasing the number of cryptocurrency transactions and wanted the views of the RBI governor on the legality of these transactions.”

“Members also stated that it is difficult to establish the source of funds for these transactions, raising the possibility of money laundering.”

Similar warnings were given about the internet when it was getting started.

Bitcoin Merchant Shunning Is ‘Striking’: Overstock’s Medici President

https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-merchant-shunning-is-striking-overstocks-medici-president

“Overstock investment CEO Jonathan Johnson has said it is “crazy” more retailers are not already accepting Bitcoin.”

Major Swiss Online Bank Unleashes Bitcoin In Week’s Second Swiss Breakthrough

https://cointelegraph.com/news/major-swiss-online-bank-unleashes-bitcoin-in-weeks-second-swiss-breakthrough

“The decision opens up Bitcoin investment to the platform’s 302,000 customers with a combined capital of 17.8 bln francs ($17.6 bln).”

Eric Schmidt to Cheryl Mills (Hillary-zilla campaign)

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/37262

“The campaign headquarters will have about a thousand people, mostly young and hardworking and enthusiastic. Its important to have a very large hiring pool (such as Chicago or NYC) from which to choose enthusiastic, smart and low paid permanent employees.”

George Carlin’s ‘Big Club’ Proven Real By Email Between Hillary & Tech Tycoon



Wealthy investment bank executive is caught stealing $210 of groceries from Whole Foods that he hid in his children’s stroller

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4693424/Bank-exec-shoplifted-Foods-using-kids-stroller.html

The Digital Currency Commons (bitcoin)



CNN, Clarissa Ward Work With Nusra Terrorist To Create Propaganda, Try To Cover Tracks After The Fact

http://www.activistpost.com/2017/07/cnn-clarissa-ward-work-with-nusra-terrorist-to-create-propaganda-try-to-cover-tracks-after-the-fact.html

Why CIA’s ‘Solid Evidence’ Against Assad Evokes Memories of Powell’s Test Tube

https://sputniknews.com/politics/201707121055484031-cia-evidence-powell-tube/

“CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s claim that US intelligence has “solid evidence” that Bashar al-Assad’s forces conducted a chemical strike on Khan Shaykhun on April 4 resembles nothing but yet another “fake,” Sergey Goncharov, head of the Alpha Anti-Terrorist Unit’s International Association of Veterans, told Radio Sputnik.”

15-minute video: inspired citizen shows US war lies for Iraq I, Vietnam, Syria; solution of Truth + humanity siding with each other

http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2017/07/15-minute-video-inspired-citizen-shows-us-war-lies-iraq-vietnam-syria-solution-truth-humanity-siding.html

We are not here to conform to this corrupt world, we are here to help create a new one. We are more powerful than we know, and they fear the day we discover it.

The title left out the bulls**t lies over Libya.

Uranium One Clinton Deal, A National Security Nightmare

http://beforeitsnews.com/crime-all-stars/2017/07/uranium-one-clinton-deal-a-national-security-nightmare-2460616.html

“The monkey is now on the back of Hillary Rodham Clinton with her Russian ties to the Uranium One deal she signed-off on as Secretary of State, encouraged by a donation of 145 million dollars to the Clinton Foundation.”

“Bill Clinton’s Moscow speaking engagement with the Kremlin connected Russian Investment Bankto help Uranium One stock regain losses during the sell-out of the company by Canada, constitutes a criminal conspiracy. Russia now controls 5% of America’s uranium”

Prisoners are being used as slaves in prisons by corporations. Prison is strictly a profiteering racket. They don’t even try to rehabilitate.

http://investmentwatchblog.com/prisoners-are-being-used-as-slaves-in-prisons-by-corporations-prison-is-strictly-a-profiteering-racket-they-dont-even-try-to-rehabilitate/

‘Pope’s Hospital’ officials used $481k charity cash to renovate cardinal’s home – Vatican

https://www.rt.com/news/396319-vatican-hospital-renovations-cardinal/

Proof that the U.S. federal government doesn't have the power to ban the manufacture or sale of anything within the several States

Proof that the U.S. federal government doesn’t have the power to ban the manufacture or sale of anything within the several States

“The proof that the interstate commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution doesn’t allow the federal government to ban the manufacture or sale of anything within the several States lies in the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which was ratified in 1919 and repealed in 1933.”

Our 'government' is just another corporation!

Our ‘government’ is just another corporation!

“While most of us recognize that lobbyists for major corporations seem to control Washington, few people know that Washington, D.C. is a corporation itself. The so-called ‘federal government’ is actually the Mother Corporation of a vast network of state and local governments and governmental ‘agencies’ that is actually a CORPORATE franchise system.”

Brzezinski Wanted NATO to Become the “Hub of a Globe-Spanning Web” of Security Pacts

http://www.blacklistednews.com/Brzezinski_Wanted_NATO_to_Become_the_%E2%80%9CHub_of_a_Globe-Spanning_Web%E2%80%9D_of_Security_Pacts/59736/0/38/38/Y/M.html

“The end of May marked the death of a man who had been at the center of global affairs for decades. Zbigniew Brzezinski, born in Warsaw in the 1920s, was one of the most influential foreign policy advisers in the US, who also played a pivotal role in the drive towards further global integration.”

“The basic challenge that NATO now confronts is that there are historically unprecedented risks to global security… The paradox of our time is that the world, increasingly connected and economically interdependent for the first time in its entire history, is experiencing intensifying popular unrest made all the more menacing by the growing accessibility of weapons of mass destruction — not just to states but also, potentially, to extremist religious and political movements. Yet there is no effective global security mechanism for coping with the growing threat of violent political chaos stemming from humanity’s recent political awakening.””

Outrageous Massachusetts Drug Bill Would Send You to Prison and Steal Your Car—No Drugs Needed

http://www.alternet.org/drugs/outrageous-massachusetts-drug-will-send-prison-steal-car-no-drugs

“Only one state, Ohio, actually has a similar law on the books, and it has only been used once, but that one instance should be disturbing. In 2013, state troopers stopped Norman Gurley and discovered a secret compartment in his vehicle. They found absolutely no drugs but arrested him anyway on charges he broke the secret compartment law. That case briefly became a national news sensation before fading into obscurity, but it still lives: Gurley is set for a jury trial in December.”

The law being a literal arse.

State Kidnaps Man’s Children, Condemn Him to Death, For Having THC in His Urine

http://www.govtslaves.com/state-kidnaps-mans-children-condemn-death-thc-urine/

“A multitude of pharmaceuticals having proffered no benefit — instead, adding adverse effects — Brooks and his wife, whom High Times’ Russ Belville did not name and who also suffers from hep C, turned frantically to medical cannabis oil, in the haven known for an explosion in the population of medical refugees: Colorado.”

“And it worked.”

“Visits with his own kids required he pass obligatory drug screenings — so, the despondent father quit the cannabis regimen. It took less than five months for an onslaught of symptoms to destroy all progress and leave Michael even worse off than before cannabis treatment.”

“This writer, and undoubtedly countless others, summarily concur with Belville’s redux of this real-life totalitarian Greek tragedy permitted to have happened in this supposedly freedom-cherishing ‘exceptional’ nation in modern times,”

This guy is a victim of hepatitis C and of an over-reaching government.

How Google almost killed ProtonMail and anyone else who challenges the system

http://www.govtslaves.com/google-almost-killed-protonmail-anyone-else-challenges-system/

Banned TED Talk: The Science Delusion – Rupert Sheldrake at TEDx Whitechapel



Science is incompatible with a ban.

The most CENSORED science books you’re not supposed to read



‘Altered genes, twisted truth’, ‘Poison Spring: the secret of pollution and the EPA’, ‘GMO Myths And Truth’, ‘Morphic Resonance: the nature of formative causation’, ‘A Mind Of Your Own’,

All these people have CURED serious diseases using nothing but food nutrients

http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-07-15-all-these-people-have-cured-serious-diseases-using-nothing-but-food-nutrients.html

The Susan G Komen Foundation has filed lawsuits against HUNDREDS of “mom and pop” cancer charities for use of the word CURE

http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-07-12-the-susan-g-komen-foundation-has-filed-lawsuits-aginst-hundreds-of-mom-and-pop-cancer-charities-for-use-of-the-word-cure.html

“One intellectual property lawyer remarked that the plethora of oppositions filed by Komen against other charities was surprising and was the sort of behavior one might expect from a major corporation, not a charitable organization. He feels there are better ways they could protect their trademarks while coexisting with other charities.”

A charity with a trademark does not seem to be a charity to me.

Mass Arrests Of Protesters: Outrageous In Russia, Barely Worth Mentioning In US

http://unreportedtoday.com/2017/07/14/mass-arrests-of-protesters-outrageous-in-russia-barely-worth-mentioning-in-us/

“THEY EVEN, IN SOME OF THE CHARGING PAPERS, APPEAR TO BE HOLDING PEOPLE WHO WERE ARRESTED RESPONSIBLE FOR ACTIONS THAT OCCURRED AFTER THEY WERE IN CUSTODY, WHICH I DON’T BELIEVE PEOPLE HAVE THE, YOU KNOW, TIME-TRAVEL CAPACITY TO BE DOING THIS. AND IT REALLY SHOWS THE INDISCRIMINATE NATURE OF THE POLICE ARRESTS.”

These victims of false arrest can now sue the government and get massive pay outs.

Turkey has arrested Amnesty International’s local director

https://www.economist.com/news/europe/21725105-detention-human-rights-activists-terrorism-charges-hard-other-countries

“IT WAS the sort of intervention on behalf of a persecuted opposition politician that Amnesty International carries out hundreds of times a year. In 1998, after Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then the mayor of Istanbul, was jailed for a speech in which he read out a religiously themed poem, the human-rights group termed him a “prisoner of conscience” and wrote to the government demanding his release. Nineteen years later, Mr Erdogan, now Turkey’s president, presides over an increasingly authoritarian regime. And his police force has arrested Amnesty International’s own staff along with other human-rights activists. So it was to Mr Erdogan that the group found itself writing last week to demand the release of detainees. He shows little sign of softening.”

“For its part, America’s State Department issued a statement expressing “deep concern” over the arrests. But Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state, made no public comment about the detained activists during his visit to Istanbul on July 9th-10th. Salil Shetty, the secretary general of Amnesty International, travelled to Hamburg last week to urge leaders at the G20 meeting to press Mr Erdogan, but they said nothing in public.”

HSBC Forced To Ban Bankers From Trading Stocks In Their Personal Accounts

http://www.govtslaves.com/hsbc-forced-ban-bankers-trading-stocks-personal-accounts/

Contractor trapped INSIDE a bank ATM saved after slipping customers ‘help me’ notes through the receipt slot

http://www.madnesshub.com/2017/07/contractor-trapped-inside-bank-atm.html

